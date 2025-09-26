2025-09-26 Friday

Cryptonieuws

Geniet van het laatste cryptonieuws en marktupdates
Citi Revised Its Major Prediction Regarding Cryptocurrencies

Citi Revised Its Major Prediction Regarding Cryptocurrencies

The post Citi Revised Its Major Prediction Regarding Cryptocurrencies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Citi predicts that the stablecoin market will make a big splash in the next five years. According to the bank’s new report, stablecoin issuance could reach $1.9 trillion by 2030. The previous estimate was $1.6 trillion. In an optimistic scenario, that figure could reach as much as $4 trillion. The report, authored by Ronit Ghose, Global Head of Future Finance at Citi Institute, and Ryan Rugg, Global Head of Digital Assets at Citi Services, described stablecoins as “the ChatGPT moment in institutional blockchain adoption.” The report estimates that the $1.9 trillion stablecoin issuance could support approximately $100 trillion in annual transactions. However, it notes that this amount is still small compared to the $5 trillion to $10 trillion that major banks transfer every day. Citi argued that stablecoins “help us reimagine, rather than disrupt,” the current system, but also noted that these tools cannot provide solutions in every area. It noted that many countries already use low-cost instant payment systems, particularly for local payments, and that cross-border transactions remain the main problem. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/citi-revised-its-major-prediction-regarding-cryptocurrencies/
Major
MAJOR$0.11688-11.40%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016607+0.50%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07463+0.18%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 13:44
Delen
Tokyo core CPI holds at 2.5%

Tokyo core CPI holds at 2.5%

The post Tokyo core CPI holds at 2.5% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to government data on Friday, inflation in Tokyo grew 2.5% year-on-year in September, falling short of forecasts of 2.8%, though it held steady from August rates. The “core-core” rate, excluding fresh food and energy prices, cooled to 2.5% in September after hitting 3.0% in August. While still above the BOJ’s 2% target, the pullback has spurred yen weakness and sharpened focus on the US CPI report later in the day. Tokyo’s inflation figures are often seen as a preview of nationwide trends. Friday’s numbers signaled a slowdown in underlying price growth, potentially making it harder for the Bank of Japan to justify more rate hikes. Nonetheless, the unchanging main gauge shows the data’s sensitivity to government measures, reinforcing why the BOJ is unlikely to base its rate decisions on just one data release. Yoshiki Shinke, senior executive economist at Dai-Ichi Life Research Institute, even commented, “With today’s Tokyo data not showing much change other than the special one-off factors, I don’t think this will prevent the BOJ from mulling a rate hike. This won’t push the BOJ, but it won’t make them hesitate either, as factors are clear.” Rice prices dropped to 46.8% from 67.9% in August Energy prices were a key driver of September’s inflation, with the impact amplified by a smaller drag from government utility subsidies compared with last year. Subsidies cut 0.5% from overall inflation in September 2024, versus 0.3% this year, creating a base effect that led to the first annual rise in energy costs in three months. The broader free daycare program, introduced this month, also trimmed 0.3% from inflation, and water prices also slipped, dragging the index lower. Shinke remarked, “The expanded free daycare was the factor that brought the Tokyo CPI much lower than market consensus. The daycare fees offset a boost…
Core DAO
CORE$0.3788-4.46%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016607+0.50%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07463+0.18%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 13:43
Delen
Momentum Liquidity Campaign Surpasses $30M In One Hour

Momentum Liquidity Campaign Surpasses $30M In One Hour

The post Momentum Liquidity Campaign Surpasses $30M In One Hour appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Explosive Success: Momentum Liquidity Campaign Surpasses $30M In One Hour Skip to content Home Crypto News Explosive Success: Momentum Liquidity Campaign Surpasses $30M in One Hour Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/momentum-liquidity-campaign-success/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016607+0.50%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 13:36
Delen
Serious Threats Mount for Shiba Inu’s 1.5M SHIB Holders

