XRP Faces Volatility, While Ozak AI Presale Continues Steady Progress Among Supporters

The post XRP Faces Volatility, While Ozak AI Presale Continues Steady Progress Among Supporters appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The volatile cryptocurrency market has been witnessing a great deal of volatility in XRP in the recent past. Meanwhile, the Ozak AI token pre-sale is steadily growing, which can be justified by the enthusiasm of investors and the strategic partnerships that will enable it to increase its utility and growth opportunities. XRP Market Volatility One …
CoinPedia2025/09/26 01:24
VitaminAI and Stability World AI Partnership Turns Generative AI Engagement Into Real Web3 Earnings

A key role in this exclusive collaboration with VitaminAi is being played by the unique Gen-to-Earn model of Stability World AI to innovate Web3.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/26 01:20
Hashdex Expands Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF, Adding XRP, SOL, XLM to US Portfolios

TLDR: Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF now holds BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, and XLM in one product. NCIQ expansion allows US investors diversified crypto exposure without managing multiple wallets or exchanges. The ETF tracks the Nasdaq Crypto US Index, covering over $3 trillion in crypto market capitalization. Hashdex partners with Nasdaq Global Indexes, Coinbase Custody, [...] The post Hashdex Expands Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF, Adding XRP, SOL, XLM to US Portfolios appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/26 01:13
Ethereum whales load 210K ETH – Is now the time to buy the dip?

The post Ethereum whales load 210K ETH – Is now the time to buy the dip? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Are whales signaling a bottom in ETH? 10 whale wallets scooped 210k ETH at $4,100, supporting a potential reset as weak hands exit. Is institutional capital backing the rebound? ETH ETFs saw $290 million outflows and FUD keeps big money cautious, limiting near-term upside. The market’s split on whether Ethereum [ETH] has bottomed. Price-wise, it’s wiped out all late-August and September gains, sitting about 20% off its $4,900 all-time high. Most of the profit from the top is already in the books. In fact, ETH’s realized profit hit a four-year high of $2 billion on the 18th of September at $4,589. That’s a hefty 1.84 million in sell-off, showing short-term gains have already been taken off the table. Simply put, ETH looks like it’s gearing up for a clean reset. Supporting this shift, Lookonchain flagged 10 whale wallets that accumulated 210k ETH for $862.85 million, at an average cost basis of $4,100/ETH. Source: Lookonchain In short, whales are backing the reset thesis, with on-chain signals aligned. On the charts, ETH has shed over 9.3% this week, posting its worst weekly outflow in almost two months. Historically, pullbacks of this size often spark strong rebounds, hinting at a classic weak-hand shakeout. Meanwhile, as AMBCrypto flagged, Ethereum’s post-liquidation flush ran 3x deeper than Bitcoin [BTC], resetting positioning across derivatives. So the key question now: Is ETH weekly drawdown just a “healthy reset”? Ethereum FUD drags on market conviction Looks like institutional capital and smart money aren’t seeing eye to eye. ETH ETFs have seen three straight days of $290 million outflows, the biggest since the $1 billion exodus in the late-August/early-September cycle. Clearly, institutions are taking chips off the table while whales are stacking. In short, FUD is still capping big money from fully committing to the “dip.” Backing this,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 01:07
Major European banks eye joint euro stablecoin launch

Nine major European banks have signaled their intention to launch a euro-denominated stablecoin in the second half of 2026. ING, UniCredit, Danske Bank, and CaixaBank are among a consortium of nine leading European lenders eyeing a joint euro stablecoin, according…
Crypto.news2025/09/26 01:01
Ethereum Price Slips Below $4,000

The post Ethereum Price Slips Below $4,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum is under pressure as bearish sentiment intensifies across the market. Over the past week, the leading altcoin has lost 13% of its value, which has now pushed it below the critical $4,000 level. With the negative trader sentiment and institutional pullback, ETH now faces the risk of testing even lower price levels. Institutional Pullback and Falling Long/Short Ratio Raise Concerns ETH’s falling long/short ratio highlights the growing bearish bias against the coin in its futures market. At press time, the ratio stands at 0.95, indicating more traders are betting against its recovery in the near term.  Sponsored Sponsored For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. ETH Long/Short Ratio. Source: Coinglass An asset’s long/short ratio compares the number of long and short positions in its futures market. When the ratio is above 1, there are more long than short positions, indicating that traders are predominantly betting on a price increase. Conversely, as seen with ETH, a ratio under one shows that the majority of traders are betting on a price decline, signaling stronger bearish sentiment and anticipation of further downside.  Additionally, the steady outflows from spot ETH ETFs this week indicate that institutional investors are pulling back, reducing support for the asset. Per SosoValue, net outflows from these funds have totaled $217 million this week, highlighting the retreat by larger market participants. Total Ethereum Spot ETF Net Inflow. Source: SosoValue When institutions sell or withdraw funds, it can exacerbate downward momentum, leaving the asset more vulnerable to short-term volatility. The gradual exit of these key investors makes it more likely that ETH could test lower support levels in the near term. Ethereum Faces $4,000 Test as Bears Gain Ground ETH trades at $3,981 at press time,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 00:59
TradeSta Becomes the First Perpetuals Exchange to Launch Equities on Avalanche

Ajeltake, Marshall Islands, 25th September 2025, Chainwire
Blockchainreporter2025/09/26 00:49
Crucial Fed Rate Cuts: JPMorgan’s Latest Economic Forecast Unveiled

BitcoinWorld Crucial Fed Rate Cuts: JPMorgan’s Latest Economic Forecast Unveiled The financial world is buzzing with anticipation over the future direction of interest rates. For anyone tracking the economy, understanding the Federal Reserve’s next moves, especially regarding Fed rate cuts, is paramount. JPMorgan has recently weighed in with a significant forecast, offering a clearer picture of what we might expect from the central bank in the coming months. JPMorgan’s Outlook: A Gradual Path to Fed Rate Cuts JPMorgan’s Chief Economist, Michael Feroli, has reaffirmed his projections for the Federal Reserve. He anticipates a measured approach to monetary policy, specifically forecasting a series of gradual Fed rate cuts. This measured strategy is expected to bring the benchmark interest rate down to a range between 3.25% and 3.5% by early next year. This isn’t a sudden, sharp drop, but rather a cautious unwinding of the aggressive rate hikes seen previously. Such a gradual adjustment aims to stabilize the economy without triggering new inflationary pressures or stifling growth too much. For businesses and consumers alike, understanding this trajectory is key to financial planning. What Variables Could Impact Future Fed Rate Cuts? While the forecast offers a baseline, Feroli highlighted specific variables that could influence this path. One significant factor is a potential Supreme Court case involving Fed Governor Lisa Cook. An unfavorable ruling in this case could set a precedent, potentially threatening the positions of other governors within the Federal Reserve system. Such a development could introduce an element of instability and uncertainty into the Fed’s leadership, possibly affecting its decision-making process. The independence and composition of the Fed are crucial for maintaining consistent monetary policy, making this legal challenge a noteworthy concern for economists. The Politicization Risk: A Threat to Independent Fed Rate Cuts? Another critical point raised by Feroli concerns the increasing politicization of the Federal Reserve. He specifically mentioned that a more politically influenced Fed could become vulnerable to external pressures, particularly from a potential Trump administration. This scenario raises questions about the central bank’s autonomy. The Fed’s independence is a cornerstone of its ability to make sound economic decisions based purely on data and its dual mandate of maximum employment and price stability. If political agendas begin to sway monetary policy, it could lead to less predictable and potentially less effective outcomes for the economy. This potential for political interference is a serious consideration when forecasting future Fed rate cuts and broader economic stability. Why Are Fed Rate Cuts Important for the Economy? Interest rate decisions by the Federal Reserve have far-reaching implications. Lower interest rates typically make borrowing cheaper for businesses and consumers. This can stimulate economic activity, encouraging investment, hiring, and spending. For instance, mortgage rates often track the Fed’s benchmark rates, directly impacting the housing market. Moreover, cheaper credit can boost stock market performance as companies find it less expensive to finance growth and expansion. However, too-rapid or ill-timed Fed rate cuts could reignite inflation, which the central bank has worked hard to bring under control. The balance is delicate, and the gradual approach signals a careful navigation of these economic forces. What Does This Mean for Investors and Businesses? For investors, a clear forecast of gradual Fed rate cuts provides some certainty. It suggests an environment where growth could be supported without aggressive inflation. This might encourage investment in sectors sensitive to interest rates, such as real estate, technology, and consumer discretionary stocks. However, investors should also monitor the political landscape and potential legal challenges that could introduce volatility. Businesses, especially those reliant on financing, can plan with more confidence knowing the expected trajectory of borrowing costs. Lower rates could facilitate expansion plans, mergers, and acquisitions, or simply reduce the cost of existing debt. Staying informed about these economic signals is vital for strategic decision-making in a dynamic market. JPMorgan’s forecast for gradual Fed rate cuts offers a measured outlook on the future of monetary policy. While the path seems clear for a reduction in interest rates, potential political and legal challenges loom as significant variables. The independence of the Federal Reserve remains crucial for stable economic management. As we move towards early next year, observing how these factors unfold will be essential for understanding the true trajectory of the economy and the impact of the anticipated Fed rate cuts. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Fed Rate Cuts Q1: What is JPMorgan’s current forecast for Fed rate cuts?A1: JPMorgan’s Chief Economist Michael Feroli forecasts gradual Fed rate cuts of 25 basis points until the federal funds rate reaches between 3.25% and 3.5% by early next year. Q2: How many basis points are the Fed rate cuts expected to be?A2: The forecast suggests gradual cuts of 25 basis points at a time, indicating a measured approach rather than large, sudden reductions. Q3: What is the significance of the Supreme Court case involving Lisa Cook?A3: A potential Supreme Court case involving Fed Governor Lisa Cook is a variable that could pose a threat to other governors if an unfavorable ruling occurs, potentially impacting the stability and composition of the Fed’s leadership. Q4: How could a politicized Fed impact future rate decisions?A4: A politicized Federal Reserve could become more vulnerable to external pressures, such as from a potential Trump administration, potentially compromising its independence and leading to less predictable monetary policy decisions. Q5: Why are gradual Fed rate cuts preferred over sharp ones?A5: Gradual rate cuts allow the economy to adjust smoothly, aiming to stimulate activity without reigniting inflation. Sharp cuts could introduce instability or unintended consequences. Did you find this analysis on JPMorgan’s forecast for Fed rate cuts insightful? Share your thoughts and this article with your network on social media! Your engagement helps us bring more crucial economic insights to a wider audience. Stay informed and help others understand the complex world of monetary policy. To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping economic forecasts and market trends. This post Crucial Fed Rate Cuts: JPMorgan’s Latest Economic Forecast Unveiled first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/26 00:35
Circle Mulls Reversible USDC Stablecoin Transactions in Push for TradFi Adoption

USDC stablecoin issuer Circle is considering enabling reversibility for transactions due to needs from traditional finance players.
Coinstats2025/09/26 00:34
Quantum computing: HSBC experiments with the revolution in bond trading

HSBC has announced surprising results from its recent experimentation with quantum computing applied to trading.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/25 23:14
