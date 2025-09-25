MEXC-beurs
Cryptonieuws
2025-09-26 Friday
Cryptonieuws
MAGAX vs BullZilla vs BlockDAG: Clash of 2025’s Hottest Presales
Crypto markets may be dominated by Bitcoin and Ethereum on the institutional side, but September has shown once again that presales drive retail attention. Investors looking for 20×, 50×, or even 100× gains are focusing on tokens that blend hype with credible mechanics. Three names stand out right now: MAGAX, BullZilla, and BlockDAG. Each appeals […] The post MAGAX vs BullZilla vs BlockDAG: Clash of 2025’s Hottest Presales appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/25 21:45
Everyone’s Watching Bitcoin and Ethereum, But Missing This: The $0.005 Token With $548M Real Estate Behind It – Avalon X (AVLX)
The market worldwide has set its eyes on BTC and ETH for the major part of the Q3 cycles. Yet a quiet competition sits at a fixed $0.005 presale entry with real assets backing it. The Avalon X (AVLX) crypto links tokens to property, utility, and perks. For investors keeping in sight the new crypto […] The post Everyone’s Watching Bitcoin and Ethereum, But Missing This: The $0.005 Token With $548M Real Estate Behind It – Avalon X (AVLX) appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/25 21:39
Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF Now Listed on Nasdaq
PANews reported on September 25th that the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF has now been listed on Nasdaq after meeting the new Common Listing Standards. In addition to BTC and ETH, the product also provides investors with exposure to XRP, SOL, and XLM. Earlier news came that the U.S. SEC has approved the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index U.S. ETF based on its new common standards .
PANews
2025/09/25 21:35
James Wynn's ASTER long position was closed at a loss of $4023.73
PANews reported on September 25 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, James Wynn's ASTER (3x) long position was closed, with a loss of US$4,023.73.
PANews
2025/09/25 21:16
The whale who bought 50 million USDC during the initial Plasma staking period received approximately $40.56 million worth of XPL.
PANews reported on September 25th that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale/institution 0x790...41023, which invested 50 million USDC in the initial Plasma staking in June this year (two months ago, the address added another 2.7 million USDT to the staking), has obtained 54,081,783.66 XPL, which is worth approximately US$40.56 million at the current price.
PANews
2025/09/25 21:14
Long Position of Wallet Wiped Out After ETH Price Falls Below $4k
The post Long Position of Wallet Wiped Out After ETH Price Falls Below $4k appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 9,152 Ether wiped out from wallet 0xa523 at an approximate value of $36.4 million. ETH price declined by 4.14% over the last 24 hours. Spot Ether ETF noted an outflow of $79.4 million on September 24, 2025. A wallet liquidated over 9,000 Ethereum tokens around the time when ETH price dipped below the $4k mark. While the wallet still has substantial holdings in the account, its losses have crossed $45 million. ETH price continues to plummet with the recent decline of more than 4% in the last 24 hours. A similar bearish sentiment is evident from the Spot Ether ETF outflow. Wallet Liquidates Long Position on Ether According to a report by Lookonchain, wallet 0xa523 recorded one of the highest losses when ETH price fell below the mark of $4,000. Wallet 0xa523 liquidated long position on 9,152 Ethereum tokens. The value of Ether was approximately $36.4 million at the time of the transaction. This has accounted for a loss of over $45.3 million. Lookonchain had earlier reported that Machi Big Brother’s long position went down by more than $21.77 million. The long position, per the report, was for ETH and PUMP. This was credited to the market drop, following which Machi Big Brother deposited 4.72 million USDC within 2 hours into Hyperliquid. It was done to avoid liquidation, the report stated further. ETH Price Breaks Crucial Support Level ETH price is currently down by 4.14% over the last 24 hours, exchanging hands at $4,005.95. It further reflects a fall of 12.58% in the last 7 days and 9.56% in the last 30 days. The 24-hour trading volume has surged by 15.05%. What’s causing real worry about ETH is its decline to the crucial support level of $4,052.57. Ether is now testing the next support margin of $4,002.07 with the closest…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 21:02
Solana Surges Nearly 29% to $222; Is ConstructKoin (CTK) the Dark Horse of This Altseason?
The crypto market is once again proving its resilience, with Solana (SOL) leading the charge. SOL has surged nearly 29% in the past 72 hours, reclaiming the $222.45 level and pushing its market capitalization above $110 billion. With trading volume surpassing $9.5 billion, Solana continues to show strong momentum heading into September. Meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC) […]
Tronweekly
2025/09/25 21:01
Hyperion DeFi, a listed company, increased its holdings by approximately 176,400 HYPE tokens, bringing its total holdings to over 1.71 million.
PANews reported on September 25 that according to Globenewswire, HyperionDeFi (NASDAQ: HYPD) announced today that it has purchased an additional 176,422 HYPE tokens, expanding its total holdings to 1,712,195 HYPEs, with an average purchase price of US$38.25 per token.
PANews
2025/09/25 20:54
U.S. jobless claims fall, but labor demand remains weak and unemployment rises to a four-year high
PANews reported on September 25th that according to Jinshi, initial jobless claims in the United States fell last week, but the job market lost its luster due to sluggish hiring. The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that initial claims fell by 14,000 to a seasonally adjusted 218,000 in the week ending September 20th. Despite hoarding workers, businesses remain reluctant to increase payrolls in response to uncertainty caused by protectionist trade policies. These policies have raised average U.S. tariffs to their highest level in a century. Weak labor demand has weakened the labor market's resilience, prompting the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates again last week. The Trump administration's crackdown on immigration has also reduced the labor supply and curbed job growth. Initial jobless claims showed that continuing claims fell by 2,000 to a seasonally adjusted 1.926 million in the week ending September 13th. The average length of unemployment rose from 24.1 weeks to 24.5 weeks in August, the longest since April 2022, and the unemployment rate rose to a nearly four-year high of 4.3%.
PANews
2025/09/25 20:49
Sharpe vs Sortino: The Data Proving Bitcoin Outperforms Gold Despite Volatility
Despite gold's 39% YTD gain, Bitcoin recorded superior Sharpe and Sortino ratios, indicating higher returns per unit of risk across multiple cycles.
CryptoPotato
2025/09/25 20:49
