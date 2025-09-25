MEXC-beurs
US government shutdown fears grow as markets face data blackout and Fed uncertainty
The post US government shutdown fears grow as markets face data blackout and Fed uncertainty appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. is staring down another government shutdown, and this one could hit like a freight train. With less than a week left, Congress still hasn’t figured out how to fund federal operations. Republicans and Democrats are deadlocked. Again. And this fight chokes off more than just government paychecks; it jams up the entire market! According to reporting from Reuters, a shutdown would stall key economic data like inflation and jobs reports. That data is how investors and the Federal Reserve figure out what the hell is happening with the economy. “The Fed could be flying blind,” said economists at Nomura in a note this week. They warned that without these updates, Fed officials might stick to their current forecast: two more 25-basis-point cuts before 2025 is over. Federal agencies get gutted as shutdown seems imminent This week, Donald Trump’s White House told agencies to prep for mass firings, not just temporary furloughs. It’s a big shift from past shutdowns, and not everyone knows what the move means. Some say it’s a way to pressure Democrats into accepting Republicans’ budget bill. Others think it lines up with Trump’s push to slash the size of the federal workforce. The banking regulators and consumer watchdog, which are not funded by congressional appropriations, will remain functional. Whatever the reason, regulators are on the chopping block. The SEC’s shutdown plan from October last year says most of its staff would be sent home, and only a skeleton crew would stay, which means no one to check filings or keep the stock market in line. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s 2024 contingency plan says almost all of its workers would be furloughed. That means no regular updates on futures and options positions, reports that traders use to track how the market is leaning. Banking regulators…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 00:42
USD/JPY climbs above 200-Day MA – BBH
The post USD/JPY climbs above 200-Day MA – BBH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/JPY broke above its 200-day moving average (148.51) yesterday and clutching its gains, BBH FX analysts report. BOJ minutes hint at rate normalization “The Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) July 30-31 policy meeting minutes offered a preview of the bank’s September hawkish hold which saw two members vote in favor of resuming rate hikes. According to the July minutes one member noted that the BOJ ‘should not become overly cautious and miss the opportunity to raise the policy interest rate,’ while another member argued that it was possible for the BOJ ‘to exit from its current wait-and-see stance, perhaps by the end of 2025 at the earliest’.” “The swaps market price-in 54% odds of a 25bps BOJ rate increase to 0.75% at the next October 30 meeting. Our base case is for the BOJ to resume normalizing rates in October. Japan’s Tankan business survey points to an ongoing recovery in real GDP growth and underlying inflation is making good progress towards the BOJ’s 2% target.” “Bottom line: we expect USD/JPY to hold under 150.00, especially considering that it’s trading well-above the level implied by US-Japan 2-year bond yield spreads.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-jpy-climbs-above-200-day-ma-bbh-202509250938
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 00:33
Cloudflare unveils NET Dollar stablecoin for AI internet economy
The post Cloudflare unveils NET Dollar stablecoin for AI internet economy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cloudflare announced on Thursday that it will launch NET Dollar, a US dollar-backed stablecoin designed to support payments for the “agentic web,” a term describing an internet where autonomous AI agents transact on behalf of users. The company said NET Dollar will allow instant, secure, and globally accessible transactions, enabling developers, creators, and AI systems to monetize content and services through microtransactions. Personal agents could use it to book flights or order groceries in real time, while business agents might be instructed to pay suppliers automatically once a delivery is confirmed. The initiative marks a shift from the ad-based business model that has dominated the internet for decades. Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince said the company’s goal is to provide “financial rails” that match the speed of the modern web, supporting fractional payments that reward originality and sustain creativity. NET Dollar is also being positioned as a foundation for new business models that reward originality. Creators would be compensated for unique content, developers could monetize APIs and applications, and AI firms would be expected to pay back into the ecosystem by compensating content sources. To support interoperability, Cloudflare is contributing to open standards such as the Agent Payments Protocol and x402, designed to make sending and receiving payments simpler across geographies and currencies. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/cloudflare-unveils-net-dollar-stablecoin-for-ai-internet-economy
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 00:32
Google (GOOG) Strikes AI Hosting Deal with CIFR
The post Google (GOOG) Strikes AI Hosting Deal with CIFR appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The artificial intelligence and high performance computing sector continues to boom, with Google set to acquire warrants to buy roughly 24 million shares of Cipher Mining (CIFR), equal to about 5.4% equity ownership, as part of a 10-year AI hosting deal with Fluidstack. The agreement underscores Google’s deeper push into AI infrastructure while boosting Cipher’s role in large scale computing services. As part of the deal, Google will backstop $1.4 billion of Fluidstack’s lease obligations, helping support project-related debt financing. The contract is valued at about $3 billion over the initial term and could rise to $7 billion with two optional five-year extensions. Cipher is expected to deliver 168 megawatts of critical IT load at its Lake Barber site in Colorado City, Texas, by September 2026. Cipher will retain full ownership of the project, tapping capital markets to fund additional needs. Cipher shares initially surged as much as 20% on the news, but were ahead 5% premarket at press time. The stock is up about seven-fold from the April bottom as bitcoin miners have shifted their business focus to high-performance computing and AI infrastructure. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/25/cipher-mining-stock-gains-5-on-google-ai-hosting-deal
