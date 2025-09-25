2025-09-26 Friday

Cryptonieuws

Geniet van het laatste cryptonieuws en marktupdates
Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00020991

Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00020991

Husky Inu (HINU) has completed its latest price jump, rising from $0.00020930 to $0.00020991. The price increase is part of the project’s pre-launch phase, which began on April 1, following the conclusion of the highly successful presale.
Movement
MOVE$0.11-2.30%
Particl
PART$0.1974-1.20%
1
1$0.008616-33.23%
Delen
Cryptodaily2025/09/25 23:35
Delen
Bloomberg Strategist Reveals What May be Pressuring Bitcoin, Identifies Price Level to Guide Q4 Flows

Bloomberg Strategist Reveals What May be Pressuring Bitcoin, Identifies Price Level to Guide Q4 Flows

A Senior Commodity Strategist at Bloomberg has identified what may be contributing to the ongoing Bitcoin downtrend. For context, Bitcoin slipped into bearish territory after reaching the September peak near $118,000 shortly after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points.Visit Website
MAY
MAY$0.03781-3.29%
NEAR
NEAR$2.708-5.38%
Delen
The Crypto Basic2025/09/25 23:03
Delen
Upexi Solana treasury swells as consumer business posts steep loss

Upexi Solana treasury swells as consumer business posts steep loss

Upexi reported a net loss of $13.7 million for fiscal 2025, a number now rendered almost incidental by the staggering $128 million paper profit generated from its cryptocurrency holdings. In an announcement shared with crypto.news on Sept. 2, Upexi, Inc.…
LayerNet
NET$0.00007369-13.52%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0052-4.23%
Delen
Crypto.news2025/09/25 23:02
Delen
Plasma launches ‘first stablecoin chain’ mainnet with $2b in USD₮0 liquidity

Plasma launches ‘first stablecoin chain’ mainnet with $2b in USD₮0 liquidity

Plasma launched its Layer-1 mainnet, purpose-built for stablecoins, with $2 billion in USD₮0 liquidity already on-chain. Stablecoins are quickly growing into one of the most compelling use cases for crypto. On Thursday, Sept. 25, Plasma, a layer-1 blockchain purpose-built for…
Solayer
LAYER$0.4171-3.04%
1
1$0.008616-33.23%
Delen
Crypto.news2025/09/25 22:59
Delen
Ethereum Exchange Balances Drop To Nine-Year Low Amid Corporate Buying

Ethereum Exchange Balances Drop To Nine-Year Low Amid Corporate Buying

The post Ethereum Exchange Balances Drop To Nine-Year Low Amid Corporate Buying appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ether holdings on centralized exchanges have dropped to their lowest point since 2016, driven by growing institutional accumulation. Exchange balances have been steadily shrinking since mid-2020, with the available supply of Ether (ETH) cut by around 50% over the past two years. The ETH exchange exodus accelerated in mid-July, with balances dropping 20% since then as digital asset treasuries ramped up accumulation. As of Thursday, the exchange balance is down to 14.8 million ETH, according to Glassnode. CryptoQuant reports a similar trend with its Ethereum exchange supply ratio, which measures the exchange reserve divided by the total supply, at 0.14 — its lowest level since July 2016. ETH exchange balance at nine-year low. Source: Glassnode  When exchange supplies fall, it is usually a sign that the asset is being moved into cold storage, staking or into DeFi for greater yields. When exchange balances increase, it is often a sign that investors are preparing to sell.   Net outflows are increasing   CryptoQuant data also revealed that the 30-day moving average of total Ethereum exchange net flows reached its highest level since late 2022 this week, indicating an acceleration in flows.  “Large-scale withdrawals often indicate a shift toward self-custody or DeFi deployments, reducing exchange liquidity and immediate selling pressure,” commented CryptoQuant author CryptoOnchain.  Meanwhile, Glassnode’s exchange net position change showed a negative 2.18 million ETH on Wednesday. It has only been higher than this five times over the past decade.  Exchange net position change tops -2 million ETH. Source: Glassnode  Digital asset treasuries accumulate more Ether Exchange outflows have accelerated since corporate Ether treasuries such as Tom Lee-chaired BitMine, which now holds over 2% of the total supply, started aggressively accumulating the asset in June.  Since April, around 68 entities have scooped up 5.26 million ETH worth around $21.7 billion and representing 4.3%…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016607+0.47%
Ethereum
ETH$3,938.76-2.07%
Sign
SIGN$0.07974-7.39%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 22:58
Delen
Philippines Unveils Integrity Chain to Tackle $33B Public Works Spending

