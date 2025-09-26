2025-09-26 Friday

Shiba Inu Faces Breakout Test Under Weak Leadership

The post Shiba Inu Faces Breakout Test Under Weak Leadership appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu’s ecosystem faces weak leadership, declining engagement, and unresolved hacks. Multiple unfinished projects have raised doubts about the team’s credibility. SHIB price is consolidating within a symmetrical triangle, suggesting a decisive breakout ahead. Shiba Inu (SHIB), once celebrated as a meme-coin success story, is now wrestling with weak leadership, unfinished projects, and a series of security lapses. The project still counts over 1.5 million holders, yet sentiment has shifted as milestones have slipped and accountability has thinned.  CoinMarketCap data shows SHIB has dropped 11% in the past week, sliding out of the top-20 list by market cap. The token remains trapped around the $0.00001190 range, leaving traders waiting for a decisive move. Mounting Challenges for SHIB Holders Leadership Vacuum and Unresolved Hacks Shiba Inu’s growth beyond a meme coin into an ecosystem of tokens and projects, including SHIB, BONE, and LEASH, was initially seen as a success story. However, enthusiasm has faded as token prices stagnate and milestones go unfinished. SHIB itself has struggled to move meaningfully beyond the $0.00001 range. Meanwhile, lead developer Shytoshi Kusama has hinted at stepping down, even suggesting an election for a new leader, but no timeline has been announced. Top developer Kaal Dhairya has also distanced himself from leadership responsibility.  Related: Is Shytoshi Kusama Gone? SHIB Team Says He’s Just “Ten Steps Ahead” The lack of communication has compounded earlier setbacks. The Shibarium Bridge hack earlier this month drained more than $4 million, with funds still unrecovered. Kusama has since turned his social account private, and marketing lead Lucie has reduced her visibility, leaving holders with fewer updates. This combination of leadership drift, unresolved hacks, and unfinished initiatives, has raised doubts among investors who once saw SHIB as a meme-to-utility growth story SHIB Price Analysis: Symmetrical Triangle Formation On the charts, SHIB is…
2025/09/26
Divine raises $6.6M to expand Credit lending protocol

The post Divine raises $6.6M to expand Credit lending protocol appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Divine has raised $6.6 million in seed funding to expand Credit, its undercollateralized lending protocol designed for borrowers without access to traditional credit. The round, announced Thursday, was led by venture firm Paradigm with participation from Nascent and angel investors. Credit launched in December 2024 and has since issued more than 175,000 loans to over 100,000 unique borrowers, according to Divine’s announcement. Unlike traditional lenders that require collateral or credit histories, Credit evaluates repayment capacity through borrower behavior. The protocol begins with small loan limits that expand to as much as $1,000 for users who repay on time. If borrowers intend to default, they are incentivized to do so early, reducing systemic risk. Loans are denominated in stablecoins and settled on World Chain. The product is distributed through World MiniApps, which reach more than 15 million human-verified users. Borrowers in countries such as Argentina, Nigeria, and Colombia primarily use the service for everyday expenses including groceries, medicine and utility bills. Interest rates adjust dynamically to cover expected defaults while remaining competitive with local lending options. On the liquidity side, deposits are capped at $2 million as the system scales. Rates rise automatically to attract capital when lending demand outpaces supply and fall when liquidity exceeds demand. Divine said the seed round will fund hiring and technical improvements to make Credit more accessible to first-time users. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/divine-raises-6-6m-to-expand-credit-lending-protocol
2025/09/26
Eliza Labs announces migration from $ai16z token to $elizaOS

The post Eliza Labs announces migration from $ai16z token to $elizaOS appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Eliza Labs is migrating from the experimental $ai16z token to the new $elizaOS token powered by Chainlink’s CCIP. $elizaOS enables autonomous AI agents to operate seamlessly across Solana, Base, and Ethereum, supporting a $20B ecosystem. Eliza Labs, formerly known as ai16z, a top open-source GitHub repository supporting a $20 billion agentic ecosystem, announced on Friday that it is migrating from its experimental $ai16z token to $elizaOS. Powered by Chainlink’s CCIP, the $elizaOS token enables autonomous AI agents to function seamlessly across networks such as Solana, Base, and Ethereum, eliminating the need for inefficient bridges. “With elizaOS v2, we’ve moved from an experimental sandbox to production-ready infrastructure for building composable, intelligent agents,” said Shaw Walters, founder of Eliza Labs. “These agents now manage complex workflows, retain context, and operate across multiple platforms. With more than 50,000 agents built and projects using elizaOS surpassing $20 billion in combined value, the ecosystem has outgrown its experimental roots.” The token is designed to support ecosystem growth through funding liquidity, developer support, and efficient capital movement across markets. It features a structured treasury to maintain stability and resource future initiatives. $elizaOS serves as the medium of exchange for AI agents executing DeFi operations, with real-world applications already in place. As noted by the team, the Agent Bond Desk uses $elizaOS to negotiate with users and adjust bond terms based on market conditions, while Spartan, Eliza’s protocol-owned liquidity manager, optimizes positions across chains and autonomously rebalances portfolios. “These agents are managing real capital today,” Walters explained, “$elizaOS is the functional backbone of an agent-powered economy already in motion.” The migration portal launches on September 25. Every smart contract will be audited by third-party experts, and the audit findings will be publicly released. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/elizaos-token-migration-ecosystem/
2025/09/26
Trump faces legal block in firing campaign against Fed official

All three living former Fed chairs—Alan Greenspan, Ben Bernanke, and Janet Yellen—filed a Supreme Court brief on Thursday, calling on the justices to block President Donald Trump’s attempt to remove Fed Governor Lisa Cook from her position. The filing warned that firing Lisa during an ongoing legal challenge would “threaten that independence and erode public […]
2025/09/26
Where Does Your AI Come From? And Can You Count On It?

The post Where Does Your AI Come From? And Can You Count On It? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ASHBURN, VA – MAY 9: People walk through the hallways at Equinix Data Center in Ashburn, Virginia, on May 9, 2024. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post via Getty Images) The Washington Post via Getty Images Artificial intelligence is achieving utility‑like status. Virtually every company, organization and institution is adopting AI to some degree in their business processes. As reliance on AI grows, so does the need for companies to ensure their AI is as resilient as the rest of their critical infrastructure. Behind every chatbot, image generator or enterprise application lies a vast, mostly invisible network of data centers, power plants, transmission lines, batteries, cooling systems and security layers. With such complexity, how can businesses and society avoid losing their new, increasingly critical capacity to be more efficient, and sometimes even “think” smarter? Power is the Biggest Constraint In a country already at risk of electricity shortfalls, U.S. data center power demand is projected to double or triple by 2028, driven by AI’s soaring computing needs. That raises big questions. As developers build increasingly large data centers, how will they be powered? Traditional offsite generation and long-distance transmission to the point of use will clearly be strained, potentially at the expense of current power needs for businesses and homes. Co-locating power generation facilities (whether hydrocarbon-fueled, renewables with battery storage, or even small modular nuclear reactors in the future) has the advantage of eliminating the need for transmission. But it places data center operators (or their partners) in the position of operating as, or developing direct partnerships with, power generators. This trend introduces risk. More than half of data center operators surveyed in 2024 had outages in the past three years – most often from power failures and cooling issues. Downtime is expensive: business interruptions can cost as much as…
2025/09/26
Amazon to pay $2.5 billion to settle FTC Prime trial

Amazon will pay $2.5 billion to end a federal trial over claims that it tricked millions into paying for Prime and made canceling it intentionally hard. The Federal Trade Commission made the announcement Thursday, according to information from the agency. The settlement shuts down a jury trial that had barely started in Seattle, just three […]
2025/09/26
XRP Futures Surge on CME, Raising Questions About Stability at $2 Mark

Traders are now watching how leverage is stacking up at critical price levels, a pattern that has previously triggered sharp […] The post XRP Futures Surge on CME, Raising Questions About Stability at $2 Mark appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/09/26
Institutions Quietly Loading Up Big on Solana — Is a SOL Eruption Coming? ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Institutions Quietly Loading Up Big on Solana — Is a SOL Eruption Coming? ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp While Bitcoin and Ethereum remain the most visible cryptocurrencies, Solana is attracting growing attention from institutional investors.  In September 2025, developments ranging from a $300 million treasury shift by a Nasdaq-listed firm to the steady as the stock surge 500% Solana exchange-traded fund (ETF) revealed a measurable build-up of institutional exposure to SOL. These facts, backed by filings and press releases, show a steady movement of capital into Solana that goes beyond retail speculation. Institutional treasuries make the first move In mid-September 2025, Brera Holdings, a Nasdaq-listed company, announced a rebrand to “Solmate” alongside a strategic pivot to Solana.  The plan included a $300 million private placement backed by investors in the United Arab Emirates and supported by ARK Invest.  Advertisement &nbsp The Financial Times reported the details in September , 2025, marking one of the largest publicly disclosed treasury allocations to Solana to date.  The move demonstrates that listed firms are beginning to treat Solana not just as a network for decentralized finance but as a treasury asset. Solana ETFs gaining traction Product development has also accelerated. The REX-Osprey Solana + Staking ETF, listed on the Cboe BZX exchange under the ticker SSK, launched in July 2025.  This vehicle provides a regulated entry point for wealth managers, pensions, and other institutions that may not want to custody SOL directly but still want exposure to its performance and staking yield.  Analysts noted that Solana could be among the tokens to benefit from this policy shift. Faster approvals mean more vehicles could be listed in the coming months, giving institutions broader access to SOL through familiar brokerage channels.  ETF assets under management provide another measurable signal, with daily net inflows and NAV statements tracked by exchanges.  Institutional participation changes the supply dynamics of any crypto asset.…
2025/09/26
NET Dollar Hits the Internet: Cloudflare Enables Instant AI Crypto Transactions

TLDR: Cloudflare introduces NET Dollar, a USD-backed stablecoin for instant global AI payments. NET Dollar allows autonomous AI agents to pay for services instantly across borders. The new stablecoin supports microtransactions, fractional payments, and pay-per-use models. Cloudflare contributes to open standards like Agent Payments Protocol and x402 for Internet payments. Cloudflare is entering the crypto [...] The post NET Dollar Hits the Internet: Cloudflare Enables Instant AI Crypto Transactions appeared first on Blockonomi.
2025/09/26
Massive Crypto Futures Liquidation: $717 Million Wiped Out in 24 Hours

