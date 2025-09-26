2025-09-26 Friday

BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 02:36
Circle rarely freezes stolen funds but wants reversible transactions

Circle rarely freezes stolen funds but wants reversible transactions

The post Circle rarely freezes stolen funds but wants reversible transactions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Circle, the issuer of $74 billion stablecoin USDC, is mulling the introduction of reversible transactions, according to reporting from the Financial Times. The mechanism could allow for refunds “in cases of fraud or disputes” in a push “to become part of the financial mainstream.” The FT quotes Circle president Heath Tarbert as recognizing “an inherent tension there between being able to transfer something immediately, but having it be irrevocable.” However, such a paradox appears to undermine the very point of stablecoins — to be an improvement on traditional payment infrastructure. Near-instant transaction finality makes stablecoins ideal as a backbone for global payments, and has been a key part of the marketing of blockchain based systems to traditional finance. The signing of the GENIUS act in July kicked off an arms race between stablecoin providers to roll out payment infrastructure. Last month, Circle announced its own purpose-built blockchain, Arc. Among its flagship features, Arc boasts of “deterministic sub-second settlement finality,” meaning any reversible transaction processing would need to be done off-chain. The FT reports that Circle may add “another layer in which parties could agree to make counter-payments, akin to refunds on a credit card.” Read more: Circle and Tether bug bounties aren’t enough says LlamaRisk To freeze or not to freeze? USDC already has a freeze (or “Access Denial”) function to make tokens held by a wallet untransferable. This feature raises the question of why reversible transactions are necessary in the first place, when freezing and reissuing USDC to the aggrieved party would have an identical effect. The GENIUS act states that issuers “must possess the technical capability to seize, freeze, or burn payment stablecoins when legally required and must comply with lawful orders to do so.” While Circle can freeze USDC, it has regularly come under fire for neglecting…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 02:35
Nine European Banks Launch Euro Stablecoin Consortium to Challenge Dollar Dominance

Nine European Banks Launch Euro Stablecoin Consortium to Challenge Dollar Dominance

The post Nine European Banks Launch Euro Stablecoin Consortium to Challenge Dollar Dominance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nine European banks established a consortium to develop a euro-denominated stablecoin scheduled for launch in 2026. According to a Bloomberg news report, on Sept.25, the initiative represented Europe’s most coordinated response to the dollar-dominated digital payment landscape. The banking alliance included UniCredit SpA, ING Groep NV, DekaBank, Banca Sella, KBC Group NV, Danske Bank AS, SEB AB, CaixaBank SA, and Raiffeisen Bank International AG. The consortium created a new Netherlands-based company to house the project and issue the token, according to DekaBank’s statement. Floris Lugt, ING’s digital assets lead and joint public representative of the initiative, stated: “We see a lot of opportunities because of blockchain and stablecoins, and we want to share these with our clients.” Lugt emphasized the potential of stablecoins to accelerate cross-border payments and facilitate the settlement of tokenized asset transactions. Banking Consortium Targets Strategic Payment Independence The banks aimed to “create a European alternative to the stablecoin markets dominated by the US so far, thus contributing to Europe’s strategic autonomy in payments,” the statement said. The consortium remained open to additional bank participation in the initiative. European financial institutions have begun to embrace digital assets months after the European Union’s comprehensive crypto regulatory framework, the MiCA, took full effect. Banco Santander SA reportedly considered entering the space while a Deutsche Bank AG’s DWS Group-backed company issued a euro-denominated stablecoin in the summer of 2024. Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Diksha Gera estimated stablecoins could facilitate more than $50 trillion in annual payments by 2030. The projection suggested that fiat-pegged tokens capture 25% of consumer transactions, compared to the current rate of less than 1%. Euro Push for Stablecoin to Defy Dollar Dominance The stablecoin market remained heavily concentrated in dollar-denominated tokens. Tether’s USDT commanded a market capitalization of $173 billion, while Circle’s USDC held a market capitalization…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 02:27
Ukrainians purchased cryptocurrency for $1 billion in a single year

Ukrainians purchased cryptocurrency for $1 billion in a single year

Within 12 months, Ukrainians spent hundreds of millions of U.S. dollars to acquire cryptocurrency, according to a recent report. The authors of the document, published by a major international development bank, have registered a spike in crypto activity in the war-torn nation. Ukraine branded ‘heavy crypto user’ Cryptocurrency has gained popularity in Ukraine since Russia […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/26 02:25
Securitize Expands to Sei, Debuting With Apollo’s $112M Tokenized Credit Fund

