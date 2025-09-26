2025-09-26 Friday

Robinhood US Listing Propels WLFI Token Above $5B Valuation

Robinhood's official listing of World Liberty Financial's WLFI token triggered a 3% surge, breaking above $0.20 resistance as the Trump-backed project gains access to millions of retail traders. The post Robinhood US Listing Propels WLFI Token Above $5B Valuation appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/09/26 01:40
Crypto Community Opposes Circle’s Plan to Introduce Reversible USDC

TLDR Circle’s proposal to introduce reversible USDC transactions has sparked significant backlash from the crypto community. Critics argue that reversible transactions could lead to centralization within the DeFi ecosystem. The move could encourage decentralized exchanges and liquidity pools to adopt similar measures, undermining decentralization. Circle’s plan aims to reduce fraud and theft in DeFi, but [...] The post Crypto Community Opposes Circle’s Plan to Introduce Reversible USDC appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/26 01:05
XRP Whales Move $800M — Why Retail Investors Are Fleeing to Fair Presales

The post XRP Whales Move $800M — Why Retail Investors Are Fleeing to Fair Presales appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Whale Moves Badly Shake Confidence in XRP The crypto market was once again reminded of how much influence large holders carry. In just 24 hours, XRP whales shifted more than $800 million worth of tokens, sparking speculation about whether the moves signaled accumulation, distribution, or simple whale dominance. For everyday investors, the message was clear: …
CoinPedia2025/09/26 01:03
Ethereum in a Bear Market, Peter Schiff Warns as ETH Slides Below $4K

The post Ethereum in a Bear Market, Peter Schiff Warns as ETH Slides Below $4K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Renowned economist and crypto critic Peter Schiff has issued a warning about Ethereum amid its decline below $4,000. Schiff also alluded to Bitcoin, predicting that further declines for the flagship crypto. Peter Schiff Says Ethereum Is in an ‘Official Bear Market’ In an X post, the economist remarked that ETH is now in an official bear market, having dropped from its August record high. This came as he noted that the second-largest crypto by market had just tanked below the $4,000 price mark. TradingView data shows that the ETH price has dropped to as low as $3,948 today, marking the first time that the altcoin has fallen below $4,000 since August 8. Schiff noted that this drop has occurred despite the buying pressure from Ethereum treasury companies. Source: TradingView; Ethereum daily chart Meanwhile, the economist warned that Bitcoin is likely to be the next asset to enter a bear market. Notably, he had been criticizing ETH right from when the altcoin began its rally in July. Back then, he warned market participants to sell their ETH and pivot to BTC despite him being a known Bitcoin critic. Shortly after Ethereum climbed above $4,000 in August, Schiff again doubled down on his warning against ETH, recommending that everyone switch to Bitcoin. “I have no interest in owning either, but if you put a gun to my head, I’d choose Bitcoin,” he remarked back then. Coinglass data shows that ETH has again led in liquidations amid the recent decline below $4,000. Over the last 24 hours, $225 million in ETH positions have been liquidated, with $204 million of those being long positions. Bitcoin comes in second place with $58 million in BTC liquidations. Source: Coinglass; Liquidation heatmap ETH ETF Outflows Persist The Ethereum decline has occurred as the ETH ETF outflows persist.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 00:55
Ethereum’s $4K Standoff: Low Fees, Tepid ETF Demand, and a Macro Wild Card

The post Ethereum’s $4K Standoff: Low Fees, Tepid ETF Demand, and a Macro Wild Card appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ether spent the week clinging to the $4,000 mark, bobbing between cooling ETF flows, bargain-bin gas fees, and macro tremors that kept traders second-guessing every move. From Flush to Balance: Ether Needs to Clear $4,200 Ethereum (ETH) slipped toward the round number after a midweek flush knocked leverage out of the market. Seven-day performance sits […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/ethereums-4k-standoff-low-fees-tepid-etf-demand-and-a-macro-wild-card/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 00:52
The Missing Middle of Carbon: Making Village-Scale Projects Visible

Integrity safeguards risk slowing small projects on-chain records can cut payout cycles from 180 days to under 45.
Cryptodaily2025/09/26 00:40
PYUSD Liquidity: Unlocking Massive Growth Through PayPal’s Spark Partnership

