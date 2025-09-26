2025-09-26 Friday

Cloudflare unveils NET Dollar stablecoin to support global AI-driven transactions

The post Cloudflare unveils NET Dollar stablecoin to support global AI-driven transactions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Cloudflare has launched NET Dollar, a US-dollar backed stablecoin. NetDollar is designed for instant transactions between AI agents and autonomous systems. Cloudflare, a web infrastructure company, plans to launch NET Dollar, a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin designed for instant and secure transactions between AI agents and autonomous systems. The stablecoin would enable instant, secure payments in the agentic web. The launch aligns with growing demand for stablecoins in AI-driven transactions. In September 2025, platforms like Plume Network integrated USDC for cross-chain transfers, highlighting increased adoption of stablecoins in autonomous systems. Cloudflare’s initiative builds on collaborations in the agentic ecosystem, including support for machine-to-machine payments with USDC. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/cloudflare-netdollar-stablecoin-ai-autonomous-transactions/
As Lions Lead The Way, NFC North May Be Even Better In 2025

Elon Musk’s xAI Takes OpenAI to Court Over Secret AI Battles

The post Elon Musk’s xAI Takes OpenAI to Court Over Secret AI Battles appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Musk’s xAI takes OpenAI to court in explosive AI rivalry Apple unexpectedly dragged into high-stakes legal fight Trade secrets and secret hires push AI war to new level Musk’s xAI Takes OpenAI To Court Over Trade Secrets Elon Musk’s company xAI has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, accusing the ChatGPT maker of illegally obtaining trade secrets through a targeted recruitment campaign. The complaint, filed in a California federal court, alleges that OpenAI sought to lure away former xAI employees to gain insider knowledge about the Grok chatbot and other proprietary technologies. xAI argues that these new hires leaked confidential material protected by non-disclosure agreements, including details about business plans and ways to optimize large-scale data infrastructure. The discovery allegedly came during an internal investigation into former xAI engineer Xuechen Li, accused of passing sensitive data to OpenAI. Li has yet to respond publicly to the claims. In addition to Li, engineer Jimmy Frature and a senior finance executive have reportedly joined OpenAI from Musk’s venture. According to xAI, this move forms part of a larger effort by its rival to weaken competition in the booming AI industry. Apple Pulled Into The Fight The legal drama doesn’t stop there. In a separate announcement, xAI revealed it had also filed a complaint against Apple, accusing the tech giant of colluding with OpenAI to restrict competition. Apple has not responded to the claims at the time of writing. A Growing Legal Battlefield The lawsuits come against a backdrop of escalating disputes. Earlier this year, Musk sued OpenAI for abandoning what he called its original non-profit mission, accusing it of prioritizing profits over its stated goals. OpenAI hit back with counterclaims, accusing Musk of harassment and unfair tactics. Meanwhile, Musk’s own allies at the Xai project have filed lawsuits against him too,…
Federal Reserve Shifts Focus to Employment Concerns

The post Federal Reserve Shifts Focus to Employment Concerns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Federal Reserve Governor shifts focus to employment over inflation. Employment risks may influence market sentiment. Cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH may experience volatility. Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman emphasized a shift from inflation to employment focus due to labor market fragility, signaling potential implications for cryptocurrency markets on September 25. The Federal Reserve’s new stance suggests employment instability may influence asset prices, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, historically sensitive to dovish economic policy approaches. Federal Reserve employment focus This shift carries implications for the economy and major assets, including cryptocurrencies, as market stakeholders assess potential impacts on broader economic stability. The Federal Reserve’s shift prioritizes employment over inflation control. This strategic change aligns with emerging signs of labor market instability, indicating potential monetary policy adjustments to address employment fragility. “Job gains have slowed and downside risks to employment have risen.” – Michelle Bowman, Federal Reserve Governor Cryptocurrency Volatility Tied to Federal Policy Shifts Did you know? The last Federal Reserve policy pivot in 2022 during a regional banking crisis led to increased cryptocurrency prices as markets reacted to changes in monetary policy. Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $111,655.59, with a market cap of $2,224,849,861,485.51 and dominance of 58.17%. Over the past 24 hours, BTC fell by 1.31%, showcasing a pattern of volatility amidst macroeconomic announcements. Data from CoinMarketCap was last updated at 14:19 UTC on September 25, 2025. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 14:19 UTC on September 25, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu’s research team suggests that broader employment concerns may lead to adaptive measures in fiscal policy, affecting market liquidity and cryptocurrency trends. Historical patterns reveal that dovish signals from the Fed often lead to increased asset prices within the cryptocurrency market. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute…
ETHZilla Corporation (ETHZ)Stock:  Announces $47 Million Ethereum Restaking Initiative to Drive High Returns

TLDR ETHZilla deploys $47M in Ether to Puffer for high-yield restaking strategy. ETHZilla partners with Puffer to boost Ethereum yield and treasury performance. ETHZilla’s $47M investment in Puffer aims to revolutionize Ethereum restaking. ETHZilla enhances cash flow with $47M in ETH for Puffer’s liquid restaking. ETHZilla taps $47M Ether deployment to Puffer, targeting high DeFi [...] The post ETHZilla Corporation (ETHZ)Stock:  Announces $47 Million Ethereum Restaking Initiative to Drive High Returns appeared first on CoinCentral.
Kalshi outpaces Polymarket after pair feature in South Park episode

The post Kalshi outpaces Polymarket after pair feature in South Park episode appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto prediction market Kalshi pulled in nearly $1.3 million more than its biggest rival Polymarket after they both launched trades based on an episode of controversial animation South Park featuring the pair. Kalshi had $1.5 million in volume on its “What will the South Park characters say?” market while Polymarket had a more modest $203,000 on markets speculating about what would be said and which of the show’s characters would trade. The episode in general poked fun at the absurdity of prediction markets, with platforms taking bets on whether or not central character Kyle Broflovski’s Jewish mother would strike Gaza and bomb a Palestinian hospital.  Another of the main characters, Cartman, bets that Kyle’s mother won’t bomb a hospital, but convinces everyone that she will so that the potential profits of his “no” bet increase. This market manipulation was called out by Stan, who described it as an illegal conflict of interest.  The episode poked fun Donald Trump Jr, showing him in an advisory role with both prediction markets. It also took a swipe at the perceived power the Trump administration exerts over regulatory bodies, with Trump Jr depicted as having an advisory role with Israel, being on the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Federal Communications Commission, and holding significant sway in the White House.  For their part, Polymarket and Kalshi, took the episode in good humor, treating it as free promotion. Indeed, Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan described seeing his company on the show as “surreal,” while Kalshi CEO Tarek Mansour noted the episode “even got the referral bonus right.” Read more: Crypto traders ‘talking to lawyers’ over Polymarket’s Zelenskyy suit bet During the episode, South Park’s Fox News anchors describe the prediction markets as a loophole around gambling laws. Meanwhile, crypto journalist Molly White has previously highlighted how…
BlackRock’s $2 Billion Boost Triggers XRP Surge, Dotminers Earn $9,000 Daily

The post BlackRock’s $2 Billion Boost Triggers XRP Surge, Dotminers Earn $9,000 Daily appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BUIDL Fund and XRPL Integration Imminent, DOT Miners Build a New Ecosystem with $9,000 in Daily Passive Income New York, September 23, 2025 – As the global financial world undergoes accelerating digital transformation, news that BlackRock’s $2 billion BUIDL Fund may soon be tightly integrated with the XRP Ledger (XRPL) has drawn significant attention across both blockchain and traditional finance sectors. According to reports, Ripple and Securitize are collaborating on smart contract integration between the RLUSD stablecoin and tokenized funds, offering institutional investors around-the-clock liquidity and stability on the blockchain. The innovative DOT Miners passive income platform is leveraging XRPL’s rapid expansion and institutional capital inflows to build a new ecosystem combining cross-chain computing power with DeFi yield distribution. As institutional funds like RLUSD and BUIDL become gradually integrated into blockchain infrastructure, DOT Miners offers global investors the opportunity to earn up to $9,000 per day in passive income, allowing both retail and institutional players to share in blockchain finance’s growth dividends within the same ecosystem. How to Generate Long-Term Stable Passive Income with DOT Miners? With just a few simple steps, you can start your crypto mining journey and earn daily returns—no complex processes required: Register an account: Complete in seconds. New users receive a $15 start-up bonus to test real returns with no upfront investment. Choose the right income plan: Flexible contract options tailored to different investment amounts and return goals: Plan Investment Duration Daily Return Total Payout Novice Miner $100 2 days $3.5/day $100 + $7 Starter Miner $550 7 days $6.65/day $500 + $46.58 Pro Miner $3,100 20 days $42.47/day $3,100 + $849.4 Pro Miner $5,100 33 days $74.46/day $5,100 + $2,457.18 Prime Miner $10,000 40 days $155/day $10,000 + $6,200 Prime Miner $30,000 45 days $537/day $30,000 + $24,165 Quantum Miner $150,000 48 days $3,000/day…
Cost Of Star Wars Show ‘The Acolyte’ Surges To Quarter Of A Billion Dollars

The post Cost Of Star Wars Show ‘The Acolyte’ Surges To Quarter Of A Billion Dollars appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ‘The Acolyte’ has cost Disney a quarter of a billion dollars, but the budget didn’t save it from being cancelled after a single season ©2024 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved. Lucasfilm Ltd. Disney has revealed that the cost of making Star Wars spinoff The Acolyte surged by 10.5% last year ahead of the release of the controversial show. The Acolyte debuted in June on the Disney+ streaming platform but had already caused a disturbance in the force by then due to the diversity of its cast. Set around 100 years before the events of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, it sees a former Jedi apprentice reuniting with her master to investigate a series of crimes. The Hunger Games’ Amandla Stenberg has dual roles as the ex-student Osha and her evil twin Mae, who is trained by Qimir, a character played by Filipino-Canadian actor Manny Jacinto. British model Jodie Turner-Smith stars as the twins’ mother Aniseya who also leads a coven of witches which wants to induct them. Osha escapes their clutches and goes on the hunt for Mae along with two Jedis played by Deadpool & Wolverine’s Dafne Keen and Rebecca Henderson, wife of The Acolyte’s showrunner Leslye Headland. The diversity of its line-up led to the show being branded woke before it had even debuted which was supposedly the driving force behind its plummeting rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Just a day after it launched on June 4 its audience score stood at 50% but then even darker clouds began to gather. Overwhelmingly-negative reviews flooded in leaving The Acolyte with an audience score of just 19% which is lower than the notorious 1978 Star Wars: Holiday Special. The cast includes ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ star Dafne Keen Lucasfilm The low score was attributed to…
XAU/USD recovery might find resistance at $3,760

The post XAU/USD recovery might find resistance at $3,760 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold has bounced from $3,715 lows, favored by cautious markets as geopolitical tensions remain Technical indicators in the daily chart suggest the possibility of a deeper bearish correction. XAU/USD’s upside attempts are likely to find resistance at the $3,750-3,760 previous support area.   Gold is regaining some of the ground lost on Tuesday. The precious metal has extended its recovery from $3,715 lows, reaching $3,760 area at the moment of writing, where a previous support might have turned into resistance. Bullion is drawing support from the cautious market mood amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions between Russia and its European neighbors. Denmark has reported coordinated drone attacks that have forced the closure of some of the country’s main airports earlier in the day, and all signs point to Russia. Technical Analysis: Gold’s upside momentum seems frail  The pair bounced up from lows, but technical indicators are mixed. The 4-hour RSI is still above the 50 level, but the daily chart suggests that the correction from all-time highs, at $3,770, might be deeper. The Daily RSI shows a bearish divergence, suggesting that the rally from mid-August highs has lost steam, and the MACD hints at an imminent bearish cross. Bulls are likely to be challenged at the previous support area above $3,750, where the pair was contained on September 23. Above here, the September 23 high, at $3,790, and the psychological level at $3,800 would come into target. To the downside, immediate support is at Wednesday´s low of $3,715, ahead of the previous all-time high, in the area of $3,700. Further down, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of last week’s rally, at $3,690, is a common target for corrective reactions. (This story was corrected on September 25 at 09:50 GMT to say that Gold might find resistance at $3,760, and not at $3.760 as…
Bitfrac Token Presale Leads With 4X Potential Growth

The post Bitfrac Token Presale Leads With 4X Potential Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 25 September 2025 | 17:15 Bitfrac token presale leads the top crypto presale market with $4M raised asset-backed security and 4X growth potential. The cryptocurrency market is crowded with new projects launching under presale. However, only a few demonstrate staying power. Investors monitor which projects can rise above speculation and secure long-term participation. The sector has witnessed numerous short-lived ventures, but stronger models continue to gain traction. Among the strongest entrants stands a top crypto presale, positioning itself for notable growth. Bitfrac token presale distinguishes itself with asset backing and a structured model. Early investors already track gains, and momentum shows no signs of slowing. As a top crypto presale, it has drawn over $4 million in funds with Stage 2 now live. A detailed information of the projects that have taken a spot in the top crypto presale reveals that: : 1. Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER): A Scalable Bitcoin Alternative Bitcoin Hyper promotes itself as a more scalable Bitcoin alternative. It targets users seeking faster transactions and better performance. Investors attracted to Bitcoin’s limitations consider this as an option. Its adoption, however, relies heavily on proven delivery. Market demonstration will determine its long-term viability. 2. Remittix (RTX): Simplifying Cross-Border Transfers Remittix concentrates on the global remittance sector. Through its PayFi protocol, the platform simplifies crypto-to-fiat transfers worldwide. This focus is valuable in emerging markets where remittances remain critical. Competitive challenges from fintech and blockchain firms will remain constant. Still, its operational model highlights practical use cases. Scalability and market fit will be decisive. 3. Bitfrac and Why Its Token Presale Stands Out? Bitfrac enters the market with real-world asset backing. Each token represents fractional ownership of mining equipment and facilities. Unlike speculative offerings, these assets are legally structured through a special purpose vehicle. Early entrants already gained from…
