Crypto Presale Coins of 2025: BDAG, BEST, SNORT And HYPER Are All Heating Up

The search for opportunities in crypto often leads to presales, where tokens are offered before hitting major exchanges. These moments can create strong entry points, especially when the network has The post Crypto Presale Coins of 2025: BDAG, BEST, SNORT And HYPER Are All Heating Up appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Crypto Ninjas2025/09/26 00:35
Top strategies for trading crypto-enabled forex pairs

The post Top strategies for trading crypto-enabled forex pairs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The border between traditional currency trading and digital assets is dissolving fast. Exchanges will now quote BTC/USD, ETH/JPY and even SOL/GBP in addition to major fiat crosses. These crypto-enabled pairs are new arbitrage windows, volatility plays, and hedging opportunities that are no longer available in the traditional forex alone to active traders. Below you’ll find a concise playbook grounded in real data, not hype, on how to approach this hybrid market in 2025. Why crypto-FX crosses deserve their own playbook Trading BTC/USD is not the same as trading EUR/USD with a shinier ticker. Two structural quirks matter most: the nonstop crypto session and the idiosyncratic drivers powering digital-asset prices. For anyone using a cryptocurrency guide to Forex trading, it’s crucial to recognize these differences. According to the Bank for International Settlements, daily turnover in the global FX market averaged $7.5 trillion in 2022, whereas spot crypto volumes hovered near $217 billion in June 2025 – a huge gap but still large enough to move the needle for retail and professional desks alike. Crypto prices are sensitive to blockchain-related developments (protocol upgrades, regulatory decisions, halving cycles) whereas fiat currencies are sensitive to macro data and central-bank policy. The clash of these driver sets means correlation can break down quickly, and that means opportunity for the disciplined. Five battle-tested strategies Below are five techniques that experienced desks rely on. Each can stand alone, but they work best when combined with strict risk controls and a clear thesis. Weekend gap arbitrage Crypto often prints a decisive move between late Friday and early Sunday. If BTC rallies ten percent while the U.S. Dollar Index is flat, BTC/USD might gap higher at the forex reopen. The play: enter a small BTC long on Friday’s close against a short DXY micro-future. Liquidate both legs once the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 00:23
How Much Does It Really Cost to Develop a Security Token in 2025?

Embarking on the journey of developing a security token in 2025 is akin to setting sail on a well-charted course. Security tokens have emerged as a transformative force in the financial landscape, offering a regulated and transparent alternative to traditional investment vehicles. However, before you hoist the sails, it’s crucial to understand the financial commitment involved. The cost of developing a security token can vary significantly, influenced by factors such as the complexity of the project, the choice of blockchain platform, compliance requirements, and the development approach. On average, launching a security token offering (STO) can range from $50,000 to over $150,000, depending on these variables. What is a Security&nbsp;Token? A security token is a digital asset that signifies ownership or rights to an underlying asset, such as equity, debt, or real estate. Unlike utility tokens, which provide access to a service or product, security tokens are backed by real-world assets and are subject to regulatory oversight. This distinction places them in the realm of traditional securities, offering investors a familiar framework within the innovative world of blockchain. Key Use Cases for Security Tokens in&nbsp;2025 Real Estate: Tokenization allows for fractional ownership of properties, enabling smaller investors to participate in the real estate market. This democratization of investment opportunities is particularly appealing in high-value markets. Equity: Startups and established companies alike are leveraging security tokens to raise capital, offering investors a stake in the company through blockchain-based shares. Debt: Tokenized debt instruments provide a transparent and efficient means for issuers to raise funds, while offering investors a clear view of their holdings and&nbsp;returns. Funds: Investment funds are utilizing security tokens to streamline operations, enhance liquidity, and provide investors with real-time insights into their investments. Regulatory Implications Influencing Development and&nbsp;Costs The regulatory landscape plays a pivotal role in shaping the development and cost structure of security tokens. Compliance with securities laws, such as Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regulations, is mandatory. Additionally, the choice of jurisdiction can impact legal requirements and, consequently, development costs. For instance, platforms operating under stringent regulatory environments may incur higher legal and compliance expenses, influencing the overall budget for security token development. Core Factors That Influence Security Token Development Costs Embarking on the journey of security token development involves navigating a landscape shaped by several pivotal factors. Understanding these elements is crucial for startups and investors aiming to manage costs effectively while ensuring compliance and functionality. Platform Selection: Ethereum, Solana, Polkadot, or Private Blockchains? The choice of blockchain platform significantly impacts development costs. Ethereum, known for its robust security and widespread adoption, may incur higher gas fees, especially during periods of network congestion. In contrast, platforms like Solana offer lower transaction costs but may present challenges related to scalability and developer familiarity. Private blockchains, while offering enhanced privacy and control, require substantial infrastructure investment. Smart Contract Complexity: Simple Tokens vs. Advanced&nbsp;Features The complexity of the smart contracts governing security tokens directly correlates with development costs. Basic ERC-20 tokens, which facilitate simple transfers, are less expensive to develop. However, incorporating advanced features such as staking mechanisms, dividend distributions, or governance functionalities necessitates more intricate coding and extensive testing, thereby increasing costs. Compliance Requirements: Navigating KYC/AML and Regulatory Landscapes Compliance with Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regulations is non-negotiable in security token offerings. Legal consultations to determine the classification of your token and to navigate jurisdictional licensing can range between $10,000 and $50,000. For projects targeting investors in regions like the U.S. or Europe, additional expenses for legal opinions or filings may be necessary to list on centralized exchanges. Development Team Costs: In-House, Agency, or Freelance? The expertise of the development team plays a pivotal role in determining costs. Mid-tier developers typically charge between $75 and $120 per hour, while senior blockchain engineers or agencies may command rates exceeding $200 per hour. Opting for in-house teams can provide greater control but may involve higher overhead costs, whereas agencies or freelancers might offer cost-effective solutions with varying levels of expertise. Project Timeline: Accelerated Development vs. Standard Timelines The timeline for development influences costs, with expedited projects often requiring additional resources to meet deadlines. Standard development timelines allow for thorough testing and refinement, potentially reducing the risk of costly post-launch issues. Balancing speed with quality assurance is essential for managing expenses effectively. Step-by-Step Cost Breakdown Understanding the sequential phases of security token development and their associated costs can aid in budgeting and resource allocation, ensuring smoother execution and minimizing unforeseen financial challenges. Pre-Development Costs: Concept Design, Legal Consultation, Whitepaper Creation The initial phase encompasses activities such as drafting the whitepaper, engaging in legal consultations to ensure compliance, and designing the tokenomics model. These foundational steps set the stage for the project’s success and typically incur costs ranging from $20,000 to $50,000, depending on complexity and legal requirements. Proper planning here helps streamline subsequent development stages and reduces the likelihood of costly revisions later. Development Costs: Smart Contract Coding, Tokenomics Integration, Testing The core development phase involves coding the smart contracts, integrating the tokenomics model, and conducting rigorous testing to ensure functionality and security. Development costs can vary widely, with estimates ranging from $50,000 to over $150,000, influenced by the project’s complexity and the chosen blockchain platform. Employing experienced developers and leveraging best practices can significantly improve reliability and reduce long-term maintenance expenses. Audit and Security Costs: Third-Party Smart Contract Audits and Security&nbsp;Checks Security audits are critical to identify vulnerabilities and ensure the integrity of the smart contracts. Engaging reputable third-party auditors can cost between $10,000 and $30,000, depending on the scope and complexity of the contracts. These audits are essential to mitigate risks, build investor confidence, and prevent potential exploits that could undermine the project’s credibility. Deployment Costs: Gas Fees, Network Deployment, Initial Liquidity Setup Deploying the security token involves transaction fees (gas fees), setting up the token on the chosen blockchain network, and establishing initial liquidity pools. Gas fees can fluctuate based on network congestion, and initial liquidity setup may require substantial capital, depending on the project’s scale. Proper timing and strategic network selection can help optimize costs and ensure smoother deployment. Marketing and Launch Costs: Community Building, Listing Fees, Promotional Campaigns Effective marketing and promotion are vital for the success of a security token offering. Costs in this phase include community engagement activities, listing fees for exchanges, and promotional campaigns to generate interest and attract investors. These expenses can range from $10,000 to $50,000, influenced by the project’s reach and marketing strategy. Consistent engagement, compelling content, and strategic partnerships can further enhance visibility while maximizing return on marketing investment. Average Costs by Development Stage Understanding the financial landscape of security token development is crucial for startups and investors. Here’s a breakdown of costs across different project&nbsp;tiers: Low-Budget Security Token Development: What’s Achievable Under Tight&nbsp;Budgets For startups with limited resources, focusing on essential features and leveraging existing blockchain platforms can be cost-effective. Basic ERC-20 tokens can be developed for approximately $3,000 to $10,000, depending on complexity and chosen blockchain. Utilizing open-source frameworks and templates can further reduce costs. However, it’s essential to note that cutting corners on security audits or compliance can lead to significant risks. Mid-Range Projects: Standard Features and Compliance, Typical Price&nbsp;Range Mid-range projects typically range from $50,000 to $150,000. These projects often include standard features such as smart contract development, tokenomics integration, and compliance measures like KYC/AML procedures. Engaging experienced developers and legal consultants ensures that the token adheres to regulatory standards, reducing the risk of future legal complications. Enterprise-Level Development: Advanced Functionalities, Full Compliance, and Premium Service Providers Enterprise-level security token development can exceed $250,000. These projects involve advanced functionalities like staking mechanisms, governance features, and integration with existing financial systems. Comprehensive compliance with international regulations, including legal opinions and filings, is essential. Engaging with top-tier development agencies and legal firms ensures the project’s success and longevity. Hidden and Recurring Costs to&nbsp;Consider Beyond initial development, several ongoing costs can impact the overall budget of a security token&nbsp;project: Ongoing Maintenance and Software&nbsp;Upgrades Regular updates and maintenance are essential to ensure the token’s functionality and security. This includes patching vulnerabilities, updating smart contracts, and ensuring compatibility with new blockchain versions. Maintenance costs can range from $5,000 to $20,000 annually, depending on the complexity of the token and the frequency of&nbsp;updates. Regulatory Updates and Legal Compliance The regulatory landscape for security tokens is continually evolving. Staying compliant requires ongoing legal consultations, updates to KYC/AML procedures, and potential re-registrations. Legal fees for compliance updates can range from $10,000 to $50,000 annually, depending on the jurisdictions involved. Community Management and Investor Relations Building and maintaining a strong community is vital for the success of a security token. This includes managing social media channels, organizing events, and providing regular updates to investors. Community management costs can range from $10,000 to $30,000 annually, depending on the size and engagement level of the community. Exchange Listing and Liquidity Provision Listing a security token on major exchanges can involve significant fees, ranging from $5,000 to $500,000, depending on the exchange’s prominence. Additionally, providing liquidity to ensure smooth trading can require substantial capital, varying based on market conditions and token&nbsp;demand. Choosing the Right Service&nbsp;Provider Selecting the right partner for security token development is as important as the token itself. The right service provider can save time, reduce costs, and ensure regulatory compliance, while the wrong choice can lead to delays, budget overruns, or legal complications. How to Evaluate Development Agencies and Freelancers Start by assessing their portfolio. Look for completed projects similar in size, complexity, and regulatory requirements to yours. Check client testimonials and reviews to gauge reliability and professionalism. A strong track record in security token development demonstrates both technical expertise and an understanding of compliance nuances. Key Questions to Ask Before Signing Contracts Ask about the team’s experience with blockchain platforms, smart contract development, and legal compliance. Inquire about their audit process, post-deployment support, and approach to unforeseen challenges. Transparency in pricing, project timelines, and deliverables is critical to avoid hidden costs. Additionally, ask if they provide guidance on regulatory filings and exchange listings. Red Flags to Avoid Costly&nbsp;Mistakes Beware of providers who promise extremely low prices or fast turnaround times without clear explanations. Lack of prior experience in security tokens, vague contracts, or poor communication are warning signs. Skipping a thorough due diligence process can lead to smart contract vulnerabilities, compliance issues, or even failed launches. Additional Tips for Choosing&nbsp;Wisely Consider whether you need an end-to-end service provider or specialized support in certain areas, such as smart contract coding or regulatory consulting. Sometimes, combining specialized freelancers with a smaller agency can be more cost-effective than hiring a single provider. Always ensure clear agreements on intellectual property ownership and ongoing maintenance responsibilities. Conclusion Security token development in 2025 is a complex but highly rewarding process, with costs varying widely based on project scale, platform choice, smart contract complexity, and compliance requirements. From low-budget startups to enterprise-level projects, careful planning, understanding hidden and recurring costs, and selecting the right development partner are essential to ensure a successful launch. By factoring in all stages of development, legal compliance, and ongoing maintenance, investors and startups can confidently budget for a secure, compliant, and efficient security token project that delivers long-term value. How Much Does It Really Cost to Develop a Security Token in 2025? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/26 00:08
PayPal and Spark Forge $1B Liquidity Reserve Deal to Boost Stablecoin Access

PayPal and Spark, an on-chain asset allocator launched by Sky (formerly MakerDAO), have announced a partnership to expand liquidity for PayPal USD (PYUSD), the U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin. In a press release shared with CryptoNews, the firm explains that since PYUSD was integrated into SparkLend, deposits have surpassed $100 million, with expectations of scaling to $1 billion. “Predictable access to deep liquidity is what allows stablecoins like PYUSD to scale quickly,” said Sam MacPherson, co-founder and CEO of Phoenix Labs, a core contributor to Spark. “Spark’s framework proves how DeFi can provide the reliable market foundations that global companies need to bring stablecoins into the mainstream economy.” Spark’s Liquidity Blueprint Spark claims its bootstrapping strategy has created a model for stablecoin growth. Tokens listed on SparkLend undergo rigorous risk assessments before gaining access to institutional-grade markets for supply and borrowing. Capital from Spark’s $8 billion-plus stablecoin reserves is then deployed into the market through the Spark Liquidity Layer (SLL), creating depth and efficient capital allocation. Borrowing rates are calibrated to be supportive in the early stages, encouraging adoption and driving organic demand. Stablecoins Cement Their Role in Finance The collaboration comes at a major time for the industry. Stablecoin supply has surged from $235 billion to $263 billion in just three months, with daily transaction volumes now regularly exceeding $100 billion. Spark explains that it has already demonstrated its ability to manage large-scale liquidity demands, having deployed $630 million in on-chain Bitcoin-backed loans to Coinbase. With total DeFi value now approaching $150 billion, Spark said it is positioning itself as a key player in building liquidity infrastructure for fintech adoption. “With total DeFi value approaching $150 billion, platforms like Spark are crucial to advancing PYUSD as a cornerstone for DeFi with deep liquidity,” said David Weber, Head of PYUSD Ecosystem at PayPal. “By working together, PYUSD can reach new markets faster while maintaining full compliance and composability from day one.” Building the Next Chapter of DeFi Liquidity PYUSD, issued by Paxos Trust Company, is fully backed by U.S. dollar deposits and short-term Treasuries. The stablecoin is live on the Ethereum mainnet with cross-chain expansion on the roadmap. PayPal USD Goes Live on Stellar PayPal USD (PYUSD) is also now live on the Stellar network, announced on Thursday. The launch marks a milestone for both PayPal and Stellar, extending PYUSD’s reach into new wallets, platforms, and business use cases across global payments. The announcement was made at the Stellar Meridian event in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, on September 18, a flagship annual gathering of blockchain leaders, investors, and policymakers
CryptoNews2025/09/26 00:00
Negen Europese banken werken aan MiCA conforme euro stablecoin

Negen grote Europese banken slaan de handen ineen voor de lancering van een MiCA conforme stablecoin die gekoppeld is aan de euro. Het initiatief, dat in 2026 operationeel moet zijn, wordt gezien als een belangrijke stap richting digitale Europese autonomie op het gebied van betalingen en financiële infrastructuur. Tot de... Het bericht Negen Europese banken werken aan MiCA conforme euro stablecoin verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/09/25 23:45
Ripple CEO Praises XRP Community in Latest Message

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse praised the XRP community’s passion and global presence, commending their strong participation at XRP Seoul. Garlinghouse’s remarks come in response to an announcement from XRP Seoul’s official X handle, which celebrated the overwhelming success of its first event.Visit Website
Coinstats2025/09/25 23:40
Shiba Inu Death Cross Hits SHIB Price, Another Zero Next?

Shiba Inu fell lower, reaching $0.00001163
Coinstats2025/09/25 23:40
Cloudflare Unveils U.S. Dollar Stablecoin for AI-Powered Internet Economy

U.S.-listed cloud company Cloudflare (NET) announced plans to intorduve a U.S. dollar stablecoin for what it calls the "agentic web," where autonomous AI agents perform tasks like booking flights or ordering groceries.The company said on Thursday that the token, dubbed NET Dollar, will enable instant and secure transactions for software agents, developers and creators. Cloudflare framed the initiative as a shift away from the ad-driven economics that have defined the internet for decades."The Internet’s next business model will be powered by pay-per-use, fractional payments, and microtransactions—tools that shift incentives toward original, creative content that actually adds value," Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare, said in a statement."By using our global network, we are going to help modernize the financial rails needed to move money at the speed of the Internet, helping to create a more open and valuable Internet for everyone," he added.The firm said itis also contributing to standards such as the Agent Payments Protocol and x402, which aim to make sending and receiving payments online simpler.With the move, Cloudflare aims to join a roster of fintechs and payments firms that ventured into the red-hot stablecoin trend that's shaking up cross-border payments. These cryptocurrencies, with prices tied to fait money like the U.S. dollar, offer a cheaper, faster alternative to traditional payment rails using blockchains for settlement. For example, Stripe is building its own blockchain, Tempo, for stablecoin transactions and acquired stablecoin infrastructure provider Bridge for $1.1 billion.It's potentially a huge market: stablecoin transaction volumes could reach $1 trillion by 2030, driven by institutional adoption, FX settlement and cross-border flows, trading firm Keyrock projected in a report.
Coinstats2025/09/25 23:33
AI Founders: Unlock Vital VC Funding at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

BitcoinWorld AI Founders: Unlock Vital VC Funding at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 The convergence of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology is not just a futuristic concept; it is happening now. As the digital landscape evolves at an unprecedented pace, Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 stands as a pivotal event for innovators and investors alike. This year, the spotlight shines brightly on AI founders, who are navigating a rapidly changing ecosystem where groundbreaking ideas meet intense competition. Understanding what truly resonates with top-tier venture capitalists is no longer a luxury but a necessity for survival and growth. What Do Top VCs Really Want from AI Startups? The AI revolution has birthed a new generation of entrepreneurs, each striving to carve out their niche in a market brimming with potential. Yet, the path from a brilliant idea to a funded enterprise is often fraught with challenges. At Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025, an exclusive session on the AI Stage promises to demystify the expectations of leading investors. Jon McNeill of DVx Ventures, Aileen Lee of Cowboy Ventures, and Steve Jang of Kindred Ventures will pull back the curtain on their investment philosophies. They will share invaluable insights into what distinguishes a promising venture from the rest, offering a rare glimpse into the investor mindset that drives significant VC funding decisions. How Can AI Startups Build Unbreakable Defensibility? In a world where technological advancements can quickly become commoditized, the concept of defensibility is paramount, especially for AI startups. How do you protect your innovation from being replicated or outmaneuvered by tech giants and well-funded competitors? This critical question will be a central theme of the discussion. The panel will explore strategies for building enduring value, whether through proprietary data, unique algorithms, strong network effects, or novel business models. They will discuss how to establish barriers to entry that ensure long-term sustainability and attract substantial investment, moving beyond mere technological prowess to create a truly resilient company. What Does It Truly Take to Secure AI Funding? For many AI founders, securing that coveted term sheet is the ultimate goal. But what exactly do investors look for before writing a check? This session at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 aims to provide actionable answers. The expert panel will delve into the tangible signals that catch their eye, from a founder’s vision and team dynamics to market timing and product-market fit. They will explain how to articulate your startup’s potential in a way that resonates with investors, highlighting not just your technological innovation but also your strategic foresight and execution capabilities. This is your chance to understand the unspoken criteria that can make or break your fundraising efforts. Beyond the Hype: Where is Genuine AI Innovation? The AI landscape is often characterized by rapid cycles of hype and disillusionment. Amidst this volatility, investors are seeking genuine AI innovation that promises real-world impact and sustainable returns. The session will offer clarity on what constitutes true innovation versus incremental improvements. Panelists will share their perspectives on emerging trends, potential disruptors, and the areas they believe hold the most promise for future growth. Attendees will gain a clearer understanding of the strategic direction the venture capital world is taking in AI, equipping them to better align their startup’s vision with investor expectations and the broader market trajectory. Meet the Visionaries: Expert Panelists at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 To give you a better understanding of the caliber of insights you can expect, here’s a look at the distinguished speakers: Speaker Role & Company Key Achievements & Focus Jon McNeill CEO and Co-founder, DVx Ventures Launched 12 companies via venture studio; led operations at Tesla and Lyft during dramatic growth periods; built businesses delivering multifold returns. Aileen Lee Founder and Managing Partner, Cowboy Ventures Invests in early-stage enterprise/consumer software (Dollar Shave Club, Drata Security); coined “unicorn”; co-founded All Raise; advocate for women in tech. Steve Jang Founder and Managing Partner, Kindred Ventures Midas List investor in AI, decentralized systems, infrastructure, frontier tech; early bets in Uber, Coinbase, Perplexity, Fal, PlayAI. Key Takeaways: What You Will Learn This session is designed to go beyond superficial pitch decks, offering a deep dive into the investor’s perspective. You will gain critical insights on: Defensibility in AI: Understand what makes an AI startup truly defensible in 2025 and how to build lasting competitive advantages. Investor Signals: Identify the key signals and metrics investors scrutinize before committing capital, giving you a roadmap for successful fundraising. Distinction in a Crowded Market: Learn strategies to differentiate your AI startup in a competitive landscape, ensuring your unique value proposition stands out. Future of AI Funding: Grasp the evolving trends in VC funding for AI, preparing you for the next wave of innovation. Join the Future: Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 Awaits Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 is more than just a conference; it’s a convergence point for the brightest minds in tech. From October 27-29 in San Francisco’s Moscone West, you’ll join over 10,000 startup and VC leaders. Whether you’re a founder seeking to land your next investor, an investor hunting for breakout startups, or an innovator eager for a front-row seat to the future, this event offers unparalleled opportunities. The insights shared will provide clarity for growth and opportunity across various domains, especially for those in the AI sector. Don’t miss this chance to refine your pitch, expand your network, and gain a profound understanding of what it takes to build a viable AI startup. Register now to secure your spot and save up to $668. This special offer ends on September 26 at 11:59 p.m. PT. If you are an investor keen on backing the next generation of AI breakthroughs, explore what an Investor Pass can do for you. This is where the future of AI innovation is discussed, shaped, and funded. A Crucial Event for AI Founders The landscape for AI founders is dynamic, demanding both cutting-edge technology and strategic business acumen. The session at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 featuring Jon McNeill, Aileen Lee, and Steve Jang offers an unparalleled opportunity to gain direct insights from the investors shaping the future of AI. By understanding their perspectives on defensibility, key investment signals, and the true essence of AI innovation, founders can significantly enhance their chances of securing vital VC funding. This event is a crucial platform for anyone serious about scaling an AI startup and making a lasting impact in the tech world. Be there to transform your vision into reality. To learn more about the latest AI market trends and AI innovation, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features and institutional adoption. This post AI Founders: Unlock Vital VC Funding at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/25 23:30
Small BTC treasury firms face biggest stock crashes, losing up to 97% from highs

Treasury companies are suffering a worse drawdown than the crypto market, with some small BTC buyers down over 97% from their one-year peak.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 22:48
