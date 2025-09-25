2025-09-26 Friday

Bitcoin Days Away From Blowoff Or Cycle Top: Veteran Analyst

The post Bitcoin Days Away From Blowoff Or Cycle Top: Veteran Analyst appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jake Simmons, a dedicated crypto journalist, has been passionate about Bitcoin since 2016 when he first learned about it. Through his extensive work with NewsBTC.com and Bitcoinist.com, Jake has become a trusted voice in the crypto community, guiding newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike towards a deeper understanding of this dynamic field. His mission is simple yet profound: to demystify Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies and make them accessible to everyone.With a professional career in the Bitcoin and crypto scene that began right after graduating with a degree in Information Systems in 2017, Jake has immersed himself in the industry. Jake joined the NewsBTC Group in late 2022. His educational background provides him with the technical prowess and analytical skills necessary to dissect complex topics and present them in an understandable format. Whether you are a casual reader curious about Bitcoin or an investor seeking to navigate the latest market trends, Jake’s insights offer valuable perspectives that bridge the gap between complex technology and everyday usage. Jake is not just a reporter on technological trends; he is a firm believer in the transformative potential of Bitcoin over traditional fiat currencies. To him, the current financial system is on the brink of chaos, propelled by unchecked government actions and flawed Keynesian economic policies. Drawing from the principles of the Austrian school of economics, Jake views Bitcoin not merely as a digital asset but as a crucial step towards rectifying a failing monetary system. His libertarian views reinforce his stance that just as the church was separated from the state, so too should money be freed from governmental control. For Jake, Bitcoin represents more than just an investment; it’s a peaceful revolution. He envisions a future where Bitcoin fosters a sustainable and responsible financial framework for generations to come. His advocacy is not about opposition…
2025/09/25 22:07
LINK Faces Crucial Resistance at $25: Can It Break Through for a Strong Recovery?

Chainlink (LINK) is currently trading at $21.08 and fell by 3.11% over the past 24 hours. The trading volume is down by 26.57% and is currently standing at $711.01 million. In the past week, the LINK price has fallen by 13.38%, suggesting continued market weakness. Analysts are closely monitoring the key levels to determine the […]
2025/09/25 21:30
t’order and Sui Collaborate to Launch Stablecoin Payments in South Korea

TLDR t’order partners with Sui to implement blockchain tech for faster restaurant payments. The collaboration aims to reduce card fees and offer a secure payment solution. Blockchain integration will process payments in under 0.5 seconds. t’order plans to use Sui’s technology to issue a KRW-based stablecoin soon. t’order, South Korea’s leading table-ordering platform, has teamed [...] The post t’order and Sui Collaborate to Launch Stablecoin Payments in South Korea appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/09/25 21:13
Securitize Expands to Sei Network, Launches Apollo’s Tokenized Credit Fund

PANews reported on September 25th that according to CoinDesk, the RWA tokenization platform Securitize is currently expanding to the Sei blockchain. Its tokenized Apollo Diversified Credit Fund (ACRED) will become the first platform to be launched on the network, marking the first time that tokenized private credit has been launched on the Sei blockchain. Securitize stated that other funds will be listed on the Sei blockchain in the near future. ACRED, with $112 million in assets under management, according to RWA.xyz, complements Apollo's private credit strategy, investing across corporate lending, asset-backed transactions, and distressed credit. The fund, which is open only to accredited investors, utilizes Wormhole, a cross-chain messaging protocol, enabling interoperability between blockchain tokens, facilitating cross-network asset mobility and enhancing liquidity.
2025/09/25 21:12
Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

