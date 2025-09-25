2025-09-26 Friday

Cryptonieuws

Geniet van het laatste cryptonieuws en marktupdates
$408M Raised, 20+ Listings Secured: BDAG Sets The 2025 Stage Against Bitcoin Hyper, PEPENODE, And Pepeto

$408M Raised, 20+ Listings Secured: BDAG Sets The 2025 Stage Against Bitcoin Hyper, PEPENODE, And Pepeto

The 2025 presale scene is packed, with investors hunting early entries that can turn small stakes into real fortunes. Bitcoin Hyper is pitching speed and security as a next-gen Bitcoin Layer-2. PEPENODE is leaning into the meme coin comeback with gamified mining rewards. BlockDAG shocked the market with $408 million raised and 20+ confirmed listings. And then there’s Pepeto, refusing to […]
Stage
STAGE$0.0000499--%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.26609-2.44%
RealLink
REAL$0.06197-0.60%
Delen
Tronweekly2025/09/25 21:35
Delen
Citigroup Inc. ($C) Stock: Gains on $2.3B Banamex Stake Sale to Mexican Tycoon

Citigroup Inc. ($C) Stock: Gains on $2.3B Banamex Stake Sale to Mexican Tycoon

TLDR Citigroup agreed to sell 25% of Banamex for $2.3B to Mexican billionaire Fernando Chico Pardo. The deal is expected to close in H2 2026, ahead of Banamex’s planned IPO. Chico Pardo will become Banamex’s chairperson after acquiring 520M shares. Regulatory approval was secured after talks with Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum. Citi shares have surged [...] The post Citigroup Inc. ($C) Stock: Gains on $2.3B Banamex Stake Sale to Mexican Tycoon appeared first on CoinCentral.
Chainbase
C$0.18753-7.19%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02178-5.13%
Delen
Coincentral2025/09/25 21:13
Delen
Bitcoin Tops $113K, Ethereum Nears $4,600 — Analysts Add ConstructKoin (CTK) to Their 2025 Watchlist

Bitcoin Tops $113K, Ethereum Nears $4,600 — Analysts Add ConstructKoin (CTK) to Their 2025 Watchlist

Ethereum (ETH) is also performing strongly, climbing more than 4% to $4,602. Together, the two largest cryptocurrencies now represent more […] The post Bitcoin Tops $113K, Ethereum Nears $4,600 — Analysts Add ConstructKoin (CTK) to Their 2025 Watchlist appeared first on Coindoo.
CertiK
CTK$0.3205-3.69%
Ethereum
ETH$3,934.25-2.24%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07365-11.36%
Delen
Coindoo2025/09/25 21:05
Delen
Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder with 11.45% Bitcoin Treasury Stake

Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder with 11.45% Bitcoin Treasury Stake

