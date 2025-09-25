2025-09-26 Friday

Cryptonieuws

Geniet van het laatste cryptonieuws en marktupdates
CoreWeave boosts OpenAI supply deal to $22.4B amid AI compute boom

CoreWeave boosts OpenAI supply deal to $22.4B amid AI compute boom

The post CoreWeave boosts OpenAI supply deal to $22.4B amid AI compute boom appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CoreWeave has added another $6.5 billion to its cloud supply deal with OpenAI, taking the total value of their partnership to $22.4 billion. This is the third major expansion of the deal in just one year. The first was a $11.9 billion agreement signed in March. Then came another $4 billion in May. This latest move shows how far both companies are going to lock down the compute power needed for AI systems like ChatGPT. The update came just as OpenAI announced new sites for its data project “Stargate.” OpenAI said Tuesday it’s launching three new facilities with Oracle, its main cloud partner, in a $300 billion deal over several years, and two more with SoftBank. These five new sites will run alongside OpenAI’s existing flagship site in Abilene, Texas, and the ongoing CoreWeave projects. According to OpenAI, all of that adds up to nearly 7 gigawatts of planned data capacity and a projected $400 billion in spending over the next three years. OpenAI adds more sites, Nvidia ramps up stake OpenAI said in a blog post, “The combined capacity from these five new sites—along with our flagship site in Abilene, Texas, and ongoing projects with CoreWeave—brings Stargate to nearly 7 gigawatts of planned capacity and over $400 billion in investment over the next three years.” That’s not the ceiling. OpenAI is aiming for 10 gigawatts in total and might spend as much as $500 billion to get there. These numbers are way beyond what anyone thought possible just a year ago. CoreWeave’s stock (CRWV.O) reacted to the announcement by cutting early trading losses. It ended up down about 4% in premarket hours. Reuters was the first to report the new expansion. Meanwhile, Nvidia is pushing deeper into this mess. It announced plans this week to invest up to $100…
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1164-4.19%
Boom
BOOM$0.007585-1.71%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01659+0.42%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 02:30
Delen
U.S. State of Ohio Greenlights Bitcoin Payments as Lawmakers Weigh Crypto Reserve

U.S. State of Ohio Greenlights Bitcoin Payments as Lawmakers Weigh Crypto Reserve

The post U.S. State of Ohio Greenlights Bitcoin Payments as Lawmakers Weigh Crypto Reserve appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitcoinRegulations 25 September 2025 | 19:00 Ohio is emerging as one of the most aggressive U.S. states in adopting digital assets, blending policy, payments, and long-term investment strategy. The latest milestone came this week when the state’s Board of Deposit cleared a vendor to handle cryptocurrency payments for public fees and services, opening the door for residents to pay in Bitcoin and other digital assets. Secretary of State Frank LaRose, who has been lobbying for the change since spring, called it a bold step toward keeping Ohio competitive. He noted that his office processes hundreds of thousands of transactions annually and said demand for a crypto option has been building steadily. “We’re ready to be first,” LaRose said, framing the initiative as part of a wider effort to attract businesses and modernize public finance. The payments rollout comes alongside a flurry of legislative activity. House Bill 116, passed earlier this month, trimmed tax burdens on crypto owners, while the Blockchain Basics Act aims to prevent local governments from restricting digital asset use. Together, the measures are designed to normalize everyday crypto transactions across the state. Perhaps the most closely watched debate centers on House Bill 18 – the Ohio Strategic Cryptocurrency Reserve Act. Sponsored by Rep. Steve Demetriou, it would authorize the state treasurer to allocate up to 10% of certain funds into leading cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. If adopted, Ohio would be among the first states to formally establish a Bitcoin reserve. Nationally, the idea is catching on. Nearly every U.S. state has introduced some form of strategic reserve proposal, with Arizona, Texas, and New Hampshire leading the charge. Michigan, after months of inaction, recently advanced its own legislation. Advocates like the Satoshi Action Fund’s Dennis Porter say these moves signal a shift in how governments view digital assets…
Union
U$0.010855+8.22%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01659+0.42%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05559-0.85%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 02:00
Delen
How to Earn Passive Income With Cloud Bitcoin Mining in 2025 – CryptoNinjas