Philippines Unveils Integrity Chain to Tackle $33B Public Works Spending

Key HighlightsBlockchain records every project and budget step in real timeProtests erupt as $33B allegedly lost to inflated contractsPhilippines moves to protect $98B annual budget with Integrity ChainA Blockchain Tool Born Amid ProtestsThe Philippines has introduced Integrity Chain, a blockchain platform designed to bring transparency to government spending. Developed by BayaniChain, the technology was launched on September 21, 2025, amid mass protests where more than 130,000 people demanded investigations into alleged corruption in flood control projects.Over the past 15 years, international analysts estimate that more than $33 billion has been allocated to such projects, with suspicions that much of this money was lost to inflated contracts and low-quality work. Public frustration erupted, pushing the government to act as scrutiny over public spending intensified.How Integrity Chain WorksIntegrity Chain integrates data directly from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), converting contracts and project stages into tamper-proof digital assets.Prismo is used for data processing and encryption, while consensus and transparency are ensured through the Polygon network. This setup creates immutable records, continuously verified by independent validators, eliminating the possibility of hidden alterations.BayaniChain co-founder Paul Soliman explained that the initiative aims to make accountability in public administration both “permanent and inevitable.” Instead of relying on promises, the system allows citizens themselves to verify results and monitor projects.Expanding Beyond Public WorksCurrently, Integrity Chain monitors DPWH projects, but plans are underway for wider adoption across other government agencies. Developers claim that once expanded, the platform could safeguard the Philippines' entire annual budget, estimated at more than $98 billion.Co-founder Gelo Wong added that any attempt at manipulation becomes immediately visible thanks to cryptographic security and open validator participation. By reducing information asymmetry and exposing irregularities in real-time, the technology could significantly reduce corruption risks.The development follows broader moves in Asia toward blockchain governance. In Central Asia, for example, Kyrgyzstan has announced its intention to transition all government services to blockchain platforms by 2028.
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05559-0.85%
RealLink
REAL$0.0618-0.88%
MASS
MASS$0.000693+2.21%
Delen
Coinstats2025/09/25 22:41
Delen
USDC Reversibility: Alarming Centralization Threat or Crucial Innovation?

USDC Reversibility: Alarming Centralization Threat or Crucial Innovation?

BitcoinWorld USDC Reversibility: Alarming Centralization Threat or Crucial Innovation? A fascinating and somewhat controversial discussion is currently gripping the cryptocurrency world: the potential introduction of USDC reversibility. Imagine a world where a digital transaction, once considered final, could be undone. This isn’t just a theoretical concept; Circle, the issuer of the popular stablecoin USDC, is reportedly exploring such a mechanism. This move aims to combat fraud and hacking, yet it simultaneously challenges one of the foundational principles of blockchain technology: irreversibility. What Exactly is USDC Reversibility and Why is Circle Considering It? At its core, USDC reversibility would mean that certain USDC transactions, under specific circumstances, could be reversed or clawed back. This is a significant departure from the typical nature of cryptocurrency transactions, which are designed to be immutable and final once confirmed on the blockchain. The idea, according to reports from Wu Blockchain, stems from a desire to enhance security and protect users from illicit activities. Circle President Heath Tarbert has acknowledged this consideration. He highlighted that while such a feature could significantly boost stablecoin adoption within traditional financial markets, making USDC more appealing to institutions wary of irreversible transactions, it also introduces a serious dilemma. The potential for undoing transactions, even with good intentions, raises immediate concerns about centralization risk. The Core Conflict: Crypto Principles vs. Stablecoin Adoption The principle of irreversibility is a cornerstone of the cryptocurrency ethos. It’s what gives users ultimate control over their funds, free from intermediaries who can freeze or reverse transactions. This feature is often celebrated as a key advantage over traditional banking systems, where banks can reverse payments or block accounts. However, this very principle can be a barrier to entry for traditional financial institutions. Corporations and large investors, accustomed to chargebacks and fraud protection mechanisms in conventional finance, might hesitate to fully embrace stablecoins without similar safeguards. Circle’s consideration of USDC reversibility is an attempt to bridge this gap, potentially paving the way for wider mainstream acceptance and integration of stablecoins into established financial systems. Will USDC Reversibility Undermine Decentralization? This is where the debate gets intense. If a central entity like Circle gains the power to reverse transactions, does it not inherently centralize control over what is meant to be a decentralized asset? The fear is that such a mechanism could be misused, or that it could set a precedent for increased control over digital assets by issuers. Centralization fears are not unfounded in the crypto space. The ability to reverse transactions implies a level of authority that many in the crypto community believe goes against the spirit of decentralized finance (DeFi). It raises questions about who would ultimately decide which transactions are reversed, under what criteria, and with what level of transparency. This power could potentially be exploited, or even mandated by regulatory bodies, leading to a system that looks less like peer-to-peer digital cash and more like a digitized version of traditional fiat money, complete with intermediaries and potential censorship. Potential Benefits and Serious Concerns of This Move Let’s weigh the implications: Benefits: Enhanced Fraud Prevention: The primary driver is to protect users from scams, hacks, and illicit activities, offering a safety net currently lacking in most crypto transactions. Increased Institutional Adoption: Traditional financial entities may feel more secure using USDC if they have recourse in cases of error or fraud, potentially unlocking vast new capital into the stablecoin market. Consumer Protection: For everyday users, the ability to reverse a fraudulent transaction could provide peace of mind, similar to credit card chargebacks. Regulatory Appeal: Regulators might view stablecoins with reversibility more favorably, potentially easing the path for broader legal acceptance. Concerns: Centralization Risk: Granting Circle the power to reverse transactions fundamentally shifts control away from individual users and towards a central authority. Erosion of Crypto Principles: It directly challenges the core blockchain tenet of immutability and censorship resistance, which are critical to many crypto advocates. Potential for Abuse: Who defines “fraud”? Could this power be used for purposes beyond initial intent, such as freezing funds based on political pressure or arbitrary decisions? Transparency Issues: The criteria and process for initiating a reversal would need to be incredibly transparent to maintain any semblance of trust, which is a significant challenge. The discussion around USDC reversibility is a microcosm of the larger debate within the crypto world: how to balance the revolutionary ideals of decentralization and user sovereignty with the practical needs of security, regulation, and mainstream adoption. While the intention to combat fraud is commendable, the implications for the fundamental nature of stablecoins and the broader crypto ecosystem are profound. This move could either be a crucial step towards mass adoption or a dangerous compromise of crypto’s core values. The path forward for Circle and USDC will be closely watched, as their decision could set a significant precedent for the future of stablecoins and digital assets globally. It’s a reminder that innovation often comes with complex trade-offs, and finding the right balance is key to sustainable growth. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is USDC reversibility? USDC reversibility refers to the potential mechanism that would allow certain USDC transactions to be undone or reversed after they have been processed on the blockchain. This is a significant deviation from the traditional irreversible nature of most cryptocurrency transactions. Why is Circle considering this feature for USDC? Circle is exploring USDC reversibility primarily to combat fraud, hacking, and illicit activities. By offering a way to reverse fraudulent transactions, they aim to enhance user protection and make USDC more appealing to traditional financial institutions accustomed to such safeguards. How does USDC reversibility impact decentralization? Introducing USDC reversibility raises significant centralization concerns. If a central entity like Circle can reverse transactions, it implies a level of control that challenges the decentralized ethos of blockchain technology, potentially leading to fears of censorship or misuse of power. What are the main benefits and risks of this move? Benefits include enhanced fraud prevention, increased institutional adoption, better consumer protection, and potential regulatory approval. Risks involve significant centralization, erosion of core crypto principles (immutability), potential for abuse of power, and challenges in maintaining transparency. Will other stablecoins follow Circle’s lead on reversibility? Circle’s decision regarding USDC reversibility could set a significant precedent. If implemented, other stablecoin issuers might consider similar mechanisms, especially if it leads to broader mainstream adoption and regulatory acceptance. However, it will likely spark intense debate within the crypto community regarding the balance between security and decentralization. What are your thoughts on USDC reversibility? Do you believe it’s a necessary step for mainstream adoption or a dangerous compromise of crypto’s core values? Share this article on your social media channels and join the conversation! To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping stablecoin price action. This post USDC Reversibility: Alarming Centralization Threat or Crucial Innovation? first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
USDCoin
USDC$0.999-0.07%
Threshold
T$0.01528-0.90%
Movement
MOVE$0.11-2.30%
Delen
Coinstats2025/09/25 22:40
Delen
Digitap Tipped As The Best Crypto To Buy Now After Analysts Highlight Global Banking Bull Run

Digitap Tipped As The Best Crypto To Buy Now After Analysts Highlight Global Banking Bull Run

The global banking bull run has begun, and it's all over the news. With J.P. Morgan coming out with their own After the Fed cut: Why investors should go global.
Nowchain
NOW$0.0052-4.23%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001842-7.71%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002732-15.93%
Delen
The Cryptonomist2025/09/25 22:16
Delen
Pundit Says You Do Not Need an LLC to Hold XRP

Pundit Says You Do Not Need an LLC to Hold XRP

Widely followed crypto commentator Vincent Scott has dismissed claims that investors may need a limited liability company (LLC) to hold XRP due to tax implications. In a recent video, Scott stated plainly, “You do not need an LLC to hold XRP, and that’s false.” He noted that confusion often stems from questions about potential tax implications.Visit Website
Notcoin
NOT$0.001551-1.95%
XRP
XRP$2.7634-3.00%
MAY
MAY$0.03781-3.29%
Delen
The Crypto Basic2025/09/25 21:55
Delen
Why Top Analysts Are Naming Pepeto The Best Crypto To Buy In Q4 Over XRP, Cardano, And PEPE

Why Top Analysts Are Naming Pepeto The Best Crypto To Buy In Q4 Over XRP, Cardano, And PEPE

XRP, Cardano, and PEPE once lit up markets, turning early investors into instant millionaires during past cycles.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002732-15.93%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
XRP
XRP$2.7634-3.00%
Delen
The Cryptonomist2025/09/25 21:35
Delen

Trending nieuws

Meer

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit

SEC approves generic listing rules for commodity-based trusts

South Korean stocks suffer their biggest one-day drop since August 1

US Stock Indexes Open Higher, What’s Driving The Optimism?