Capital Group has emerged as the largest shareholder in Japan’s Metaplanet Inc, acquiring an 11.45% stake worth nearly $500 million through its subsidiary Capital Research and Management Company. The investment positions the $2.6 trillion asset management giant with significant exposure to Bitcoin through Asia’s most aggressive corporate treasury strategy. Wall Street Giant Bets Big on Bitcoin Treasury Revolution Metaplanet currently holds 25,555 Bitcoin worth $2.71 billion, making it the fifth-largest corporate Bitcoin holder globally behind MicroStrategy’s 639,835 BTC.Source: Bitcoin Treasuries The Tokyo-listed company has transformed from a struggling hotel operator into Asia’s premier Bitcoin treasury firm under the leadership of CEO Simon Gerovich. Capital Group’s ownership increased from 8.31% in August to 11.39% by September 17, surpassing the previous largest shareholder, National Financial Services LLC. The timing coincides with Metaplanet’s recent $632 million Bitcoin purchase, adding 5,419 coins at an average price of $116,724. The investment marks Capital Group’s calculated expansion into crypto exposure through equity stakes rather than direct Bitcoin holdings. The firm previously built positions in MicroStrategy and other Bitcoin-focused companies, growing its crypto-related investments from $1 billion to over $6 billion under portfolio manager Mark Casey. Capital Group was founded in 1931 and has historically maintained conservative investment approaches while managing American Funds and serving institutional clients worldwide. Asia’s Bitcoin Treasury Pioneer Faces Scaling Challenges Metaplanet executed Japan’s most ambitious corporate Bitcoin strategy, increasing holdings from 4,525 BTC in April to over 25,000 BTC as of now, through aggressive capital raising. The company’s “555 Million Plan” aims to target 210,000 BTC by 2027, representing approximately 1% of the total Bitcoin supply. Recent financing included a $1.45 billion international share offering, completed earlier this month, which issued 385 million shares to fund additional purchases. Eric Trump joined the company’s advisory board in March and appeared at shareholder meetings held earlier this month to support the Bitcoin-focused strategy. The transformation generated extraordinary returns with a 395.1% Bitcoin yield year-to-date, making Metaplanet the best-performing stock among Japan’s 55,000 publicly listed companies in 2024. Shareholder count surged over 1,000% to 128,000 individuals. However, operational challenges have recently emerged, as the stock has declined 54% since its June peak, despite Bitcoin gaining 2% during the same period.Source: YahooFinance Similar to Metaplanet, Strategy’s stock also currently trades near five-month lows, falling to $323 last week, despite only an 8% drop in Bitcoin from its recent peak. The company’s “flywheel” financing mechanism using moving strike warrants showed signs of strain as premium compression reduced accumulation capacity. Metaplanet generated ¥1.9 billion in revenue from Bitcoin options trading during Q2 2025, addressing Bitcoin’s yield-free nature through covered call writing and volatility strategies. The options business contributed ¥816 million in operating profit, accounting for 68% of the total revenue of ¥1.2 billion. Traditional Finance Embraces Corporate Crypto Treasury Model Capital Group’s investment validates the corporate Bitcoin treasury model pioneered by MicroStrategy and adopted across Asia. Over 190 public companies now hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets, totaling more than $115 billion in combined holdings.Source: Bitcoin Treasuries The investment firm’s approach involves indirect crypto exposure through equity stakes in Bitcoin-holding companies rather than direct crypto purchases. Institutional adoption accelerated as governments have also created supportive policies. For instance, Japan’s proposed tax reforms could reduce corporate crypto capital gains rates from 55% to 20%, encouraging additional treasury adoptions among Tokyo-listed firms. Due to the increased regulatory appetite, the global corporate Bitcoin movement has grown to 335 entities, which collectively control over $421 billion in holdings. However, analysts warn that most participants face sustainability challenges during credit cycles, particularly those without yield-generation capabilities. In fact, recent Coinbase research claims the era of easy money for crypto treasuries has ended, and now, as companies are in a ‘player vs player’ competition. The research identifies that most of these crypto treasuries have to transition and move beyond simple MicroStrategy copycat strategies toward execution-dependent success. For Metaplanet, its international profile grew through strategic partnerships and high-profile endorsements. The company’s transformation from a hospitality to a digital assets business has now become a template for corporate treasury pivots in emerging markets. At the time of publication, Bitcoin is trading near $111,500, following recent market volatility
Delen
CryptoNews2025/09/25 21:04
Delen
Avalanche (AVAX) Rebounds Above $24.50, Yet ConstructKoin (CTK) Seen as the Long-Term Winner

Avalanche (AVAX) Rebounds Above $24.50, Yet ConstructKoin (CTK) Seen as the Long-Term Winner

With a market capitalization of $10.3 billion and daily trading volumes nearing $600 million, AVAX is reasserting itself as a […] The post Avalanche (AVAX) Rebounds Above $24.50, Yet ConstructKoin (CTK) Seen as the Long-Term Winner appeared first on Coindoo.
Avalanche
AVAX$28.5-7.04%
CertiK
CTK$0.3205-3.69%
Delen
Coindoo2025/09/25 21:00
Delen
Circle Explores “Reversible Transactions” Sparking Debate Over Blockchain’s Core Principles

