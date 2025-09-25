2025-09-26 Friday

Cryptonieuws

Geniet van het laatste cryptonieuws en marktupdates
Top 3 Meme Coins to Flip $550 into $11,000 as Investors Look Beyond Dogecoin’s Latest Pump

Top 3 Meme Coins to Flip $550 into $11,000 as Investors Look Beyond Dogecoin’s Latest Pump

The post Top 3 Meme Coins to Flip $550 into $11,000 as Investors Look Beyond Dogecoin’s Latest Pump appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Dogecoin (DOGE) may still dominate headlines, but its size makes it increasingly difficult for investors to see massive gains. With DOGE trading near $0.26 and holding a $40 billion market cap, even a rally to $0.50 would only deliver a 2x return. For investors chasing 20x opportunities that could turn $550 into more than $11,000, …
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002213-2.42%
LOOK
LOOK$0.02731+14.79%
Delen
CoinPedia2025/09/26 00:43
Delen
Shiba Price Prediction, And Why Pepeto Is The Best Crypto Investment to Make

Shiba Price Prediction, And Why Pepeto Is The Best Crypto Investment to Make

That buzz is returning. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is showing signs of life again; renewed burns and an active community have […] The post Shiba Price Prediction, And Why Pepeto Is The Best Crypto Investment to Make appeared first on Coindoo.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000051-9.09%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003097-4.70%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.005487-6.62%
Delen
Coindoo2025/09/26 00:42
Delen
Jabil (JBL) Stock: Declines 6.5% Following Q4 Results, FY26 Outlook Raises Optimism

Jabil (JBL) Stock: Declines 6.5% Following Q4 Results, FY26 Outlook Raises Optimism

TLDR Jabil’s Q4 results show growth, but missed expectations, dropping stock by 6.5%. Jabil posts strong FY25 results but faces challenges in automotive, renewables. Despite Q4 miss, Jabil’s FY26 outlook shows growth and AI-driven optimism. Jabil’s mixed Q4 performance weighs on stock, but positive FY26 outlook lifts sentiment. Jabil’s resilient growth across AI and data [...] The post Jabil (JBL) Stock: Declines 6.5% Following Q4 Results, FY26 Outlook Raises Optimism appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1163-3.88%
Delen
Coincentral2025/09/26 00:41
Delen
CleanSpark Secures $100 Million Credit Facility to Drive Growth

CleanSpark Secures $100 Million Credit Facility to Drive Growth

TLDR CleanSpark has secured a new $100 million Bitcoin-backed credit facility with Two Prime. The financing increases CleanSpark’s total collateralized lending facilities to $400 million. The company plans to use the funds to expand its Bitcoin mining hashrate and invest in high-performance computing. CleanSpark aims to further develop its Digital Asset Management strategies with the [...] The post CleanSpark Secures $100 Million Credit Facility to Drive Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.
Delen
Coincentral2025/09/26 00:31
Delen
What are Meme Coins? All You Need to Know

What are Meme Coins? All You Need to Know

Meme coins are cryptocurrency tokens inspired by trending internet memes. The characters and faces of the memes will be deployed in the cryptocurrency networks, and they will be sold in the market. They stimulate humor and fun a lot, especially in a scenario like the cryptocurrency market, where seriousness is overwhelming. This article will discuss ... Read more The post What are Meme Coins? All You Need to Know appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Memecoin
MEME$0.002213-2.42%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00006559+2.95%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009106-4.26%
Delen
Bitemycoin2025/09/26 00:30
Delen
Steve Miran wants the Fed to cut rates by 125–150 basis points this year

Steve Miran wants the Fed to cut rates by 125–150 basis points this year

Donald Trump’s first Federal Reserve appointee, Steve Miran, is once again pressing for deep rate cuts, saying current monetary policy is now too tight and getting tighter by the day. In a lengthy interview aired on Bloomberg, Steve said he wants the Fed to cut rates by 125 to 150 basis points this year, warning […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.513-0.97%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.109024+0.74%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00521-4.05%
Delen
Cryptopolitan2025/09/26 00:15
Delen
U.S. Jobless Claims Drop Amid Weakened Hiring Pace

U.S. Jobless Claims Drop Amid Weakened Hiring Pace

The post U.S. Jobless Claims Drop Amid Weakened Hiring Pace appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: U.S. jobless claims decrease contrasts with hiring stagnation and economic slowdown. Labor market resilience declines, affecting trade and immigration policies. Fed rate cuts respond to rising unemployment duration impacting economic growth. Initial jobless claims in the U.S. fell by 14,000 to 218,000 for the week ending September 20, 2025, as per the U.S. Department of Labor. Weak labor demand and protectionist policies pose challenges to job growth, prompting Federal Reserve interest rate cuts amidst the highest unemployment rate in nearly four years. U.S. Jobless Claims Fall by 14,000 Amid Economic Strain Initial jobless claims in the United States showed a decline, although hiring continues to lag. The U.S. Department of Labor confirmed this data, highlighting the challenges faced by the labor market. Ongoing trade protectionism has contributed to labor demand issues. Despite the decline in claims, the labor market’s overall weakness persists. Protectionist trade policies and restrictive immigration measures are cited as key contributors to labor market challenges. With these policies increasing tariffs to levels not seen in a century, businesses remain hesitant to expand their workforce. “Initial claims for unemployment insurance fell by 14,000 to 218,000 for the week ending September 20, reflecting fluctuations in the labor market.” — U.S. Department of Labor Official Ethereum Price Volatility Amid Broader Economic Policies Did you know? Historically, spikes in initial jobless claims often lead to Federal Reserve monetary interventions, a pattern seen during both the pandemic and trade wars. Ethereum currently trades at $4,001.04, with a market cap of $482.94 billion. Over the past 90 days, ETH price rose by 64.44%, though recent 24-hour metrics report a 4.25% drop. Data from CoinMarketCap revealed this amid recent market volatilities. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 13:20 UTC on September 25, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Experts from Coincu identify potential ripple…
Union
U$0.010845+8.14%
Jobless
JOBLESS$0.0023274+27.08%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016601+0.43%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 00:05
Delen
Pepe Coin Price Prediction: Analysts See Potential for 4x Rally as This Token Emerges as the Next 10x Crypto

Pepe Coin Price Prediction: Analysts See Potential for 4x Rally as This Token Emerges as the Next 10x Crypto

Pepe Coin (PEPE) continues to maintain speculative focus, and analysts see that it has the potential to offer up to a 4x rally if sentiment is risk-on through 2025. As PEPE is a memecoin, its price is reliant considerably on community-driven fervor and broad momentum throughout altcoin trading. In contrast, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a […]
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000921-2.64%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01155-2.61%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001184-11.17%
Delen
Cryptopolitan2025/09/26 00:00
Delen
Stellar (XLM) Price Pushing for Breakout as Major Metric Jumps 36%

Stellar (XLM) Price Pushing for Breakout as Major Metric Jumps 36%

Stellar plotting rebound move with daily trading volume serving as springboard
Stellar
XLM$0.3544-2.07%
Major
MAJOR$0.11703-11.24%
Movement
MOVE$0.1101-2.22%
Delen
Coinstats2025/09/25 23:35
Delen
Report: Unicredit, ING Lead 9-Bank Push to Build Euro Stablecoin by 2026

Report: Unicredit, ING Lead 9-Bank Push to Build Euro Stablecoin by 2026

Unicredit, ING and seven other European lenders plan a euro stablecoin, targeting a launch in the second half of 2026 as banks test a homegrown answer to a dollar-centric market. Bloomberg first reported the effort on Thursday. 9 European Lenders Form Consortium to Launch Euro Stablecoin Amid ECB Digital Euro Backdrop According to the report, […]
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07449-0.20%
EPNS
PUSH$0.0282-3.25%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000008-32.20%
Delen
Coinstats2025/09/25 23:30
Delen

Trending nieuws

Meer

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit

SEC approves generic listing rules for commodity-based trusts

South Korean stocks suffer their biggest one-day drop since August 1

US Stock Indexes Open Higher, What’s Driving The Optimism?