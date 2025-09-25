Eliminating MEV and unlocking privacy-focused blockchain use cases with FAIR
The post Eliminating MEV and unlocking privacy-focused blockchain use cases with FAIR appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Onchain markets have become a playground for exploitation due to the lack of privacy associated with public mempools. The lack of onchain privacy is so pervasive that entire categories of applications, investment strategies, and institutional workflows remain offchain, as they would be exploited the moment they touched the network. As a result, vast amounts of capital, likely in the trillions, stay sidelined, unwilling to enter an environment where transparency equates to vulnerability. With these limitations to onchain privacy, blockchains are scratching their heads at the question: What can you do tomorrow that you can’t do today? FAIR sidesteps the question by taking direct aim at the privacy and MEV-based problems. Built on a novel Proof-of-Encryption (PoE) system and powered by BITE (Blockchain Integrated Threshold Encryption), it embeds encrypted execution into the consensus layer. Transactions are sealed before validation and revealed only after finalization, removing the transparency window that makes MEV possible. Thanks to FAIR’s PoE, DeFi strategies can execute privately, AI agents can operate without exposing their logic, and institutions can participate with confidence that their intent will remain secure. In this article, we’ll explore how FAIR works, the role of BITE in Proof-of-Encryption, and the new possibilities it creates for DeFi, AI, and institutional adoption. Solving MEV at the protocol level Within the broader SKALE ecosystem, FAIR is positioned to be the home of liquidity and a platform for the next generation of AI-driven liquid markets. It’s a Layer 1 blockchain designed to make markets and applications safer, private, and usable at scale, combining native MEV resistance, a hyper-optimized EVM, and onchain AI capabilities into a single architecture. To do so, FAIR embeds Blockchain Integrated Threshold Encryption (BITE) directly into the consensus layer, ensuring that transactions remain encrypted until after finalization. This new consensus primitive, called Proof-of-Encryption, eliminates front-running,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 21:44