Circle Explores “Reversible Transactions” Sparking Debate Over Blockchain’s Core Principles

The post Circle Explores “Reversible Transactions” Sparking Debate Over Blockchain’s Core Principles appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Stablecoin giant Circle is exploring ways to let users “reverse” transactions, a step which is almost unheard of in the crypto world. This move could challenge some of crypto’s core principles and has already sparked a debate across the industry. Let us explore what this means and what are its implications for the industry.  Circle …
Core DAO
CORE$0.3769-4.79%
Movement
MOVE$0.1099-2.48%
Delen
CoinPedia2025/09/25 21:00
Delen
ConstructKoin steals attention amid crypto market rally

ConstructKoin steals attention amid crypto market rally

Renewed momentum in major altcoins is fueling attention on ConstructKoin, a real estate–backed crypto protocol gaining traction in 2025. #partnercontent
Major
MAJOR$0.11784-11.11%
RealLink
REAL$0.06197-0.60%
Delen
Crypto.news2025/09/25 21:00
Delen
Spotify’s Revolutionary AI Music Policy Clarifies Rules, Combats Spam, and Protects Artists

Spotify’s Revolutionary AI Music Policy Clarifies Rules, Combats Spam, and Protects Artists

BitcoinWorld Spotify’s Revolutionary AI Music Policy Clarifies Rules, Combats Spam, and Protects Artists In an era where artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping industries, the music world stands at a critical juncture. For cryptocurrency enthusiasts and tech-savvy individuals, understanding the evolving landscape of digital content creation and ownership is paramount. Spotify, a dominant force in music streaming, has just unveiled a comprehensive update to its Spotify AI policy, signaling a pivotal moment for how AI music is created, consumed, and regulated on its platform. This move is not merely an operational tweak; it’s a strategic embrace of transparency and a robust defense against the potential misuse of AI, promising a more authentic and less cluttered experience for both artists and listeners. What’s Changing with Spotify’s AI Policy? Spotify’s recent announcement on its Spotify AI policy marks a significant shift, addressing the burgeoning challenges and opportunities presented by artificial intelligence in music. The core of these updates revolves around three critical pillars: Standardized AI Labeling: Adopting an industry-wide system to clearly indicate when AI has been used in music production. Enhanced Spam Filtering: Introducing a sophisticated filter to combat the surge of AI-generated spam and manipulative content. Strict Voice Clone Prohibition: Explicitly banning unauthorized AI voice clones and deepfakes to protect artist integrity. This proactive stance comes as the industry grapples with the rapid proliferation of AI tools, making it easier than ever for anyone to generate and distribute music. As Sam Duboff, Spotify’s Global Head of Marketing and Policy, articulated, the goal is not to stifle innovation but to foster a healthy ecosystem where AI can be used creatively and responsibly, without undermining genuine artistic expression or exploiting listeners. The DDEX Standard: Bringing Transparency to AI Music One of the most impactful changes in Spotify’s new policy is its commitment to adopting the DDEX standard for identifying and labeling AI music. DDEX, or Digital Data Exchange, is an international standard-setting organization focused on improving the exchange of data in the music industry. By integrating DDEX, Spotify aims to bring unprecedented transparency to the origin and creation of tracks. How will this work in practice? Labels, distributors, and music partners will be required to submit standardized AI disclosures within music credits. This isn’t a simple binary ‘AI or not AI’ tag; rather, it offers a nuanced spectrum of information, detailing precisely how AI was utilized: AI-Generated Vocals: Was an AI model used to create or synthesize vocal tracks? AI-Generated Instrumentation: Were AI tools employed to compose or generate musical instruments? AI in Post-Production: Did AI play a role in mastering, mixing, or other post-production processes? This granular approach acknowledges that AI’s role in music creation is diverse and often integrated into various stages of an artist’s workflow. As Duboff highlighted, “This industry standard will allow for more accurate, nuanced disclosures. It won’t force tracks into a false binary where a song either has to be categorically AI or not AI at all.” This commitment to the DDEX standard is a significant step towards empowering listeners with more information and ensuring artists receive proper credit and recognition for their human-led creations, even when augmented by AI. Safeguarding Creativity: The Ban on AI Voice Clones The rise of generative AI has also brought forth ethical dilemmas, particularly concerning the unauthorized replication of human voices. Spotify’s updated policy takes a firm stance on this, explicitly stating that unauthorized AI voice clones, deepfakes, and any other form of vocal replicas or impersonation are strictly prohibited and will be removed from the platform. This clarification is a crucial move to protect artists’ identities and intellectual property. The implications of unchecked AI voice cloning are profound. Imagine a scenario where an artist’s voice is mimicked