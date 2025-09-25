MEXC-beurs
/
Cryptonieuws
/
2025-09-26 Friday
Cryptonieuws
Geniet van het laatste cryptonieuws en marktupdates
USD/MXN slips below range support – Société Générale
The post USD/MXN slips below range support – Société Générale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/MXN has broken below its recent consolidation base, signaling renewed downside momentum, with 18.65 now the key barrier to cap rebounds before the pair potentially extends losses toward 18.15 and 17.80/60, Société Générale’s FX analysts note. Downtrend resumes in USD/MXN “USD/MXN failed to establish itself above the 50-DMA during its recent rebound attempt and has breached the lower limit of its consolidation range, indicating a resurgence of downward momentum. While a brief bounce is underway, the moving average near 18.65 may cap the upside.” “If USD/MXN is unable to overcome 18.65, the downtrend may extend, with the next objectives at projections of 18.15 and the July 2024 lows of 17.80/17.60.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-mxn-slips-below-range-support-societe-generale-202509250841
COM
$0.016584
+0.67%
NOW
$0.00522
-5.26%
CAP
$0.10943
-3.78%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 21:33
Delen
HBAR Price Prediction, Pi Network Updates and The Viral Coin Being Touted for 200x Growth
HBAR eyes $0.30 on stablecoin and AI wins, Pi rallies on Protocol v23 upgrade, but Layer Brett at $0.0058 with $4M raised and 600%+ APY steals 200x buzz.
HBAR
$0.20845
-2.74%
PI
$0.26247
-3.64%
AI
$0.1157
-5.08%
Delen
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/25 21:30
Delen
3 Best Cryptos To Buy Today As Digitap Presale Smashes $150K And Dominates Charts
The post 3 Best Cryptos To Buy Today As Digitap Presale Smashes $150K And Dominates Charts appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Picking winners in crypto is part discipline, part timing. Established projects provide stability, while early-stage tokens offer outsized upside if the fundamentals are right. Our framework for today’s picks looks at three criteria: real-world utility, visible momentum, and catalysts for growth. On that basis, Avalanche and Immutable represent strong established players, while Digitap ($TAP) — …
PART
$0.1972
-0.85%
STAGE
$0.0000499
--%
LOOKS
$0.013571
-1.90%
Delen
CoinPedia
2025/09/25 21:21
Delen
US Dollar Index (DXY) holds gains near 98.00 with US GDP on tap
The post US Dollar Index (DXY) holds gains near 98.00 with US GDP on tap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Dollar consolidates gains at 97.85, after bouncing from 97.20 lows on Wednesday. Cautious rhetoric by Fed officials has curbed hopes of a steep easing cycle and is providing support for the USD. Later on Thursday, US GDP and more Fed speakers will drive US Dollar pairs. The US dollar remained practically flat at 97.85 on the European morning trade on Thursday, consolidating gains after a 0.65% rally on Wednesday, as Federal Reserve officials warned against hopes of back-to-back interest rate cuts. San Francisco Fed President, Mary Daly, reiterated the view of Chairman Powell the day before, suggesting that the next interest rate cut might not be imminent. Daly acknowledged the need for lower interest rates but stated that the balance between the two mandates, employment and inflation, requires proceeding with caution. Later today, investors will be attentive to the final reading of the US Q2 GDP, which is expected to confirm that the economy grew at a 3.3% annualized rate. These figures and more speeches from Fed policymakers are likely to drive US Dollar crosses later today. The highlight of the week, however, will be the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index report due on Friday. Investors will be eager to assess the impact of trade tariffs on consumer prices for a better assessment of the Fed’s near-term monetary policy decisions. Any divergence from the market consensus is likely to have a significant impact on the USD. US Dollar FAQs The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an…
INDEX
$1.051
-5.05%
GAINS
$0.02178
-5.13%
NEAR
$2.712
-5.27%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 21:15
Delen
Franklin Templeton Brings Benji Technology to BNB Chain for Tokenized Assets
TLDR: Franklin Templeton’s Benji Technology now supports tokenized assets on BNB Chain for retail and institutional investors. BNB Chain provides sub-second transaction finality and low fees, ideal for scaling real-world assets onchain. Benji Technology powers mutual funds, equities, and money market funds fully onchain since 2021. Partnership connects TradFi to DeFi, enhancing liquidity, compliance, and [...] The post Franklin Templeton Brings Benji Technology to BNB Chain for Tokenized Assets appeared first on Blockonomi.
BNB
$949.45
-4.53%
NOW
$0.00522
-5.26%
SECOND
$0.0000093
-21.18%
Delen
Blockonomi
2025/09/25 21:06
Delen
Top Crypto Headlines Hide the Fact That an Altcoin Is Quietly Outperforming Majors by 15x
The post Top Crypto Headlines Hide the Fact That an Altcoin Is Quietly Outperforming Majors by 15x appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Mainstream media continues to spotlight BTC and ETH movements while retail investors search for the next high-potential altcoin. Despite the focus on major cryptocurrencies, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is quietly emerging as a standout DeFi project, capturing attention with its innovative mechanisms and structured yield opportunities. While most crypto coins fluctuate with market sentiment, MUTM provides …
TOP
$0.000096
--%
FACT
$3.37
-1.74%
ALTCOIN
$0.0003633
-13.08%
Delen
CoinPedia
2025/09/25 21:02
Delen
Will ADA Lose $0.8 Support? Smart Money Shifts to HYPE and Digitap, the DeFi-TradFi Coin With 100X Upside Potential
Instead of focusing on the Cardano price movement, smart money is buying the HYPE coin and Digitap ($TAP). Hyperliquid, which […] The post Will ADA Lose $0.8 Support? Smart Money Shifts to HYPE and Digitap, the DeFi-TradFi Coin With 100X Upside Potential appeared first on Coindoo.
ADA
$0.7763
-2.09%
SMART
$0.004621
-5.11%
HYPE
$42.35
-1.28%
Delen
Coindoo
2025/09/25 21:00
Delen
Shiba Inu Price Outlook: Experts Weigh SHIB, PEPE, and LBRETT – Which One Will Dominate Q4?
SHIB eyes steady 20–50% Q4 gains, PEPE bets on viral pumps, but Layer Brett at $0.0058 with $4M raised, 630% APY, and L2 speed is tipped as the breakout.
SHIBA
$0.00000000051
-9.09%
SHIB
$0.00001172
-1.84%
PEPE
$0.00000921
-2.84%
Delen
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/25 20:50
Delen
Vitalik onthult Fusaka: Ethereum nodes zonder volledige blokdata
Ethereum oprichter Vitalik Buterin heeft op X meer details gedeeld over Fusaka, een nieuwe technologie die schaalbaarheid op een fundamenteel niveau moet verbeteren. De kern component van Fusaka heet PeerDAS (Peer Data Availability Sampling) en moet ervoor zorgen dat nodes geen volledige blokdata meer hoeven op te slaan om een... Het bericht Vitalik onthult Fusaka: Ethereum nodes zonder volledige blokdata verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
OP
$0.6518
-2.87%
MEER
$0.003446
-1.00%
OM
$0.1637
-1.20%
Delen
Coinstats
2025/09/25 20:33
Delen
South Korea's Ruling Party Task Force Aims at Crypto, Stablecoin Oversight
The Democratic Party launched a Digital Asset Task Force targeting comprehensive stablecoin and cryptocurrency legislation by year-end.
Delen
Coinstats
2025/09/25 20:31
Delen
Trending nieuws
Meer
REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time
Bitcoin ETFs Surge with 20,685 BTC Inflows, Marking Strongest Week
Crypto Shows Mixed Reaction To Rate Cuts and Powell’s Speech
CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October
Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit