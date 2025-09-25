2025-09-26 Friday

Apple Adds Bitcoin Feature to iMessage, Boosts Best Wallet Adoption

The post Apple Adds Bitcoin Feature to iMessage, Boosts Best Wallet Adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. iMessage is now capable of handling direct Bitcoin transmissions after a US judge ordered Apple to loosen its restrictions on in-app crypto payments. Macadamia Wallet rolled out an update on the 23rd of September that allows users to send eCash Bitcoin payments using the Cashu protocol, a Lightning-based layer for Bitcoin, directly over iMessage. It’s still a relatively novel feature, but future digital wallets could make heavy use of iMessage as a direct transfer mechanism. In turn, that would push crypto adoption for mobile users as a whole, leading to greater inflows into the crypto market. We’ll be looking at an existing mobile-first digital wallet, Best Wallet, that makes the crypto purchasing process on mobile seamless. We’ll also be discussing how Best Wallet Token ($BEST) improves that experience, but first let’s look at Apple’s current position on crypto. Will Apple Join the Crypto Race? Apple is yet to officially offer crypto services through iOS, relying on third-parties to provide crypto support. Until May 2025, developers could not offer features through iOS apps that required crypto to unlock. Additionally, Apple required a 30% cut of blockchain fees for transactions sent using Apple apps. Without a polished entry into the cryptomarket, Apple risks falling behind competitors. Samsung’s Galaxy phones already support hardware crypto wallets and Google has generally taken a more permissive approach to crypto apps on the Google Play store. However, Apple’s vast user base and ecosystem integration could play massively into its favour if the technology giant is able to develop an in-house crypto payment system that synergizes with Apple Pay. In the meantime, third party mobile wallet solutions like Best Wallet are dominating the market. Let’s discuss how Best Wallet is providing easy-to-use crypto services in the absence of an official crypto wallet app from Apple, as well as…
2025/09/26 00:43
Adam Back Defends Bitcoin Nodes Amid Criticism

The post Adam Back Defends Bitcoin Nodes Amid Criticism appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Adam Back, Blockstream CEO, has argued against undermining the decentralization of P2P nodes. He highlighted the dissent as a threat to the core sovereignty that Bitcoin was built to uphold. Back encourages decision-making on the basis of upholding safety and stability, not to promote politics. The co-founder and CEO of Blockstream has issued a stern warning to critics of Bitcoin’s BTC $111 661 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $2.22 T Vol. 24h: $58.41 B peer-to-peer (P2P) node network. Building on his extensive experience in the blockchain industry, he argued that undermining the decentralization of P2P nodes is a great threat to the core sovereignty that Bitcoin (BTC) was built to uphold. Adam Back Encourages Informed Decision for Blockchain Adam Back started his post on X by stating that “Those who refuse to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.” He continued by establishing that running decentralized and anonymous P2P nodes is the hinge for individual sovereignty. The Blockstream executive noted that the principle of decentralization is supported by decades of empirical evidence and legal precedents. Those who refuse to learn from history, are doomed to repeat it. Running p2p nodes, too decentralized and anonymous to stop, is what defends individual sovereignty. Self-watering down p2p systems won’t help them stay robust, it’s just a slippery slope. Arguing decentralization… — Adam Back (@adam3us) September 25, 2025 Over the past 16 years since Bitcoin’s launch, the coin has relied on its decentralized architecture to resist censorship and withstand attacks. According to Back, the recent criticism of P2P nodes represents a “slippery slope” toward centralization. This debate has grown out of rising discontent with Bitcoin Core, the software that powers the network’s nodes. Developers have faced criticism for allegedly centralizing control and overriding user preferences. Back, however, emphasized that the ecosystem…
2025/09/26 00:41
TCL Team Boxing League Turns Setback Into Springboard

The post TCL Team Boxing League Turns Setback Into Springboard appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Team Combat League (TCL) was the standout on Dr. Phil’s Merit TV, and is now in search of a new outlet. Team Boxing League When TCL Team Boxing League, an innovative and fast-paced new boxing venture, was hitting its stride, it faced a sudden blow: its broadcast partner, Merit TV, filed for bankruptcy. For many emerging sports properties, that could have been the end. But for TCL, it became an unexpected turning point—one that propelled the league’s growth and sharpened its vision. While boxing remains a major global draw — Netflix reports a massive 36.6 million viewers tuned in for the Terence Crawford versus Canelo Alvarez matchup on September 13 (according to data from VideoAmp) — TCL has set itself apart by adding a unique twist to the traditional sport. Where others rely on classic formats, TCL has reinvented the game, drawing in fresh audiences and carving out a distinctive niche in the crowded world of boxing. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 13: (L-R) Terence Crawford lands a left on Canelo Alvarez in their undisputed super middleweight title fight during Netflix’s Canelo v Crawford Fight Night at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images) Getty Images Fighting Tradition: Reimagining the Boxing Format Co-founded in 2022 by Kevin Cassidy, a veteran entrepreneur and lifelong boxing fan, TCL was created to shake up a sport for today’s active audience. “Boxing is a classic and proven sport,” Cassidy said. “But the way it was presented didn’t match the pace of today’s world. We saw an opportunity to not just revive the sport, but to reframe how it is consumed and understood.” Unlike traditional boxing, which focuses on individual, multi-round bouts, TCL introduced a team-based format that brings speed, structure, and spectacle to the ring. Events are…
2025/09/26 00:12
Silver price today: rises on September 25

The post Silver price today: rises on September 25 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Silver prices (XAG/USD) rose on Thursday, according to FXStreet data. Silver trades at $44.78 per troy ounce, up 1.98% from the $43.91 it cost on Wednesday. Silver prices have increased by 54.97% since the beginning of the year. Unit measure Silver Price Today in USD Troy Ounce 44.78 1 Gram 1.44 The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, stood at 83.82 on Thursday, down from 85.09 on Wednesday. Silver FAQs Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets. Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold’s. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices. Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of…
2025/09/26 00:06
Why BTC crashed ahead of US inflation data

