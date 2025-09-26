2025-09-26 Friday

Cryptonieuws

Citi Forecasts Stablecoin Market Could Reach $4 Trillion by 2030

Citi Forecasts Stablecoin Market Could Reach $4 Trillion by 2030

TLDR Citi now forecasts stablecoins could reach $1.9 trillion to $4 trillion by 2030. Bank tokens might surpass stablecoins in transaction volume by 2030. Stablecoins could support up to $200 trillion in annual transactions by 2030. U.S. dollar remains dominant in on-chain finance despite emerging hubs. The stablecoin market is on track for major growth, [...] The post Citi Forecasts Stablecoin Market Could Reach $4 Trillion by 2030 appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/26 02:41
Cloudflare bets on NET Dollar stablecoin for global AI transactions

Cloudflare bets on NET Dollar stablecoin for global AI transactions

Cloudflare is launching its NET Dollar stablecoin to serve as the fundamental payment layer for autonomous AI agents, enabling them to execute microtransactions at internet scale and speed. According to a press release dated Sept. 25, the infrastructure giant plans…
Crypto.news2025/09/26 02:30
What are Non-Fungible Tokens? (NFT) How It Works

What are Non-Fungible Tokens? (NFT) How It Works

Hey crypto enthusiasts, have you ever thought about purchasing an NFT? Do you know one thing? NFT offers various benefits to users, and its use cases are long and wide-ranging. Applications for NFTs exist in distinct fields such as real estate, domain names, music, and visual arts. Despite the bright future of NFTs, it is ... Read more The post What are Non-Fungible Tokens? (NFT) How It Works appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin2025/09/26 02:30
Crypto Market Drops as Upbeat US Economic Data Dashes Rate Cut Hopes

Crypto Market Drops as Upbeat US Economic Data Dashes Rate Cut Hopes

The post Crypto Market Drops as Upbeat US Economic Data Dashes Rate Cut Hopes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin plunged under $111,000, while Ethereum dipped under $4,000. The crypto market dipped on Thursday after a few days of cautious drifting, as better-than-expected U.S. growth and unemployment numbers reduced the odds of further interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. According to data from The Defiant’s price page, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $110,300, down 3% on the day, while Ethereum (ETH) is down 6.5% at $3,910, pushing its weekly decline to 15%. ETH Chart Among the top 10 altcoins by market capitalization, Solana is down the most, with an 8% decline to $197. XRP is down 6% at $2.78, and BNB slipped 5% to $968. Nearly all of the Top 100 digital assets by market capitalization are deep in the red, with Story (IP) being the biggest loser of the day, down 28% at $8.73. Glassnode analysts explained in a Thursday X post that Bitcoin’s accumulation trend score has softened, with muted conviction from large cohorts despite elevated prices, which means that the market is “vulnerable to supply overhang unless demand re-intensifies.” BTC Accumulation Trend Score On top of that, the analysts noted that BTC has slipped below the 0.95 cost basis quantile, a key risk band that often marks profit-taking zones. “Reclaiming it would signal renewed strength, but failure to do so risks a drift toward lower supports around $105k–$90k,” Glassnode said in another X post. Analysts at QCP Capital wrote in a Thursday research note that the crypto market will likely perform better in Q4, which is historically a “more constructive period,” adding that markets are “pricing in two further rate cuts of 25 bps in October and December.” Liquidations, ETFs, and Macro In the past 24 hours, more than $800 million in leveraged positions were liquidated, almost triple the amount recorded on Wednesday, according to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 02:14
DeCharge Teams Up with Tesla Owners SV to Expand Community EV Charging

DeCharge Teams Up with Tesla Owners SV to Expand Community EV Charging

TLDR DeCharge partners with Tesla Owners SV to expand community-driven EV charging. Tesla enthusiasts can now invest in and manage EV chargers through DeCharge. DeCharge’s platform allows users to earn passive income by hosting chargers. The collaboration aims to address high-demand areas with more charging stations. DeCharge, a platform built on the Solana blockchain, has [...] The post DeCharge Teams Up with Tesla Owners SV to Expand Community EV Charging appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/26 01:50
Heightened Market Fears Trigger Crypto Slide

Heightened Market Fears Trigger Crypto Slide

Cryptocurrency investors are bracing for a turbulent period as recent developments lead to increased caution in the market. Key economic data released by the Federal Reserve and an impending PCE report are sparking concerns about interest rate adjustments.Continue Reading:Heightened Market Fears Trigger Crypto Slide
Coinstats2025/09/26 01:44
Hashdex Crypto Index ETF Boasts New Altcoin Exposure for Greater Gains

Hashdex Crypto Index ETF Boasts New Altcoin Exposure for Greater Gains

In a significant development for the cryptocurrency investment landscape, Hashdex has expanded its Crypto Index US ETF to include popular digital assets like XRP, Solana (SOL), and Stellar (XLM). This move comes after the SEC’s recent rule change allowing for a more streamlined process for listing digital assets on exchanges, potentially accelerating the adoption of [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/26 01:37
SharpLink Partners with Superstate to Launch Tokenized SBET on Ethereum

SharpLink Partners with Superstate to Launch Tokenized SBET on Ethereum

SharpLink Gaming to become the first Digital Asset Treasury company with shares listed on the Ethereum blockchain
Coinstats2025/09/26 01:36
The Daily: Cloudflare joins stablecoin race with NET Dollar plans, US Senate sets hearing on crypto taxation, and more

The Daily: Cloudflare joins stablecoin race with NET Dollar plans, US Senate sets hearing on crypto taxation, and more

The following article is adapted from The Block’s newsletter, The Daily, which comes out on weekday afternoons.
Coinstats2025/09/26 01:35
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Hits All-Time High – This Meme Coin Makes Mining A Whole Lot Easier

Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Hits All-Time High – This Meme Coin Makes Mining A Whole Lot Easier

Bitcoin’s mining difficulty has set new highs, raising costs and competition. PepeNode has offered a gamified alternative for meme-coin mining with virtual nodes, 70% upgrade burns, rewards in coins like PEPE, and staking has been quoted at 923% APY amid presale growth.
Coinstats2025/09/26 01:29
Trending nieuws

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

Bank of Canada cuts rate to 2.5% as tariffs and weak hiring hit economy

Robert Kiyosaki Calls Central Banks “Criminal” for Inflation Growth

Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550

Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit