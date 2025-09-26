record growth for the Solana Treasury and 2025 financial results
The post record growth for the Solana Treasury and 2025 financial results appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Upexi, a NASDAQ-listed company specializing in the development, production, and distribution of consumer products, confirms the Solana treasury as a winning strategy, with record financial results. Upexi: Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2025 In the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, Upexi recorded revenues of $15.8 million. The gross margin stands at approximately $10.7 million, corresponding to a gross margin of 67%. However, the annual report shows a net loss of about $13.7 million. As of September 10, 2025, the outstanding common shares amount to 58,893,261. This figure represents the shareholder base over which the value of the cryptocurrency treasury, particularly Solana, is distributed. Upexi: the expansion of the Solana treasury Since the close of the fiscal year, Upexi has seen extraordinary growth in its Solana treasury. As of June 30, 2025, the company held 735,692 SOL. At the time of the latest update, the reserves have risen to 2,018,419 SOL, marking an increase of 174%. The Net Asset Value (NAV) of the treasury has reached 433 million dollars, calculated at a price of 214.76 dollars per SOL. This represents an increase of 281% compared to the 114 million dollars recorded at the end of June, when the price of SOL was 154.74 dollars. Unrealized Gains and Earnings Per Share The total cost incurred by Upexi for the purchase of SOL was 306 million dollars, with an average price of 151.44 dollars per SOL. The unrealized gain – which accounts for both the price appreciation and the discount on locked SOL – stands at 128 million dollars. This figure marks a growth of approximately 1,300% compared to the 9 million dollars of unrealized gain as of June 30, 2025. The adjusted SOL per share is now 0.0197 (equivalent to 4.23 dollars per share), up by 45% and 101% respectively compared…
