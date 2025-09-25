2025-09-26 Friday

Capital Group Becomes Largest Shareholder of Bitcoin Firm Metaplanet

The post Capital Group Becomes Largest Shareholder of Bitcoin Firm Metaplanet appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Metaplanet has seen a big change at the top! In a recent filing, the company confirmed a shift in its largest shareholder that could change its global Bitcoin strategy. The move comes as the company continues to expand its Bitcoin holdings and pursue growth initiatives in both the U.S. and Japan. Here’s why this matters.  …
CoinPedia2025/09/25 22:38
CATL (300750.SZ) Stock: Hits Record High Amid Battery Demand Optimism

TLDRs: CATL shares climbed 6% on Wednesday, reaching a record market cap of $257B amid strong battery demand. Investor interest shifts from EV stocks to batteries, boosting CATL to China’s third-largest listed company. CATL’s 30% monthly gain reflects optimism for its energy storage battery system expansion in China and Europe. New European battery variants and [...] The post CATL (300750.SZ) Stock: Hits Record High Amid Battery Demand Optimism appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/25 22:23
ETH Supply on Exchanges Hits 9-Year Low Amid ETF and Treasury Buying

Exchange balances for Ethereum have fallen to 14.8 million ETH after $11.3 billion worth, 2.7 million ETH, was withdrawn over a month. U.S. ETH ETFs have attracted growing inflows, now holding 6.75 million ETH worth nearly $28 billion. For the first time in almost ten years, Ethereum’s (ETH) presence on exchanges has fallen back to [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/09/25 22:21
Chainlink Dips, But Is a Big Rally to New ATH Coming Soon?

Chainlink (LINK) falls 20% from recent highs. Analysts watch key support as exchange reserves hit 1-year low. Is a rally next?
CryptoPotato2025/09/25 22:03
A new WORD among Telegram mini-apps

The post A new WORD among Telegram mini-apps appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Telegram’s rich ecosystem offers a wide range of opportunities for implementing a variety of projects: from simple bots that send memes to full-fledged apps with their own game mechanics and built-in monetization. In 2024, the Telegram messenger was overwhelmed with a wave of crypto apps. Many of them reached tens of millions of monthly active …
CoinPedia2025/09/25 21:53
Best Cryptos To Buy As Market Anticipates Senate Bill and Spot ETF Catalysts

The best cryptos to buy now are gaining fresh attention as US lawmakers push forward on digital asset regulation. Bipartisan momentum behind the Market Structure Bill is creating expectations that Senate approval could reshape oversight of crypto coins. At the same time, spot ETF approvals are steering institutional interest back into the market. XRP is [...] The post Best Cryptos To Buy As Market Anticipates Senate Bill and Spot ETF Catalysts appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/25 21:50
Aftellen naar de lancering: nog slechts 25 dagen om Snorter Bot Token te kopen

Er blijven nog slechts 25 dagen over om mee te doen aan een van de grootste vroege fondsenwervingen voor een Telegram-cryptohandelsbot: Snorter Bot Token (SNORT). Het project heeft al meer dan 4 miljoen dollar opgehaald. De presale trekt nog steeds nieuw kapitaal aan. Investeerders grijpen hun kans om SNORT te bemachtigen tegen wat mogelijk de laagste prijs ooit is, vlak voordat de token op beurzen verschijnt. Deze native token vormt het hart van het Snorter-ecosysteem. Hij ontgrendelt voordelen zoals extreem lage handelskosten van slechts 0,85 procent per transactie. Dit ontwerp stimuleert de vraag naar SNORT en vermindert het aanbod na verloop van tijd. Snorter zelf groeit uit tot een van de snelste, betaalbaarste en gebruiksvriendelijke handelsapps op de markt. Adoptie door gebruikers drijft de vraag nog verder op. Maar de presale eindigt binnenkort. Daarmee sluit ook de mogelijkheid om SNORT te kopen tegen slechts 0,1053 dollar. Het moment om vroeg in te stappen, verdwijnt snel. Nu naar Snorter Token Wat Snorter te bieden heeft Wie de presale volgt, ziet meteen wat Snorter uniek maakt. Het is gebouwd op Solana. Daardoor combineert het snelheid en lage kosten die concurrenten op Ethereum nog steeds niet evenaren, zelfs als ze uitbreiden naar meerdere blockchains. De kernbelofte van Snorter is helder: vang tokens voordat de grote stijging begint. In plaats van te wachten tot een munt populair wordt, kijkt de bot rechtstreeks in de mempools van Solana en Ethereum. Hij detecteert nieuwe liquiditeit en tokenlanceringen op het moment dat ze live gaan. Snorter toont niet zomaar alles. Dagelijks verschijnen tienduizenden nieuwe tokens. De bot filtert ze met contractverificatie en checks tegen oplichting. Alleen de meest veelbelovende kansen komen naar voren. Als die controles slagen, kunnen gebruikers van Snorter vroeg instappen. Zo draaien ze de rollen om: ze verdienen als kapitaal instroomt, in plaats van als exit-liquiditeit te dienen. De geschiedenis leert hoe duur late aankopen kunnen zijn. Denk aan mensen die Dogecoin (DOGE) of Shiba Inu (SHIB) kochten op hun piek in 2021. Velen houden mogelijk nog steeds verliezen vast. Kort gezegd: bij de lancering wordt Snorter een handig hulpmiddel voor gewone handelaren. Het helpt hen hype te vermijden en vooruit te lopen op de markt. Maar om Snorter te gebruiken, heb je de native token SNORT nodig. Nutsvoordelen die vraag naar SNORT stimuleren Een belangrijke drijver voor de vraag naar SNORT is de verlaging van handelskosten. Dat is essentieel voor winst in meme-coin-handel. Vaak hangt het succes van een trade af van de fees die het hulpmiddel rekent. De meeste bots vragen 1,5 tot 2 procent per transactie. Dat is een flinke hap, vooral bij grote bedragen of met hefboom. Snorter verandert dat. Door SNORT te houden, betaal je slechts 0,85 procent per trade. Handelaren krijgen zo meer ruimte voor winst. Daarnaast biedt de token toegang tot onbeperkte snipes. Dat laat houders toe om vroeg in te stappen bij potentiële succesvolle meme-coins. Niet-houders blijven beperkt. SNORT ontgrendelt ook geavanceerde analyses. Serieuze handelaren ontvangen diepere marktinzichten en betere tools voor beslissingen. Er komen meer voordelen aan, zoals stemrecht in governance. Houders beslissen mee over de toekomst van het project. SNORT drijft ook het staking-systeem aan. Gebruikers verdienen daar een dynamisch rendement tot 115 procent in passieve beloningen. Bovenal is SNORT de basis van het hele ecosysteem. Elke transactie, fee en integratie loopt via de token. Dat versterkt zijn waarde als nuttig asset en bron van vraag. Waarom een aardvarken-meme de volgende 100x zou kunnen zijn Met al deze functies is het logisch dat SNORT potentieel heeft als hybride utility meme-coin met grote groeikansen. Enerzijds is de token cruciaal om alle mogelijkheden van Snorter te benutten. Dat maakt hem onmisbaar in het ecosysteem. Anderzijds omarmt SNORT zijn meme-kant. In plaats van weer een hond- of Pepe-thema kiest het voor een aardvarken. Dit is misschien niet het schattigste dier in de crypto-wereld. Toch past het perfect: met zijn lange snuit snuffelt het naar fortuinlijke meme-coins. Dit meme-element trekt extra vraag aan. Handelaren waarderen het niet alleen als serieus hulpmiddel, maar ook als token met slimme, aantrekkelijke meme-vibe. Deze mix van nut en cultuur leidt ertoe dat crypto-influencer Apex Syndicate SNORT ziet als mogelijke 100x kans. Nu naar Snorter Token Vooruitblik! Laat de kans op iets groots als Snorter niet voorbijgaan. De grootste fout van handelaren is signalen negeren die voor het oprapen liggen. De presale-prijs van Snorter verdwijnt over 25 dagen. De token komt daarna op beurzen, maar waarschijnlijk niet meer tegen dit lage niveau. Wil je SNORT nu veiligstellen? Ga naar de Snorter Bot Token-website. Koop met SOL, ETH, BNB, USDT, USDC of zelfs een creditcard. Snorter adviseert een WalletConnect-gecertificeerde non-custodiale wallet zoals Best Wallet. Die staat bekend als een van de beste voor crypto en Bitcoin. Presale-saldi verschijnen direct in de app, en claimen is eenvoudig. Houders krijgen exclusief toegang tot nieuwe projecten via de sectie Upcoming Tokens. Het bericht Aftellen naar de lancering: nog slechts 25 dagen om Snorter Bot Token te kopen is geschreven door Sophialine Marlowe en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/09/25 21:46
Strategic Hyperion DeFi HYPE Investment: An Additional $10 Million Boosts Holdings

