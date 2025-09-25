MEXC-beurs
/
Cryptonieuws
/
2025-09-26 Friday
Cryptonieuws
Geniet van het laatste cryptonieuws en marktupdates
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: 138% Upside Target, While Analysts Tip Pepeto As The Next 100x Meme Coin
More eyes are shifting to Pepeto (PEPETO), a name some label the next 100x meme coin for memecoins in crypto. […] The post Shiba Inu Price Prediction: 138% Upside Target, While Analysts Tip Pepeto As The Next 100x Meme Coin appeared first on Coindoo.
SHIBA
$0.00000000051
-9.09%
MEME
$0.002213
-2.42%
MORE
$0.07355
-11.51%
Coindoo
2025/09/26 01:42
Ethereum Market: Something Alarming Is Coming
The post Ethereum Market: Something Alarming Is Coming appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ETH’s freefall Ethereum might stop here As it hovers around the $4,000 mark, Ethereum is displaying significant signs of weakness. Technical indicators and liquidity data suggest an unsettling situation. Given the clustering of liquidity on the order books, and the chart’s indication that the asset has broken out of its consolidation pattern, the situation appears risky for bulls. ETH’s freefall ETH has left the symmetrical triangle that held price action for weeks on the daily chart. Rising sell volume coincided with the breakdown, confirming bearish pressure. Since the 20-day and 50-day EMAs, which were serving as short-term supports, have been breached, ETH is now depending on the 100-day EMA as a last resort before possibly plunging to the 200-day EMA close to $3,400. Ethereum might go back to even deeper zones if this level does not work. ETH/USDT Chart by TradingView An even more alarming picture is presented by the liquidity heatmap. There is a significant concentration of buy liquidity between $3,800 and $3,500, which seems to be a price action magnet. Liquidity in cryptocurrency markets drives movement, and since sellers are in charge, Ethereum is probably going to be drawn in the direction of this dense order block. Bulls face a dilemma because a liquidity pool of this kind has the potential to either spark a rebound or act as a trap that quickens a downward liquidation event. Ethereum might stop here Concerns are heightened by Ethereum’s RSI, which is getting close to oversold conditions but has not yet displayed any significant reversal signals. This implies that momentum continues to favor the negative. An imbalance can also be seen in trading volumes, where attempts to buy are consistently outweighed by sales. To put it briefly, Ethereum is at a turning point. A deeper correction may occur in the upcoming…
COM
$0.016592
+0.46%
ETH
$3,938.87
-2.02%
STOP
$0.07588
-11.34%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 01:31
Provisional Measure Sparks Crypto Tax Debate: 7.5% on Undeclared Coins
New interim law suggests a tax rate of 7.5 percent on undeclared cryptocurrencies, sparking a discussion on the tax regularization of cryptocurrencies in Brazil. The new provisional measure in Brazil has made a radical move in taxing undeclared cryptocurrencies. The proposal sets a tax rate of 7.5 percent on virtual assets that taxpayers have not […] The post Provisional Measure Sparks Crypto Tax Debate: 7.5% on Undeclared Coins appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
MOVE
$0.1099
-2.31%
VIRTUAL
$1.0129
-3.55%
NOT
$0.001551
-2.02%
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/26 01:30
Pakistani Minister for Crypto Bilal Bin Saqib Highlights Youth and Technology Vision at the UN General Assembly
At the 80th anniversary of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Pakistan took a visible step forward in shaping the global debate on technology, youth, and sustainable development. Represented by Minister of State for Crypto and Blockchain, Bilal Bin Saqib, who spoke at two high-level side events: one on Social Business, Youth and […]
VISION
$0.0002883
+0.87%
FORWARD
$0.0002225
-2.92%
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/26 01:21
REX-Osprey laucnhes first Ethereum staking ETF in US
The post REX-Osprey laucnhes first Ethereum staking ETF in US appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. REX-Osprey has launched the first US exchange-traded fund designed to pair spot Ethereum exposure with staking rewards. Announced on Sept. 25, the new product trades under the ticker ESK and is registered as a 1940 Act ETF, giving investors access to Ethereum through a familiar regulatory framework. The ESK fund blends spot ETH holdings with a staking component, distributing rewards from Ethereum’s proof-of-stake system to shareholders on a monthly basis. Unlike many staking products offered through private agreements or custodians, REX-Osprey emphasized that it does not keep a share of the rewards. Instead, the full proceeds from staking are passed on to investors. Greg King, chief executive of REX Financial, said: “With ESK, we’re giving investors access to Ethereum plus staking rewards in the most broad-based US ETF format. This continues our work of introducing crypto staking through the ETF structure.” This rollout builds on the company’s July launch of the first Solana Staking ETF in the US. That product broke new ground as the first Solana ETF and the first domestic crypto ETF to include staking-related distributions. Since then, the fund has grown beyond $300 million in assets under management and shifted into a Regulated Investment Company (RIC) structure to provide tax efficiency while preserving its combined spot-and-staking strategy. Ethereum ETFs’ inflows cool The arrival of ESK comes at a time when investor appetite for spot Ethereum ETFs has slowed considerably. Data from SoSo Value shows that September has brought just $110 million in net inflows across nine US Ethereum spot products, compared with $3.8 billion in August and $5 billion in July. Notably, inflows have occurred on only seven trading days, while outflows have happened in 10 trading sessions this month. Still, the cumulative flows into the products stand at $13.62 billion, with the funds managing $27.42 billion.…
REX
$0.040086
+0.53%
COM
$0.016592
+0.46%
FUND
$0.0188
+9.62%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 01:05
DeFi Derivatives Enter New Era With Aster Dominating $70B Market Surge
BNB Chain-based Aster has rolled out an aggressive points program tied to trading, minting, and holding on its exchange. The […] The post DeFi Derivatives Enter New Era With Aster Dominating $70B Market Surge appeared first on Coindoo.
DEFI
$0.001475
-7.29%
ERA
$0.554
-3.28%
ASTER
$1.8417
-12.78%
Coindoo
2025/09/26 01:00
Why This Penny Crypto Might Produce More Gains Than ADA Did in 2021
The post Why This Penny Crypto Might Produce More Gains Than ADA Did in 2021 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is once again at a turning point. With ETF approvals accelerating and fresh liquidity entering the space, attention has returned to Cardano (ADA) and its potential run into Q4. However, while ADA is grabbing headlines, a new penny crypto, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), is being quietly positioned by analysts as a token that could outperform ADA’s legendary 2021 rally. Cardano Latest News: ETF Approval Drives Momentum The latest Cardano news is centered on its ETF catalyst. The U.S. SEC has set October 22nd as the deadline for approving the Grayscale ADA ETF, and betting markets, such as Polymarket, place the approval odds at a remarkable 87%. That hope comes from ADA’s excellent fundamentals. Cardano is a proof-of-stake blockchain that is often likened to Ethereum. With a market valuation of $33 billion and a liquidity profile, it is a good choice for ETF flows. Cardano Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko However, while approval will likely drive ADA higher by the deadline, history suggests the rally may fade afterward. In fact, Cardano has failed to decisively overcome the $1 barrier. As we’ve seen with similar ETF launches, institutional inflows often take time to build, leaving ADA’s near-term upside limited compared to what smaller, emerging tokens can offer. Little Pepe: The Penny Crypto Breaking Out While ADA eyes steady gains, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is in a different growth phase. It’s a penny crypto with meme coin energy and real-world infrastructure utility, designed to capture the same viral wave Pepe rode in 2023, but with more lasting foundations. At its core, Little Pepe is building a Layer 2 blockchain specifically for meme tokens. This is a game-changer because it transforms meme trading from pure speculation into a structured ecosystem. Traders, creators, and communities will all have a dedicated chain to launch and…
WHY
$0.00000002732
-15.93%
MORE
$0.07355
-11.51%
GAINS
$0.02174
-5.31%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 01:00
5 Meme Coins to Watch Before Q4 2025: MAGAX Leads the Pack
As September winds down, meme coins remain one of the hottest niches in crypto. While Bitcoin and Ethereum dominate institutional portfolios, retail traders are searching for the next high-upside play — the tokens that can deliver 20×, 50×, or even 100× gains. In 2025, new contenders are stepping up alongside old favorites. This roundup looks […] The post 5 Meme Coins to Watch Before Q4 2025: MAGAX Leads the Pack appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
MEME
$0.002213
-2.42%
PACK
$0.01539
-5.23%
PLAY
$0.03743
+0.34%
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/26 01:00
Senator Elizabeth Warren Calls For Investigation Into Trump Aides
Senator Elizabeth Warren and several Democrats and ethics lawyers are calling for an investigation into potential ethics violations related to deals with the United Arab Emirates.
TRUMP
$7.505
-1.08%
Cryptodaily
2025/09/25 23:47
Trust Building is Simple - Here's How
Win trust, not volume: be helpful and transparent; use interviews, data, and community; avoid salesy fluff.
TRUST
$0.0004106
-6.40%
HERE
$0.00018
-30.50%
WIN
$0.00004873
-0.89%
Hackernoon
2025/09/25 23:00