Hashdex Asset Management Ltd. and Nasdaq Global Indexes have announced the expansion of the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (NCIQ), the multi-asset spot crypto exchange-traded product (ETP) in the United States. The ETF launched in February 2025 with spot Bitcoin and Ether, will now include exposure to XRP, Solana, and Stellar—bringing the total to five crypto assets. Collectively, these tokens represent over $3 trillion in combined market capitalization, says Hashdex. According to the asset manager the move provides U.S. investors with streamlined access to a diversified basket of digital assets through a single, tradable product. By tracking the Nasdaq Crypto US Index (NCIUS), the ETF offers rules-based exposure while removing the complexities of selecting individual cryptocurrencies. Global Leadership in Crypto Index Products Hashdex manages the multi-asset crypto ETP in Europe and the multi-asset crypto ETF in Latin America. With $1.56 billion in assets under management, Hashdex now offers four index products tied to the global Nasdaq Crypto Index. “Since 2018, Hashdex has been a market leader in crypto index products globally, and this signifies a major milestone in meeting the needs of U.S. advisors and investors,” said Marcelo Sampaio, Co-Founder and CEO of Hashdex. A Milestone for U.S. Crypto Index Investing According to Samir Kerbage, CIO at Hashdex, the expansion reflects growing demand from U.S. investors seeking structured, index-based crypto exposure. “With NCIQ, investors gain access to a dynamic, rules-based exposure that evolves with the market—eliminating the need to try to pick individual winners,” Kerbage said. He adds that regulatory clarity and the approval of generic listing standards have paved the way for NCIQ to expand and adapt as new assets meet index requirements. The NCIUS index is jointly developed by Nasdaq and Hashdex, includes strict eligibility criteria such as liquidity, market capitalization, and regulatory compliance. While ADA (Cardano) qualifies for the index, it is not currently included in NCIQ’s holdings. The Hashdex–Nasdaq Partnership The expansion also shows the ongoing collaboration between Hashdex and Nasdaq, which have co-developed several index and index-based crypto products since 2021. Nasdaq serves as the index administrator and listing venue for NCIQ, with Coinbase Custody and BitGo Trust providing crypto asset custody. U.S. Bank Global Fund Services acts as fund administrator, while Paralel Distributors LLC serves as marketing agent. As crypto continues to mature as an asset class, diversified index products like NCIQ are emerging as benchmarks for institutional and retail allocation
2025/09/25 21:10
Cardano Struggles at $0.86 While ConstructKoin (CTK) Gains Institutional Buzz

The crypto market is holding strong overall, but Cardano (ADA) is showing signs of weakness. ADA is trading at $0.8622, up 2.8% in the past 24 hours, yet its performance lags behind rivals like Solana (SOL), which surged nearly 9% to $204, and Ethereum (ETH), which continues to climb above $4,600. With a market capitalization […]
2025/09/25 21:03
5K+ Users Back Mono Protocol After $2M Raise: Beta Launch Nears to Solve Blockchain Fragmentation with Seamless Accounts

Blockchain adoption continues to grow, but fragmentation still makes it difficult for users and developers. Managing balances across different networks often leads to confusion, inefficiency, and higher transaction costs. Mono Protocol aims to change this by offering a unified approach. Backed by $2 million in funding and supported by more than 5,000 whitelist participants, it […]
2025/09/25 21:00
XRP Price Set for Dramatic Rise as Ripple’s NDAs Expire, Says Expert

TLDR HighVibeAssets predicts XRP price will dramatically rise due to expiring NDAs. Ripple’s NDAs are expiring daily, revealing new institutional partnerships. XRP’s price surge could catch many off guard, according to HighVibeAssets. Bitcoin advocates argue XRP will continue underperforming against BTC. Analysts project XRP could reach $19 to $32 if Bitcoin hits $270,000. HighVibeAssets, the [...] The post XRP Price Set for Dramatic Rise as Ripple’s NDAs Expire, Says Expert appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/09/25 20:52
Lido: NEST proposals, a system designed to establish the technical foundation for LDO token buybacks, are now open for voting.

PANews reported on September 25th that according to an official Lido announcement, a proposal to build a modular system, NEST, is now open for voting. This system aims to use stETH in the Lido DAO treasury to repurchase LDO. If the proposal is approved, the first actual repurchase test is expected to take place in December 2025. NEST is a response to the current LDO repurchase discussion. While NEST is not a repurchase proposal, it lays the technical foundation for a possible future repurchase mechanism. It is designed to simplify the stETH to LDO conversion process, and the LDO obtained from the conversion will be automatically sent to the Lido DAO treasury. This proposal only covers the development of the NEST architecture. Activation of the architecture will require a separate on-chain vote. If the proposal is approved, research will be carried out immediately, and a timetable and detailed design plan will be developed.
2025/09/25 20:46
Automakers to gain $700M relief after US tariff reduction

European automakers will save 500-600 million euros monthly after U.S. tariffs dropped from 27.5% to 15% starting August 1st.
2025/09/25 19:20
