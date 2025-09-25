Vitalik Buterin Names Most Important Fusaka Upgrade Goal

Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum founder, says the upcoming Fusaka upgrade will be a breakthrough for Ethereum (ETH) scaling and data availability. He made this known in a detailed explanation provided on his verified X handle. Through his post, Buterin highlighted the impact of the upgrade on the blockchain. Fusaka upgrade introduces PeerDAS for Ethereum scaling Notably, Fusaka will be powered by peer-to-peer Data Availability Sampling (PeerDAS). It introduces a new approach to node interaction. The nodes do not need to carry out a complete download to be confident that the data is available. PeerDAS aims to address the increasing volume of data by avoiding downloads. Currently, for a blockchain to be secure, every node would need access to all block data. This slows the process, but with Fusaka leveraging PeerDAS, each node will only download a few random chunks of blocks. Fusaka will fix this. But also, safety first is of the utmost importance for Fusaka. The core feature, PeerDAS, is trying to do something pretty unprecedented: have a live blockchain that does not require any single node to download the full data. The way PeerDAS works is that… https://t.co/go6QsqjaFC — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) September 24, 2025 It works on the assumption that if more than 50% of chunks are available across the network, then there is a high probability the entire block can be reconstructed. This allows nodes to safely verify blocks while saving on bandwidth and storage. Vitalik Buterin, however, acknowledges that two cases require the full data of the block. These are for initial broadcasting when a block is first published and reconstruction, if a block publisher provides less than 100% of the data. The Ethereum founder has advised caution as the technology is still novel, and developers are proceeding with care and testing along the way. Buterin assured that…