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 00:31
‘Marvel Zombies’ Is The Third Worst-Scored MCU Show Ever
The post ‘Marvel Zombies’ Is The Third Worst-Scored MCU Show Ever appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While it’s a fun experiment drawing on comic history, reviews for Marvel Zombies on Disney Plus have put it very much near the bottom of all MCU shows. Tied for the third worst, in fact. Yes, Marvel Zombies is technically an MCU show in the way that What If…? was an MCU show, one that just takes place in an alternate universe outside the “sacred timeline.” This is opposed to X-Men ’97, which is not pitched as an alternate MCU universe, and is wholly its own thing. Right now, Marvel Zombies has positive scores from critics, not being an exceedingly rare Rotten-rated series in the MCU, but it’s not great. Here’s the full breakdown of MCU shows and their scores. Ms. Marvel – 98% Agents of SHIELD – 95% WandaVision – 92% Daredevil – 92% Hawkeye- 92% Eyes of Wakanda – 92% Loki – 87% Luke Cage – 87% Daredevil: Born Again – 87% Moon Knight – 86% Agent Carter – 87% What If…? – 85% The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 84% Agatha All Along – 84% Jessica Jones – 83% She-Hulk – 80% The Defenders – 78% Ironheart – 77% Echo – 71% The Punisher – 64% Marvel Zombies – 64% Secret Invasion – 53% Iron Fist – 37% I’m not sure, but I think at one point Inhumans (11%) was banished from being canon, but that may not have been official. Being tied with The Punisher may be fine because The Punisher was great, and I cannot believe it’s scored that low. What do critics know anyway? (I say as a critic). Marvel Zombies is only four episodes long, but has an enormous list of MCU cast members who reprised their roles for their characters on the show, doing their voicework. That includes: Iman Vellani (Ms.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 00:24
CHF softens after SNB holds rates – BBH
The post CHF softens after SNB holds rates – BBH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Swiss Franc (CHF) underperformed after the SNB kept its policy rate at 0%, but persistent safe-haven demand offsets concerns over a potential negative rate, while the central bank downgraded 2026 GDP growth due to elevated US tariffs, BBH FX analysts report. GDP outlook downgraded amid US tariffs “CHF underperformed after the Swiss National Bank (SNB) left the policy rate at 0%, as expected. The SNB signaled that the bar for negative rates is high but cannot be ruled out. In fact, SNB President Martin Schlegel reiterated that the bank is prepared to cut further if required.” “Otherwise, the SNB’s medium-term inflation forecast remains unchanged and within the range of price stability. The SNB downgraded its 2026 GDP growth projection to “just under 1%” from for 1% to 1.5% previously due to significantly higher US tariffs. Therefore, any settlement of the trade dispute with the US would lower the risk of the SNB resorting to a negative policy rate.” “The swaps market continues to imply nearly 50% odds of a 25bps SNB rate cut to a low of -0.25% in the next 12 months. Regardless, CHF safe haven status more than outweighs the drag to the currency from the likelihood of negative rates.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/chf-softens-after-snb-holds-rates-bbh-202509250933
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 00:21
Trump agrees to government contract with xAI after first public sighting with Elon Musk since split
The post Trump agrees to government contract with xAI after first public sighting with Elon Musk since split appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Trump is back in business with Elon Musk, this time through a new deal between the U.S. government and xAI, the company behind the Grok AI models. The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) confirmed today that it signed an 18-month OneGov agreement with xAI, offering federal agencies access to Grok 4 and Grok 4 Fast for just $0.42 per agency. That price sticks through March 2027, and it’s the longest-running OneGov AI agreement the federal government has made so far. The deal gives agencies more than just AI access. It also includes dedicated engineering teams from xAI who will help government offices roll out Grok models across their systems. “Widespread access to advanced AI models is essential to building the efficient, accountable government that taxpayers deserve—and to fulfilling President Trump’s promise that America will win the global AI race,” said Josh Gruenbaum, head of the Federal Acquisition Service. Trump and Elon reconnect publicly in Glendale This contract comes just days after Trump and Elon were spotted together for the first time in public since their high-profile fallout. The two shared a handshake and brief chat during Charlie Kirk’s funeral in Glendale, Arizona. The event pulled in tens of thousands, following the shooting of Kirk on September 10 at a Utah university. The White House posted video of the encounter on X, the platform Elon owns. Trump’s team has been pushing hard on AI as part of his modernization agenda, and Elon previously led DOGE, Trump’s short-lived Department of Government Efficiency, which gutted a chunk of the federal workforce during Trump’s second term in office. Elon got close to Trump after he pumped over $270 million into Trump’s campaign and showed up in several battleground states to rally support. That financial link makes the timing of this contract a lot more…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 00:15
Blockchain Oversight In Philippines Public Works Projects
