REX-Osprey pushes crypto ETF boundaries with Ethereum staking fund
REX-Osprey unveiled ESK, a fund that pairs Ethereum holdings with staking payouts. The product stands as the first U.S. ETF of its kind, designed to bring blockchain-native yields into the traditional investment framework. According to a press release dated Sept.…
Crypto.news
2025/09/25 21:35
CoreWeave and OpenAI reach $6.5 billion expansion deal
PANews reported on September 25th that CoreWeave, a US-based AI cloud computing company, announced today an expanded agreement with OpenAI to power the training of OpenAI's most advanced next-generation models, with a contract value of up to $6.5 billion. In March 2025, CoreWeave announced an initial agreement with OpenAI worth up to $11.9 billion, followed by an expansion in May worth up to $4 billion. The agreement announced today brings the total contract value with OpenAI to approximately $22.4 billion.
PANews
2025/09/25 21:21
Groundbreaking Partnership Signals Tech Giant’s Bold Crypto Move
The post Groundbreaking Partnership Signals Tech Giant’s Bold Crypto Move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Google Cipher Mining: Groundbreaking Partnership Signals Tech Giant’s Bold Crypto Move Skip to content Home Crypto News Google Cipher Mining: Groundbreaking Partnership Signals Tech Giant’s Bold Crypto Move Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/google-cipher-mining-stake/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 21:17
XPayFi Taps ENI Network to Accelerate Enterprise Blockchain and Programmable Finance
As included in this exclusive collaboration, XPayFi platform is going to integrate next-gen blockchain and Web3 capabilities of ENI Network.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/25 21:15
Rex-Osprey Launches First U.S. Ethereum Staking ETF for Investors
TLDR Rex-Osprey launches the first Ethereum Staking ETF in the U.S. under the 1940 Act. The REX-Osprey Ethereum Staking ETF provides investors with exposure to Ethereum and staking rewards. The fund passes all staking rewards directly to investors with no portion retained by REX or Osprey. The ETF combines directly staked Ethereum and other exchange-traded [...] The post Rex-Osprey Launches First U.S. Ethereum Staking ETF for Investors appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/25 21:08
AlphaPepe Price Prediction 2025: Could $0.006 Tokens Realistically Hit $1?
AlphaPepe presale at $0.00684 has 1,500+ holders and $187K raised. Analysts see $0.10–$0.25 as realistic, with $1 possible if growth and listings align.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/25 21:08
TACEO and Aztec to bring Private Shared State to Ethereum
TACEO and Aztec Foundation are teaming up to create a Private Shared State, an encrypted environment that supports updates, multi-computation and auditing under one private decentralized roof. TACEO, the company behind Worldcoin’s encrypted iris-scanning network and the largest known multiparty…
Crypto.news
2025/09/25 21:04
Dogecoin holders hope to reach a new high in the fourth quarter of 2025. We can get a lot of Dogecoin in this way
The cryptocurrency market is heating up again, and investors are exploring which penny coins might lead the next rally. Dogecoin remains the original meme coin, but newer projects with stronger technology and more focused communities are emerging. Next, I’ll share how to increase your cryptographic keys to earn Dogecoin… Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction Dogecoin has [...] The post Dogecoin holders hope to reach a new high in the fourth quarter of 2025. We can get a lot of Dogecoin in this way appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/25 21:02
BeMine Introduces PAWĀ-Backed Mining Contracts Ahead of Global Token Listing
BeMine unveils PAWĀ-backed mining contracts with full deposit refunds in its native token, ahead of PAWĀ’s global listing and ecosystem expansion.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/25 20:47
MiCA Alliance: 9 European banks join forces for a new Euro-pegged stablecoin
Nine European banks have formed an alliance to issue a euro stablecoin compliant with the MiCA regulation.
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/25 20:40
