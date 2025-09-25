2025-09-26 Friday

Eliminating MEV and unlocking privacy-focused blockchain use cases with FAIR

The post Eliminating MEV and unlocking privacy-focused blockchain use cases with FAIR appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Onchain markets have become a playground for exploitation due to the lack of privacy associated with public mempools. The lack of onchain privacy is so pervasive that entire categories of applications, investment strategies, and institutional workflows remain offchain, as they would be exploited the moment they touched the network. As a result, vast amounts of capital, likely in the trillions, stay sidelined, unwilling to enter an environment where transparency equates to vulnerability. With these limitations to onchain privacy, blockchains are scratching their heads at the question: What can you do tomorrow that you can’t do today? FAIR sidesteps the question by taking direct aim at the privacy and MEV-based problems. Built on a novel Proof-of-Encryption (PoE) system and powered by BITE (Blockchain Integrated Threshold Encryption), it embeds encrypted execution into the consensus layer. Transactions are sealed before validation and revealed only after finalization, removing the transparency window that makes MEV possible. Thanks to FAIR’s PoE, DeFi strategies can execute privately, AI agents can operate without exposing their logic, and institutions can participate with confidence that their intent will remain secure.  In this article, we’ll explore how FAIR works, the role of BITE in Proof-of-Encryption, and the new possibilities it creates for DeFi, AI, and institutional adoption. Solving MEV at the protocol level Within the broader SKALE ecosystem, FAIR is positioned to be the home of liquidity and a platform for the next generation of AI-driven liquid markets. It’s a Layer 1 blockchain designed to make markets and applications safer, private, and usable at scale, combining native MEV resistance, a hyper-optimized EVM, and onchain AI capabilities into a single architecture. To do so, FAIR embeds Blockchain Integrated Threshold Encryption (BITE) directly into the consensus layer, ensuring that transactions remain encrypted until after finalization. This new consensus primitive, called Proof-of-Encryption, eliminates front-running,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 21:44
Hong Kong Monetary Authority goes after unregulated stablecoin issuance

The post Hong Kong Monetary Authority goes after unregulated stablecoin issuance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has warned investors that it has not approved any stablecoin issuers in Hong Kong. The regulatory body has labelled the marketing of the products as illegal. According to reports, no stablecoins pegged to the offshore yuan have been approved for issuance in the city.  This marks the first test of Hong Kong’s new regulatory regime for stablecoin issuers, which took effect in August. The regulations have made it hard for issuers to get a piece of the rapidly expanding market by imposing stringent requirements on them around licensing, capital, and governance. AnchorX stablecoin challenged in Hong Kong A Hong Kong company called AnchorX launched an offshore yuan stablecoin last week. The company said it had a stablecoin license from Kazakhstan’s Astana Financial Services Authority.  The company said it was meant to make it easier for Chinese companies that do business outside of China and countries that are part of the Belt and Road Initiative to send and receive money across borders. AnchorX also said it planned to explore the use of AxCNH in digital-asset trading and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. Meanwhile, the growing interest in stablecoins and tokenizing RWA has led to a market boom in digital assets in Hong Kong. There are now a lot of RWA projects, and the share prices of companies starting digital-asset projects are going up. However, amidst the excitement, the mainland’s securities watchdog, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), was said to have told some Hong Kong brokerages to stop tokenization operations to improve risk management. Augustine Fan, head of insights at local digital-asset trading firm SignalPlus, said that efforts to combine crypto with traditional finance recently “pulled back” in the city. This was because people in the industry rushed to launch crypto projects and narratives without building…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 21:42
Top Storylines And Matchups To Watch