The post Blockchain Oversight In Philippines Public Works Projects appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Blockchain records every project and budget step in real time Protests erupt as $33B allegedly lost to inflated contracts Philippines moves to protect $98B annual budget with Integrity Chain The Philippines has introduced Integrity Chain, a blockchain platform designed to bring transparency to government spending. Developed by BayaniChain, the technology was launched on September 21, 2025, amid mass protests where more than 130,000 people demanded investigations into alleged corruption in flood control projects. Over the past 15 years, international analysts estimate that more than $33 billion has been allocated to such projects, with suspicions that much of this money was lost to inflated contracts and low-quality work. Public frustration erupted, pushing the government to act as scrutiny over public spending intensified. How Integrity Chain Works Integrity Chain integrates data directly from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), converting contracts and project stages into tamper-proof digital assets. Source: Chain Integrity Prismo is used for data processing and encryption, while consensus and transparency are ensured through the Polygon network. This setup creates immutable records, continuously verified by independent validators, eliminating the possibility of hidden alterations. BayaniChain co-founder Paul Soliman explained that the initiative aims to make accountability in public administration both “permanent and inevitable.” Instead of relying on promises, the system allows citizens themselves to verify results and monitor projects. Expanding Beyond Public Works Currently, Integrity Chain monitors DPWH projects, but plans are underway for wider adoption across other government agencies. Developers claim that once expanded, the platform could safeguard the Philippines’ entire annual budget, estimated at more than $98 billion. Co-founder Gelo Wong added that any attempt at manipulation becomes immediately visible thanks to cryptographic security and open validator participation. By reducing information asymmetry and exposing irregularities in real-time, the technology could significantly reduce corruption risks. The…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 00:14
Intel Asked Apple For Investment, Report Says
The post Intel Asked Apple For Investment, Report Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Intel has held talks with Apple about a possible investment, Bloomberg reported Thursday, the latest effort by the beleaguered chipmaker to reinforce its business in recent weeks with funding from Nvidia, SoftBank and partial ownership by the U.S. government. The beleaguered chipmaker has received financial backing from the U.S. government, Nvidia and SoftBank in recent weeks. AFP via Getty Images Key Facts Discussions between Intel and Apple are at an early stage and include talks about the two companies working together more often, though it’s not clear whether an agreement will be reached, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Apple and Intel partnered for years as Intel provided chips for Apple computers, though their cooperation was cut after Apple announced in 2020 the company would produce its own processing units, and Apple has since unveiled a second iteration of its chip, the M2, which is manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company. Intel shares rose as much as 4% in premarket trading Thursday following the report, and are now up just below 1% as of 9:20 a.m. EDT, while Apple’s stock ticked slightly higher (0.1%). Neither Apple nor Intel immediately responded to requests for comment from Forbes. What To Watch For Intel has reached out to other unspecified companies about potential investments and partnerships, according to Bloomberg. Key Background Intel’s shares have rebounded in recent months after the Trump administration signaled support for the chipmaker. President Donald Trump earlier this year called Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan “highly CONFLICTED” and urged Tan to resign, following his alleged ties to Chinese firms and a criminal case involving Cadence Design, where Tan previously served as CEO. Tan and Trump appeared to mend their relationship, however, after Tan visited the White House in August. Following the visit, SoftBank announced it would invest…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 23:57
XRP, Solana, Stellar Join Bitcoin and Ethereum
The post XRP, Solana, Stellar Join Bitcoin and Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways: The U.S. SEC has approved the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF under new generic listing rules. The ETF basket now includes XRP, Solana (SOL), and Stellar (XLM), alongside Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Faster approvals under new SEC rules could trigger a surge of crypto ETF launches in late 2025. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has cleared the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF, a milestone that expands regulated exposure beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum to include altcoins XRP, Solana, and Stellar. The decision follows the SEC’s adoption of streamlined listing standards designed to accelerate approvals. Read More: SEC Chairman Declares Tokenization as Innovation Amid Crypto Rule Reevaluation What the SEC Approval Means The Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (ticker: NCIQ) now stands as one of the first U.S.-listed crypto ETFs to hold a diversified basket of five major digital assets: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, and XLM. Previously, crypto ETFs faced long, case-by-case reviews that stretched for months or years. The new structure of the SEC reduces that period to approximately 75 days provided that funds satisfy some of the requirements like active regulated future markets or substantial existing ETF exposure. To institutional investors: pension funds, banks and endowments – this action would allow regulated, multi-asset crypto investment vehicles. Legitimacy that is granted by SEC approval may also increase liquidity, trading volumes and depth of the market. Why XRP, Solana, and Stellar Were Added Regulatory and Market Readiness According to the new regulations only coins with certain thresholds qualify. XRP, Solana and Stellar are suitable since: XRP and SOL have established futures trading activity. XLM already plays a role in regulated products and has significant trading volume. All three have global market capitalization large enough to justify inclusion. This is the first XRP to be…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 23:55
