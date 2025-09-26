2025-09-26 Friday

Worldcoin price prediction – 60% corrections, but is recovery in sight?

The post Worldcoin price prediction – 60% corrections, but is recovery in sight? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Why has WLD dropped by 60% from its recent peak?  Broader weak sentiment has dragged WLD lower on the charts.  Is a price recovery likely?  People have been buying the dip. Hence, a rebound could be feasible if the broader market sentiment improves.  Worldcoin [WLD] has erased nearly 60% of its September gains amid the broader market’s bearish sentiment. This, after the altcoin rallied by 2x following a treasury firm announcement backed by Fundstrat’s Tom Lee.  While it jumped from $1 to over $2.2, it has since dropped by 60% to $1.2 at press time. In fact, the pullback cracked key support levels and the previous higher high, effectively morphing the price action to a bearish trend. When will WLD bottom out? Source: WLD/USDT, TradingView  On the price charts, the first potential support seemed to be at $1.5-$1.6 – A golden zone that could have eased the correction. However, short sellers smashed it and dragged the price below the next support at $1.4.  The technical indicators also dipped to neutral levels, at the time of writing. Notably, the RSI briefly slipped below the equilibrium level while the OBV was on the verge of cracking below its September breakout level.  If the indicators hold above these key levels, a reversal would be possible.  However, if they drop further, an extended price dip towards $1 and an effective correction of all of September’s gains could be feasible.  If so, the next lower levels to track would be $1.16, $1 and $0.84, which are key lower liquidity pools and potential price magnets. They tend to be hit during price swings or liquidity hunts.  Source: CoinAnk Grabbing the dip? That being said, there was a surprisingly relative decline in exchange sell pressure. Despite the dump seen over the past few days. Santiment data…
$71M Raised, $30M in TON Bought: AlphaTON's $100M Treasury Move In Play

TLDR: AlphaTON Capital raised $71M through a share sale and credit facility to accelerate its TON-focused growth plan. The company acquired $30M worth of TON tokens, becoming one of the largest holders in the Telegram ecosystem. Leadership aims to scale TON treasury to $100M by Q4 2025 and expand network validation operations. AlphaTON plans to [...] The post $71M Raised, $30M in TON Bought: AlphaTON’s $100M Treasury Move In Play appeared first on Blockonomi.
Stablecoin Payment Startup RedotPay Reaches Unicorn Status with $47M Round

Hong Kong fintech processes $10B annually as Coinbase Ventures joins Galaxy and Vertex in strategic investment
Open a long position in XPL with 10x leverage on Machi

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to Onchain Lens, Machi (singer Huang Licheng) has opened a long position in XPL with 10x leverage. He also holds long positions in ETH (15x), HYPE (10x), and PUMP (5x), and currently faces a floating loss of approximately $20 million.
Aave Goes Live on Plasma, Innovating DeFi Lending and Stablecoins Utility

Aave integrates with Plasma to enable scalable DeFi lending for stablecoins, Ethereum assets, and tokenized gold with advanced security and risk management.
Schiff: Get Ready for 'Crypto Ice Age'

The post Schiff: Get Ready for ‘Crypto Ice Age’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency sell-off  Bearish Strategy warning  Controversial financial commentator Peter Schiff has predicted that the cryptocurrency sector is on track to enter a full-blown “ice age.”  We are not about to enter another crypto winter, as that implies another spring will soon follow. Get ready for a crypto ice age. Got gold? — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) September 25, 2025 The gold bug argues that there will not be another “crypto spring,” meaning that the term “crypto winter” will not be appropriate for describing the upcoming market crash.  Cryptocurrency sell-off  Schiff’s dire warning comes amid a massive cryptocurrency sell-off that is taking place right now. Bitcoin, the leading coin, is down by 4% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data.  Altcoins are unsurprisingly performing way worse, with Ethereum (ETH) shedding as much as 8%. The flagship altcoin has now plunged by as much as 20% within just a single week.  Earlier today, Schiff gloated over Ethereum’s plunge below the $4,000 level.  Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) have also nose-dived by nearly 10%. Overall, $1.04 billion worth of crypto has already been liquidated over the past 24 hours.  It is worth noting that major equity indices are also on track to close in the red for the third consecutive day. The most recent bout of weakness was caused by stronger-than-expected GDP growth as well as a decline in jobless claims. The odds of the Federal Reserve implementing several rate cuts this year have dropped substantially following the recent economic data. This, of course, also affects risk assets of the likes of Bitcoin despite the fact that the cryptocurrency recently became less correlated with US equities. Bearish Strategy warning  While commenting on the recent market correction, Schiff said that he was not sure whether or not Strategy (MSTR) would be able to survive,…
New Meme Coin PEPENODE Nears $1.5M Raised At Presale

The post New Meme Coin PEPENODE Nears $1.5M Raised At Presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Although it might not seem like it right now with prices in the red over the past week, the crypto market could be on the verge of another major breakout. There are catalysts that everyone is well aware of: ETFs, Q4 seasonality effects, and corporate demand – but there’s also one factor that people are overlooking: scarcity. Scarcity is the foundation of crypto; it’s why Bitcoin is Wall Street’s new favorite way to fight inflation, it’s why staking and mining can be highly profitable, and it’s why new projects with fixed supplies and strong tokenomics can attract significant gains. When it comes to new scarcity-driven cryptocurrencies, one project that stands out is PEPENODE. It isn’t just offering a fixed supply; economic scarcity is foundational to PEPENODE’s operation.  It’s the world’s first Mine-to-Earn meme coin – it’s a fully on-chain game where users earn real token rewards. Scarcity comes into play as PEPENODE tokens are burned with increased ecosystem activity, setting the stage for potential long-term price appreciation. PEPENODE is currently in a presale, having raised $1.4 million so far. This indicates clear interest from early investors and whales, but also leaves plenty of untapped potential. And when coupled with its innovative use case, analysts believe its price could rise significantly in the months ahead. PEPENODE’s deflationary Mine-to-Earn model Mining is a cornerstone of blockchain technology, responsible for securing networks and fairly distributing tokens to participants. However, the mining landscape has changed significantly since the early days. In the Satoshi era, you could simply plug in a home computer and start earning rewards. If you held them until today, you might even be reading this from your yacht. Today, it’s much different. You’re competing for block rewards against publicly listed companies like Mara Holdings and CleanSpark, which have warehouses full of…
Tokenized Real-World Assets: Plume Dominates Market, Says Tiger Research

BitcoinWorld Tokenized Real-World Assets: Plume Dominates Market, Says Tiger Research Are you following the exciting growth of tokenized real-world assets (RWA) in the crypto space? A recent report from Tiger Research, a respected Asia-based Web3 consulting firm, reveals that Plume is making significant waves, capturing a remarkable majority of investors in this burgeoning sector. This isn’t just a fleeting trend; it’s a testament to Plume’s strategic approach. How Plume Captured the Majority of Tokenized Real-World Assets Investors? Plume has reportedly secured over 50% of investors interested in tokenized real-world assets. This impressive feat isn’t by chance. According to Tiger Research, Plume’s success stems from a meticulously crafted DeFi strategy. They have keenly focused on integrating features that crypto users actively seek, creating a platform that resonates with the community. User-Centric DeFi: Plume prioritizes the needs and preferences of crypto users, building features that enhance their experience. Strategic Focus: By understanding market demand, Plume has positioned itself as a leader in the RWA segment. Significant Market Share: Capturing over half of the investor base for tokenized real-world assets highlights their effective strategy and strong market acceptance. This deep understanding of the crypto landscape allows Plume to not only attract but also retain a substantial portion of the RWA investor community. Addressing Regulatory Hurdles in Tokenized Real-World Assets One of the biggest challenges for any project dealing with tokenized real-world assets is navigating the complex regulatory environment. Plume is proactively tackling this head-on. The Tiger Research report highlights Plume’s forward-thinking approach to regulatory compliance. Instead of avoiding regulation, Plume is establishing direct and open communication channels with regulators. This engagement spans across the United States and various Asian countries. This isn’t just about compliance; it’s a strategic move that: Mitigates Risks: Proactive dialogue helps address potential regulatory concerns before they become major issues. Builds Trust: Direct communication fosters transparency and trust with regulatory bodies. Creates Barriers to Entry: This complex and resource-intensive regulatory engagement effectively raises the bar for potential competitors, solidifying Plume’s market position in tokenized real-world assets. This commitment to regulatory clarity positions Plume as a responsible and sustainable player in the evolving RWA ecosystem. Expanding the Bitcoin Market Through Programmable Capital Beyond its current dominance in tokenized real-world assets, Plume has ambitious plans for the broader crypto market. The Tiger Research report indicates a clear objective: expanding the Bitcoin market. How do they plan to achieve this? Plume’s strategy involves leveraging what they call ‘programmable capital’. This innovative approach aims to unlock new possibilities and utility for Bitcoin, moving beyond its traditional role as a store of value. By making Bitcoin more adaptable and functional within decentralized finance, Plume seeks to: Increase Bitcoin Utility: Introduce new use cases for Bitcoin within the DeFi landscape. Drive Adoption: Attract a wider range of users and institutions to the Bitcoin ecosystem. Innovate Market Growth: Contribute to the overall expansion and evolution of the Bitcoin market through novel financial instruments and strategies involving tokenized real-world assets. This forward-looking vision demonstrates Plume’s commitment to not just their niche but to the broader advancement of the digital asset space. What Does Plume’s Success Mean for the Future of RWAs? Plume’s significant market capture and proactive strategies offer valuable insights into the future trajectory of tokenized real-world assets. Their success underscores the importance of a user-centric DeFi approach combined with robust regulatory engagement. As the RWA sector matures, projects that can effectively bridge the gap between traditional assets and blockchain technology, while also navigating complex compliance landscapes, will likely emerge as leaders. Plume’s focus on expanding Bitcoin’s utility through programmable capital also signals a potential shift towards more integrated and versatile digital asset ecosystems. The journey of tokenized real-world assets is just beginning, and Plume appears to be at the forefront of this exciting evolution. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Tokenized Real-World Assets Q1: What are tokenized real-world assets (RWA)? A1: Tokenized real-world assets are physical or intangible assets from the traditional financial world (like real estate, art, commodities, or even company equity) that are represented as digital tokens on a blockchain. This process makes them more liquid, transparent, and accessible. Q2: Why is Plume focusing on regulatory communication? A2: Direct communication with regulators helps Plume understand and comply with evolving legal frameworks in the US and Asia. This proactive approach mitigates risks, builds trust, and creates a more stable operating environment, which is crucial for the long-term success of tokenized real-world assets. Q3: How does Plume’s strategy create barriers to entry for competitors? A3: By investing significant resources and effort into establishing strong regulatory relationships and compliance, Plume sets a high standard. This makes it more challenging and costly for new competitors to enter the tokenized real-world assets market, as they would need to replicate similar levels of regulatory engagement. Q4: What is ‘programmable capital’ in the context of Bitcoin? A4: Programmable capital refers to financial assets, like Bitcoin, that can be encoded with specific rules and conditions on a blockchain. Plume aims to use this to expand Bitcoin’s utility beyond simple transactions, enabling it to be used in more complex DeFi applications and potentially integrating with tokenized real-world assets. Q5: What is Tiger Research’s role in this report? A5: Tiger Research is an Asia-based Web3 research and consulting firm. Their report provides an independent analysis of Plume’s market position and strategies within the tokenized real-world assets sector, offering insights into its growth and future potential. Share Your Thoughts on Plume’s RWA Dominance! Did you find Plume’s approach to tokenized real-world assets compelling? What are your predictions for the RWA market? Join the conversation and share this article on your social media platforms to keep your network informed about the latest developments in digital finance! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Tokenized Real-World Assets: Plume Dominates Market, Says Tiger Research first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Momentum Liquidity Yield: Unleash Remarkable Returns on Sui

BitcoinWorld Momentum Liquidity Yield: Unleash Remarkable Returns on Sui Are you looking to supercharge your crypto holdings within the dynamic Sui ecosystem? The opportunity to significantly boost your digital assets is here! Momentum, the leading ve(3,3) decentralized exchange (DEX) and liquidity hub on Sui, has officially launched its highly anticipated HODL Yield campaign. This initiative offers a fantastic way for users to participate in the ecosystem while earning substantial rewards, driving the value of your investments through a compelling Momentum liquidity yield program. What Exactly is the Momentum HODL Yield Campaign? Momentum is making waves with its new HODL Yield campaign, designed to reward loyal participants and attract new liquidity providers. This exciting event is a collaboration with Biddle Pad, an innovative access platform, ensuring a seamless experience for all users. The campaign officially began at 2:30 a.m. UTC on September 26 and will run until 2:00 a.m. UTC on October 19. This gives you a generous window to get involved and start earning. It is a prime example of Momentum’s commitment to fostering a robust and rewarding environment on Sui. How Can You Maximize Your Momentum Liquidity Yield? Participating in this campaign is straightforward and offers diverse options for liquidity provision. Momentum allows users to earn yield by supplying liquidity with some of the most popular digital assets. This includes SUI, Bitcoin (BTC), and various stablecoins. This flexibility caters to different risk appetites and investment strategies. The incentives are truly impressive. Momentum plans to offer an annual percentage yield (APY) of up to 155%. Furthermore, for selected pools, participants can enjoy double rewards, effectively multiplying their earning potential. This high APY, coupled with double rewards, makes the Momentum liquidity yield campaign a standout opportunity in the DeFi space. Key benefits of participation include: High APY: Earn up to 155% on your provided liquidity. Double Rewards: Select pools offer enhanced earning opportunities. Flexible Assets: Provide liquidity using SUI, BTC, and stablecoins. Ecosystem Growth: Contribute to the overall health and depth of the Sui network. Why This Campaign Matters for the Sui Ecosystem The launch of the HODL Yield campaign is more than just an earning opportunity; it is a strategic move to bolster the Sui ecosystem’s liquidity and decentralization. By incentivizing liquidity provision, Momentum helps to deepen the pools available on its DEX, leading to more efficient trading and reduced slippage for all users. Increased liquidity also attracts more users and projects to Sui, creating a virtuous cycle of growth. Momentum, as the largest ve(3,3) DEX, plays a crucial role in this expansion. Its initiatives like the Momentum liquidity yield campaign demonstrate leadership in fostering a vibrant and sustainable DeFi environment. Getting Started: Your Path to Enhanced Earnings Ready to dive into this exciting opportunity? Participating in the Momentum liquidity yield campaign is designed to be user-friendly. Here’s a general guide to help you begin: Access Momentum: Visit the official Momentum platform on the Sui network. Connect Wallet: Link your compatible Sui wallet to the platform. Navigate to HODL Yield: Find the dedicated HODL Yield campaign section. Choose Your Pool: Select a liquidity pool (SUI, BTC, or stablecoins) that aligns with your investment goals. Provide Liquidity: Deposit your chosen assets into the selected pool. Monitor Rewards: Keep track of your accumulated Momentum liquidity yield and claim rewards as they become available. Always ensure you are interacting with the official Momentum platform and exercise caution when connecting your wallet to any decentralized application. Do your own research to understand the terms and conditions fully. The Momentum liquidity yield campaign presents an incredible chance for crypto enthusiasts to earn significant returns while actively supporting the growth of the Sui ecosystem. With high APYs, double rewards, and flexible asset options, it is an event not to be missed. Take advantage of this limited-time opportunity to unlock the full potential of your digital assets with a leading player in decentralized finance. Your journey to maximizing your crypto earnings starts now with Momentum’s innovative liquidity program. Frequently Asked Questions About Momentum’s HODL Yield Campaign Q1: What is the Momentum HODL Yield campaign? A1: It is a special liquidity mining event launched by Momentum, the largest DEX on Sui, in partnership with Biddle Pad. It allows users to earn high annual percentage yields (APY) by providing liquidity with SUI, BTC, and stablecoins. Q2: When does the campaign run? A2: The campaign started on September 26 at 2:30 a.m. UTC and concludes on October 19 at 2:00 a.m. UTC. Q3: What kind of returns can I expect from the Momentum liquidity yield campaign? A3: Participants can expect an APY of up to 155%, with certain liquidity pools offering double rewards for even higher returns. Q4: Which cryptocurrencies can I use to provide liquidity? A4: You can provide liquidity using SUI, Bitcoin (BTC), and various stablecoins, offering flexibility for different investors. Q5: Is there any risk involved in providing liquidity? A5: While providing liquidity offers high rewards, it also carries risks such as impermanent loss and smart contract vulnerabilities. Users should always conduct their own research and understand the risks before participating. Did you find this overview of Momentum’s HODL Yield campaign insightful? Share this article with your network on social media to help more crypto enthusiasts discover this incredible earning opportunity on Sui! To learn more about the latest DeFi yield opportunities, explore our article on key developments shaping the Sui ecosystem’s future growth. This post Momentum Liquidity Yield: Unleash Remarkable Returns on Sui first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
TeraWulf Plans $3B Debt-Financed Expansion Amid Bitcoin Mining Boom

TeraWulf is moving to raise roughly $3 billion in debt to accelerate build-outs of its data-center footprint, in a financing effort backed by Google, the company’s finance chief said in an interview. The structure being explored would fund expansion of TeraWulf’s facilities to serve both AI workloads and crypto mining demand. According to CFO Patrick […]
