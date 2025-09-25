MEXC-beurs
Chow Tai Fook Holdings Co-CEO Cheng Chi-ming clarifies: The board has no plans to develop digital currencies or stablecoins
PANews reported on September 25 that according to Aastocks, Adrian Cheng, who resigned as CEO of New World Development in September last year, recently announced the establishment of a new company "SCO Development" to expand into the field of digital and virtual assets. His younger brother, Adrian Cheng, executive director and co-president and CEO of Chow Tai Fook Construction, said at the press conference summarizing the performance that "SCO Development is Adrian Cheng's private investment" and clarified that the board of directors of Chow Tai Fook Construction has no plans to develop digital currency or stablecoin.
PANews
2025/09/25 21:32
India Overtakes China as Top Smartphone Supplier to the United States
TLDRs: India’s smartphone exports to the US more than doubled, overtaking China’s market share. August shipments reached $1.53 billion, highlighting strong year-on-year growth in India. Made-in-India devices now account for 44% of US imports, while China’s share drops. First five months of FY26 see a 55% increase in India’s smartphone export revenue. Smartphone exports from [...] The post India Overtakes China as Top Smartphone Supplier to the United States appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/25 21:29
9 Major European Banks Launch Euro Stablecoin to Compete with US Dominance
TLDR Nine major European banks are creating a euro-denominated stablecoin under MiCA regulations. The new stablecoin will enable 24/7, low-cost cross-border payments and digital settlements. The stablecoin aims to be a European alternative to US-dominated stablecoin markets. The initiative will help improve supply chain management and programmable payments in Europe. Nine major European banks have [...] The post 9 Major European Banks Launch Euro Stablecoin to Compete with US Dominance appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/25 21:28
Barclays lifts Nvidia target to $240, sees 35.6% upside
Barclays raised its target for Nvidia stock to $240, up from $200. That means a possible upside of 35.6%, based on where the stock trades now.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/25 21:15
The user with the largest loss on Hyperliquid has left with $450,000 in funds
PANews reported on September 25th that according to Lookonchain monitoring, trader 0xa523 lost more than $45.3 million on Hyperliquid in 40 days, becoming the platform's largest loser. Subsequently, the trader left Hyperliquid with the remaining $450,000.
PANews
2025/09/25 21:10
Anchorage Digital, a US-licensed crypto bank, plans to expand its stablecoin team
PANews reported on September 25th that Anchorage Digital Bank NA, the only cryptocurrency-native company holding a US federal banking charter, plans to more than double the size of its stablecoin team over the next year, according to Bloomberg. Anchorage CEO Nathan McCauley stated that the bank's stablecoin team currently has approximately 20 people. Anchorage's federal charter allows it to issue large-value stablecoins in the US under the Genius Act. Anchorage's expanded hiring follows a partnership this month between the bank and Tether to issue a new digital dollar compliant with U.S. regulations. Anchorage will serve as the legal issuer of the new token, USAT, while Cantor Fitzgerald LP will oversee USAT's reserve assets. McCauley said Anchorage's stablecoin team will collaborate with USAT on compliance, legal operations, and business development, exploring ways for other businesses to use the token. Initially, USAT will be distributed through platforms like Rumble Inc., a video-sharing site in which Tether has invested, but McCauley also plans to attract larger institutions to the token.
PANews
2025/09/25 21:01
XRP Latest News: The Best Cryptos to Buy Now Are ADA & Digitap Says ChatGPT
Ripple’s XRP token is dominating headlines with a mix of market rotation and significant institutional activity. However, a recent ChatGPT analysis highlights that Cardano (ADA) and Digitap ($TAP) are the best cryptos to buy now. While Cardano unleashes new roadmaps, Digitap integrates traditional finance with blockchain’s speed, privacy, and borderless access through its omni-banking ecosystem. [...] The post XRP Latest News: The Best Cryptos to Buy Now Are ADA & Digitap Says ChatGPT appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/25 21:00
Circle considers stablecoin reversals while launching Arc for banking sector
Circle is exploring ways to reverse stablecoin transactions in cases of fraud or disputes.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/25 21:00
Goldman Sachs-Backed Petershill Partners to Delist from LSE in $920M Share Buyout
TLDR Petershill Partners to delist from LSE in £3.4B deal, buying back $921M in shares. Goldman Sachs-backed Petershill to privatize after poor market valuation. Petershill to offer $921M buyout, delisting from LSE amid market struggles. LSE delisting: Petershill to buy back shares and go private for £3.4B. Goldman Sachs’ Petershill to delist, offering shareholders premium [...] The post Goldman Sachs-Backed Petershill Partners to Delist from LSE in $920M Share Buyout appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/25 20:56
Australia Unveils New Licensing Plan for Digital Asset Platforms
The post Australia Unveils New Licensing Plan for Digital Asset Platforms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Australia has introduced a draft law that requires crypto exchanges and custody providers to obtain a license similar to traditional financial institutions. The proposal aims to improve consumer protection and regulatory clarity while supporting innovation. Platforms that fail to comply could face penalties of up to AUD 16.5 million, while low-risk operators may qualify for exemptions under the planned rules. Australia Seeks Broader Oversight of Digital Assets Sponsored Sponsored The Australian government released a draft law to bring digital asset platforms under the same licensing rules as traditional finance. Assistant Treasurer Daniel Mulino called the measure a key part of the nation’s digital asset strategy, which was announced earlier this year. Currently, only exchanges trading assets like Bitcoin register with AUSTRAC. The proposal would require crypto platforms to hold an Australian Financial Services License (AFSL) supervised by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). Officials expect this step to improve transparency and build consumer confidence while aligning crypto operations with established financial standards. Targeted Rules and Strong Penalties The legislation sets specific requirements for wrapped tokens, staking, and token infrastructure. Exchanges must follow rules for secure custody, settlement, and disclosure. Regulators can fine violators up to $10.8 million (AUD 16.5 million) either by benefit gained or as a share of annual revenue. Low-risk platforms—those holding under $3300 (AUD 5,000) per customer and processing less than ＄6.6 million (AUD 10 million) each year—may qualify for exemptions. Treasury officials said these thresholds match practices for other financial products and will avoid burdening smaller firms. Mulino stressed that the reforms aim to protect investors and formalize best practices without blocking innovation. He noted that recent market failures exposed weaknesses where client funds lacked safeguards. Licensing exchanges and custodians should reduce risks, discourage bad actors, and provide clearer legal certainty for compliant operators. Industry…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 20:50
