2025-09-26 Friday

Cryptonieuws

Geniet van het laatste cryptonieuws en marktupdates
BDAG, BEST, SNORT And HYPER Are All Heating Up

BDAG, BEST, SNORT And HYPER Are All Heating Up

The post BDAG, BEST, SNORT And HYPER Are All Heating Up appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The search for opportunities in crypto often leads to presales, where tokens are offered before hitting major exchanges. These moments can create strong entry points, especially when the network has real adoption, technology, or hype behind it.  What sets certain presales apart is not just token pricing but the infrastructure and communities already forming around them. Among the best crypto presales, four names are standing out right now: BlockDAG (BDAG), Best Wallet Token (BEST), Snorter (SNORT), and Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER). Each of these is pushing forward with unique strategies. BlockDAG is scaling globally with miners and mobile apps, BEST is tying into wallet utility, SNORT is linking meme coin energy to trading bots, and HYPER is aiming to expand Bitcoin’s reach with a layer-2 approach. Together, they show how presales can deliver value across different angles of crypto. 1. BlockDAG: Awakening Testnet Delivers Proof! BlockDAG is leading the charge in presales with numbers that show real traction. The project has already raised more than $408 million, onboarded 312,000+ holders, and attracted 3 million active users through its X1 mobile miner app.  Unlike many networks that wait until launch to reveal their systems, BlockDAG will roll out its Awakening Testnet on September 25 as a live prequel. This stage will deploy the chain’s core architecture, introduce account abstraction, and integrate miners directly with the blockchain using the Stratum Protocol. It also includes explorer tools, vesting contracts, and stress testing, giving the community a full view of how the network performs under real conditions. What makes BlockDAG stand out further is the delivery of hardware. Over 20,000 X-Series miners have already shipped across 130+ countries, with production scaling to 2,000 units weekly. These devices are actively mining during the testnet phase, providing early rewards while confirming decentralized participation. At the same time,…
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.26671-2.16%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01659+0.42%
Major
MAJOR$0.11732-11.13%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 02:37
Delen
Fitell Becomes Australia’s First Solana Treasury Firm With $10M Buy

Fitell Becomes Australia’s First Solana Treasury Firm With $10M Buy

The post Fitell Becomes Australia’s First Solana Treasury Firm With $10M Buy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Australian fitness equipment maker Fitell fell 21% on Wednesday after announcing it bought more than 46,000 Solana (SOL) for around $10 million. The Nasdaq-listed company closed Wednesday’s trading session at $6.65, only making a mere increase of 0.15% and closed the after-hours session at $6.66, according to Google Finance. Shares of Fitell dropped to $6.65 at the end of Wednesday’s trading session. Source: Google Finance. Fitell is now at least the fifth company this week that has seemingly disappointed its shareholders with crypto buying.  Earlier this week, shares of Medical device company Helius Medical Technologies dropped by nearly 34% after it purchased around $175 million of Solana.  In addition, BNB treasury company CEA Industries, Ethereum treasury firm BitMine Immersion Technologies and the largest Bitcoin holder Strategy Inc., saw their stock price decrease by 19.5%, 10%, and 2.5%, respectively, at the end of Monday’s trading session after some recent crypto buys.  Fitness equipment company turned crypto treasury firm The buy comes only a day after the company revealed its crypto pivot, issuing a $100 million convertible note to accumulate Solana for its treasury. On Wednesday, it stated that it would use 70% of the net proceeds from each transaction to buy digital currencies, with the remainder being used for its crypto operations, onchain activities, and as working capital. “With committed institutional support, we look forward to expanding our SOL position, in addition to growing staking revenue, and drive long-term value for shareholders,” said Fitell CEO Sam Lu. The company on Tuesday also appointed David Swaney and Cailen Sullivan as advisers, who are tasked with optimizing the company’s digital asset treasury through yield-generating models, assessing DeFi opportunities and risks associated with them. Fitell’s shares are down 95.69% this year, with a significant plunge in February, after analysts called it “overvalued and underperforming.”…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01659+0.42%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07356-11.46%
Solana
SOL$196.83-4.07%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 02:28
Delen
Australia Moves Toward Stronger Crypto Regulation with Bank-Grade Standards

Australia Moves Toward Stronger Crypto Regulation with Bank-Grade Standards

TLDR Australia proposes stricter crypto rules, requiring licenses and stronger oversight. New Australian crypto regulations will enforce licensing, transparency, and penalties. Crypto platforms in Australia face new rules, including licenses and consumer protection. Australia tightens crypto laws with mandatory licenses, stronger oversight, and penalties. Australia’s crypto regulations aim for security with licensing and consumer protections. [...] The post Australia Moves Toward Stronger Crypto Regulation with Bank-Grade Standards appeared first on CoinCentral.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07449-0.54%
Delen
Coincentral2025/09/26 02:21
Delen
Anchorage to double stablecoin team as digital dollar demand surges

