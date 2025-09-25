2025-09-26 Friday

Cardano at a Crossroads: Can ADA Still Explode 25%?

ADA is flashing mixed signals, but its chances of rallying to $0.95 might have diminished.
MoonBull Presale Set to Launch, Analysts Call It the Top Meme Coin to Watch in 2025, While Dogwifhat and Mog Coin Stay Strong

Picture the crypto market like a crowded stadium where meme coins are the loudest fans. Some are waving banners, others […] The post MoonBull Presale Set to Launch, Analysts Call It the Top Meme Coin to Watch in 2025, While Dogwifhat and Mog Coin Stay Strong appeared first on Coindoo.
Scaling the Future: Insights from Quai Network Co-Founder Jonathan Downing

https://unseen.co/projects/quai-network/ As part of the DLT Talents program-designed to empower women from various backgrounds, including tech, law, business, or those new to crypto, to explore blockchain and boost awareness-I had the opportunity to interview Jonathan Downing. He’s a co-founder and the lead engineer at Dominant Strategies, the firm behind Quai Network. Jonathan’s deep knowledge in blockchain scalability and Proof-of-Work advancements has been pivotal in developing Quai’s multi-chain framework. Quai Network is a Layer-1 blockchain addressing the scalability trilemma, delivering over 50,000 transactions per second while preserving decentralization and security. It stands out as the first decentralized energy dollar on a programmable PoW blockchain, with a dual-token system: QUAI as the gas token and store of value, and Qi as the energy-backed stablecoin. Our discussion delved into Quai’s origins, technical breakthroughs, challenges, and future plans-tailored to inspire interest among DLT Talents participants and newcomers alike. The interview took place via Zoom voice call on July 5, 2025. Here’s the full breakdown: Can you share your background and what pulled you into blockchain? Jonathan: My interest in blockchain began with Bitcoin during high school, similar to my co-founders. At the University of Texas at Austin, I co-founded the Texas Blockchain Club, connecting with Alan Orwick, Karl Kreder, Yanni Georghiades, and Sriram Vishwanath-we shared a drive for scalability and cryptography. After graduation, I pursued software engineering, focusing on data management and operational efficiency. This foundation led to my role as chief architect at Dominant Strategies, where we’re constructing Quai Network to overcome the constraints of conventional blockchains and enable seamless global&nbsp;finance. How did the concept for Quai Network originate? Jonathan: Quai originated from research at UT Austin in 2019, solidifying into a project by 2020. We identified flaws in existing blockchains, such as Ethereum’s high fees and limited TPS, and sought to build a scalable PoW network. Instead of relying on Layer-2 add-ons that increase complexity, Quai integrates scalability at the protocol level through multi-chain architecture. The Dominant Strategies team worked collaboratively, incorporating academic research and empirical testing. The goal is to revitalize the crypto movement, making blockchain practical for daily transactions at speeds comparable to Visa, all while staying decentralized. What’s been your most memorable experience with&nbsp;Quai? Jonathan: A highlight was deploying our latest testnet, engaging over 2,000 nodes worldwide and 5,500 GPUs. It was thrilling to see diverse participants-miners, developers, and enthusiasts-collaborate on testing. This wasn’t just a technical achievement; it demonstrated Quai’s potential for broad adoption. We’ve managed over a billion transactions, achieved 170+ days of uptime, and reached peaks of 2,167 TPS. Experiences like these reinforce our purpose: democratizing blockchain access. What are Quai Network’s primary products and features? Jonathan: Quai is fundamentally a scalable multichain blockchain that employs Proof-of-Work as an oracle for real-world demand and energy pricing. This supports our dual-token model: QUAI, the deflationary gas token and value store, and Qi, a stablecoin tied to energy markets. Core features&nbsp;include: Multi-Chain Architecture: Protocol-level sharding for effortless interoperability and high throughput (50,000+&nbsp;TPS). Proof-of-Entropy Minima (PoEM): An innovative consensus mechanism ensuring security and efficiency. Developer Resources: Simplified integration for dApps, prioritizing low fees and true decentralization. Additional tools we’ve created: go-quai (a Go implementation for the network), Pelagus (wallet), Blip (for messaging or integrations), and Kipper (mining/node software). Unlike asset-backed stablecoins, Qi achieves stability through market mechanisms, positioning Quai as a versatile platform for DeFi, payments, and&nbsp;more. What challenges has Quai encountered in the blockchain landscape recently? Jonathan: Scalability continues to be the primary obstacle-many networks depend on Layer-2 solutions, which can introduce centralization and added layers of complexity. We’ve addressed this directly with our multi-chain design and PoEM consensus, bypassing those dependencies. Regulatory ambiguities and debates over PoW’s energy consumption present additional hurdles, but Quai leverages PoW as an asset by connecting it to tangible energy economics. Our testnets have allowed iterative improvements, processing billions of transactions. The forthcoming fourth testnet and mainnet launch will further navigate these in a dynamic industry. How has Quai’s technology developed since its inception? Jonathan: From initial research in 2019 onward, Quai has evolved through developmental phases dubbed “Stone Age” and “Bronze Age.” We’ve enhanced multi-chain interoperability, optimized PoW for better energy use, and incorporated community-driven governance. Recent developments include refined developer tools and ecosystem integrations. A Messari protocol analysis underscored our strengths, and partnerships-such as with Kyle Chassé of Master Ventures-have endorsed our trajectory. With testnets operational, we’re primed for mainnet and expanded adoption. What’s on the horizon for Quai Network, and any advice for women venturing into blockchain? Jonathan: We’re preparing for the fourth testnet and mainnet rollout, fostering ecosystem growth through additional dApps and collaborations. In the long term, we aspire to compete with traditional systems like Visa via cost-effective, decentralized transactions. For women entering blockchain-regardless of technical experience-begin with exploration. Programs like DLT Talents offer excellent networking opportunities. Immerse in communities, experiment with tools such as our Pelagus wallet, and contribute perspectives from fields like law or business; diversity strengthens blockchain. Closing Reflections This interview with Jonathan provided profound insights, particularly through my lens as a DLT Talents participant. Quai Network transcends typical projects by resolving entrenched issues like scalability and energy efficiency, paving the way for crypto’s global integration. Through this piece, the aim is to heighten awareness and encourage participation among women and beginners in the&nbsp;space. For more on Quai Network, visit qu.ai or follow @QuaiNetwork on X. Details on DLT Talents are at web3-talents.io/dlt-talents. What aspects of scalable blockchains intrigue you? Share in the comments! Scaling the Future: Insights from Quai Network Co-Founder Jonathan Downing was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Is Intuit ’s Stock Your Golden Ticket to Millions? AI-Powered Gains Could Hit $2,373 by 2029!

Picture this: you’re a small business owner, juggling invoices and taxes, when Intuit’s AI steps in to predict a cash crunch and automate your books-saving you hours and dollars. Now, as an investor, you can own a piece of that magic. Intuit, the $190 billion fintech titan behind TurboTax and QuickBooks, is riding an AI-fueled wave with 29% stock gains this year, outpacing the S&amp;P 500. Here’s why its stock forecast-projecting up to $2,373 by 2029-demands your attention, whether you’re a retail dreamer or an institutional strategist. Intuit: The AI-Powered Fintech Powerhouse Fueling Small Business&nbsp;Dreams Imagine a world where small businesses don’t just survive-they thrive, armed with tools that predict cash flow hiccups before they hit and automate tax woes with a click. That’s Intuit’s magic. As the brains behind TurboTax, QuickBooks, and Credit Karma, this $190 billion giant isn’t just software; it’s the silent engine powering 100 million users worldwide to pocket more cash and waste less time. With AI agents now handling everything from invoice chasing to personalized advice, Intuit’s turning everyday entrepreneurs into efficiency machines. Cracking the Numbers: A Profit Machine in&nbsp;Motion Intuit’s fiscal 2025 was a blockbuster: revenue surged 16% to $18.8 billion, driven by TurboTax’s 8% jump and Credit Karma’s explosive 32% growth. Operating margins hit a stellar 26%, with non-GAAP EPS climbing to $19.16-up 13%-proving the AI bet is paying off big. For 2026, they’re eyeing 14–15% revenue growth to $21 billion, with EPS at $23, blending steady cash flows (87% recurring) and smart cost controls into a recipe for sustained dominance. Intuit has delivered a robust long-term average annual revenue growth rate of 16.21%, showcasing its powerhouse status. Recently, growth has tapered slightly, but the company’s AI-driven momentum keeps it firmly on an upward trajectory for investors. Intuit’s EPS growth CAGR is even more striking, soaring to an impressive 17.17%. Over the past five years, the average annual EPS growth has been a robust&nbsp;20.25%. This rapid pace seems significantly driven by the company’s aggressive share buyback program, which has reduced outstanding shares, boosting per-share earnings while reinforcing investor confidence in sustained value creation. Stock Surge: Riding High on AI Waves and Buyback&nbsp;Boosts Intuit’s shares have been on a tear, up 29% year-to-date to around $690 as of late September, outpacing the S&amp;P 500’s 20% gain. The secret sauce? Q4 earnings crushed estimates (20% revenue pop), sparking a 3% after-hours rally, while a fresh $3.2 billion buyback authorization signals boardroom confidence in undervalued shares. Even with a forward P/E of 29 -premium but justified by 20% projected growth-analysts see room to climb toward $800, fueled by AI’s sticky ecosystem locking in loyal&nbsp;users. The stock price has risen by more than 26 284% since the&nbsp;IPO. Rivals in the Ring: Intuit’s Edge in a Crowded&nbsp;Arena In the cutthroat fintech fray, Intuit towers over rivals with its 60% U.S. tax software stranglehold and AI moat that’s tough to breach. H&amp;R Block lags in innovation, Wolters Kluwer focuses on enterprise giants, while Thomson Reuters plays catch-up in small biz tools. Intuit’s secret weapon? A unified platform blending tax, payroll, and marketing-leaving competitors scrambling as it gobbles mid-market share with 19% QuickBooks growth. Competitor Comparison Table Investment Insight Intuit’s profitability metrics are so stellar they practically scream “market leader in the making.” We believe the stock, as of this writing, is fairly valued, with our price target suggesting growth could match or even outpace its historical 23%+&nbsp;CAGR. While the dividend yield lags the market average, the 15%+ annual dividend growth rate is a quiet flex of strength. Want to yell “Show me the money!”? Skip the theatrics-buy Intuit’s stock, reinvest those dividends, and scoop up more shares during dips to ride this cash-generating juggernaut to the&nbsp;top. Investment attractiveness Stock Forecast** 2025–2029 Price&nbsp;Targets: *Theoretical calculation. Actual results may differ significantly due to market conditions as well as your investment strategy and&nbsp;tactics. When to buy and Investment Tips At the time of writing, Intuit’s stock has pulled back from its all-time high, offering a compelling entry point for investors. This dip creates an ideal window to scoop up shares or reinvest dividends, capitalizing on the company’s robust AI-driven growth and undervalued potential. Rewarding Shareholders: Dividends Up, Shares&nbsp;Down Intuit’s not hoarding cash-it’s sharing the wealth. The quarterly dividend just hiked 15% to $1.20 per share ( yield ~0.7%), paid October 17, rewarding patient holders with a 14% five-year growth streak and a rock-solid 30% payout ratio. Pair that with $2.8 billion repurchased in 2025 (total authorization now $5.3 billion), and it’s clear: management views the stock as a bargain, shrinking shares to juice EPS while AI expansions keep the growth engine&nbsp;humming. Headlines That Moved the Needle: AI Bets Pay Off&nbsp;Big September’s spotlight? Intuit’s Investor Day reaffirmed bold 20% growth targets through 2030, sending shares up 2% as analysts cheered AI’s role in TurboTax Live’s 47% surge. A Clair partnership for on-demand pay in QuickBooks? That’s instant appeal for small biz retention, potentially adding millions in ecosystem revenue. Yet, Mailchimp’s soft spot (transitory repackaging) shaved a quick 5% post-earnings- a dip-buying gift, as it underscores undervaluation amid 15% international online&nbsp;growth. These wins amplify Intuit’s value: AI isn’t hype-it’s driving 19% platform revenue, fortifying the moat against free-tax threats and boosting per-user spend by 10%. For investors, it’s a green light: higher retention means fatter margins, turning one-time filers into lifelong subscribers. What the Xperts Are Saying: Buzz from the&nbsp;Trenches Wall Street whispers on X echo the optimism. „Intuit’s PEG at 0.8, ROCE 18.5%, and 99/100 quality rank scream buy-fwd P/E under 30 for 20% growth? Watchlist essential,” raves @DividendDynasty Echoing that, @joecarlsonshow notes post-earnings dips as „monster numbers” opportunities, with AI integrations firing on all cylinders. @Invesquotes adds firepower: „From $5B at 8% growth a decade ago to $20B at 16% now-20% acceleration ahead, margins at 40%? Game-changer.” Even skeptics like @CorleoneDon77 highlight reaffirmed $23 EPS guidance as rock-solid. The vibe? Undervalued gem for the AI&nbsp;era. Conclusion Intuit’s AI-driven growth, juicy buybacks, and a dividend that keeps climbing make it a no-brainer for portfolios craving stability with a side of sizzle. With shares poised to hit $800 soon and potentially skyrocket to $2 373 by 2029, now’s the time to jump in-especially after that post-earnings dip. So, grab those shares, reinvest those dividends, and maybe wink at the skeptics still betting against this fintech juggernaut. After all, who’s laughing when your portfolio’s up 20% a&nbsp;year? Have you already invested in this company’s stock? Leave a comment-we’re closely following this&nbsp;stock! Share the article with friends and colleagues! *** Company’s Site. Which company’s analysis would you like to see&nbsp;next? A cup of coffee from you for this excellent analysis. Or Donate: *Investment analysis involves scrutinizing over 50 different criteria to assess a company's ability to generate shareholder value. This comprehensive approach includes tracking revenue, profit, equity dynamics, dividend payments, cash flow, debt and financial management, stock price trends, bankruptcy risk, F-Score, and more. These metrics are consolidated into a straightforward Investment Scoreboard, which effectively helps predict future stock price movements.**Use the price forecast to manage the risk of your investments. Pažymėta: AI stocks, AI stocks for long-term investment, dividend reinvestment, fintech growth, fintech investment, fintech stocks to buy now, INTU, Intuit, Intuit AI-driven growth, Intuit dividend reinvestment strategy, Intuit share buyback program, Intuit stock, Intuit stock price forecast 2025–2029, Intuit vs H&amp;R Block comparison, Investment, Investment Analysis, Investment Insights, QuickBooks, QuickBooks revenue growth, Share Buybacks, Stock Forecast, Stock Insights, Stock Price Forecast, Stock price prediction, Stock volatility, TurboTax, TurboTax stock investment, why invest in Intuit&nbsp;stock Originally published at https://www.aipt.lt on September 24,&nbsp;2025. Is Intuit ’s Stock Your Golden Ticket to Millions? AI-Powered Gains Could Hit $2,373 by 2029! was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch Euro Stablecoin

Nine of Europe’s largest banks have come together to launch a euro-backed stablecoin, aiming to transform the continent’s digital payments landscape. The initiative will operate under the European Union’s Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulation, which governs digital currencies across the region.Visit Website
Two-thirds of the new tools on Instagram do not work as was anticipated

A study led by a Meta whistleblower shows that children and teenagers are still at risk from online harmful content on Instagram despite introducing safety tools. Meta rolled out some safety tools on Instagram to safeguard the young users from harmful content, but these have been dubbed “woefully ineffective” as most of them were found […]
BlockDAG Price Prediction, Bitcoin Hyper Prediction, And Why Pepeto Dominates 2025’s Best Crypto To Buy

Which project is positioned to spearhead the 2025 bull run and reward investors with substantial gains?   In a crowded field of emerging tokens vying for attention, only a handful are expected to make a real impact. Among them, Pepeto (PEPETO) is rapidly gaining momentum. While projects like BlockDAG and Bitcoin Hyper spark curiosity, Pepeto is […]
Chainlink (LINK) Crash Could Spark the Biggest Altcoin Rally Yet

The post Chainlink (LINK) Crash Could Spark the Biggest Altcoin Rally Yet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin Analysis Chainlink (LINK) has slipped below $21, sparking discussion among traders about whether the current downturn could be setting the stage for the next major rally. Popular analyst Michaël van de Poppe suggested that LINK is entering a crucial higher timeframe support zone, one that could mark the base for a move toward new all-time highs. According to van de Poppe, this correction may represent a strong accumulation opportunity for altcoin investors. He emphasized that the likelihood of support holding is high, with LINK potentially gearing up for its next upward leg once market conditions stabilize. Recent trading data supports this outlook. LINK is currently priced around $20.72, down more than 4% on the day. The RSI indicator has slipped to 36, signaling oversold conditions after weeks of selling pressure. Historically, similar RSI levels have preceded strong rebounds, suggesting that buyers could soon regain control if the support zone holds firm. Market structure highlights key areas to watch. The $20 level has acted as a psychological barrier, while deeper support lies between $15 and $18. A successful defense of these zones could pave the way for a retest of the $25–$28 range, where LINK last encountered heavy resistance earlier this year. For altcoin investors, the next few weeks may prove decisive. If Chainlink maintains its higher timeframe support, analysts believe it could ignite a broader rally across the market, with LINK leading the charge toward fresh highs. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Kosta joined the team in 2021 and quickly established himself with his…
Nothing enters a joint venture with Optiemus Infracom to expand manufacturing in India

UK’s phone manufacturer Nothing has entered a joint venture with Optiemus Infracom to expand manufacturing in India.
Netdollar Stablecoin: Cloudflare’s Revolutionary Leap into Digital Transactions

BitcoinWorld Netdollar Stablecoin: Cloudflare’s Revolutionary Leap into Digital Transactions The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with excitement following a significant announcement from tech giant Cloudflare. They have officially unveiled Netdollar stablecoin (NETDOLLAR), a new digital currency poised to redefine how we think about cross-network transactions. This development, first reported by SolidIntel, marks a pivotal moment for digital finance, promising greater efficiency and reliability in an increasingly interconnected global economy. What is the Netdollar Stablecoin and Why Does it Matter? At its core, the Netdollar stablecoin is designed to facilitate seamless transactions across various digital networks. Unlike volatile cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum, a stablecoin aims to maintain a stable value, typically pegged to a fiat currency like the US dollar. This stability is crucial for practical applications, especially in areas requiring predictable pricing and minimal risk of value fluctuation. Cloudflare’s entry into the stablecoin arena with Netdollar is particularly noteworthy. The company is renowned for its robust internet infrastructure and security services. Therefore, its backing lends significant credibility and potential for widespread adoption to this new digital asset. Cloudflare’s Vision: Powering Cross-Network Agent Transactions with Netdollar Stablecoin Cloudflare’s primary focus for the Netdollar stablecoin lies in “cross-network agent transactions.” What does this truly mean for users and businesses? Enhanced Efficiency: Imagine transactions between different online platforms, payment systems, or even IoT devices. Netdollar aims to make these interactions faster and more cost-effective. Reduced Friction: Traditional financial systems often involve multiple intermediaries, leading to delays and higher fees. Netdollar seeks to streamline this process, enabling direct and efficient value transfer. Global Accessibility: By operating across various networks, Netdollar could lower barriers to entry for individuals and businesses participating in the global digital economy. This strategic move by Cloudflare positions the Netdollar stablecoin as a foundational layer for future digital interactions, extending beyond simple payments to complex automated agreements. The Security and Stability Promise of Netdollar Stablecoin Security is paramount in the digital asset space, and Cloudflare’s expertise in this area is a significant advantage for the Netdollar stablecoin. The company’s infrastructure is built to withstand sophisticated cyber threats, providing a strong foundation for a reliable stablecoin. Moreover, the inherent design of a stablecoin, pegged to a stable asset, addresses one of the biggest concerns in cryptocurrency: price volatility. This stability makes Netdollar an attractive option for: Businesses conducting international trade. Developers building decentralized applications (dApps) that require predictable transaction costs. Everyday users looking for a reliable digital medium of exchange. The commitment to stability and security could accelerate the mainstream adoption of digital currencies, making them a practical tool for everyday commerce. What Challenges Lie Ahead for the Netdollar Stablecoin? While the potential for the Netdollar stablecoin is immense, it’s essential to acknowledge the hurdles. The stablecoin market is becoming increasingly competitive, with established players already in the space. Regulatory scrutiny also remains a significant factor, as governments worldwide grapple with how to best oversee digital assets. Cloudflare will need to navigate these complexities carefully, ensuring compliance while fostering innovation. Building trust and demonstrating transparent operations will be key to overcoming these challenges and securing a strong foothold in the digital finance landscape. Cloudflare’s launch of the Netdollar stablecoin is a bold step forward in the evolution of digital currency. By focusing on cross-network agent transactions and leveraging its robust infrastructure, Cloudflare aims to deliver a stable, secure, and efficient digital asset. This initiative has the potential to unlock new possibilities for businesses and individuals, streamlining global digital interactions and paving the way for a more integrated financial future. As the digital economy continues to grow, innovations like Netdollar will play a crucial role in shaping its direction. We eagerly anticipate seeing how this new stablecoin will contribute to a more connected and efficient digital world. Frequently Asked Questions about Netdollar Stablecoin Q1: What is the Netdollar stablecoin? A1: The Netdollar stablecoin is a new digital currency launched by Cloudflare, designed to maintain a stable value, likely pegged to a fiat currency. Its primary purpose is to facilitate efficient cross-network agent transactions. Q2: Who developed Netdollar stablecoin? A2: Netdollar stablecoin was developed and unveiled by Cloudflare, a leading company known for its internet infrastructure and security services. Q3: What are “cross-network agent transactions”? A3: These refer to transactions that occur seamlessly and efficiently between different digital platforms, networks, or automated systems, without the friction often associated with traditional financial intermediaries. Q4: How does Netdollar stablecoin benefit users? A4: Users can benefit from faster, more cost-effective, and more secure transactions across various digital networks. Its stability also reduces the risk of value fluctuations common with other cryptocurrencies. Q5: Is Netdollar stablecoin secure? A5: Leveraging Cloudflare’s expertise in internet security, the Netdollar stablecoin is expected to offer a high level of security, building on the company’s robust infrastructure designed to protect against cyber threats. What are your thoughts on Cloudflare’s new Netdollar stablecoin? Do you believe it will revolutionize digital transactions? Share this article on your social media channels and join the conversation! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping stablecoins institutional adoption. This post Netdollar Stablecoin: Cloudflare’s Revolutionary Leap into Digital Transactions first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/25 23:40