without their consent, potentially used to create content that misrepresents them or even damages their reputation. This policy aims to: Protect Artist Rights: Safeguarding the unique sonic identity of performers. Prevent Impersonation: Eliminating the potential for malicious actors to create fraudulent content. Maintain Authenticity: Ensuring that the voices listeners hear are either genuinely human or ethically sourced and disclosed. This protective measure aligns with a broader industry concern about deepfakes and the ethical boundaries of AI. By drawing a clear line, Spotify reinforces its commitment to supporting genuine artists and fostering an environment of trust on its platform. Battling the Bots: Spotify’s New Music Streaming AI Spam Filter The accessibility of AI tools has unfortunately also opened the floodgates for bad actors. As it becomes easier to generate content, the volume of spam, low-quality tracks, and manipulative content uploaded to streaming services has surged. Spotify is directly addressing this challenge with a new music streaming AI spam filter, set to roll out this fall. The company acknowledges that AI is accelerating and sophisticating spam tactics. As Sam Duboff noted, “AI is accelerating these issues with more sophistication, and we know that requires new types of mitigations.” This new filter will be designed to: Detect Spam Tactics: Identify patterns indicative of mass uploads, duplicate content, and algorithmic manipulation. Tag and Filter: Mark these tracks and prevent them from being recommended to users. Address Profile Mismatches: Work with distributors to stop fraudulent uploads to other artists’ profiles before they go live. The filter will be implemented gradually, allowing Spotify to fine-tune its detection capabilities and adapt as spam tactics evolve. This ongoing battle against manipulation is essential for maintaining the integrity of Spotify’s recommendation systems and ensuring that listeners are exposed to genuine, high-quality music rather than algorithmic noise. The Broader Landscape: AI’s Impact on the Music Industry Spotify’s policy updates are not happening in a vacuum; they reflect a growing industry-wide recognition of AI’s transformative, and sometimes disruptive, power. Rival streaming service Deezer recently reported that a staggering 18% of daily uploads—over 20,000 tracks—are now fully AI-generated. While Spotify wouldn’t share its exact metrics, Duboff’s statement that “the reality is, all streaming services have almost exactly the same catalog” underscores the pervasive nature of AI music across platforms. Despite the challenges, Spotify executives maintain a positive outlook on AI when used responsibly. Charlie Hellman, Spotify’s VP and Global Head of Music, emphasized, “We’re not here to punish artists for using AI authentically and responsibly. We hope that artists’ use of AI production tools will enable them to be more creative than ever.” The company’s goal is clear: harness the creative potential of AI while aggressively protecting against its downsides. This balance is crucial for fostering an innovative yet ethical music ecosystem. Here’s a quick overview of the key policy updates: Policy Area Key Update Benefit AI Music Labeling Adoption of DDEX standard for nuanced AI disclosures. Increased transparency for listeners, accurate artist credits. Unauthorized Voice Clones Explicit ban and removal of deepfakes/impersonations. Protects artist identity, intellectual property, and prevents fraud. Music Spam New AI-powered spam filter and profile mismatch prevention. Cleaner platform, better recommendations, combats manipulation. The Future of Creation and Consumption These policy changes by Spotify reflect a mature approach to integrating advanced technology into a creative industry. By setting clear boundaries and promoting transparency through the DDEX standard, Spotify aims to ensure that AI serves as a tool for artistic enhancement rather than a source of exploitation or confusion. For artists, this means a clearer understanding of acceptable AI use and greater protection against misuse. For listeners, it promises a more authentic and enjoyable experience, free from the deluge of AI-generated spam and deceptive content. The move also sends a strong signal to other platforms and the broader tech industry about the necessity of ethical guidelines in AI development and deployment. As the capabilities of generative AI continue to expand, robust policies like Spotify’s will be crucial in shaping a future where technology empowers creativity without compromising integrity. Spotify’s decisive actions underscore a commitment to maintaining a vibrant and fair ecosystem for creators and consumers alike. As the digital music landscape continues to evolve, these policies will play a vital role in defining the boundaries of innovation and ensuring that the human element remains at the heart of artistic expression. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI models features and institutional adoption. This post Spotify’s Revolutionary AI Music Policy Clarifies Rules, Combats Spam, and Protects Artists first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1157-5.08%
ERA
ERA$0.5536-3.55%
Movement
MOVE$0.1099-2.48%
Delen
Coinstats2025/09/25 20:35
Delen
Robinhood WLFI Listing: A Revolutionary Opportunity for Crypto Investors