Anchorage to double stablecoin team as digital dollar demand surges

The post Anchorage to double stablecoin team as digital dollar demand surges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Anchorage Digital Bank is ramping up hiring as it prepares to more than double its stablecoin unit. The federally chartered crypto-native bank plans to expand its current 20-person stablecoin team over the next 12 months as demand for crypto dollars explodes in the U.S., and as new federal legislation clears the way for larger stablecoin operations. Anchorage’s CEO, Nathan McCauley, confirmed the hiring in an interview, tying it directly to new regulations and Anchorage’s role in a major new stablecoin launch with Tether. Nathan said Anchorage’s license, granted by the federal government, allows it to issue large-scale stablecoins in the U.S. under the Genius Act, which became law in July. This makes Anchorage the legal issuer of USAT, a new stablecoin designed to meet all U.S. regulatory requirements. The coin will be built in partnership with Tether Holdings SA, the firm behind the world’s largest stablecoin USDT, which currently has a circulation of $169 billion. USAT will use Tether’s tokenization tech, called Hadron, rather than Anchorage’s infrastructure. Cantor Fitzgerald LP will manage the reserves for the new coin. USAT is expected to go live before the end of the year. Anchorage builds out staff as USAT launch nears Nathan said the partnership with Tether has been in motion for over a year. Anchorage began discussions with Tether around the same time lawmakers in Washington started drafting the Genius Act. “As Genius was getting drafted and passed, it was pretty clear to many in Washington that in many ways, the whole point of Genius was to think about what to do about Tether,” Nathan said. The law splits stablecoin oversight between federal and state regulators, based on the size of the coin. Stablecoins with more than $10 billion in circulation must register at the federal level, while smaller ones fall under…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01659+0.42%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07449-0.54%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07356-11.46%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 02:12
Delen
New car sales see boost as consumers fear tariffs, higher prices

New car sales see boost as consumers fear tariffs, higher prices

The post New car sales see boost as consumers fear tariffs, higher prices appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GMC SUVs parked outside a GMC Buick dealership in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, on March 22, 2025. Artur Widak | Nurphoto | Getty Images DETROIT — Uncertainty surrounding U.S. regulations on tariffs, electric vehicles and other auto-related issues have given new car sales a surprising boost heading into the fourth quarter, according to a new industry analysis. Cox Automotive on Thursday raised its 2025 new vehicle U.S. sales forecast to 16.1 million from a previous range of 15.6 million to 15.7 million due to stronger-than-expected demand so far this year. That would be up from roughly 16 million vehicles sold domestically in 2024. Cox analysts said the resilient sales — forecast to be up 4.6% compared with the same time period last year — are due to consumers deciding not to wait to buy a new vehicle for fear of higher prices. The first bump occurred earlier in the year amid President Donald Trump’s announcements of tariffs. That was followed more recently by a surge in EV sales ahead of the end of an up to $7,500 federal credit for the purchase of such vehicles that will be eliminated at the end of this month. “The role of changing policies has been a positive story for the new vehicle market so far, with sales running well ahead of last year’s pace,” Cox Automotive senior economist Charlie Chesbrough said during a Thursday webinar. “A strong stock market is supporting vehicle demand and uncertainty around future. Higher prices [are] leading many potential vehicle buyers to purchase sooner rather than later.” The pull-ahead in sales has benefitted the U.S. automotive industry so far this year, but Chesbrough said the pace of sales — currently at 16.3 million — is expected to slow in the fourth quarter and into next year. Stock Chart IconStock chart…
CAR
CAR$0.007612-0.50%
Boost
BOOST$0.11304-0.04%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01659+0.42%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 02:09
Delen
Steph Curry’s VC Firm Backs Burnt’s Game-Changing AI Startup Investment

Steph Curry’s VC Firm Backs Burnt’s Game-Changing AI Startup Investment

The post Steph Curry’s VC Firm Backs Burnt’s Game-Changing AI Startup Investment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AI Supply Chain Revolution: Steph Curry’s VC Firm Backs Burnt’s Game-Changing AI Startup Investment Skip to content Home AI News AI Supply Chain Revolution: Steph Curry’s VC Firm Backs Burnt’s Game-Changing AI Startup Investment Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ai-supply-chain-burnt-funding/
VinuChain
VC$0.00304-1.93%
SQUID MEME
GAME$34.0378-5.06%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1164-4.19%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 02:08
Delen
Good for Altcoins like Best Wallet Token

Good for Altcoins like Best Wallet Token

The post Good for Altcoins like Best Wallet Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US Senate to Discuss Crypto Taxation on October 1: Good for Altcoins like Best Wallet Token Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Krishi splits his time between decoding the chaos of the markets and writing about it in a way that doesn’t put you to sleep. He’s been at it for nearly two years in the crypto trenches. Yes, he regrets missing the magnificent rallies that came before that (who doesn’t!), but he’s more than ready to put his money where his words are. Before diving headfirst into crypto, Krishi spent over five years writing for some of the biggest names in tech, including TechRadar, Tom’s Guide, and PC Gaming, covering everything from gadgets and cybersecurity to gaming and software. When he’s not scouring and writing about the latest happenings in crypto, Krishi trades the forex market while keeping crypto in his long-term HODL plans. He’s a Bitcoin believer, though he never lets that bias creep into his writing. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/us-senate-crypto-taxation-hearing-is-good-for-altcoins-like-best-wallet-token/
Wink
LIKE$0.007621-3.56%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02226-4.34%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01154-2.86%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 01:58
Delen
No, the Dutch government isn’t creating a strategic bitcoin reserve

No, the Dutch government isn’t creating a strategic bitcoin reserve

The post No, the Dutch government isn’t creating a strategic bitcoin reserve appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This morning, bitcoin (BTC) investors cheered news of a supposed plan by Dutch lawmakers to authorize the creation of a strategic bitcoin reserve (SBR). Unfortunately, the post on X quickly earned a community note, putting an end to the excitement. “They are not. It is just a proposal,” someone commented, noting that the man speaking doesn’t speak on behalf of the legislature of the Netherlands. “This is an old video. And everyone voted against it,” someone else commented. Various posts about the non-existent news went viral. Complaints about the fake news turned out to be completely accurate. Indeed, the man speaking about the old proposal, Thierry Baudet, is a Forum for Democracy opposition speaker representing only three of the 150 seats in the Dutch House of Representatives. No SBR exists in the Netherlands, and Dutch lawmakers haven’t passed any bill authorizing one. Read more: IMF claims El Salvador isn’t buying bitcoin despite Bukele’s boasts Another fake strategic bitcoin reserve Today’s quickly-debunked news earned hundreds of thousands of impressions on social media and is just the latest in a long series of fake stories about SBRs and governments buying BTC — including from Donald Trump himself. Despite promising a stockpile of BTC and a strategic reserve of BTC, ether, XRP, solana, and cardano, Trump actually signed an order creating a BTC-only reserve and an altcoin-only stockpile. To this day, the US government hasn’t bought any BTC for its so-called SBR, nor has Trump’s administration released any audit of its tiny SBR for public review. Instead, the SBR consists of small quantities of BTC that the government already held or has seized from legal proceedings. In August 2024, Protos debunked claims that the US, UK, and Germany had been buying BTC. Even El Salvador hasn’t actually purchased much of the BTC it once claimed. Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos…
Threshold
T$0.01528-0.90%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01659+0.42%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,490.3-2.13%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 01:53
Delen
Exclusive: Genie founder raises $5M for social trading app Share

Exclusive: Genie founder raises $5M for social trading app Share

The post Exclusive: Genie founder raises $5M for social trading app Share appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Drop newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe. Share has just emerged from stealth and closed a $5 million funding round from Coinbase Ventures, Collab+Currency, Palm Tree Crypto and others, The Drop has exclusively learned. Share is an upcoming app for Solana, Base and Ethereum that shares crypto traders’ transactions and offers users a real-time feed of others’ onchain activity across those three blockchains. Users can also trade tokens, examine charts and follow wallets. Scott Gray is Share’s founder and CEO. Gray is the founder of NFT aggregator tool Genie, which Uniswap acquired back in 2022 and led Gray to work as Uniswap’s head of NFTs.  In a way, Share is doing for memecoin traders what Genie did for NFT traders. It aggregates data across numerous platforms and puts it all in one place. “Share is the only app built from first principles that treats onchain transactions as a new form of media. We index every transaction on Solana, Base and Ethereum, and give every single wallet a Share profile whether or not they joined yet,” Gray told me via email.  “This lets users follow anyone onchain and share transactions across any app. And users can connect multiple wallets and their Farcaster to one profile so they’re building on who they are, not starting over. Other apps are limited to token trades and profiles for their own users.”  Crypto has been going social lately — and I’d argue that Kaito was the start of the new wave. Farcaster, Zora, Ethos and Time.fun have all tapped into different social interests this cycle as traders look to get quick data from others to make informed financial decisions. Share could become the ultimate alpha app, cutting through the noise of Crypto Twitter by showing users what others are…
RWAX
APP$0.002087-0.14%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01659+0.42%
Palm Economy
PALM$0.000738-2.63%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 01:50
Delen
Bitcoin Crashes Below $110K After Sharp Market Selloff

Bitcoin Crashes Below $110K After Sharp Market Selloff

According to liquidation trackers, more than $55 million in Bitcoin positions were wiped out in the past 24 hours, with […] The post Bitcoin Crashes Below $110K After Sharp Market Selloff appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.07356-11.46%
Delen
Coindoo2025/09/26 01:45
Delen

Trending nieuws

Meer

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

Bank of Canada cuts rate to 2.5% as tariffs and weak hiring hit economy

Robert Kiyosaki Calls Central Banks “Criminal” for Inflation Growth

Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550

Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit