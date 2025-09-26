As Lions Lead The Way, NFC North May Be Even Better In 2025

The post As Lions Lead The Way, NFC North May Be Even Better In 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aidan Hutchinson is capable of taking over a game at any time. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Getty Images If the NFC Central was considered the best division in football last year, it may be even better this season. Start with the Detroit Lions and the focus should be on head coach Dan Campbell, quarterback Jared Goff and edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson. The Lions finished 15-2 last year and matching that record will be difficult, especially after losing both coordinators. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson left the Lions coaching staff to take over as head coach of the Chicago Bears and he is working hand in hand with Caleb Williams and helping him improve. Aaron Glenn is trying to do the same with the New York Jets and that team has shown some battle even if it is winless in three games. The Lions were dominant on the road in their Week 3 Monday night game against the Baltimore Ravens. There are three rules to football that may seem old school, but by getting the best of the Ravens in all three, they were able to dominate the game by far more than the 38-30 final score. Run the football, protect the quarterback and pressure the opposing quarterback. The Lions outrushed the Ravens 224-85 and the offensive line did not allow the opponents to get to quarterback Jared Goff even once. At the same time, Hutchinson and the Lions defense sacked Lamar Jackson seven times. Campbell said the Lions’ sack explosion did not surprise him in any way. “We know what we’ve got here,” Campbell said. “We don’t need anybody telling us what we do or don’t have. We feel good about it. It takes everybody doing their job, and our guys did that.” If the Lions can do this to…