The post Top Storylines And Matchups To Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 7: Micah Parsons #1 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates a sack of Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, at Lambeau Field on September 7, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images) Getty Images The 2025 NFL season has already hit Week 4, and it’s shaping up to be one of the more interesting in recent years. There have been career resurgences, expected contenders starting slow, and new teams rising up. This week has a team turning to a rookie quarterback to turn things around, a superstar returns to play his former team, and two contenders fighting to stay out of the league’s basement. These are the top NFL storylines to watch in Week 4. Biggest NFL Week 4 Storylines Jaxson Dart’s First NFL Start It took three games and one of the worst goal-to-go sequences ever, but it’s finally the Jaxson Dart show in New Jersey. After starting 0-3 and with the heat on him, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll announced that the 2025 first-round pick will get his first start when the Giants face the Los Angeles Chargers. While you can’t take everything that happens in the preseason to heart, what Dart showed should excite fans of Big Blue. He displayed the poise you want from a potential franchise leader and made some throws—that touchdown to Lil’Jordan Humphrey, a thing of beauty—that had fans immediately clamoring for him to start. Is Dart the best option right now for the Giants? Maybe not. Perhaps Jameis Winston is the safer choice at this stage. But when you’re a coach on the hot seat with a rookie quarterback, you need to throw everything at the wall to see what sticks—and what…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 21:36
The future of Bitcoin mining, sustainable high-performance computing, and AI: An Interview with Cango Inc. CFO

The post The future of Bitcoin mining, sustainable high-performance computing, and AI: An Interview with Cango Inc. CFO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin mining has become one of the most competitive sectors in the digital asset economy, evolving from small-scale operations into large, industrialized networks that now secure the entire Bitcoin blockchain. At its core, mining is about using computing power to validate transactions while consuming vast amounts of energy, a dynamic that has sparked debates on sustainability and innovation. Amid this backdrop, Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) is shaping its own path forward. With a vision that extends beyond mining, the company is exploring how green energy and high-performance computing (HPC) can be integrated into a long-term growth strategy. In this interview with AMB Crypto, Michael Zhang, CFO of Cango Inc., shares key insights into the company’s mission, growth approach, and how it’s navigating the intersection of mining, energy, and technology.  1. What is Cango’s vision at the intersection of high-performance computing and green energy? Why is this a natural evolution for your business? Cango is advancing a phased strategic evolution from pure Bitcoin mining to a comprehensive “Energy + HPC” platform, building on our strengths in large-scale, low-cost operations while aligning with the global shift toward sustainability and AI-driven growth. Our vision follows a three-phase roadmap: Near term: Optimize our existing 50 EH/s mining capacity through efficiency upgrades and replicate the proven low-cost operational model of our Georgia mining site in other favorable power markets. Medium term: Develop HPC expertise by piloting renewable energy storage projects aimed at achieving near-zero-cost mining, while selectively retrofitting facilities for HPC applications. Long term: Build out a dynamic computing platform that intelligently allocates energy between Bitcoin mining and AI workloads, integrating mining, HPC services, and green-energy trading into a synergistic and diversified revenue model. This evolution is a natural next step for Cango. Our track record in energy efficiency, infrastructure scalability, and operational discipline provides…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 21:34
Expert Points to Maxi Doge as Top $SHIB Alternative

The post Expert Points to Maxi Doge as Top $SHIB Alternative appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market has been showing signs of recovery after recent turbulence, with Bitcoin rebounding from sharp declines and pulling altcoins back into positive territory. However, the market remains a mixed bag, as the broader correction from last week still lingers in trader sentiment. A sharp drop in $BTC from $117,000 to nearly $112,000 shook confidence, though its quick rebound suggests resilient demand and potential accumulation during dips. This rebound has sparked renewed interest not only in Bitcoin but also in altcoins like Shiba Inu. Market sentiment remains fragile, with the fear and greed index sitting in the “fear” zone around 56, a level that historically signals buying opportunities. While fear drives some traders away, it often provides a chance for stronger hands to build positions before broader market recoveries. Altcoin season indicators are trending higher, suggesting growing interest in projects beyond Bitcoin, which could give Shiba Inu and new meme coin presales the momentum needed heading into the final quarter of 2025. This article provides a Shiba Inu price prediction from crypto expert ClayBro, along with his insights on the new meme coin presale, Maxi Doge. His full analysis is available on his YouTube channel or in the video below. Shiba Inu Price Prediction and Challenges Ahead Shiba Inu remains one of the most discussed meme coins in the market, though it faces both opportunities and challenges. Currently trading near $0.000012 per coin, $SHIB sits beneath its key 100- and 200-day exponential moving averages. The ability of bulls to reclaim levels between $0.0000160 and $0.000020 will likely determine whether $SHIB can mount a sustained rally. Large holders still control much of the supply, which raises volatility risks and keeps retail investors cautious. On-chain activity has slowed, with fewer new addresses being created, raising questions about long-term growth despite Shiba…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 21:32
OpenAI’s $1 Trillion Data Center Expansion Sparks Tech Frenzy