The post Why BTC crashed ahead of US inflation data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin price has dipped again. The decline comes amid growing investor caution ahead of U.S. inflation data, rising ETF outflows, and massive liquidations. Summary Bitcoin price sits at $111,678, down 0.9% on the day. The crypto giant’s losses come ahead of U.S. inflation data, creating investor uncertainty. Exchange-traded funds tracking Bitcoin recently recorded outflows reaching $466 million. If BTC price breaks below $110,000, next support is $108,000. Bitcoin price has extended its losing streak for the fourth consecutive day, shedding 0.9% in the past 24 hours to trade at $111,678, according to market data crypto.news. The downturn reflects mounting investor caution as markets brace for key U.S. inflation data, with traders unsure whether the Federal Reserve will lean hawkish or dovish in its next moves. The uncertainty has triggered broad risk-off sentiment, leading many to scale back exposure to Bitcoin (BTC) and other risk assets. Bitcoin price under pressure amid strong ETF outflows and liquidations Following the significant $1.7 billion liquidation on Monday, one of the largest of 2025, there has been increased profit-taking among investors who are trying to cut down exposure to Bitcoin. This is further driven by the broader market cooldown, which is making investors more cautious. Adding to the negative sentiment is a rise in ETF outflows. The U.S.-listed funds tracking BTC posted $466 million in outflows in recent days, outweighing the smaller inflows recorded earlier in the week. Also, investors are positioning ahead of Friday’s $22.6 billion Bitcoin future options expiry. Historically, Bitcoin tends to experience selling pressure ahead of large expirations, as leveraged positions are unwound and traders hedge risk. A relief rally could follow once the expiry passes and broader uncertainty clears. Technical indicators show weak momentum On the technical side, Bitcoin price is now significantly below its September 19 peak near $117,000,…
2025/09/25 23:56
Bitcoin Price Drops Below $111,000 and Here’s What’s Next

The post Bitcoin Price Drops Below $111,000 and Here’s What’s Next appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Price Dips Below $111,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) has fallen under the $111,000 mark, sparking renewed concerns across the crypto market. The latest drop represents a decisive test of Bitcoin’s resilience as traders eye critical support zones for clues about the next move. BTC is trading at $110,983, slipping under short-term moving averages, with the 50-day SMA ($114,262) now acting as resistance. BTC/USD 1-day chart – TradingView Chart Analysis: Support and Resistance Looking at the daily chart, $Bitcoin is currently sitting just above its true support line at $110,000. This zone has historically been a strong level where buyers tend to step in, preventing deeper sell-offs. Immediate Resistance: $114,200 (50-day SMA) Major Resistance: $118,600 Key Support: $111,350 (broken intraday) Critical Support: $110,000 The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering near 40.42, signaling bearish momentum but also nearing oversold territory, where rebounds often occur. Two Possible Scenarios Ahead 1. Rebound from $110,000 If Bitcoin holds above $110,000, we could see a technical rebound. A bounce here may push BTC back toward the $114,000–$116,000 range, with momentum potentially extending to $118,600 if volume supports the move. 2. Confirmed Crash if $110,000 Breaks Should Bitcoin close decisively below $110,000, it would confirm a breakdown of critical support. In this case, BTC could accelerate losses, with the next major target aligning near the 200-day SMA ($104,000). A fall below this level risks triggering panic selling, opening the door for an extended bearish cycle. Source: https://cryptoticker.io/en/bitcoin-price-drops-below-111000-rebound-or-crash/
2025/09/25 23:47
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$586 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on September 25th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $586 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $63.09 million in long positions and $522 million in short positions. The total liquidation amount for BTC was $91.17 million, and for ETH, $226 million.
2025/09/25 23:30
Blockstream CEO Adam Back Sends Important Message to Bitcoin P2P Node Critics

Blockstream CEO Adam Back took to X to send an important notice to critics of the Bitcoin P2P node system. The post Blockstream CEO Adam Back Sends Important Message to Bitcoin P2P Node Critics appeared first on Coinspeaker.
2025/09/25 23:09
Honeycomb Protocol has acquired GameShift from Solana Labs

PANews reported on September 25 that Blockworks has reported that Honeycomb Protocol has acquired GameShift from Solana Labs, combining two complementary technology stacks to drive Web3 games into the mainstream consumer market. Terms of the transaction have not been disclosed. GameShift was originally developed internally by Solana Labs to simplify the process of adding Web3 elements to games, eliminating the need for game studios to rely on professional blockchain engineers. The merged platform combines developer tools with the Web3 user experience to solve the distribution, monetization, and usability problems that hinder the popularization of Web3 games. The plan is to build GameShift into a "consumer portal" to lower the entry threshold for non-crypto game players through features such as gas-free wallets and seamless transactions, while leveraging Honeycomb's SDK to provide underlying game logic and high-performance compression technology to significantly reduce on-chain costs.
2025/09/25 23:02
Crypto Updates: Ozak AI Builds Buzz, BlockchainFX Tops $7M, Pepeto Presale Passes $6.8M, BlockDAG Locks $0.0013 In 24 Hours

The Crypto Presale field is finally separating leaders from noise, with a few names pulling real capital for different reasons. Ozak AI is attracting investors chasing AI exposure, already logging $2.6 million alongside fresh partnerships. BlockchainFX is pitching a multi-asset super app, clearing $7 million and rolling out a presale Visa card for its base. Pepeto, a rising Meme coin pick for […]
2025/09/25 23:00