BitcoinWorld Massive Crypto Futures Liquidation: $717 Million Wiped Out in 24 Hours The cryptocurrency market is a dynamic space, often characterized by rapid price swings and significant events. Recently, traders witnessed a staggering financial tremor: a massive crypto futures liquidation event that sent ripples across major exchanges. Imagine millions of dollars vanishing in moments – that’s precisely what happened, leaving many in awe and others counting their losses. What is Crypto Futures Liquidation and Why Does It Matter? Before diving into the specifics of the recent events, it’s crucial to understand what crypto futures liquidation entails. In simple terms, futures contracts allow traders to bet on the future price of a cryptocurrency without owning the underlying asset. They often use leverage, meaning they trade with borrowed money to amplify potential gains. However, leverage also magnifies losses. Margin Calls: When the price of an asset moves against a trader’s leveraged position, their margin (the collateral they put up) starts to deplete. Automatic Closure: If the loss reaches a certain point, the exchange automatically closes the position to prevent the trader from losing more than their initial margin. This forced closure is known as liquidation. Market Impact: Large-scale liquidations can create a cascade effect, pushing prices down further as these positions are closed, which in turn triggers more liquidations. Therefore, a significant crypto futures liquidation event indicates high volatility and can signal shifts in market sentiment. Unpacking the Recent Crypto Futures Liquidation Spree The past 24 hours have been particularly turbulent for futures traders. Major exchanges reported an astonishing $137 million worth of futures contracts liquidated in just a single hour. This rapid-fire event was merely a snapshot of a larger trend, as the total figure for the past 24 hours soared to an eye-watering $717 million. This substantial amount highlights the intense price movements and leveraged trading activity that characterized the market during this period. Such massive liquidations typically occur when an unexpected price movement catches a large number of leveraged positions off guard. Traders betting on one direction find their positions underwater as the market shifts sharply in the opposite direction. This often leads to a ‘long squeeze’ (when prices fall, liquidating long positions) or a ‘short squeeze’ (when prices rise, liquidating short positions). How Does This Impact Crypto Traders? For individual traders, these liquidation events carry significant implications. The immediate consequence for those caught on the wrong side of the market is the loss of their staked capital. Moreover, the fear and uncertainty generated by such large liquidations can influence market psychology, potentially leading to further selling pressure as traders become more risk-averse. Understanding the dynamics of crypto futures liquidation is vital for anyone participating in the derivatives market. It underscores the inherent risks of leveraged trading and the importance of robust risk management strategies. While the allure of amplified gains is strong, the potential for rapid and substantial losses is equally present. Navigating Volatility: Strategies After a Crypto Futures Liquidation In a market prone to such dramatic swings, how can traders protect themselves? Adopting a disciplined approach is paramount. Here are some actionable insights: Effective Risk Management: Always define your risk tolerance before entering a trade. Never risk more capital than you can afford to lose. Utilize Stop-Loss Orders: These automated orders help limit potential losses by closing a position once it reaches a pre-defined price. This is a critical tool to prevent being entirely wiped out by a sudden market move. Manage Leverage Wisely: While leverage can be tempting, using it judiciously is key. Higher leverage means higher risk of liquidation. Diversify Your Portfolio: Do not put all your eggs in one basket. Diversifying across different assets can help mitigate risks associated with single-asset volatility. Stay Informed: Keep an eye on market news, technical indicators, and broader economic trends that can influence cryptocurrency prices. These strategies are not foolproof but can significantly reduce exposure to the severe impacts of a crypto futures liquidation event. The recent $717 million crypto futures liquidation serves as a stark reminder of the volatile nature of cryptocurrency derivatives markets. While opportunities for substantial gains exist, they are invariably accompanied by significant risks. For both seasoned traders and newcomers, a clear understanding of liquidation mechanisms, coupled with stringent risk management practices, is essential for navigating these turbulent waters successfully. Staying informed and trading responsibly will always be your best defense against unexpected market shocks. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What exactly causes a crypto futures liquidation? A: A crypto futures liquidation occurs when a trader’s leveraged position loses so much value that their margin (collateral) can no longer cover potential losses. The exchange then automatically closes the position to prevent further debt. Q2: How does leverage contribute to futures liquidation? A: Leverage allows traders to control larger positions with a smaller amount of capital. While this can amplify profits, it also significantly magnifies losses, making positions more susceptible to liquidation with even small adverse price movements. Q3: Are all cryptocurrencies equally affected by futures liquidation events? A: No, the impact varies. Cryptocurrencies with higher trading volume and more active futures markets, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, often see larger liquidation amounts during volatile periods compared to smaller, less liquid altcoins. Q4: Can I prevent my futures position from being liquidated? A: You can minimize the risk by using lower leverage, setting stop-loss orders, and adding more collateral (margin) to your position if it approaches liquidation levels. However, no method guarantees complete prevention in extreme market conditions. Q5: What’s the difference between a long squeeze and a short squeeze in the context of liquidation? A: A long squeeze happens when prices drop sharply, forcing the liquidation of ‘long’ positions (bets on rising prices). A short squeeze occurs when prices surge, forcing the liquidation of ‘short’ positions (bets on falling prices). If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Understanding market dynamics is crucial for everyone in the crypto space. Help spread awareness by sharing this piece on your social media channels. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Massive Crypto Futures Liquidation: $717 Million Wiped Out in 24 Hours first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
2025/09/26