How to Earn Passive Income With Cloud Bitcoin Mining in 2025 – CryptoNinjas

The post How to Earn Passive Income With Cloud Bitcoin Mining in 2025 – CryptoNinjas appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. For many investors in 2025, passive income from cryptocurrency has become a priority. Traditional banking products are struggling to keep up with inflation, and stocks remain volatile. That’s why cloud Bitcoin mining stands out as one of the most attractive ways to generate steady returns. The concept is simple: instead of running noisy, expensive rigs at home, you rent hash power from providers who manage the hardware and infrastructure. Yet, not all cloud mining platforms are equal. Some focus on profitability, others on user-friendliness, and a few on long-term transparency. In this balanced review, we’ll compare the most popular platforms — with ETNCrypto leading the way as the #1 choice for miners who want stability, efficiency, and trustworthy contracts. Why ETNCrypto is the #1 Choice ETNCrypto continues to dominate the cloud mining market in 2025. The platform is designed for both beginners and advanced miners, offering transparent pricing, optimized hash power contracts, and an easy-to-use dashboard. Unlike many competitors, ETNCrypto reinvests in renewable energy partnerships to keep costs low and sustainability high. What sets ETNCrypto apart is its profit-stability guarantee. Contracts are backed by real-time performance monitoring and payout tracking, ensuring investors receive predictable returns. Additionally, the platform offers a variety of Bitcoin-focused packages tailored for short-term traders, long-term holders, and even institutional investors. 👉 Try ETNCrypto today to see why it remains the top passive income choice in 2025. ETNCrypto Mining Rig Table Platform Features Profitability Fees Ease of Use Best For ETNCrypto Cloud mining, renewable energy, profit-stability guarantee High Low Very Easy Beginners & pros Cleanspark Owns U.S. mining facilities Medium Medium Moderate Equity-focused investors Quantumcloud GPU sharing network Low-Medium Low Moderate Gamers with spare power Easyminer.net Open-source mining software Variable None Complex DIY miners BitFuFu Global contracts, large scale High Medium Easy High-budget miners StormGain Trading +…
Cloud
CLOUD$0.10764-0.29%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01659+0.42%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003098-4.67%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 01:46
Delen
Top 4 Best Presale Crypto Projects to Watch Now: BlockDAG, PepeNode, Snorter, & Maxi Doge

Top 4 Best Presale Crypto Projects to Watch Now: BlockDAG, PepeNode, Snorter, & Maxi Doge

If you’ve been hunting for the best presale crypto before it hits the major exchanges, now is the time to dig in. New presales are not just hype anymore; they’re delivering actual tools, apps, and even mining hardware before going live. That’s a big shift from the token-only pitches we’ve seen in the past. And […] The post Top 4 Best Presale Crypto Projects to Watch Now: BlockDAG, PepeNode, Snorter, & Maxi Doge appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00518-4.95%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22789-2.70%
Delen
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/26 01:00
Delen
Crypto crash: Why are altcoins like Avalanche, Aster, and Dogecoin going down?

Crypto crash: Why are altcoins like Avalanche, Aster, and Dogecoin going down?

This week’s crypto crash continued today, Sept. 25, with Bitcoin plunging to $110,000 and the market capitalization of all coins falling to $3.81 trillion. Only five top-100 coins were in the green today, with popular tokens like Avalanche (AVAX), Aster…
WHY
WHY$0.00000003098-4.67%
Wink
LIKE$0.007621-3.56%
Aster
ASTER$1.8425-13.09%
Delen
Crypto.news2025/09/26 00:54
Delen
AI-Powered Smart Contracts: The Future of Blockchain

