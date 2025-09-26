BDAG, BEST, SNORT And HYPER Are All Heating Up
The post BDAG, BEST, SNORT And HYPER Are All Heating Up appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The search for opportunities in crypto often leads to presales, where tokens are offered before hitting major exchanges. These moments can create strong entry points, especially when the network has real adoption, technology, or hype behind it. What sets certain presales apart is not just token pricing but the infrastructure and communities already forming around them. Among the best crypto presales, four names are standing out right now: BlockDAG (BDAG), Best Wallet Token (BEST), Snorter (SNORT), and Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER). Each of these is pushing forward with unique strategies. BlockDAG is scaling globally with miners and mobile apps, BEST is tying into wallet utility, SNORT is linking meme coin energy to trading bots, and HYPER is aiming to expand Bitcoin’s reach with a layer-2 approach. Together, they show how presales can deliver value across different angles of crypto. 1. BlockDAG: Awakening Testnet Delivers Proof! BlockDAG is leading the charge in presales with numbers that show real traction. The project has already raised more than $408 million, onboarded 312,000+ holders, and attracted 3 million active users through its X1 mobile miner app. Unlike many networks that wait until launch to reveal their systems, BlockDAG will roll out its Awakening Testnet on September 25 as a live prequel. This stage will deploy the chain’s core architecture, introduce account abstraction, and integrate miners directly with the blockchain using the Stratum Protocol. It also includes explorer tools, vesting contracts, and stress testing, giving the community a full view of how the network performs under real conditions. What makes BlockDAG stand out further is the delivery of hardware. Over 20,000 X-Series miners have already shipped across 130+ countries, with production scaling to 2,000 units weekly. These devices are actively mining during the testnet phase, providing early rewards while confirming decentralized participation. At the same time,…