Serious Threats Mount for Shiba Inu’s 1.5M SHIB Holders

The post Serious Threats Mount for Shiba Inu’s 1.5M SHIB Holders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Anonymous leadership creates accountability gaps for 1.5M Shiba Inu holders. Shibarium Bridge hack loses $4 million with no recovery timeline set. Multiple unfinished projects and broken promises damage investor trust. Shiba Inu’s ecosystem faces mounting challenges that could threaten the investments of its 1.5 million token holders. The project’s anonymous leadership structure and recent security failures have raised questions about long-term viability. Lead developer Shytoshi Kusama and team members continue operating under pseudonyms without revealing their identities. This approach creates accountability issues when problems arise, as investors cannot hold specific individuals responsible for project failures. Recent events have highlighted these governance concerns. Developer Kaal Dhairya publicly stated he does not lead the project following the Shibarium Bridge attack. Kusama has also announced plans to step down as lead visionary, though no timeline exists for selecting replacement leadership. Security breaches compound SHIB holder concerns The Shibarium Bridge suffered a major security breach on September 12, resulting in over $4 million in stolen assets. More than two weeks later, the team has not recovered the funds or provided a reopening timeline for the bridge. Attackers ignored a 50 ETH bounty offer from the team and K9 Finance to return stolen assets. Instead, they continue liquidating the stolen tokens, with recent transactions showing over 2,000 BAD tokens swapped for 3.2 ETH. The ongoing security issues affect Shibarium’s credibility as a platform meant to attract more users to the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Without resolution, the hack could deter future adoption and development on the network. SHIB price action has stagnated around $0.00001 during this period of uncertainty. The ecosystem’s other tokens, including BONE and LEASH, have also underperformed compared to broader market movements. Development delays erode confidence Multiple promised projects remain unfinished across the Shiba Inu ecosystem. The Shib Metaverse, NFT marketplace, and privacy-focused…
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000051-9.09%
1
1$0.008616-33.22%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001173-1.67%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 13:33
Delen
Crypto Bloodbath? Bitcoin Drops to $109K as ETF Investors Pull $258M

Crypto Bloodbath? Bitcoin Drops to $109K as ETF Investors Pull $258M

The post Crypto Bloodbath? Bitcoin Drops to $109K as ETF Investors Pull $258M appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News On September 25, both spot Bitcoin ETFs and Ethereum ETFs recorded heavy outflow, SoSoValue reports. Bitcoin ETFs saw $258.46 million outflow, with only one ETF reporting inflow, while Ethereum ETFs posted $251.20 million with no inflow.  Bitcoin ETF Breakdown  Bitcoin ETFs posted a net outflow of $258.46 million, with Fidelity’s FBTC leading $114.81 million. Bitwise …
LayerNet
NET$0.00007369-13.54%
Delen
CoinPedia2025/09/26 13:27
Delen
SUI Retest Key Support Amid 8% Drop – Bounce Or Breakdown?

SUI Retest Key Support Amid 8% Drop – Bounce Or Breakdown?

The post SUI Retest Key Support Amid 8% Drop – Bounce Or Breakdown? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rubmar is a writer and translator who has been a crypto enthusiast for the past four years. Her goal as a writer is to create informative, complete, and easily understandable pieces accessible to those entering the crypto space. After learning about cryptocurrencies in 2019, Rubmar became curious about the world of possibilities the industry offered, quickly learning that financial freedom was at the palm of her hand with the developing technology. From a young age, Rubmar was curious about how languages work, finding special interest in wordplay and the peculiarities of dialects. Her curiosity grew as she became an avid reader in her teenage years. She explored freedom and new words through her favorite books, which shaped her view of the world. Rubmar acquired the necessary skills for in-depth research and analytical thinking at university, where she studied Literature and Linguistics. Her studies have given her a sharp perspective on several topics and allowed her to turn every stone in her investigations. In 2019, she first dipped her toes in the crypto industry when a friend introduced her to Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, but it wasn’t until 2020 that she started to dive into the depth of the industry. As Rubmar began to understand the mechanics of the crypto sphere, she saw a new world yet to be explored. At the beginning of her crypto voyage, she discovered a new system that allowed her to have control over her finances. As a young adult of the 21st century, Rubmar has faced the challenges of the traditional banking system and the restrictions of fiat money. After the failure of her home country’s economy, the limitations of traditional finances became clear. The bureaucratic, outdated structure made her feel hopeless and powerless amid an aggressive and distorted system created by hyperinflation. However, learning about…
SUI
SUI$3.1843-1.89%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016607+0.50%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.19-8.03%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 13:05
Delen
Crypto ETF Boom Expected In Q4, Expert Predicts Surge In Issuer Activity

Crypto ETF Boom Expected In Q4, Expert Predicts Surge In Issuer Activity

The remainder of the year is poised to be a pivotal time for crypto ETFs and their issuers, as experts anticipate a significant boom in these investment vehicles. With the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) now adopting a more favorable stance toward crypto assets, the stage is set for a surge in ETF applications.  […]
Boom
BOOM$0.007585-1.58%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000877-0.79%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0052-4.41%
Delen
Bitcoinist2025/09/26 13:00
Delen
Ethereum Leads Stablecoin Growth as Tether Treasury Mints $1B USDT

Ethereum Leads Stablecoin Growth as Tether Treasury Mints $1B USDT

Tether Treasury minted 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum blockchain on September 26, 2025, a move flagged by on-chain tracker Whale Alert at 10:22 AM (UTC+8). The issuance increased USDT’s circulating supply by roughly $1.003 billion, reflecting a fresh injection of liquidity into trading, lending, and DeFi venues. Tether’s USDT Mint: Why Ethereum and Why […]
1
1$0.008616-33.22%
Movement
MOVE$0.1101-2.30%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001475-7.29%
Delen
Coinstats2025/09/26 12:15
Delen
Bitcoin at 4-week low in growing signs of ‘exhaustion’ — Glassnode

Bitcoin at 4-week low in growing signs of ‘exhaustion’ — Glassnode

Bitcoin dropped to under $109,000 as long-term holders realized 3.4 million Bitcoin profits and ETF inflows slowed, signalling potential cycle exhaustion. Bitcoin could be headed for a deeper correction as cumulative realized long-term holder profit taking has now reached levels seen in previous market cycle tops, according to onchain analysisLong-term holders realized 3.4 million Bitcoin (BTC) in profit, and exchange-traded fund inflows have slowed, according to Glassnode, a sign of “exhaustion” after the Federal Reserve cut rates last week. Bitcoin has now fallen below key support levels at around $112,000, hitting a four-week low of $108,700 on Coinbase in late Thursday trading, according to TradingView. Read more
Nowchain
NOW$0.0052-4.41%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,470.32-2.15%
FUND
FUND$0.0188+9.62%
Delen
Coinstats2025/09/26 12:08
Delen
Best Crypto to Buy Now as US Government Shutdown Warnings Rattle the Market

Best Crypto to Buy Now as US Government Shutdown Warnings Rattle the Market

US government shutdown fears have rattled the cryptocurrency market, making the quest to find the best crypto to buy now even more critical. The news comes from US President Donald Trump, who on Thursday warned that a government shutdown is coming, as the White House raises the stakes in clashes with Democrats and threatens mass […]
Nowchain
NOW$0.0052-4.41%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07358-11.41%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.509-1.06%
Delen
The Cryptonomist2025/09/26 11:34
Delen

Trending nieuws

Meer

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit

SEC approves generic listing rules for commodity-based trusts

South Korean stocks suffer their biggest one-day drop since August 1

US Stock Indexes Open Higher, What’s Driving The Optimism?