BitcoinWorld Strategic Hyperion DeFi HYPE Investment: An Additional $10 Million Boosts Holdings The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with significant news: Hyperion DeFi, a prominent Nasdaq-listed entity and a strategic investor, has once again demonstrated its unwavering confidence in the HYPE ecosystem. The company announced a substantial purchase of an additional $10 million in HYPE tokens. This move highlights a deep commitment to the project and could signal exciting developments for the future of Hyperion DeFi HYPE. But what exactly does this increased investment signify for the broader DeFi landscape? Why is Hyperion DeFi Boosting its HYPE Holdings? Hyperion DeFi’s latest acquisition involves 176,000 HYPE tokens, valued at an impressive $10 million. This recent purchase elevates their total holdings to a staggering 1,712,195 HYPE. As a strategic investor, Hyperion DeFi’s actions often reflect a long-term vision rather than short-term speculation. Therefore, this significant increase in their Hyperion DeFi HYPE portfolio is not merely a transaction; it is a powerful statement of belief in the project’s foundational strength and future potential. The decision to inject further capital suggests several underlying factors: Strong Conviction: Hyperion DeFi likely sees continued growth potential and value in the HYPE token and its underlying technology. Market Positioning: Increasing their stake solidifies their influence and partnership within the HYPE ecosystem. Strategic Alignment: The investment may align with Hyperion DeFi’s broader goals of expanding its presence and impact within the decentralized finance space. This kind of institutional backing from a Nasdaq-listed company can provide a crucial boost to a cryptocurrency project, offering both capital and credibility. What Does This Hyperion DeFi HYPE Investment Mean for the Market? A substantial investment like this from a well-known, publicly traded company carries significant weight. It can have a ripple effect across the entire HYPE ecosystem and potentially beyond. For the HYPE token itself, this could translate into increased market stability and investor confidence. When a major player like Hyperion DeFi doubles down on its investment, it often encourages other investors, both institutional and retail, to take a closer look. However, it is also essential to consider the broader market dynamics. While such investments are generally positive, the cryptocurrency market remains inherently volatile. Potential benefits of this increased Hyperion DeFi HYPE holding include: Enhanced Liquidity: A larger holder can contribute to deeper liquidity pools for HYPE. Increased Visibility: News of this scale naturally draws more attention to the HYPE project. Institutional Validation: It provides a strong signal that traditional finance entities are increasingly recognizing the value in decentralized assets. Despite the positive outlook, challenges such as market fluctuations and evolving regulatory landscapes continue to be factors that all crypto projects must navigate. Navigating the Future with Hyperion DeFi HYPE The deepening commitment of Hyperion DeFi to HYPE highlights a fascinating trend: the growing convergence of traditional finance with the innovative world of decentralized finance. This investment is more than just a capital injection; it represents a vote of confidence in the long-term viability and disruptive potential of projects like HYPE. For those observing the space, this move provides actionable insights into where institutional capital might be flowing. Investors and enthusiasts should consider monitoring projects that receive strong, strategic backing from established entities. This pattern suggests a maturing market where fundamental value and strategic partnerships are becoming increasingly important. The significant Hyperion DeFi HYPE holding now positions Hyperion DeFi as a pivotal stakeholder, whose future moves will undoubtedly be watched closely by the crypto community. In conclusion, Hyperion DeFi’s additional $10 million investment in HYPE is a powerful affirmation of its belief in the token’s future. This strategic move injects substantial capital, enhances credibility, and underscores the growing institutional interest in the DeFi sector. It is a development that not only strengthens the HYPE ecosystem but also contributes to the broader narrative of traditional finance embracing decentralized innovation. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is Hyperion DeFi? Hyperion DeFi is a Nasdaq-listed company that operates as a strategic investor in various digital assets and decentralized finance projects, including HYPE. Its involvement often signifies a long-term commitment to the projects it supports. What is HYPE? HYPE refers to a specific cryptocurrency token within a decentralized finance ecosystem. While specific details about HYPE’s utility were not provided in the original content, it is clearly a project that Hyperion DeFi views as having significant potential. Why did Hyperion DeFi purchase more HYPE tokens? Hyperion DeFi’s decision to purchase an additional $10 million in HYPE reflects its strong conviction in the project’s value, future growth potential, and strategic alignment with its broader investment goals within the DeFi space. What does this increased investment mean for HYPE’s future? This significant investment from a Nasdaq-listed entity can enhance HYPE’s market confidence, increase its visibility, potentially improve liquidity, and serve as a strong signal of institutional validation for the project. Is HYPE a good investment now? While Hyperion DeFi’s investment is a positive indicator, this article does not provide financial advice. All investments in cryptocurrency carry inherent risks due to market volatility and regulatory uncertainties. It is crucial to conduct your own thorough research and consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Did you find this insight into Hyperion DeFi’s latest move valuable? Share this article with your network on social media to keep the conversation going about institutional investment in DeFi! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the digital asset space and institutional adoption. This post Strategic Hyperion DeFi HYPE Investment: An Additional $10 Million Boosts Holdings first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/25 21:45
Beijing tells Chinese companies in US to steer clear of price wars

China has called on its companies doing business in the US to avoid extending their price wars to Trump’s territory.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 21:45
Ethereum Supply on Exchanges Hits 9-Year Low as Adoption Accelerates, Fueling SUBBD Token’s $1.2M Presale

Santiment highlighted this trend a few days ago, as the $ETH supply available on exchanges fell to a historically low […] The post Ethereum Supply on Exchanges Hits 9-Year Low as Adoption Accelerates, Fueling SUBBD Token’s $1.2M Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/25 21:36
