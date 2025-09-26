MEXC-beurs
Why Cardano Price May Not Touch $1 This September
The post Why Cardano Price May Not Touch $1 This September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano’s price has been under pressure in recent sessions, shedding 12% of its value over the past seven days. With on-chain and technical indicators pointing to waning interest in the altcoin, the $1 price level may remain elusive in the near term. Sponsored Sponsored ADA’s $1 Recovery Looks Unlikely Amid Falling Interest An assessment of ADA’s derivatives market shows a sharp decline in its futures open interest in the past few days. This reflects a pullback in trading activity among market participants. According to Coinglass, this stands at $1.50 billion, down 23% since September 14. For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. ADA Futures Open Interest. Source: Coinglass Open interest represents the total number of outstanding derivative contracts that have not been closed or settled, offering insight into market participation. When it rises, new positions are being added, signaling strong momentum in the market. Conversely, falling open interest suggests traders are exiting positions or reducing exposure, which points to weakening activity. ADA’s falling open interest means that trader engagement is dropping, making it harder for the coin to stage a strong recovery and rally toward the $1 price mark in the near term. Moreover, readings from the ADA/USD one-day chart reveal a decline in the coin’s Choppiness Index. At press time, it is pegged at 48.36. Sponsored Sponsored ADA Choppiness Index. Source: TradingView This indicator helps traders determine whether a market is consolidating or trending. A decreasing index suggests that the market is exiting a consolidation phase and entering a more decisive, directional move. Given that ADA’s price trend is already downward, the falling index confirms that bearish momentum is intensifying, putting its price at risk of new lows. Cardano Eyes $1, But Bears Keep $0.76 in…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 01:41
Significant LINK Whale Sells 233K Chainlink Tokens: What Does It Mean?
The post Significant LINK Whale Sells 233K Chainlink Tokens: What Does It Mean? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Significant LINK Whale Sells 233K Chainlink Tokens: What Does It Mean? Skip to content Home Crypto News Significant LINK Whale Sells 233K Chainlink Tokens: What Does It Mean? Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/significant-link-whale-sell/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 01:29
Thieves Steal Millions in Cryptocurrency Heist
The post Thieves Steal Millions in Cryptocurrency Heist appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A brazen home invasion culminated in a stunning $8 million cryptocurrency theft in the United States, underscoring how modern criminals are aggressively targeting digital assets. Police responded to a 911 call, uncovering a harrowing scene involving two armed intruders who stormed the house to rob the residents. Continue Reading:Thieves Steal Millions in Cryptocurrency Heist Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/thieves-steal-millions-in-cryptocurrency-heist
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 01:28
Can Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Repeat Their Success? Pepeto Targets 100X Growth
The post Can Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Repeat Their Success? Pepeto Targets 100X Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 25 September 2025 | 18:42 The reality is clear: if you missed the early rises of Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, trying to replicate those exact rallies isn’t realistic anymore. Larger market caps tend to move more slowly, and the biggest gains are happening elsewhere. Savvy investors are already shifting their focusseeking the best crypto to buy now at early stages where prices are low and momentum can build exponentially. Today’s prime opportunities are often found in presales. That’s why all eyes are on Pepeto (PEPETO), a presale catching the attention of many traders. As an Ethereum meme coin designed to ride the next market cycle, Pepeto isn’t chasing yesterday’s story. It’s an early, culture-focused project gaining traction before the broader crowd joins in. With a major bull run anticipated, Pepeto represents the type of early entry investors should consider now positioned to capitalize on the next big move, before it becomes mainstream news. Why Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Wil Not Repeat 2021 Recall the days when investing just a small amount in Dogecoin or Shiba Inu could turn you into a millionaire overnight. In 2021, DOGE forged millionaires almost instantly, and SHIB’s October peak became legendary. Both are still talked about today: those who got in early still celebrate, while others look back with regret for missing their chance. But let’s be real: the 2021 playbook doesn’t work for DOGE and SHIB anymore. SHIB’s volatility has fallen back to fresh lows, and the SHIB–DOGE pair is now at levels not seen since November 2021. The recent $2.4 million Shibarium flash loan tied to BONE didn’t help confidence either. It’s impossible to ignore the thinning bids and waning enthusiasm. Dogecoin’s growth is limited by an uncapped supply about 5 billion new coins minted each year diluting each rally. Simply…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 01:27
