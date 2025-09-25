2025-09-26 Friday

XRP Prints Absurd 63,500% Liquidation Imbalance in Hourly Bloodbath

The post XRP Prints Absurd 63,500% Liquidation Imbalance in Hourly Bloodbath appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the past hour, XRP liquidations reached a figure that speaks for itself: $635,000 worth of longs were erased versus just $1,000 worth of shorts, as per CoinGlass. This works out to a ratio of 63,500%, which highlights how one-sided the positioning had become. The price change was small, though. XRP slipped by around 1%, trading between $2.82 and $2.84, but the leverage behind the longs turned that modest decline into a substantial sell-off. Shorts barely moved, while longs were cleared. Source: CoinGlass Across the market, liquidation pressure was heavy but more equally distributed. More than $14 million worth of positions were liquidated within that same hour. Ethereum led with almost $2 million, Bitcoin traders lost over $300,000 and Solana cleared close to half a million.  However, none of these assets showed the same distortion between long and short wipes as XRP. Bears take charge Over 24 hours, the market total reached $427 million in liquidations. Longs accounted for most of the damage at $351 million, while shorts lost $75 million. Ethereum accounted for $161 million, Bitcoin for $42 million and XRP for just under $10 million. While the dollar totals were larger elsewhere, the hourly imbalance on XRP was much greater than the ratios in other major currencies. Such an extreme liquidation imbalance does not require a large chart move to appear. It only takes crowded positioning leaning too far in one direction.  Now after that 1% dip in price wiped out hundreds of thousands of leverage, the next move will show whether longs can rebuild with cleaner books or if shorts press the advantage into deeper liquidations. Source: https://u.today/xrp-prints-absurd-63500-liquidation-imbalance-in-hourly-bloodbath
2025/09/25 23:43
Best Altcoins like SUBBD Token Explode as Ethereum Exchange Supply Hits 9 Year Low

The post Best Altcoins like SUBBD Token Explode as Ethereum Exchange Supply Hits 9 Year Low appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 25 September 2025 | 16:36 The Ethereum supply is down on all exchanges, hitting a 9-year low recently, which suggests an increase in buy power. Santiment highlighted this trend a few days ago, as the $ETH supply available on exchanges fell to a historically low 6.38%. The data is clear: Ethereum is seeing renewed interest, despite the 8.84% losses throughout September, which come in the context of a 53.36% growth rate over the past year; $ETH is still high up in the green. This rejuvenated interest could fuel $ETH’s next bull run, with SUBBD Token ($SUBBD) seeing its fair share of spotlight as a result. Ethereum Net Outflows Increase as Digital Asset Treasuries Keep Hoarding Ethereum’s net outflows have reached their highest level since 2022, according to Cryptoquant data. As CryptoOnchain explains, this is the result of ‘a shift toward self-custody or DeFi deployments, reducing exchange liquidity and immediate selling pressure’. Combined with Glassnode’s chart, highlighting a negative net position change for exchanges of 2.18M $ETH, the fifth highest over the past 10 years, the increase in net outflows hints at a higher accumulation rate among digital asset treasuries. BitMine is the largest contributor, with a total Ethereum reserve of 2.4M coins, valued at over $9.67B. This company alone holds over 2% of the total Ethereum supply. SharpLink and Coinbase come second and third, with 837K and 136K $ETH, respectively, but there are currently 12 Ethereum treasuries on CoinGecko’s radar in full expansion mode. The rampant adoption rate is partly responsible for Ethereum’s performance over the last months, as the asset jumped 170%, from $1,472 in April to $3,980 at the time of writing. Once again, people can credit BitMine for the biggest impact, after managing to buy billions of dollars-worth of Ethereum in just a few months…
2025/09/25 23:36
Cheaper And Faster Than Cardano? Why Pepeto’s Crypto Presale Looks Like The Best Crypto Investment Now

Cardano is back in the news, with ADA hovering near the $0.78 level on 25nd of Sep 2025 and on-chain activity showing some strength. Analysts still highlight upgrades and adoption, but ADA is a big ship, and big ships don’t turn fast. For traders asking what the best crypto Investment might be right now, attention is drifting. That spotlight […]
2025/09/25 23:30
Flare Hits 5 Million XRP in Just 4 Hours as FAssets Goes Live

TLDR Flare’s FAssets project successfully launched and quickly reached 5 million XRP in circulation within just 4 hours. The project introduced a weekly minting cap to control supply during its initial rollout, with all minting slots filled immediately. Flare co-founder Hugo Philion confirmed the milestone and explained that higher minting caps would be implemented in [...] The post Flare Hits 5 Million XRP in Just 4 Hours as FAssets Goes Live appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/09/25 23:27
Ethereum’s $470M Liquidation Isn’t August All Over Again: Here’s Why This Drop Feels Different

Ethereum's history repeats differently as September liquidation flips market control.
2025/09/25 23:08
Singapore Orders Meta to Tackle Facebook Fake Account Surge

TLDRs: Singapore mandates Meta to implement measures against Facebook impersonation scams by Sept 30. Meta risks fines up to S$1 million and daily penalties if it fails to comply. Impersonation scams targeting government officials on Facebook have surged over the past year. Authorities may extend similar requirements to other online platforms in Singapore. Singapore’s Ministry [...] The post Singapore Orders Meta to Tackle Facebook Fake Account Surge appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/09/25 23:05
U.S. faces imminent government shutdown with Fed ‘flying blind’ on key data

The U.S. is staring down another government shutdown, and this one could hit like a freight train. With less than a week left, Congress still hasn’t figured out how to fund federal operations. Republicans and Democrats are deadlocked. Again. And this fight chokes off more than just government paychecks; it jams up the entire market! […]
2025/09/25 23:02
Australia Moves to Tighten Rules on Crypto Service Providers

Australia proposes stricter crypto rules to boost investor protection, align with global standards, and foster a secure, innovative market. Australia is preparing to bring its crypto sector under a stricter regulatory framework. The Treasury has released a draft bill that places crypto service providers within the Corporations Act. The step is viewed as a move […] The post Australia Moves to Tighten Rules on Crypto Service Providers appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
2025/09/25 23:00
EU Digital Markets Act Forces Apple to Postpone Key Features

TLDRs; Apple delays AirPods live translation and iPhone Mirroring in the EU due to DMA compliance challenges. Digital Markets Act forces Apple to redesign features for third-party device compatibility. Privacy and security risks arise as DMA requires alternative app marketplaces and payment systems. European regulators refuse to repeal DMA, leaving Apple users behind global feature [...] The post EU Digital Markets Act Forces Apple to Postpone Key Features appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/09/25 22:56
XRP Chart Signals $4.80 Target, Breakout Imminent?

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/xrp-chart-signals-4-80-target/
2025/09/25 22:40
