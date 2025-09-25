2025-09-26 Friday

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Could Slip Below $4,000 as Whales Diversify Into New L2 Token

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Could Slip Below $4,000 as Whales Diversify Into New L2 Token

Ethereum risks slipping below $4K as whales hedge, while Layer Brett at $0.0058 with $4M raised, 630% APY staking, and L2 speed is hyped as the next 100x.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/25 22:30
How US Jobless Claims, GDP Growth, PCE Inflation Data Impact Crypto Market

How US Jobless Claims, GDP Growth, PCE Inflation Data Impact Crypto Market

The post How US Jobless Claims, GDP Growth, PCE Inflation Data Impact Crypto Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways: The U.S. jobless claims were reported lower than expected. Other economic data, including U.S. GDP growth and PCE inflation, came in hotter than expected. These macroeconomic factors could weigh on the already fragile crypto market. The crypto market suffered another volatile day on Thursday, whereby traders absorbed robust-than-anticipated U.S. jobless claims data, GDP growth, PCE inflation, and comments by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. Meanwhile, CoinGlass data demonstrated that over $542 million leveraged positions were realized in 24 hours, with Ethereum, Bitcoin, and Solana topping the list of losers. U.S. Economic Data Effect on Crypto Market The initial jobless claims, which were posted to be made through the week ending September 20, declined to 218,000, compared to 235,000 forecasts. The report revealed that the labor market is quite resilient, and this strengthened the opinion that the U.S. economy is not decelerating as fast as may be desired. For the crypto market, the decreasing number of jobless claims will lower the probability of forceful rate cuts, which is the element that usually restricts the inflows of speculative assets, including Bitcoin and Ethereum. Bureau of Economic Analysis validated that U.S. real GDP increased by 3.8% in the second quarter on an annualized basis, as compared to the anticipated growth rate of 3.3%, which is also the previous rate. The argument of keeping the financial conditions tight is further complicated by the strength of growth. In the case of cryptocurrencies, where the liquidity level is high, more growth expectations usually imply a stronger dollar and less risk appetite, exerting pressure on the digital assets downward. In the meantime, the Federal Reserve’s favorite measure of inflation, the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, was marked to 2.6% as compared to the 2.5% figure. Even an upward surprise of a small magnitude indicates…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 22:21
Hashdex wins approval to add XRP, Solana, and Stellar to its crypto index ETF

Hashdex wins approval to add XRP, Solana, and Stellar to its crypto index ETF

The post Hashdex wins approval to add XRP, Solana, and Stellar to its crypto index ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Hashdex and Nasdaq expanded their crypto index ETF, adding XRP, Solana, and Stellar to Bitcoin and Ether holdings. The ETF now provides US investors exposure to five major digital assets through a single, regulated product. Hashdex Asset Management and Nasdaq Global Indexes said Thursday they are expanding the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (NCIQ) to include XRP, Solana, and Stellar. The expansion follows SEC approval permitting the ETF to hold assets beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum under the regulator’s new generic listing standards. With the three additional assets, Hashdex can now give investors broader exposure to the crypto market. Marcelo Sampaio, co-founder and CEO of Hashdex, said in a statement that the move marked a big step for the US market as investors and advisors can now access multiple major crypto assets through a single regulated ETF. “The expansion of the NCIQ will now provide investors access to Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana, and Stellar all in one product, giving investors an easier way to participate in a fast-growing crypto industry,” Sampaio stated. Hashdex CIO Samir Kerbage said that crypto index ETFs like NCIQ are the easiest, safest, and most future-proof way for investors to gain crypto exposure. “Crypto index investing is emerging as a category that defines how investors allocate to this new asset class, and the Nasdaq Crypto Index (NCI) is designed to be its benchmark. As with past technological revolutions, diversified index products with thoughtful methodologies can play a pivotal role in helping investors benefit from market transformations,” Kerbage stated. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/nasdaq-crypto-index-etf-expansion/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 22:20
PayPal plans to use Spark to increase PYUSD liquidity to $1 billion through DeFi lending

PayPal plans to use Spark to increase PYUSD liquidity to $1 billion through DeFi lending

PANews reported on September 25th that CoinDesk has partnered with decentralized finance platform Spark to boost on-chain PYUSD liquidity, with the goal of expanding PYUSD deposits from the current $100 million to $1 billion in the coming weeks. The integration enables users to deposit and borrow PYUSD, with liquidity backed by Spark's $8 billion stablecoin reserve pool. The initiative offers a model for sustainable stablecoin adoption without expensive incentives.
PANews2025/09/25 22:05
UK’s Nscale secures $1.1B in Series B funding led by Aker

UK's Nscale secures $1.1B in Series B funding led by Aker

Nscale, a UK-based artificial intelligence company, has landed a massive Nvidia-backed funding.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 22:00
Ethereum Price Analysis: How Low Can ETH Go if $4K Support Is Permanently Lost?

Ethereum Price Analysis: How Low Can ETH Go if $4K Support Is Permanently Lost?

Ethereum has been under pressure recently after a strong rally that took the price to nearly $5K. While the uptrend remains intact on the higher timeframe, the recent rejection and sharp pullback have raised concerns about a deeper correction. This price action has led to a change in market tone, with traders closely watching key […]
CryptoPotato2025/09/25 21:50
Trump Considers Jill Sommers and Kyle Hauptman for CFTC Chair Role

Trump Considers Jill Sommers and Kyle Hauptman for CFTC Chair Role

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/09/25 21:44
Fed’s Stephen Miran Calls for Series of 50‑bps Rate Cuts After FOMC Dissent

Fed's Stephen Miran Calls for Series of 50‑bps Rate Cuts After FOMC Dissent

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/09/25 21:36
Launch Of Euro-Backed Stablecoin In H2 2026? Nine European Banking Giants Join Forces

Launch Of Euro-Backed Stablecoin In H2 2026? Nine European Banking Giants Join Forces

Nine of Europe’s biggest banks—including ING, UniCredit, Danske Bank, SEB, KBC, DekaBank, Banca Sella, and Raiffeisen Bank International—have decided to collaborate on a euro-backed stablecoin. Under the European Union’s (EU) Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) framework, the collaborating banks will roll out the stablecoin in the second half of 2026. Will this be a game-changer for European crypto payments?  Will the euro-backed stablecoin reduce Europe’s reliance on US dollar-denominated stablecoins?  On 25 September 2025, ING released the joint statement confirming that “the initiative will provide a real European alternative to the US-dominated stablecoin market, contributing to Europe’s strategic autonomy in payments.” According to the banking giants, the stablecoin will provide near-instant, low-cost payments and settlements. Furthermore, it will enable 24/7 access to efficient cross-border payments, programmable payments, and improvements in supply chain management and digital asset settlements, which can vary from securities to cryptocurrencies. BREAKING NINE EUROPEAN BANKS ARE TEAMING UP TO LAUNCH A MICA COMPLIANT EURO STABLECOIN, WITH A TARGET DEBUT IN 2026. TRADITIONAL FINANCE IS LOCKING IN ON DIGITAL MONEY FOR THE EUROZONE. pic.twitter.com/W967MJW3gR — DustyBC Crypto (@TheDustyBC) September 25, 2025 DISCOVER: 20+ Next Crypto to Explode in 2025 “Digital payments are key for new euro-denominated payments and financial market infrastructure” The member banks made it clear – they are open to new members. Hence, additional banks are expected to join the original nine.  “This digital payment instrument, leveraging blockchain technology, aims to become a trusted European payment standard in the digital ecosystem,” the joint statement said. The project is interestingly spearheaded by a newly formed company based in Netherlands. It will seek licensing and oversight from the Dutch Central bank, positioning itself as an “e-money institution.” Floris Lugt, Digital Assets lead at ING and joint public representative of the initiative said, “Digital payments are key for new euro-denominated payments and financial market infrastructure. They offer significant efficiency and transparency, thanks to blockchain technology’s programmability features and 24/7 instant cross-currency settlement.” “We believe this development requires an industry-wide approach, and it’s imperative that banks adopt the same standards,” he added. DISCOVER: Next 1000X Crypto: 10+ Crypto Tokens That Can Hit 1000x in 2025 New European Guidelines Boosted Demand For Euro-backed Stablecoins A  2024 analysis by Kaiko Research revealed that while Europe has traditionally lagged the US and APAC when it comes to crypto trading, Euro-backed stablecoin’s have consistently grown in volume since the beginning of the year. This concretely suggests that demand for stablecoin is finally picking up in European markets. Particularly, Circle’s USDC stablecoin is expected to gain substantial market share from its larger rival, Tether’s USDT, found Kaiko.  Anastasia Melachrinos, an analyst at Kaiko Research, highlighted that USDC could potentially benefit the most from the new European guidelines. EXPLORE: 9+ Best High-Risk, High-Reward Crypto to Buy in 2025 Key Takeaways The euro-backed stablecoin is expected to reduce Europe’s reliance on US dollar-denominated stablecoins – which currently dominate the global market.  The euro stablecoin aims to enable near-instant, low-fee payments and settlements across borders, available 24/7. The post Launch Of Euro-Backed Stablecoin In H2 2026? Nine European Banking Giants Join Forces appeared first on 99Bitcoins.
Coinstats2025/09/25 21:32
Dollar's reserve currency status remains secure despite Trump's massive tariffs

Dollar's reserve currency status remains secure despite Trump's massive tariffs

New economic research suggests that the dollar's status as the world's reserve currency is secure for now, despite the massive tariffs proposed by Trump.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 20:45
CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit

SEC approves generic listing rules for commodity-based trusts

South Korean stocks suffer their biggest one-day drop since August 1

US Stock Indexes Open Higher, What’s Driving The Optimism?