AI-Powered Smart Contracts: The Future of Blockchain

AI-Powered Smart Contracts: The Future of Blockchain Blockchain technology has revolutionized the way businesses and individuals execute digital transactions. Among its most groundbreaking innovations are smart contracts — self-executing digital agreements that automatically enforce the terms encoded within them. While traditional smart contracts have already transformed industries like finance and supply chain, the integration of artificial intelligence is pushing this technology into a new era. AI-Powered Smart Contracts are now redefining how agreements are executed, optimized, and secured, offering unprecedented efficiency, trust, and automation. This article delves into the evolution, applications, and future potential of AI-Powered Smart Contracts, highlighting how AI-driven smart contracts are reshaping blockchain ecosystems. What Are AI-Powered Smart Contracts? AI-Powered Smart Contracts are digital agreements that leverage artificial intelligence to enhance the capabilities of traditional smart contracts. Unlike conventional smart contracts, which follow pre-defined rules, AI-powered versions can analyze complex datasets, adapt to changing conditions, and execute decisions autonomously. This innovation introduces a layer of intelligence, enabling contracts to manage more dynamic, sophisticated, and context-aware interactions. Key features include:Autonomous contract execution based on real-time data Integration with AI blockchain automation tools Ability to create intelligent legal agreements that understand context By combining AI and blockchain, these contracts offer higher efficiency, lower operational costs, and greater security. How AI-Driven Smart Contracts Work? At their core, AI-driven smart contracts operate on blockchain networks, ensuring immutability, transparency, and decentralization. The AI component analyzes historical and real-time data to make informed decisions, automate processes, and predict potential issues before they&nbsp;occur. For example, in a supply chain scenario, AI can monitor shipment data and automatically release payments only when delivery conditions are met. This combination of blockchain’s trustless environment and AI’s decision-making capabilities enables self-executing digital contracts to operate seamlessly without human intervention. Key Advantages of AI-Powered Smart Contracts The integration of AI into smart contracts provides numerous benefits across industries: 1. Autonomous Contract ExecutionAutonomous contract execution allows agreements to be carried out automatically when pre-defined conditions are met. This cuts out intermediaries and reduces potential human&nbsp;errors. 2. Smart Contract OptimizationSmart contract optimization is achieved through AI algorithms that continuously analyze performance, identify inefficiencies, and suggest improvements. This ensures contracts remain effective and adaptive to changing conditions. 3. AI-Driven Decentralized Finance (DeFi)In AI-driven decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, AI-powered contracts can manage lending, borrowing, and trading activities automatically. By predicting market trends and adjusting terms dynamically, these contracts maximize returns while minimizing risk. 4. Predictive Analytics in Smart ContractsUsing predictive analytics in smart contracts, AI can forecast potential breaches, defaults, or disputes. This foresight enables proactive measures, improving reliability and reducing operational disruptions. 5. AI Trustless TransactionsAI trustless transactions combine blockchain’s security with AI’s intelligence, allowing secure, verifiable, and automated transactions without the need for centralized authorities. 6. Automated Dispute Resolution with AIAutomated dispute resolution with AI enables contracts to assess conflicts, evaluate evidence, and propose resolutions autonomously. This reduces legal costs and accelerates conflict resolution. 7. Intelligent Legal AgreementsAI transforms standard agreements into intelligent legal agreements capable of interpreting complex terms and adapting clauses based on context, making them more versatile and reliable. Applications Across Industries 1. Finance and BankingIn finance, AI-powered smart contracts streamline processes such as loans, insurance claims, and securities trading. They enable self-executing digital contracts that automate payments, risk assessments, and compliance checks. By leveraging predictive analytics, banks can anticipate defaults and adjust contract terms proactively. 2. Supply Chain ManagementAI-driven contracts monitor supply chains in real time, ensuring transparency and accountability. Autonomous contract execution releases payments automatically when shipments are delivered and verified, reducing fraud and&nbsp;delays. 3. Legal and ComplianceLaw firms and enterprises use intelligent legal agreements to automate contract drafting, review, and enforcement. Automated dispute resolution with AI accelerates litigation processes and reduces human workload. 4. Real EstateProperty transactions benefit from AI blockchain automation, enabling trustless transactions, automated escrow management, and predictive risk analysis for buyers and&nbsp;sellers. 5. HealthcareIn healthcare, AI-powered contracts facilitate patient data sharing, insurance claim processing, and service-level agreements. They ensure compliance while maintaining security and&nbsp;privacy. AI Blockchain Integration: Enhancing Smart Contracts Blockchain AI integration combines the immutability and decentralization of blockchain with the intelligence and adaptability of AI. This integration enables: Real-time data analysis for contract execution Continuous optimization and error detection Adaptive contracts that learn and evolve over&nbsp;time This synergy ensures that AI-powered smart contracts are not only secure but also smarter, more responsive, and capable of handling complex business scenarios. Challenges and Considerations While AI-powered smart contracts offer significant advantages, there are challenges to&nbsp;address: Data Quality: AI algorithms require accurate and high-quality data for decision-making. Poor data can lead to incorrect execution. Complexity: Integrating AI into smart contracts requires sophisticated programming and expertise in both blockchain and&nbsp;AI. Regulatory Compliance: Legal frameworks for AI-driven contracts are still evolving, making compliance a critical consideration. Security: While blockchain ensures immutability, AI components can be vulnerable if not properly&nbsp;secured. Addressing these challenges is essential for the successful deployment of AI-powered smart contracts. Future of AI-Powered Smart Contracts The future of blockchain is inseparable from AI. Innovations in machine learning, natural language processing, and predictive analytics will make AI-powered smart contracts more intelligent, adaptive, and efficient. Future developments may&nbsp;include: Fully autonomous AI-driven smart contracts capable of handling complex multi-party agreements Integration with IoT devices for real-time, automated decision-making Enhanced AI algorithms for smart contract optimization and risk mitigation Broader adoption in industries like logistics, healthcare, finance, and legal&nbsp;services As adoption grows, businesses that leverage these technologies will gain a competitive edge by reducing costs, increasing efficiency, and improving trust. Conclusion AI-powered smart contracts represent the next frontier of blockchain innovation. By combining the transparency and security of blockchain with the intelligence of AI, businesses can achieve autonomous contract execution, smart contract optimization, and AI-driven decentralized finance (DeFi). These contracts facilitate self-executing digital contracts, predictive analytics, AI trustless transactions, and automated dispute resolution with AI, transforming industries from finance to supply chain management. The integration of AI and blockchain is no longer a futuristic concept — it is happening now, offering intelligent legal agreements, faster execution, and smarter, adaptive contracts. For businesses seeking efficiency, security, and innovation, AI-powered smart contracts are the ultimate solution to reshape the future of digital agreements. AI-Powered Smart Contracts: The Future of Blockchain was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1164-4.19%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004653-4.35%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.1224-0.39%
Delen
Medium2025/09/26 00:47
Delen
Altcoin Season Heats Up – Zcash Pops, XRP Rebounds, Avantis Runs 63% on Listings

Altcoin Season Heats Up – Zcash Pops, XRP Rebounds, Avantis Runs 63% on Listings

Altcoin Season has favored focused rotations over broad rallies, concentrating on privacy, payments, and exchange access. Zcash has risen on renewed attention to shielded transfers, XRP has drawn payments sentiment and legal developments, and Avantis has jumped after listings across major venues.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0003728-12.57%
XRP
XRP$2.7643-3.07%
Major
MAJOR$0.11732-11.13%
Delen
Coinstats2025/09/26 00:33
Delen
CleanSpark secures second BTC-backed credit line this week without share dilution

CleanSpark secures second BTC-backed credit line this week without share dilution

The new $100 million facility with Two Prime boosts CleanSpark’s total borrowing capacity to $400 million, fueling data center and hashrate expansion plans. Bitcoin mining company CleanSpark secured its second $100 million credit line this week without issuing new shares, highlighting the growing role of digital assets as collateral in mainstream finance.The latest facility, disclosed Thursday, was arranged with Two Prime, an institutional Bitcoin (BTC) yield platform, and is backed entirely by CleanSpark’s Bitcoin treasury. With this agreement, CleanSpark’s total collateralized lending capacity is now $400 million.The non-dilutive nature of the financing is particularly notable. Public companies often raise growth capital through equity offerings, which can dilute existing shareholders’ stakes. By using its nearly 13,000 BTC holdings as collateral instead, CleanSpark gains access to liquidity while preserving shareholder value.Read more
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000008-32.20%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,490.3-2.13%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000307-1.60%
Delen
Coinstats2025/09/26 00:30
Delen
Blockchain’s Next Big Move Raises Questions

Blockchain’s Next Big Move Raises Questions

Blockchain technology is gaining traction with major corporations eyeing the potential of tokenization. Real-World Assets (RWA) tokenized on public networks have reached an impressive valuation, surpassing billions of dollars.Continue Reading:Blockchain’s Next Big Move Raises Questions
Movement
MOVE$0.11-2.48%
Major
MAJOR$0.11732-11.13%
RealLink
REAL$0.06179-0.96%
Delen
Coinstats2025/09/26 00:28
Delen
Google puts 1.4 billion as collateral: 5.4% pro forma in Cipher

Google puts 1.4 billion as collateral: 5.4% pro forma in Cipher

Big Tech raises the stakes on HPC for AI: Google has provided a $1.4 billion guarantee on Fluidstack bonds.
1
1$0.008627-33.19%
Propy
PRO$0.787-2.95%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1164-4.19%
Delen
The Cryptonomist2025/09/25 23:32
Delen

Trending nieuws

Meer

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

Bank of Canada cuts rate to 2.5% as tariffs and weak hiring hit economy

Robert Kiyosaki Calls Central Banks “Criminal” for Inflation Growth

Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550

Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit