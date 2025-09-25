Long Position of Wallet Wiped Out After ETH Price Falls Below $4k

9,152 Ether wiped out from wallet 0xa523 at an approximate value of $36.4 million. ETH price declined by 4.14% over the last 24 hours. Spot Ether ETF noted an outflow of $79.4 million on September 24, 2025. A wallet liquidated over 9,000 Ethereum tokens around the time when ETH price dipped below the $4k mark. While the wallet still has substantial holdings in the account, its losses have crossed $45 million. ETH price continues to plummet with the recent decline of more than 4% in the last 24 hours. A similar bearish sentiment is evident from the Spot Ether ETF outflow. Wallet Liquidates Long Position on Ether According to a report by Lookonchain, wallet 0xa523 recorded one of the highest losses when ETH price fell below the mark of $4,000. Wallet 0xa523 liquidated long position on 9,152 Ethereum tokens. The value of Ether was approximately $36.4 million at the time of the transaction. This has accounted for a loss of over $45.3 million. Lookonchain had earlier reported that Machi Big Brother's long position went down by more than $21.77 million. The long position, per the report, was for ETH and PUMP. This was credited to the market drop, following which Machi Big Brother deposited 4.72 million USDC within 2 hours into Hyperliquid. It was done to avoid liquidation, the report stated further. ETH Price Breaks Crucial Support Level ETH price is currently down by 4.14% over the last 24 hours, exchanging hands at $4,005.95. It further reflects a fall of 12.58% in the last 7 days and 9.56% in the last 30 days. The 24-hour trading volume has surged by 15.05%. What's causing real worry about ETH is its decline to the crucial support level of $4,052.57. Ether is now testing the next support margin of $4,002.07 with the closest…