BitcoinWorld PYUSD Liquidity: Unlocking Massive Growth Through PayPal’s Spark Partnership The world of stablecoins is constantly evolving, and a recent development is set to make significant waves. PayPal, a household name in digital payments, has teamed up with the decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Spark. This strategic collaboration aims to significantly boost PYUSD liquidity, marking a crucial step for PayPal’s stablecoin in the DeFi landscape. Understanding the Boost to PYUSD Liquidity This partnership is a game-changer for PayPal’s stablecoin, PYUSD. As Cointelegraph reported, SparkLend has become a key platform for PYUSD. Since its integration in August, PYUSD has attracted over $135 million in deposits on SparkLend. This impressive figure highlights the growing interest and trust in PayPal’s stablecoin within the DeFi community. What does this mean for users? Increased Accessibility: More platforms mean easier access to PYUSD. Better Trading Conditions: Higher liquidity often leads to tighter spreads and less price slippage. Enhanced Utility: PYUSD can be used more effectively across various DeFi applications. The goal is clear: to make PYUSD a more robust and widely adopted asset within the decentralized financial ecosystem by improving its PYUSD liquidity. Why is PYUSD Liquidity So Important for Stablecoins? Liquidity is the lifeblood of any financial asset, and stablecoins are no exception. For PYUSD, strong liquidity ensures its stability and usability. Imagine trying to buy or sell a large amount of PYUSD without enough liquidity — it would be difficult and potentially costly. This is where the Spark partnership comes into play, directly addressing this need. Key benefits of enhanced PYUSD liquidity include: Price Stability: Greater liquidity helps maintain the stable peg of PYUSD to the US dollar. Reduced Volatility: It minimizes large price swings during significant buy or sell orders. Improved Confidence: Users feel more secure knowing they can easily convert PYUSD when needed. Wider Adoption: As liquidity grows, more exchanges and protocols are likely to list and integrate PYUSD. PayPal’s move to enhance PYUSD liquidity through Spark is a strategic decision that signals its long-term commitment to the stablecoin market and its integration with DeFi. How Does This Partnership Impact the Broader DeFi Ecosystem? The collaboration between a traditional finance giant like PayPal and a DeFi protocol like Spark bridges two worlds. It not only benefits PYUSD but also brings mainstream attention and trust to the broader DeFi ecosystem. This move could inspire other traditional financial institutions to explore similar partnerships, fostering innovation and growth in decentralized finance. The deposits on SparkLend demonstrate a tangible impact. Users are actively engaging with PYUSD, utilizing it for lending and borrowing within the protocol. This organic growth in usage is a strong indicator of the stablecoin’s potential to become a significant player in the DeFi space, driven by robust PYUSD liquidity. What Challenges and Opportunities Lie Ahead for PYUSD? While the partnership with Spark offers significant opportunities, challenges remain. Regulatory scrutiny around stablecoins continues to evolve, and competition from established stablecoins is fierce. However, PayPal’s brand recognition and vast user base provide a unique advantage. The increased PYUSD liquidity positions it well to capture a substantial share of the market. The opportunity lies in leveraging PayPal’s global reach and integrating PYUSD into its existing payment infrastructure. Imagine seamless PYUSD transactions across millions of merchants worldwide. This potential utility, combined with strong DeFi integration, could make PYUSD a dominant force. A Glimpse into the Future of Stablecoins PayPal’s partnership with Spark to boost PYUSD liquidity is more than just a collaboration; it’s a testament to the evolving financial landscape. It highlights the growing convergence of traditional finance and decentralized innovation. As PYUSD continues to gain traction, it will be exciting to watch how this stablecoin shapes the future of digital payments and the broader DeFi ecosystem. This strategic alliance ensures that PYUSD is not just another stablecoin but a well-supported asset with a clear path to widespread adoption and utility. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is PYUSD? PYUSD is PayPal’s US dollar-pegged stablecoin, designed to facilitate digital payments and enable seamless transfers within and outside the PayPal ecosystem. What is Spark Protocol? Spark Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) lending and borrowing platform, similar to Aave, that allows users to deposit assets to earn interest or borrow against their collateral. How does this partnership increase PYUSD liquidity? By integrating PYUSD into SparkLend, users can deposit PYUSD to earn yields or use it as collateral for loans, thereby increasing the available supply and demand for the stablecoin within the DeFi ecosystem. Why is liquidity crucial for a stablecoin like PYUSD? High liquidity ensures that PYUSD can be easily bought and sold without significant price fluctuations, maintaining its peg to the US dollar and making it a reliable medium for transactions and value storage. What are the potential benefits for PayPal users? PayPal users could benefit from enhanced utility for PYUSD, including opportunities for earning yields in DeFi, easier access to decentralized financial services, and potentially lower transaction costs for cross-border payments. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Stay informed on the latest developments in stablecoins and decentralized finance by following our updates. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping stablecoins institutional adoption. This post PYUSD Liquidity: Unlocking Massive Growth Through PayPal’s Spark Partnership first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/26 00:40
Bitcoin Tumbles To $111,000: Bear Market Beginnings Or Still A Bull Market Dip?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is down to $111,000 as debates intensify about whether this downtrend is the start of a bear market or a dip in an uptrend.read more
Coinstats2025/09/26 00:38
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Price Expected To Be Over $10,000 In 2026; But Only If These Three Things Happen