Robinhood WLFI Listing: A Revolutionary Opportunity for Crypto Investors

BitcoinWorld Robinhood WLFI Listing: A Revolutionary Opportunity for Crypto Investors Exciting news is rippling through the cryptocurrency community! Robinhood US, a popular commission-free trading platform, is set to add another digital asset to its growing roster. Reports from BWE News confirm the highly anticipated Robinhood WLFI listing, a development that could significantly impact both the WLFI project and the broader crypto market. This move by Robinhood underscores the increasing mainstream adoption of digital currencies and offers new avenues for investors. What Does the Robinhood WLFI Listing Mean for You? For many, Robinhood is a gateway to financial markets, known for its user-friendly interface. The upcoming WLFI Robinhood listing introduces WLFI to a vast audience of retail investors who might not typically venture into more complex crypto exchanges. But what exactly is WLFI? WLFI Explained: WLFI represents a decentralized finance (DeFi) token focused on community governance and innovative yield strategies. Its inclusion on Robinhood could boost its visibility and legitimacy. Increased Accessibility: Robinhood’s platform simplifies the process of buying and selling cryptocurrencies. This listing means millions of new potential users will have direct access to WLFI, fostering greater participation in its ecosystem. Why is a Robinhood Listing So Important for Digital Assets? A listing on a major platform like Robinhood carries substantial weight in the crypto world. It’s not just about adding another token; it’s about validation and exposure. The Robinhood WLFI listing highlights several key benefits: Mainstream Exposure: Robinhood boasts a massive user base, many of whom are relatively new to crypto. This exposure can lead to increased demand and potentially greater liquidity for WLFI. Enhanced Liquidity: More traders mean more trading volume. Higher liquidity generally leads to more stable prices and easier execution of trades, benefiting both buyers and sellers of WLFI. Perceived Legitimacy: Being listed alongside established cryptocurrencies on a regulated platform like Robinhood can lend an air of credibility to WLFI, attracting more institutional and retail interest. This strategic move by Robinhood also reflects a broader trend of traditional financial platforms embracing digital assets. It signals a growing confidence in the long-term viability and potential of cryptocurrencies beyond just Bitcoin and Ethereum. Navigating the New Opportunity: What Should Investors Know About WLFI on Robinhood? While the WLFI Robinhood listing presents exciting prospects, it’s crucial for investors to approach new opportunities with a clear understanding. The crypto market, including WLFI, can be volatile. Here are some actionable insights: Do Your Own Research (DYOR): Before investing, thoroughly research WLFI’s project fundamentals, team, technology, and use cases. Understand its whitepaper and roadmap. Understand Market Volatility: Cryptocurrency prices can fluctuate dramatically. Be prepared for potential price swings and invest only what you can afford to lose. Diversification is Key: Avoid putting all your capital into a single asset. Diversifying your portfolio across different cryptocurrencies and asset classes can help mitigate risk. Security Measures: Ensure your Robinhood account is secured with strong passwords and two-factor authentication. The ease of access provided by Robinhood makes it simpler for new investors to enter the market, but this ease should not overshadow the importance of informed decision-making. The Broader Impact of Robinhood’s Latest Crypto Move The decision by Robinhood to include WLFI in its offerings is more than just an individual token listing; it’s indicative of a shifting landscape. Robinhood continues to expand its crypto footprint, responding to user demand and the evolving digital asset ecosystem. Each new addition, like the Robinhood WLFI listing, contributes to the mainstreaming of cryptocurrencies. This trend suggests that we can expect more digital assets to become available on user-friendly platforms, bridging the gap between traditional finance and the innovative world of blockchain. It’s an exciting time for those interested in the future of finance, as accessibility continues to improve. In conclusion, the impending Robinhood WLFI listing is a significant event for the cryptocurrency market. It promises increased visibility, liquidity, and accessibility for WLFI, while also reaffirming Robinhood’s commitment to expanding its crypto offerings. For investors, it opens a new avenue, but one that still requires diligent research and a clear understanding of market dynamics. This development marks another step forward in the journey of digital assets into the mainstream financial world. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is WLFI? WLFI is a decentralized finance (DeFi) token focused on community governance and innovative yield strategies. Its purpose is to empower its community through voting on protocol changes and participate in its ecosystem. 2. When will WLFI be available on Robinhood US? While BWE News reported the listing, specific dates for the availability of WLFI on Robinhood US are typically announced by Robinhood directly. Investors should monitor official Robinhood channels for the exact launch date. 3. How does a Robinhood listing benefit a cryptocurrency like WLFI? A Robinhood listing provides significant benefits, including exposure to millions of retail investors, increased trading volume and liquidity, and enhanced perceived legitimacy within the broader financial market. This can lead to greater adoption and ecosystem growth. 4. Is WLFI a good investment after its Robinhood listing? Whether WLFI is a “good” investment depends on individual financial goals, risk tolerance, and thorough personal research. While a Robinhood listing offers increased visibility, it does not guarantee price appreciation. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence before making any investment decisions. Did you find this article informative? Share this exciting news with your friends and fellow crypto enthusiasts on social media! Let them know about the upcoming Robinhood WLFI listing and its potential impact on the market. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping digital asset institutional adoption. This post Robinhood WLFI Listing: A Revolutionary Opportunity for Crypto Investors first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
WLFI
WLFI$0.1945-2.11%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011484+9.63%
Movement
MOVE$0.1099-2.48%
Delen
Coinstats2025/09/25 20:30
Delen
Here’s XRP Price if XRP ETFs Gain Approval in 3 Weeks as Final Countdown Begins

Here’s XRP Price if XRP ETFs Gain Approval in 3 Weeks as Final Countdown Begins

How could XRP price react if spot XRP ETFs gain approval in the coming weeks, as industry experts insist the final countdown has begun? Notably, a new report from Reuters confirmed that the U.S.Visit Website
SphereX
HERE$0.000235-9.26%
XRP
XRP$2.7617-2.97%
Griffin AI
GAIN$0.0198--%
Delen
The Crypto Basic2025/09/25 20:24
Delen

Trending nieuws

Meer

REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time

Bitcoin ETFs Surge with 20,685 BTC Inflows, Marking Strongest Week

Crypto Shows Mixed Reaction To Rate Cuts and Powell’s Speech

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October

Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit