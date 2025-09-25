2025-09-26 Friday

Crypto News: Chinese EV Retailer Joins MicroStrategy, SharpLink with $1B Crypto Treasury Bet

The post Crypto News: Chinese EV Retailer Joins MicroStrategy, SharpLink with $1B Crypto Treasury Bet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent crypto news, Chinese EV charging station operator Jiuzi Holdings (Nasdaq: JZXN) has joined crypto treasury leaders MicroStrategy and SharpLink by approving a policy to deploy $1 billion of its cash into digital assets. On Sept. 24, 2025 Jiuzi’s board formally adopted a crypto investment policy authorizing up to $1 billion in Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB. The company says the move is a long-term hedge, not a trading bet, and will be overseen by a new risk committee. This places Jiuzi among the larger corporate crypto treasury holders globally. Crypto News: Jiuzi’s $1B Crypto Treasury Plan Jiuzi’s board capped its crypto-asset mandate at $1 billion. The initial investment portfolio is limited to Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB; any other token would require separate board approval. The company has named Dr. Doug Buerger, a blockchain and AI veteran, as chief operating officer to lead the initiative of its crypto treasury plan. Buerger explicitly said Jiuzi will not “engaging in short-term trading or speculation,” but will treat crypto as a long-term store of value and macroeconomic hedge. CEO Tao Li echoed that this “represents a proactive step in our treasury management to safeguard and enhance long-term shareholder value.” Jiuzi’s policy includes strict governance and security. A new Crypto Asset Risk Committee, chaired by CFO Huijie Gao, will oversee the program. All assets will be held by top-tier third-party custodians – the company will not self-custody digital coins. Material purchases must be disclosed via SEC filings (Form 6-K) as part of regular board reporting. The formal crypto treasury plan follows Jiuzi’s earlier crypto experiments: in May 2025 it announced a 12-month plan to buy 1,000 BTC via equity and cash, and it recently started a “Thousand Coins Plan” by issuing notes to fund an initial 23.5 BTC purchase. MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Treasury Strategy By contrast, MicroStrategy has pioneered…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 00:39
Fusaka Will Fix Ethereum Scaling With PeerDAS

The post Fusaka Will Fix Ethereum Scaling With PeerDAS appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said the upcoming Fusaka upgrade will allow nodes to verify data availability without downloading complete blockchain data, improving scalability. The upcoming upgrade, set for December, will help to solve current data availability constraints through a core feature called PeerDAS (Peer Data Availability Sampling), Buterin explained on Thursday. “PeerDAS is trying to do something pretty unprecedented: have a live blockchain that does not require any single node to download the full data,” he said, describing it as “the key to L2 scaling, and eventually L1 scaling.”  Instead of downloading complete blockchain data, each node only downloads small “chunks” and uses statistical sampling to ensure the full data exists across the network. PeerDAS was introduced in Ethereum Improvement Protocol 7594 in January 2024 as a means to ensure that blob data has been made available while downloading only a subset of the data. “Providing additional data availability helps bring scale to Ethereum users in the context of layer 2 systems called ‘rollups’ whose dominant bottleneck is layer 1 data availability,” the EIP reads.  Blob count hits new peak Buterin’s comments came in response to a post from the head of data at Dragonfly, Hildebert Moulié, observing that the network hit six blobs per block target for the first time on Wednesday. The recent blob usage spike is mostly driven by Coinbase layer-2, Base, and Worldcoin, said Moulié. Related: Vitalik Buterin praises Base as the ‘right way’ amid L2 sequencer ‘FUD’ Blobs (Binary Large Objects) are a special type of data storage introduced to Ethereum in the Dencun upgrade in March 2024, via EIP-4844 (also called proto-danksharding). They are specifically designed to lower transaction costs for layer-2 rollups. Blob count spiked this week. Source: Dune Analytics Fusaka update to double blob targets The Fusaka upgrade, scheduled for Dec. 3,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 00:34
How to Earn Passive Income With Cloud Bitcoin Mining in 2025

For many investors in 2025, passive income from cryptocurrency has become a priority. Traditional banking products are struggling to keep up with inflation, and stocks remain volatile. That’s why cloud The post How to Earn Passive Income With Cloud Bitcoin Mining in 2025 appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Crypto Ninjas2025/09/26 00:25
MoonBull Presale Opens Soon – Grab $15K Giveaway with Best Crypto to Watch in 2025, While Brett and Dogecoin Spark Momentum

Discover the best crypto to watch in 2025 with MoonBull’s presale, Dogecoin’s ETF jump, and Brett’s rebirth.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/26 00:15
Mint Miner introduces new XRP cloud mining contracts

While XRP isn’t mineable, Mint Miner enables users to link XRP with Bitcoin and Ethereum cloud mining rewards for added returns. XRP cannot be mined because it operates fundamentally differently from cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. All 100 billion XRP were created…
Crypto.news2025/09/26 00:11
How Dexlyn is Enhancing Liquidity Pool Efficiency for Traders

Liquidity Pool Efficiency Unlocking: Liquidity pools lie at the heart of Decentralize Finance, enabling traders to perform seamless swaps and generate yields. Throughout the ages, Dexlyn has integrated technologically sophisticated networks to enhance the trading experience by optimizing the liquidity pools&nbsp;returns. Concentrated Liquidity AMM: Dexlyn shifts the liquidity pool curve by concentrating the AMM models around certain price ranges. This ensures more capital availability near the active trade prices, resulting in more fees for the providers and reduced slippage for the traders. The model builds off the well known constant product equation x⋅y=k and has significantly more speed and flexibility than traditional models. Smart Network Integration and&nbsp;Routing: By using Dexlyn, users gain access to fast and low societal prices associated with the Ultra L1’s high speed infrastructure. Smart routing algorithms identify the most efficient trading route with the least liquidity and price slippage to enhance the swap execution. This lowers the spread and improves capital usage for traders and liquidity providers. Benefits for the trader include yield, transparency, and customization. For example, Dexlyn traders have access to a wide array of real-time metrics, such as the dashboards of Total Value Locked (TVL), yield rates, and fee history. The platform allows users to create customized liquidity pools, enabling traders to create pools optimally tailored to asset pairs and market conditions. These functionalities give traders the flexibility needed to promptly respond to changing demand, and give ease in fully optimizing their trading strategies. Looking forward to Dexlyn’s roadmap, the platform aims to include perpetual contracts, additional layers of governance to automate liquidity management, and more yield options. Other planned features include integrations, more profound cross-chain analytics, and cross-chain liquidity management. These features are also aimed at reinforcing Dexlyn’s edge in DEX pool technology, promising the brand a strong positioning in 2025 and&nbsp;beyond. How Dexlyn is Enhancing Liquidity Pool Efficiency for Traders was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/26 00:09
Crypto Markets on Edge: Will Bitcoin Crash or Soar? Uncover Today's Hottest Trends!

Ever wondered if your coffee money could turn into a fortune? Picture this: you’re scrolling through your phone, sipping your morning brew, when a notification pops up-Bitcoin ‘s making moves again, and altcoins are spiking. The crypto market’s wild ride in the last 24 hours is a rollercoaster of opportunity and risk. Whether you’re a seasoned trader or just dipping your toes, understanding today’s market signals could be your ticket to catching the next big wave-or avoiding a wipeout. Here’s why you should care about today’s crypto&nbsp;chaos. The crypto markets in the past 24 hours have shown a complex mix of cautious trading and volatility, driven by ongoing macroeconomic and regulatory concerns despite some signs of institutional accumulation. Key Market Developments The market is still feeling the fallout of a sharp September downturn with significant price depreciation in major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and Ethereum. There are high leveraged positions liquidated recently, contributing to volatility. Meanwhile, smart money appears to be accumulating during dips, signaling some long-term optimism. Regulatory scrutiny and a stronger U.S. dollar remain overarching bearish influences on the&nbsp;market. Bitcoin and Ethereum Price Movements and Positions has traded near the $112,000 to $113,000 range in the last 24 hours, showing mild losses of around -0.5% to -1%. Ethereum has had a similar modest decline, hovering slightly below $4,200 with about a -0.6% decline recently. Ethereum’s price in Bitcoin showed a slight increase over the week, with current ETH/BTC ratio near 0.0327 BTC per ETH reflecting some outperformance of ETH relative to BTC in the past&nbsp;week. The key on-chain Bitcoin metrics for the last 24&nbsp;hours: Active Addresses: Over 700,000 unique Bitcoin addresses were active as senders or receivers, reflecting steady user engagement. Transaction Count: The 14-day simple moving average of daily Bitcoin transactions peaked at around 540,000, indicating increased network demand partly driven by protocols like Bitcoin Ordinals and&nbsp;Runes. Transaction Volume: Approximately 216,739 BTC were transacted on-chain, equivalent to roughly $31.7 billion USD, showing high liquidity and on-chain activity. Hash Rate: Bitcoin’s network hash rate surged to about 1.088 billion terahashes per second (TH/s), marking a 25.65% increase from the previous day, signifying robust mining participation and network security. Blocks Mined: About 152 blocks were mined in the last 24 hours with an average block time of 9 minutes and 8&nbsp;seconds. Mining Fees: Median transaction fees remain low at around 1–2 satoshis per virtual byte, indicating affordable transaction costs. Profitability: Nearly 95% of circulating Bitcoin supply is above its cost basis, around $115,200, which is a strong support level for demand momentum. BTCUSD is still in the process of forming a bottom, with strong support observed around $111 250. A confirmed buy signal has not yet emerged, suggesting that patience remains warranted before entering long positions. Key on-chain Ethereum metrics for the last 24 hours are as&nbsp;follows: Daily Active Addresses: Around 679,755 active Ethereum addresses, indicating high user engagement and interaction with the Ethereum network’s smart contracts. Contract Calls: Over 12 million daily contract calls were recorded, reflecting Ethereum’s dominant role in executing decentralized finance (DeFi) and other smart contract applications. Staking Activity: Total ETH staked in the network has reached approximately 36.15 million ETH, reducing circulating supply and indicating strong investor confidence in the&nbsp;network. Profit Taking: 99.68% of ETH supply is currently in profit, a level that historically may precede price corrections, suggesting caution in the short-term. Transaction Fees: The average transaction fees have increased to around $3.52, a significant rise from earlier in the month, possibly deterring some retail participation. Average Block Time: Stable at about 12.07 seconds, unchanged from previous days, indicating consistent network performance. ETUSD has just triggered a buy signal. The $4 056 level has established strong support and will act as our stop-loss threshold. Reasons for Price Movements The main reasons behind current price trends&nbsp;include: Macroeconomic uncertainties such as inflation and interest rates affecting risk appetite. Profit-taking after strong gains earlier in the year, especially during the September correction. Regulatory uncertainties in the U.S. and Europe putting pressure on market sentiment. Large-scale liquidations in derivatives and leveraged positions causing sharp&nbsp;moves. Positive institutional buying activity during dips, indicating potential for a sustained recovery. Best Performing Altcoin of the&nbsp;Day The best performing altcoin in the last 24 hours appears to be FTX Token (FTT), up over 44%, with notable gains also in Zcash (ZEC) +13.46% and Merlin Chain (MERL) +9.8%. These gains indicate renewed altcoin interest amid a backdrop of Bitcoin and Ethereum stability. The ZECUSDC chart is showing a divergence between price action and the Awesome Oscillator (AO). Entering long positions at this stage carries a high level of&nbsp;risk. Current Market and Price Predictions Experts are cautiously optimistic for year-end: Bitcoin is predicted to finish 2025 at around $173,000 based on historical seasonal&nbsp;trends. Ethereum is projected by some analysts, such as ARK Invest, to surge dramatically, potentially hitting $28,000 in optimistic scenarios. XRP is expected to see fluctuations but could also see significant upward movement if broader crypto market capitalization reaches $25 trillion. Overall, while short-term volatility and corrections are expected, a strong bull market narrative is intact for the latter part of&nbsp;2025. High Growth Potential Crypto&nbsp;Projects For Bitcoin, institutional accumulation and AI-driven innovations in mining tech provide growth potential. For Ethereum, development in layer-2 scaling solutions and DeFi/NFT expansions drive growth possibilities. Among altcoins, projects like Solana (SOL), which showed a strong rally recently, and emerging chains like Merlin Chain (MERL) with innovative protocols, appear promising. New DeFi projects and tokens related to AI and blockchain interoperability remain good opportunities for growth in the wider&nbsp;market. Conclusion The crypto market’s serving up a spicy mix of caution, opportunity, and volatility-think of it as a financial salsa dance. Bitcoin and Ethereum are holding steady, altcoins like FTT are stealing the spotlight, and smart money’s quietly stacking chips. Keep your eyes peeled, your wallet ready, and maybe don’t bet the farm just yet-unless your farm’s got a Bitcoin miner in the&nbsp;barn! Source: Cointelegraph.com, Finance.yahoo.com, Cryptoslate.com, Coinmarketcap.co What will Bitcoin’s price be in 24 hours? (Vote&nbsp;now!) Pažymėta: altcoins, best performing altcoins today, bitcoin on-chain metrics, Bitcoin price, Bitcoin price analysis today, crypto market, Crypto market daily review 2025, crypto market volatility September 2025, crypto regulatory impact, crypto volatility, DeFi projects, Ethereum buy signal 2025, Ethereum price, Ethereum staking activity, Fear &amp; Greed Index, high-growth crypto projects, institutional accumulation crypto, institutional buying, on-chain&nbsp;metrics Originally published at https://www.aipt.lt on September 24,&nbsp;2025. Crypto Markets on Edge: Will Bitcoin Crash or Soar? Uncover Today’s Hottest Trends! was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/26 00:07
Fusaka's PeerDAS Is Ethereum's Scaling Breakthrough

Ethereum developer Vitalik Buterin states that the PeerDAS component of the Fusaka upgrade allows Ethereum nodes to authenticate blockchain data without downloading it, eliminating scaling. Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, disclosed that the main functionality of the Fusaka upgrade, which is known as PeerDAS (Peer Data Availability Sampling), will transform the scalability of Ethereum.  […] The post Fusaka’s PeerDAS Is Ethereum’s Scaling Breakthrough appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/26 00:00
Plasma confirms that all users participating in the IC0 pre-deposit plan will receive an XPL airdrop worth approximately $8,390

PANews reported on September 25th that according to Decrypt, Plasma confirmed that all users who participated in the pre-deposit program received $8,390 worth of XPL tokens, even if they ultimately did not actually purchase XPL through the ICO. Plasma stated that within three hours of the mainnet beta launch, half of the ICO participants had already claimed their tokens. Plasma allocated a total of 25 million tokens to all pre-depositors, which will be distributed evenly among all depositors. This means that whether depositing $1 or $10,000, the additional rewards received are the same. Plasma's mainnet beta launch coincided with the launch of its TGE token and its stablecoin-native digital bank, Plasma One, this week. The digital bank's card will use the Plasma blockchain as a payment rail and boast 4% cashback on purchases. Plasma executives stated that this launch is the first step forward, with more planned for the future.
PANews2025/09/25 23:54
'Bitcoin Is Next': Peter Schiff Slams Ethereum into Bear Market Territory

Ethereum breaks $4,000, Schiff warns Bitcoin is on same path
Coinstats2025/09/25 23:44