Plasma’s Native XPL Token Debuts With $2.54 Billion Market Cap
The post Plasma’s Native XPL Token Debuts With $2.54 Billion Market Cap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes XPL serves as the gas token for transactions and smart contract execution, the staking asset securing the network, and the reward token for validators. Plasma also allows gasless stablecoin transfers for simple transactions, while complex actions require XPL. XPL’s supply includes 40% for ecosystem growth, 25% for founders and employees, and 25% for early backers. The co-founder and CEO of Blockstream has issued a stern warning to critics of Bitcoin’s BTC $111 661 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $2.22 T Vol. 24h: $58.41 B peer-to-peer (P2P) node network. Building on his extensive experience in the blockchain industry, he argued that undermining the decentralization of P2P nodes is a great threat to the core sovereignty that Bitcoin (BTC) was built to uphold. Adam Back Encourages Informed Decision for Blockchain Adam Back started his post on X by stating that “Those who refuse to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.” He continued by establishing that running decentralized and anonymous P2P nodes is the hinge for individual sovereignty. The Blockstream executive noted that the principle of decentralization is supported by decades of empirical evidence and legal precedents. Those who refuse to learn from history, are doomed to repeat it. Running p2p nodes, too decentralized and anonymous to stop, is what defends individual sovereignty. Self-watering down p2p systems won’t help them stay robust, it’s just a slippery slope. Arguing decentralization… — Adam Back (@adam3us) September 25, 2025 Over the past 16 years since Bitcoin’s launch, the coin has relied on its decentralized architecture to resist censorship and withstand attacks. According to Back, the recent criticism of P2P nodes represents a “slippery slope” toward centralization. This debate has grown out of rising discontent with Bitcoin Core, the software that powers the network’s nodes. Developers have faced criticism for allegedly centralizing control…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 01:23
PayPal and Spark target $1B liquidity boost for PYUSD
The post PayPal and Spark target $1B liquidity boost for PYUSD appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PayPal and decentralized finance platform Spark have launched a joint initiative to expand liquidity for PayPal USD (PYUSD). Deposits have already surpassed $100 million since the token was added to SparkLend on Sept 25. The collaboration aims to grow that figure to $1 billion in the coming weeks, offering PayPal a DeFi-native route to scale its stablecoin. Spark, an institutional-grade asset allocator, operates a Liquidity Layer that deploys more than $8 billion in stablecoin reserves into lending markets. This model replaces the short-lived incentive programs traditionally used to grow stablecoin adoption, instead offering predictable borrowing costs and deep market liquidity. Phoenix Labs CEO Sam MacPherson said Spark’s framework shows how “DeFi can provide the reliable market foundations that global companies need to bring stablecoins into the mainstream economy.” PYUSD, which is issued by Paxos Trust Company and backed by US dollar reserves and Treasuries, was launched in 2023 as PayPal’s entry into digital dollars. Its integration with Spark comes as stablecoin supply has surged nearly $30 billion in the past quarter, with daily transaction volumes now exceeding $100 billion. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/paypal-and-spark-target-1b-liquidity-boost-for-pyusd
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 01:11
Ranking the Top Cryptos to Buy in 2025: Here’s Why BlockDAG Beats Solana, Polkadot, and Aptos!
Choosing the top crypto to buy is about finding projects that combine strong technology, user adoption, and lasting value. In […] The post Ranking the Top Cryptos to Buy in 2025: Here’s Why BlockDAG Beats Solana, Polkadot, and Aptos! appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/26 01:00
Cipher Mining Gains $3B AI Contract, Google Takes Equity Stake
TLDR: Cipher Mining signs $3B, 10-year HPC colocation deal with Fluidstack for AI infrastructure. Google receives ~5.4% equity stake in Cipher Mining and backs $1.4B of obligations. Barber Lake site set to deliver 168 MW of critical IT load by September 2026. Cipher maintains 2.4 GW HPC pipeline, aiming for next-gen AI data center growth. [...] The post Cipher Mining Gains $3B AI Contract, Google Takes Equity Stake appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/26 00:54
Unleashing Stellar Growth Towards $5 And Beyond By 2030
The post Unleashing Stellar Growth Towards $5 And Beyond By 2030 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sui Price Prediction: Unleashing Stellar Growth Towards $5 And Beyond By 2030 Skip to content Home Crypto News Sui Price Prediction: Unleashing Stellar Growth Towards $5 and Beyond by 2030 Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/sui-price-prediction-2030-2/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 00:47
Webull Expands Worldwide As Next-Gen Trading Platform Gains Traction
Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) shares are trading higher on Thursday as Rosenblatt analyst Chris Brendler initiates coverage with a read more
Coinstats
2025/09/26 00:36
