First Ethereum Staking ETF Begins Trading, Boosting Demand

The post First Ethereum Staking ETF Begins Trading, Boosting Demand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The first U.S staking Ethereum ETF is listed. It marks a change in the way investors can access ETH price exposure as well as staking rewards in regulated markets. Ethereum Staking ETFs Gain Momentum as Grayscale Prepares Move REX Shares launched the REX-Osprey ETH + Staking ETF, trading under the ticker $ESK. The fund gives investors direct spot ETH exposure while distributing rewards generated from real on-chain staking. The REX-Osprey™ ETH + Staking ETF, $ESK, is now trading! With $ESK, investors can now access spot $ETH exposure combined with real on-chain staking rewards that seek to provide monthly distributions. This latest launch continues our push to make digital assets more accessible… pic.twitter.com/sKFBwNbpPi — REX Shares (@REXShares) September 25, 2025 The company said the goal is to provide monthly returns, similar to income-based products in traditional finance. REX has already rolled out ETFs for Dogecoin, XRP, and Solana but $ESK is the first to merge Ethereum spot holdings with staking yield. By locking ETH for staking, these products reduce liquid supply while giving institutions and retail investors yield options previously available only through decentralized finance. The growth and income investment might be more attractive considering the estimated 3% to 5% yield every year on ETH. Grayscale appears to be equally planning to stake its ETH once it gains approval. Blockchain data shows its Ethereum Trust shifted more than 40,000 ETH in the last week. It could represent part of a plan to prepare 1.5 million ETH for staking. Transfers of 3,200 ETH per wallet, each worth roughly $14.6 million, suggest the firm is actively setting up for validator operations. BREAKING: Grayscale is preparing to stake their $ETH holdings. $ETHE $ETH They’ve moved over 40K $ETH in the last hour as they position (1.5M $ETH) for staking rewards. They are the first…
Cloudflare Unveils NET Dollar to Power Pay-Per-Use Internet Model

Cloudflare unveiled NET Dollar, a USD-backed stablecoin designed for AI agents to conduct automated transactions, aiming to create a new internet business model beyond advertising. The post Cloudflare Unveils NET Dollar to Power Pay-Per-Use Internet Model appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Whitelist Ending In Just One Day: Grab Your Slice of The $15K MoonBull Giveaway Before Q4 As Dogwifhat And MEW Soar

MoonBull whitelist is live with the upcoming presale on September 26. Compare Dogwifhat, Cat in a Dog's World, and explore the next 100x crypto opportunity.
The 9 banks behind the new MiCA-compliant Euro stablecoin

The post The 9 banks behind the new MiCA-compliant Euro stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nine European banks have formed an alliance for the issuance of a euro stablecoin compliant with the MiCA regulation, with an initial issuance expected in the second half of 2026.  The goal is clear: to offer near-instant cross-border payments, lower costs, and 24/7 operations – all under the supervision of the De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB), within a defined regulatory framework. MiCA came into effect on June 29, 2023, and defines the regulatory perimeter for e-money tokens (EMT). TL;DR Who: ING, Banca Sella, KBC, Danske Bank, DekaBank, UniCredit, SEB, CaixaBank, Raiffeisen Bank International. What: issuance of a euro-denominated stablecoin compliant with MiCA, with an electronic money institution (EMI) license. When: first issuance expected in the second half of 2026. According to the data collected by our editorial team and the official communications from the participants, the corporate structure has already been established in the Netherlands and the consortium confirms the goal of applying for authorization as an EMI. Industry analysts note that comparable pilot projects have processed initial volumes ranging from tens to hundreds of millions of euros per month, with potential growth towards multi-billion volumes at full capacity. We have verified the timelines indicated by the parties involved through press releases and public interviews, while noting that some key information remains to be formalized. Founding Banks and Governance The project is promoted by ING, Banca Sella, KBC, Danske Bank, DekaBank, UniCredit, SEB, CaixaBank, and Raiffeisen Bank International. The banks have established a new entity in the Netherlands to apply for authorization as an electronic money institution (EMI). Supervision will be entrusted to De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB), with a shared and transparent governance framework. Participating Banks: Key Numbers Founders: 9 banks Jurisdiction: Netherlands Target license: electronic money institution (EMI) First issuance: scheduled for the second half of 2026 Impact on Cross-Border…
XRP Ledger Tops $1B Stablecoin Volume as XRP Eyes Major Breakout

The post XRP Ledger Tops $1B Stablecoin Volume as XRP Eyes Major Breakout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRPL Breaks into Institutional DeFi’s Top Tier with $1B+ Monthly Stablecoin Volume According to Ripple’s recent report, The Next Phase of Institutional DeFi on XRPL: Credit, Compliance, and Confidentiality, institutional decentralized finance (DeFi) has officially crossed the tipping point, from experimental pilot projects to billion-dollar scale adoption.  The XRP Ledger (XRPL) is emerging as a leading settlement layer for both crypto-native enterprises and regulated financial institutions. Over the last year, XRPL has achieved several key milestones that underscore its growing relevance in institutional-grade DeFi. Most notably, the ledger recorded its first month surpassing $1 billion in stablecoin volume, a threshold that signals deeper liquidity and increasing trust from market participants.  In addition, XRPL has firmly positioned itself among the top 10 blockchains for real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, further validating its infrastructure for bridging traditional finance with blockchain innovation. XRP drives XRPL’s evolution because each feature boosting institutional utility fuels demand and expands real-world use cases, cementing its role as a leading blockchain for finance. Additionally, the XRPL is emerging as a key backbone for two of today’s fastest-growing financial use cases: stablecoin payments and collateral management, with tokenization as its foundation.  What started as a bold vision for regulated, on-chain finance is quickly becoming an industry standard. The next challenge entails scaling XRPL with the right balance of innovation, compliance, and reliability. On the other hand, two key drivers of XRPL’s next institutional DeFi phase include a native lending protocol and privacy-focused zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) with accountability. Source: Ripple XRP on the Brink: Sistine Research Signals Major Expansionary Move Ahead On-chain analytics from Sistine Research suggest XRP is poised for a major expansion, as its recurring price compressions, narrowing into tighter ranges, signal an imminent breakout. Source: Sistine Research Presently, XRP is in its third compression cycle since the last…
Ethereum Drops Below $4,000 as $320 Million in Longs Liquidated, Signals Market Cool Down, Slow Institutional Demand

Ethereum’s drop below $4,000 and the consequent $320 million in liquidations of long positions indicate the risky side of crypto leveraged trading.
Countdown to Launch: Only 25 Days Left to Buy Snorter Bot Token

Snorter Bot Token has raised over $4M and has entered its final 25 days. The Solana-based bot has tapped Solana and Ethereum mempools, has used contract checks to screen launches, and has set 0.85% fees, while the token has provided access, analytics, unlimited snipes, staking and governance.
Bitmine Stock Tumbles As Bitcoin Drops, ETH Plunges Below $4,000

Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (AMEX:BMNR) shares tumbled on Thursday, erasing an entire month’s worth of gains, as cryptocurrencies fell below key levels. read more
Bitcoin test opnieuw steun terwijl altcoins hetzelfde patroon volgen

De koers van Bitcoin laat nog altijd tekenen van kracht zien, ondanks een kleine terugval van 1.99% in de afgelopen 24 uur. De prijs schommelt momenteel rond de $111.400 en blijft daarmee netjes binnen de opwaartse trend die al een tijd gaande is. Analist QuintenFrancois ziet dan ook geen reden... Het bericht Bitcoin test opnieuw steun terwijl altcoins hetzelfde patroon volgen verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Plasma (XPL) Market Cap Surpasses Cosmos (ATOM)

Detail: https://coincu.com/altcoin/plasma-xpl-surpasses-cosmos-atom/