Securitize Expands to Sei, Debuting With Apollo’s $112M Tokenized Credit Fund

The post Securitize Expands to Sei, Debuting With Apollo’s $112M Tokenized Credit Fund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Securitize, a platform for tokenizing real-world assets, is expanding to the Sei blockchain with the tokenized Apollo Diversified Credit Fund (ACRED) the first to debut on the network. The move introduces tokenized private credit to Sei for the first time, the firm said. ACRED, which has $112 million in total value according to RWA.xyz, acts as a feeder into Apollo’s private credit strategy, which includes corporate lending, asset-backed deals and dislocated credit. Only qualified investors can participate, and the tokens are interoperable across blockchains via Wormhole, a cross-chain messaging protocol, allowing easier movement between networks and improving liquidity. Tokenized private credit is part of a broader shift in financial markets in which traditional instruments are represented on blockchain systems to speed up settlements and cut out intermediaries. The real-world asset market is now above $30 billion, RWA.xyz data show. “ACRED’s expansion to Sei further demonstrates how blockchain infrastructure can unlock new pathways for investor participation in private credit and accelerate digital innovation,” said Christine Moy, a partner at Apollo and the head of digital assets, data and AI strategy, in a press release shared with CoinDesk. Other funds will hit Sei in the near future, Securitize said. Securitize has already tokenized over $3 billion in assets, including offerings from BlackRock, KKR, and VanEck, the release said. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/25/securitize-expands-to-sei-debuting-with-apollo-s-usd112m-tokenized-credit-fund
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 02:25
Meme Coin Investors Accumulate ETH-Based Little Pepe (LILPEPE) as Ethereum Price Eyes $6,000

Meme Coin Investors Accumulate ETH-Based Little Pepe (LILPEPE) as Ethereum Price Eyes $6,000

Meme coins have thrived on timing, community strength, and cultural energy. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is stealing the spotlight just as Ethereum (ETH) builds momentum toward a possible breakout. Ethereum was trading at $4,614 as of writing, with traders speculating that the coin could soon push toward $6,000.  The combination of Ethereum’s rally and the success […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/26 02:19
U.S. Economy Stronger Than Reported In Q2

U.S. Economy Stronger Than Reported In Q2

The post U.S. Economy Stronger Than Reported In Q2 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The U.S. economy grew at a rate much higher than originally reported in the second quarter as consumer spending rose, according to revised data released Thursday by the Commerce Department, bringing surprise to economists. One economist noted a revision to economic growth—nearly 1% above initial reports—was “outside the norm.” Getty Images Key Facts Real gross domestic product increased at an annual rate of 3.8% in the second quarter, up from an earlier revision of 3.3% and initial reports of 3% growth, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Thursday, well above Wall Street’s forecasts of real GDP remaining at 3.3%, according to FactSet. The latest revision is “primarily reflected” by an “acceleration” in consumer spending, as real final sales to domestic purchasers—measuring consumer spending and gross private fixed investment (such as manufacturing equipment and facilities)—increased 2.9% through the second quarter, the BEA said, above earlier revised estimates of 1.9% growth. Revised economic growth data through the second quarter marks a significant rebound from a decline of 0.5% in the first quarter, the weakest period of economic growth for the U.S. since 2022, as the BEA reported businesses struggled to get in front of President Donald Trump’s tariffs. Tangent The Labor Department reported Thursday that jobless claims fell to 218,000 from 232,000 last week, well below a Dow Jones consensus for 235,000. How Did Analysts Respond To The Revised Gdp Data? Brett Kenwell, a U.S. investment analyst at eToro, told CNN the nearly 1% increase in real GDP growth is “certainly notable and outside the norm” as this year has been “marked by heightened volatility and mixed signals” through economic data. Bill Adams, Comerica’s chief economist, said in a note Thursday the recent GDP and jobless claims data were “considerably more upbeat” than August’s “droopy” jobs report, which indicated unemployment ticked…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 02:06
Citi says stablecoins could hit $4 trillion in issuance by 2030

Citi says stablecoins could hit $4 trillion in issuance by 2030

The stablecoins market could climb to $4 trillion in total issuance by the year 2030, according to a new report from Citi. The report was written by Ronit Ghose, head of future of finance at Citi Institute, and Ryan Rugg, head of crypto at Citi Services, who both see a base-case of $1.9 trillion and […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/26 01:45
Circle test omkeerbare transacties – crypto met refunds?

Circle test omkeerbare transacties – crypto met refunds?

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Wie een transactie uitvoert op de blockchain weet dat deze permanent is, zonder mogelijkheid tot terug draaien. Dat maakt het systeem betrouwbaar en ongevoelig voor manipulatie. Toch onderzoekt Circle nu een goed idee. Het bedrijf wil bekijken of het mogelijk is om transacties in bepaalde gevallen toch terug te draaien. Daarmee lijkt Circle een brug te willen slaan tussen de harde finaliteit van crypto en flexibiliteit. Refunds als bescherming tegen fraude De aanleiding voor deze stap heeft te maken met het beschermen van consumenten. Bij fraude of een foutieve betaling kan een bank of creditcardmaatschappij het geld vaak terughalen. Volgens Circle president Heath Tarbert moet crypto ook zulke waarborgen kunnen bieden. Hij benadrukte dat het niet gaat om een terug knop, maar om specifieke situaties waarin partijen vooraf voorwaarden afspreken. Het doel is om fraude te bestrijden en vertrouwen te winnen bij nieuwe gebruikers die nu sceptisch zijn om stablecoins te gebruiken. Arc als blockchain voor instituties Tegelijkertijd bouwt Circle aan Arc, een nieuw blockchain platform dat is ontworpen voor banken, asset managers en andere instellingen. Binnen Arc zouden transacties niet standaard omkeerbaar worden, maar er zou een extra protocol laag bestaan waarmee partijen onderling een betaling kunnen regelen als er iets misgaat. Introducing Arc, the home for stablecoin finance.@Arc is an open Layer-1 blockchain purpose-built to drive the next chapter of financial innovation powered by stablecoins. Designed to provide an enterprise-grade foundation for payments, FX, and capital markets, Arc delivers… pic.twitter.com/Z8FHUls1xY — Circle (@circle) August 12, 2025 Dit werkt vergelijkbaar met een refund in het traditionele betalingsverkeer. Bovendien komt er een vertrouwelijkheidslaag die bedragen versleutelt, zodat instellingen betalingen kunnen doen zonder dat de hele wereld kan meekijken. Mogelijke doorbraak voor stablecoins Als Circle erin slaagt om dit systeem te ontwikkelen, kan het een doorbraak betekenen voor stablecoins. Grote financiële partijen hebben herhaaldelijk aangegeven dat de afwezigheid van fraudebescherming een obstakel vormt voor adoptie. Als terugdraaiing mogelijk is kan dat bezwaar verdwijnen en kan USDC aantrekkelijker worden voor internationale betalingen. Analisten zien hierin een kans voor Circle om zich te onderscheiden van Tether. Kritiek vanuit de crypto community Niet iedereen is overtuigd van deze koers. Voor veel crypto volgers is het niet terugdraaien belangrijk. Een transactie die niet te wijzigen is, garandeert dat niemand kan ingrijpen of censureren. Het idee van betalingen roept daarom felle kritiek op. Tegenstanders vrezen dat de deur wordt geopend naar centralisatie en politieke druk, waarbij machtige partijen kunnen bepalen welke transacties wel en niet geldig zijn. Balans tussen zekerheid en innovatie Toch lijkt Circle vastbesloten om te onderzoeken hoe deze balans gevonden kan worden. Tarbert benadrukte dat het nog om vroege gesprekken gaat en dat het terugdraaien van transacties alleen in zeer beperkte en vooraf afgesproken situaties mogelijk zou zijn. Daarmee probeert Circle tegemoet te komen aan de eisen van financiële instellingen, zonder volledig afstand te nemen van de kernprincipes van blockchain. Of dit experiment de basis wordt voor de toekomst van stablecoins, hangt af van de bereidheid van de markt om het te accepteren. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Circle test omkeerbare transacties – crypto met refunds? is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/09/26 01:31
Top 3 Best Cryptos to Buy Positioned for Long-Term Growth

Top 3 Best Cryptos to Buy Positioned for Long-Term Growth

As crypto gains mass adoption, investors are looking for top buys for long term returns. Solana (SOL) still provides quick transaction times and growing developer activity, and Ripple (XRP) remains a leading player in the cross-border payments space. Both tokens have positioned themselves as anchor altcoins entering the next cycle. Among newer projects, however, Mutuum […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/26 01:30
