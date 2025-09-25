2025-09-26 Friday

Best Crypto to Buy Now: Can Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Repeat Their Success? Pepeto Targets 100X Growth

Larger market caps tend to move more slowly, and the biggest gains are happening elsewhere. Savvy investors are already shifting […] The post Best Crypto to Buy Now: Can Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Repeat Their Success? Pepeto Targets 100X Growth appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/25 23:42
xAI strikes deal with US government to expand access to Grok AI chatbot

The post xAI strikes deal with US government to expand access to Grok AI chatbot appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways xAI (Elon Musk’s AI company) has partnered with the US government to expand access to Grok AI chatbot for federal use. The General Services Administration (GSA) is facilitating the adoption of Grok to enhance government operational efficiency with AI. xAI, Elon Musk’s AI development company, has struck a deal with the US government to expand access to its Grok AI chatbot for federal use. The General Services Administration is facilitating the partnership to enhance government operational capabilities through AI tools. The agreement comes as xAI released Grok 4 Fast on September 19, making the multimodal reasoning model available for free across X, mobile apps, and developer platforms. The model features a 2-million context window and ranks #1 on Search Arena evaluations. Grok 4 Fast achieved a new record on the Pareto Intelligence frontier for cost-efficient performance, according to Artificial Analysis. The model is accessible through API integrations at $0.2 per 1 million input tokens and $0.5 per 1 million output tokens. xAI partnered with OpenRouter and Vercel AI Gateway to offer free access for developers during a limited period. The company also introduced voice capabilities, allowing Grok to read responses aloud in natural voice through X. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/xai-us-government-grok-ai-expansion-2024/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 23:41
A Pivotal Shift For Digital Assets?

The post A Pivotal Shift For Digital Assets? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pro-Crypto CFTC Chair: A Pivotal Shift For Digital Assets? Skip to content Home Crypto News Pro-Crypto CFTC Chair: A Pivotal Shift for Digital Assets? Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/pro-crypto-cftc-chair-2/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 23:23
Dollar Tree ($DLTR) Stock: Breaks Ground on New Marietta Distribution Center

TLDR Dollar Tree stock trades at $95.77 as of September 25, 2025. The company broke ground on its new 1M sq. ft. Marietta distribution center. Facility replaces the one destroyed by a tornado in April 2024. The center will create 400 jobs and serve 700 Dollar Tree stores. Dollar Tree announced $50,000 in grants to [...] The post Dollar Tree ($DLTR) Stock: Breaks Ground on New Marietta Distribution Center appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/25 23:18
Pattern Testa e Spalle di Ethereum Rivela Nuovo Target: In Arrivo un Crollo Sotto i 4.000 $

Ethereum è entrato in quella che sembra essere un’altra fase ribassista dopo aver fallito il recupero di un livello critico. Con tutti gli indicatori tecnici che puntano verso ulteriori ribassi, il prezzo di Ethereum rischia ora di crollare di nuovo sotto i 4.000 $, un livello conquistato a fatica dai rialzisti negli ultimi mesi. La […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/25 23:13
Cipher Mining inks $3B AI hosting deal with Fluidstack

The post Cipher Mining inks $3B AI hosting deal with Fluidstack appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cipher Mining Inc. has signed a 10-year high-performance computing (HPC) colocation agreement with Fluidstack, securing approximately $3 billion in contracted revenue. The deal, announced Thursday, positions Cipher as a significant player in the artificial intelligence infrastructure sector. Cipher, traditionally known for its bitcoin mining operations, will deliver 168 megawatts of critical IT load at its Barber Lake site in Colorado City, Texas, with expected completion by September 2026. The facility could expand to 500 MW, supported by 587 acres of surrounding land. The agreement includes two optional five-year extensions that would raise the total contract value to $7 billion. Cipher expects net operating income margins of 80% to 85%, with project costs estimated at $9 million to $11 million per megawatt. Google will guarantee $1.4 billion of Fluidstack’s lease obligations to support debt financing and has secured warrants for an approximately 5.4% equity stake in Cipher, subject to adjustments. Cipher will retain full ownership of the project and may tap capital markets to finance its build-out. Cipher CEO Tyler Page said the partnership reflects growing momentum in HPC development, while Fluidstack co-founder César Maklary emphasized the deal’s role in supporting frontier AI companies. The announcement comes as data center developers race to secure capacity for AI workloads, with Cipher highlighting its 2.4 gigawatt pipeline. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/cipher-mining-inks-3b-ai-hosting-deal-with-fluidstack
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 23:08
USD holds August range after rally – BBH

