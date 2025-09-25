MEXC-beurs
RedotPay Achieves Unicorn Status with $47M Raise and Global Expansion
TLDR RedotPay has raised $47 million in funding, achieving a valuation of over $1 billion. The funding round included investments from Coinbase Ventures, Galaxy Ventures, and Vertex Ventures. RedotPay offers services such as stablecoin cards, multi-currency wallets, and international payout solutions. The company has over 5 million users across more than 100 markets and reports [...] The post RedotPay Achieves Unicorn Status with $47M Raise and Global Expansion appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/26 00:43
Final Spot XRP And Solana ETF Amendments Expected This Week: Expert
The US crypto ETF market is bracing for a decisive stretch after the SEC’s approval of “generic listing standards” last week opened a streamlined path for spot XRP and Solana ETFs—alongside products beyond bitcoin and ether. With exchanges now able to list qualifying commodity-based ETPs without a bespoke 19b-4 approval, applicants for spot XRP and […]
Bitcoinist
2025/09/26 00:30
Anchorage to expand stablecoin team ahead of USAT launch
Anchorage Digital Bank is ramping up hiring as it prepares to more than double its stablecoin unit. The federally chartered crypto-native bank plans to expand its current 20-person stablecoin team over the next 12 months as demand for crypto dollars explodes in the U.S., and as new federal legislation clears the way for larger stablecoin […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/26 00:27
PEPE, WIF, BONK And Avalon X
The post PEPE, WIF, BONK And Avalon X appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meme coins are continuing to attract capital even in 2025. Top contenders like PEPE, Dogwifhat, and Bonk witness daily transaction volume upwards of hundreds of millions. However, at the same time, tokenized property cryptos are gaining attention because of the growth prospects of the RWA market. One popular name among the RWA crypto presales is Avalon X (AVLX). Experts believe that the altcoin have the potential to beat even the top meme coins as far as ROI is concerned. What Technical Indicators Say About PEPE Price Prediction? PEPE remains a popular choice as a classic high-beta memecoin. It has deep supply, strong social chatter, and risky growth opportunities. Recent on-chain data show PEPE trading near $0.000009542 with 30-day negative momentum. Technical indicators, such as technical indicators showing pressure, suggest that traders should expect volatility rather than steady appreciation. Many price models for PEPE in late 2025 point to a mixed outlook, with downside scenarios in the absence of renewed viral volume. Why is the Dogwifhat Price Falling? WIF price saw a spike a couple of weeks back after a series of community-driven events and positive market movement. However, the price recently dropped by over 6% in the past week to reach $0.79. Market commentary shows WIF holding mid-range volatility, with analyst models projecting modest growth if community engagement and liquidity remain solid. On-chain signals show rising wallet accumulation but also concentrated holdings, which raise risk of sudden price moves when whales move. What Does the BONK Price Prediction Indicate? BONK’s liquidity profile and Solana’s speed have combined to keep it in active trader rotation. BONK Price prediction shows an expected price stability range for the coin. After a 12% decline in the past month, altcoin currently trades at $0.00002018. Key indicators for BONK include Solana network fees, daily active addresses,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 00:22
Fed’s Bowman Reveals Weaker US Labor Market, Sparks Policy Debate
The post Fed’s Bowman Reveals Weaker US Labor Market, Sparks Policy Debate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crucial Shift: Fed’s Bowman Reveals Weaker US Labor Market, Sparks Policy Debate Skip to content Home Crypto News Crucial Shift: Fed’s Bowman Reveals Weaker US Labor Market, Sparks Policy Debate Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/fed-bowman-us-labor-market/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 00:08
Dogecoin, AVAX, or BlockDAG: Which Sparks the Next Big Crypto Run?
This market offers three very different bets. A potential Dogecoin (DOGE) price rally hangs in the balance, with a clean daily close above $0.29 being crucial. If it fails again, the chart is likely to revisit $0.24–$0.26. Meanwhile, an AVAX (AVAX) price rally depends on $36 breaking with volume as TVL, DEX activity, and stablecoin [...] The post Dogecoin, AVAX, or BlockDAG: Which Sparks the Next Big Crypto Run? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/26 00:00
Trump Weighs Sommers, Hauptman for CFTC Chair Role
The post Trump Weighs Sommers, Hauptman for CFTC Chair Role appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The White House is weighing Jill Sommers and Kyle Hauptman as potential picks to lead the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). A source close to the process said both names have surfaced as the administration accelerates the search for a new chair. Two Pro-Crypto Candidates Emerge as Front-Runners for CFTC Leadership According to popular journalist Eleanor Terrett, Sommers and Hauptman are among the most serious candidates now under consideration. Their appearance on the shortlist comes as Washington seeks to resolve leadership uncertainty at the CFTC. Sommers is a former CFTC commissioner with a decade of experience at Patomak Global Partners. This is a consulting firm founded by former SEC commissioner Paul Atkins. In a recent interview, Atkins stated he is not interested in the CFTC leadership role. Their professional relationship and close friendship have made Sommers a prominent name in regulatory circles. Her record at the CFTC showed openness to market innovation, and she has been described as supportive of digital asset development. Hauptman currently serves as the thirteenth chairman of the National Credit Union Administration. Before joining the NCUA, he was a senior vice president at investment bank Jefferies, where he traded U.S. Treasuries and futures. In addition, his experience in both regulatory oversight and traditional markets has positioned him as a credible candidate. The Shortlist By Trump Suggests Pro-Crypto Direction For The CFTC The fact that both Sommers and Hauptman are supporters of cryptocurrencies is one of the main clues in the discussion about the future of regulations regarding digital assets in Washington. Furthermore,, market participants argue that the next chair will shape the direction of U.S. policy in this sector. The renewed focus on candidates follows a previous report that the administration had restarted vetting after Brian Quintenz’s confirmation stalled amid his clash with the Winklevoss twins.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 23:58
Honeycomb Protocol acquires Solana Labs’ GameShift platform
The post Honeycomb Protocol acquires Solana Labs’ GameShift platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from the Lightspeed newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe. Honeycomb Protocol has acquired GameShift from Solana Labs, combining two complementary tech stacks to push Web3 gaming into the consumer mainstream. Deal terms remain confidential. Honeycomb co-founder Karthik M told Blockworks exclusively: “Our vision for Honeycomb + GameShift is we believe consumer crypto is the next big unlock that needs to happen for us to move the industry forward.” “We see Solana positioned very well for consumer adoption.” On the developer side, Honeycomb offers a modular toolkit of onchain game primitives — player profiles, character and resource systems, mission frameworks and staking — delivered via easy-to-integrate SDKs. On the consumer side, GameShift brings a consumer-ready layer: abstracted gasless wallets, fiat payments, embedded marketplaces and seamless onboarding designed to hide blockchain friction for non-crypto natives. GameShift was originally built inside Solana Labs to simplify the process of adding Web3 elements to games so studios wouldn’t need specialized blockchain engineers. Together, the combined platform combines dev tooling to invisible Web3 UX aimed at solving distribution, monetization and usability hurdles that have slowed Web3 gaming adoption. The plan is to make GameShift the “consumer portal” that bridges non-crypto gamers into Web3 with abstracted wallets, gasless transactions and other friction-killers, while Honeycomb’s SDKs powers the underlying game logic and performance-minded compression that slashes onchain costs. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/solana-consumer-portal-acquisition
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 23:53
Dogecoin Price: Whales and ETF Inflows Shape the Next Big Move
The decline has left the memecoin hovering over an area that could either anchor a fresh recovery or open the […] The post Dogecoin Price: Whales and ETF Inflows Shape the Next Big Move appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/25 23:45
Trump Expected To Sign Today (Updating)
The post Trump Expected To Sign Today (Updating) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Thursday to finalize a deal between the U.S. and TikTok’s Chinese leadership, according to multiple reports, likely placing the social media app in the hands of possibly a trio or more of the world’s wealthiest—and all Trump supporters. The White House has said a deal is expected to be signed with China “in the coming days,” as multiple Trump-supporting billionaires—Larry Ellison, Marc Andreessen, Lachlan Murdoch—may be involved. Anadolu via Getty Images Key Facts As part of a ban approved by Congress in April 2024, ByteDance, TikTok’s China-based owners, are required to divest from the social media app or face a ban in the U.S., though Trump has extended a deadline for ByteDance to do so multiple times and recently proclaimed, “We have a deal on TikTok.” TikTok could be valued anywhere between $40 billion and $50 billion, Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives wrote earlier this year, though that estimate excluded ByteDance’s recommendation algorithm (ByteDance reportedly valued itself at more than $330 billion in August). TikTok is the third-most popular social media app in the U.S. by audience on desktop or mobile with roughly 124.7 million users in August, below Facebook’s 137.3 million and YouTube’s 162.5 million, according to estimates from Similarweb’s digital intelligence services. When Will The Tiktok Deal Be Completed? Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Thursday, which would declare a deal for ByteDance to divest from TikTok’s U.S. operations meets requirements under the 2024 law banning the app, Reuters reported, citing a White House source with knowledge of the matter. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt suggested over the weekend a deal would likely be signed “in the coming days.” What Do We Know About The Deal’s Terms? Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 23:45