Ethereum price predictions until 2026 are already giving reason for optimism, with certain bulls positing that ETH could smash through $10,000 if major catalysts line up. Most are focusing on scaling updates, adoption patterns, and capital inflows. Amid this excitement in the Ethereum ecosystem, a newcomer has entered the spotlight, offering a contrast in how […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/26 00:37
Crypto-ETF’s klaar voor instroom na gestroomlijnde Amerikaanse goedkeuringen

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Amerikaanse Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) heeft recent het goedkeuringsproces voor crypto ETF’s eenvoudiger gemaakt. Deze stap kan leiden tot een golf van nieuwe producten en een grote hoeveelheid instroom van institutioneel kapitaal in de cryptomarkt. Laten we in dit artikel verder kijken hoe dit tot stand is gekomen. Versoepeling door de SEC De SEC keurde nieuwe generieke noteringsstandaarden goed, waardoor beurzen sneller crypto ETF’s kunnen lanceren. Waar aanvragen eerder tot negen maanden konden duren, is dat nu teruggebracht naar maximaal 75 dagen. Daarbij is zodra een voorstel voldoet aan standaardcriteria, geen langdurige afzonderlijke beoordeling meer nodig. Een belangrijke voorwaarde is dat de onderliggende crypto al langer dan zes maanden op een gereguleerde markt wordt verhandeld of dat er gereguleerde futures bestaan. Ook kan een fonds sneller groen licht krijgen als er al een soortgelijke ETF is die meer dan 40% in dezelfde crypto belegt. De wijziging viel samen met de goedkeuring van het eerste multi crypto ETF in de VS. Grayscale mocht zijn Digital Large Cap Fund omzetten naar een publiek verhandelbare ETF met Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Solana en Cardano. Volgens CEO Peter Mintzberg is dit een bewijs dat gereguleerde markttoegang en productinnovatie hand in hand kunnen gaan. Golf van nieuwe ETF’s op komst Door de nieuwe regels staan vermogensbeheerders in de rij. Analisten verwachten dat begin oktober al de eerste ETF’s onder het versnelde regime verschijnen, waaronder fondsen voor Solana en XRP. Steven McClurg van Canary Capital gaf aan dat zijn bedrijf al meer dan tien aanvragen bij de SEC heeft ingediend. Inmiddels zijn er in de VS 21 ETF’s die Bitcoin of Ethereum bevatten. Marktkenners verwachten dat dit aanbod zich snel uitbreidt naar andere grote altcoins en zelfs kleinere tokens. Waar het jaren duurde om beleggers vertrouwd te maken met een Bitcoin ETF, krijgen aanbieders nu slechts enkele weken om hun nieuwe producten uit te leggen. Instroom van institutioneel kapitaal Voor institutionele beleggers verlaagt dit de drempel. Pensioenfondsen, verzekeraars en vermogensbeheerders kunnen via ETF’s veilig instappen, zonder zelf crypto te hoeven bewaren. Brancheorganisaties spreken van een netto positieve stap die de adoptie van crypto versnelt. De mogelijke impact is groot. Bitcoin ETF’s beheren samen al zo’n 150 miljard dollar, terwijl ETH ETF’s meer dan 30 miljard dollar vertegenwoordigen. Met de komst van fondsen voor andere cryptovaluta kan dit bedrag flink toenemen. Naar een nieuwe fase voor de cryptomarkt De versoepeling markeert een keerpunt, de kloof tussen traditionele financiën en crypto wordt kleiner. Een groter aanbod van gereguleerde fondsen vergroot de markttoegang en kan leiden tot bredere adoptie. Voor veel analisten is dit het begin van een nieuwe groeifase, waarin crypto een plek verovert in het mainstream financiële landschap. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Crypto-ETF’s klaar voor instroom na gestroomlijnde Amerikaanse goedkeuringen is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/09/26 00:31