The post USD holds August range after rally – BBH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US Dollar (USD) is consolidating yesterday’s gains while US equity futures steadied after two small down days. USD rallied across the board yesterday as the US swaps curve realigned with the Fed’s more measured easing guidance. We expect USD to stabilize within its August range until next week’s US jobs data. The labor market data is the most important driver for the Fed and the most critical data for monitoring downside risks to the economy now, BBH FX analysts report. Fundamental downtrend in USD intact “Worsening US labor market conditions will lead to a downward adjustment to the swaps curve against USD. But if the labor market proves resilient, upside for USD is limited, because the swaps curve already implies a cautious Fed easing cycle. Beyond the near-term, the fundamental downtrend in USD is intact, weighed down by US protectionist trade policies.” “Second-tier US economic data are due today and unlikely to generate much volatility: the third Q2 GDP estimate, goods trade balance, durable goods orders, existing home sales, weekly claims, and Kansas City Fed manufacturing index.” “Fed speakers include: Miran, Goolsbee, Williams, Schmid, Bowman, Barr, Logan and, Daly. Of note, the New York Fed is hosting today its annual conference on the international role of the US dollar. Our take is that US protectionist trade policies, political interference with the Fed’s independence, and doubts about the impartiality of key economic data following the sacking of the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) head undermine the dollar’s global role.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-holds-august-range-after-rally-bbh-202509250919
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 23:06
CoreWeave secures OpenAI deal worth up to $6.5B

The post CoreWeave secures OpenAI deal worth up to $6.5B appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways CoreWeave has secured a deal with OpenAI valued at up to $6.5 billion. The partnership supports the rapid scaling of OpenAI’s AI operations and massive GPU/data center requirements. CoreWeave, a cloud computing provider specializing in AI infrastructure, secured a deal with OpenAI worth up to $6.5 billion today. The agreement adds to CoreWeave’s expanding partnerships with major AI companies as demand for specialized computing infrastructure surges. The company was recently valued at $75 billion and maintains a $6.3 billion capacity guarantee deal with Nvidia through 2032. OpenAI is pursuing ambitious infrastructure expansion, reportedly planning to spend around $100 billion on GPU rentals as part of a broader $450 billion investment over the next five years. The AI research company has outlined goals to produce a gigawatt of new AI capacity weekly. The arrangement supports OpenAI’s massive GPU and data center requirements as it scales its operations. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/coreweave-openai-6-5b-deal-ai-infrastructure/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 23:02
DeFi Development $100M Stock Buyback Signals Confidence in Solana

TLDR DeFi Development Corp. has expanded its stock buyback program to $100 million, one of the largest in the digital asset sector. The company’s decision comes after its Board of Directors approved a significant increase from the initial $1 million allocation. DeFi Development has accumulated over 2 million Solana (SOL) tokens as part of its [...] The post DeFi Development $100M Stock Buyback Signals Confidence in Solana appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/25 22:54
Shiba Inu: 1,156,929 SHIB Destroyed as Burn Rate Skyrockets 396%

The post Shiba Inu: 1,156,929 SHIB Destroyed as Burn Rate Skyrockets 396% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to data from Shibburn, in the last 24 hours, 1,156,929 SHIB tokens have been burned, contributing to a 396.9% surge in the daily burn rate. With over 1.1 million tokens slashed from Shiba Inu’s total supply, what remains is 589,247,704,216,787 SHIB tokens as the dog coin’s total supply. At its inception, Shiba Inu had one quadrillion tokens as its total supply, with the recent figure implying that over 410 trillion tokens have been burned from the Shiba Inu’s total supply. HOURLY SHIB UPDATE$SHIB Price: $0.00001187 (1hr -0.84% ▼ | 24hr -2.05% ▼ )Market Cap: $6,997,079,978 (-2.00% ▼)Total Supply: 589,247,704,216,787 TOKENS BURNTPast 24Hrs: 1,156,929 (396.90% ▲)Past 7 Days: 3,043,689 (-0.13% ▼) — Shibburn (@shibburn) September 25, 2025 The 1,156,929 SHIB tokens burned in the last 24 hours remain significant as the prior two days saw less than a million tokens burned. On Sept. 24, only 232,829 SHIB were burned, a 13.67% drop from the day before, when about 269,706 SHIB tokens were burned. The slowing down of burns this week might have been contributed to by a large market sell-off at the week’s start, with more than $1.7 billion in liquidations, which might have impacted investor sentiment. So far in the last seven days, 3,043,689 SHIB have been burned, marking a 0.13% drop in burn rate. Shiba Inu price  Shiba Inu has seen lackluster price trading this week so far, after it saw three straight days of dropping from Sunday to Tuesday, at which it fell to a low of $0.00001179 at one point, on Sept. 22. Shiba Inu’s momentum has stalled as markets weighed macroeconomic concerns, trading in a range between $0.00001183 and $0.00001238 since Sept. 23. At press time, SHIB was trading down 2.11% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001196 and down nearly 11% weekly in line…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 22:52