The post OpenAI’s $1 Trillion Data Center Expansion Sparks Tech Frenzy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights The trillion-dollar expansion that could reshape US tech Why OpenAI may spark a wave of American reindustrialization What this massive project means for jobs and energy demand OpenAI’s Trillion-Dollar Expansion Gains Momentum OpenAI is embarking on one of the largest infrastructure projects in modern technology history, unveiling plans to build a network of data centers worth approximately $1 trillion. The first showcase took place in Abilene, Texas, where a massive site is taking shape with the backing of Oracle and SoftBank. Eight facilities are already under construction, with more than six thousand workers on-site daily. Gas turbine towers rise into the Texas skyline, and crews are laying new fiber optic lines to support the colossal systems. Company executives emphasized this is only the first phase of an expansion designed to fuel the rapid growth of ChatGPT, which already draws over 700 million users weekly. Building the Future of Computing Over the next 18 months, OpenAI plans to launch five more facilities across the United States, including Texas, New Mexico, and several Midwest states, adding a combined 5.5 GW of energy capacity. In partnership with SoftBank, additional centers in Ohio and near Austin will generate another 1.5 GW. Altogether, the total capacity is expected to reach 7 GW — enough to power eight million households. Image: REUTERS/Daniel Cole Each new gigawatt of processing capacity carries an estimated cost of $50 billion. That translates into at least $1 trillion in investments with forecasts suggesting eventual demand for over 100 GW, equaling a projected $5 trillion infrastructure network. A Controversial but Defining Project OpenAI CEO Sam Altman emphasized the historic nature of the push, though he admitted that funding mechanisms are still undecided. The new centers will be stocked with thousands of Nvidia’s latest GB200 graphics processors — each costing roughly…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 21:29
Predicting The OKC Thunder’s 2025-26 Record

The post Predicting The OKC Thunder’s 2025-26 Record appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – MAY 7: Jalen Williams #8 and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrate during the first half of game two of the Western Conference semifinals against the Denver Nuggets at Paycom Center on May 7, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images) Getty Images Coming off an NBA championship, there will be no shortage of expectations for the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2025-26 season. As difficult as it is to repeat as champion in the modern era, this team is still the favorite to win again this upcoming season. The Thunder will have a target on its back as the team to beat, and it will take a strong regular season to earn the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference for the third consecutive year and set Oklahoma City up to have home-court advantage throughout not just the West’s side of the playoff bracket, but also into the NBA Finals. That ultimately proved to be a significant factor in the Thunder’s championship run last season. So what can we expect from the Thunder in the 2025-26 season? The team obviously has the reigning MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who, when healthy, has a case for the best player in the world. Jalen Williams has come into his own and is widely considered a top 15 or 20 player in the entire NBA. Chet Holmgren, who rounds out this trio of stars in Oklahoma City, is already a top-five defensive player in the league, but if he can round out his offensive game, he’ll make the NBA All-Star team this year…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 21:18
Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) Warns Against Unregulated Stablecoin Issuance

The post Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) Warns Against Unregulated Stablecoin Issuance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) warned investors it has not approved any stablecoin issuers, labeling the marketing of such products as illegal, the SCMP reports. The statement came after Hong Kong-based AnchorX announced the introduction of AxCNH, a stablecoin pegged to the offshore Chinese yuan. The company said it held a license from Kazakhstan’s Astana Financial Services Authority and that the coin would support cross-border payments and tokenized real-world assets, according to the SCMP. In a statement on its official WeChat channel, the HKMA said no entity had been licensed to issue stablecoins in the city and advised the public to remain cautious. This marks the first test of Hong Kong’s new stablecoin rules, which came into effect in August. Under the regime, stablecoin issuers must meet stringent standards around licensing, capital, and governance. The timing of the warning is notable. China’s own securities regulator recently urged brokerages to pause real-world asset (RWA) tokenization activity in Hong Kong, citing risk management concerns. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/policy/2025/09/25/hong-kong-monetary-authority-warns-against-unregulated-stablecoin-issuance
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 21:10
Swiss National Bank keeps interest rate at zero as economy gets hit by tariffs

The post Swiss National Bank keeps interest rate at zero as economy gets hit by tariffs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Switzerland’s top bank kept interest rate at zero Thursday, breaking a string of rate cuts that started last year, after Trump’s trade penalties began hurting Swiss companies and dimming hopes for stronger economic growth. The Swiss National Bank left its key rate at 0%, the lowest among big economies, matching what traders and polls expected. Officials said a small bump in prices over recent months helped them decide against another cut. It was the bank’s first time keeping rates the same in seven meetings. They had been lowering costs for businesses since March 2024. Swiss exports got hit hard with US tariffs This decision came after Trump hit Swiss exports with a 39% tariff in August, creating problems for companies selling goods to America. As a result, Switzerland had suspended all US shipments, as reported earlier by Cryptopolitan. The bank said machinery makers and watchmakers are getting hit hardest by the trade penalties, but other businesses, especially service companies, haven’t seen much damage yet. “The economic outlook for Switzerland has deteriorated due to significantly higher U.S. tariffs. The tariffs are likely to dampen exports and investment especially,” bank officials wrote. Martin Schlegel, who runs the Swiss National Bank, talked to reporters after the rate announcement. He called Trump’s tariffs a big problem for affected companies and said they would probably slow down business activity. The tariffs and uncertainty have forced the bank to cut its growth forecast for 2026 to just under 1%. They used to think the economy would grow between 1% and 1.5% next year. Officials also warned that more people will probably lose their jobs. Schlegel told CNBC that exporters face tough times, but the overall economy won’t get hurt too badly. “The exporters that are directly affected, for them this is very challenging, very difficult, but…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 21:06
More likely to trade in a lower range of 0.6565/0.6605 – UOB Group

The post More likely to trade in a lower range of 0.6565/0.6605 – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rather than continuing to weaken, Australian Dollar (AUD) is more likely to trade in a lower range of 0.6565/0.6605. In the longer run, the price action suggests that the likelihood of AUD testing 0.6550 is increasing, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. The likelihood of AUD testing 0.6550 is increasing 24-HOUR VIEW: “Following AUD’s price movements two days ago, we highlighted yesterday that ‘momentum indicators are mostly flat, and today, we expect AUD to trade in a range of 0.6585/0.6620.’ We did not anticipate the increase in volatility, as AUD rose to 0.6628 and then dropped to a low of 0.6575. As the decline came after a brief upward move, downward momentum has not increased much. Rather than continuing to weaken today, AUD is more likely to trade in a lower range of 0.6565/0.6605.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “We turned slightly negative on AUD on Monday (22 Sep, spot at 0.6595), indicating that ‘while downward momentum has not increased significantly, AUD could edge lower and test 0.6550.’ After AUD traded in a range for a few days, we indicated yesterday (24 Sep, spot at 0.6600) that ‘downward momentum is starting to fade, and unless we see a meaningful decline soon, a breach of 0.6635 (‘strong resistance’ level previously at 0.6650) would mean that AUD is likely to trade in a range rather than edging lower.’ AUD subsequently rose to a high of 0.6628 before dropping sharply to 0.6575. While there has been no significant increase in downward momentum, the price action suggests that the likelihood of AUD testing 0.6550 is increasing. On the upside, the ‘strong resistance’ level remains at 0.6635 for now.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/aud-usd-more-likely-to-trade-in-a-lower-range-of-06565-06605-uob-group-202509250837
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 20:57
