Wall Street Wants in on DeFi. Here’s How to Make It Happen
The post Wall Street Wants in on DeFi. Here’s How to Make It Happen appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. For years, decentralized finance, or “DeFi,” was treated in traditional finance circles as little more than a speculative casino, frivolous and potentially destabilizing. That perception is changing fast. Hedge funds are experimenting with on-chain liquidity pools, major asset managers are piloting blockchain settlement, and digital asset treasury companies (DATs), chasing the wildly successful strategy of Strategy’s Bitcoin balance sheet, are turning to DeFi to generate yield and return value to investors. Wall Street’s interest is no longer hypothetical. Currently, institutional exposure to DeFi is estimated at about $41 billion, but that number is expected to grow: EY estimates that 74% of institutions will engage with DeFi in the next two years. This reflects a broader macro trend: traditional financial institutions are starting to view DeFi not as a risky frontier, but as programmable infrastructure that could modernize markets. The appeal is twofold. First is yield: native staking rewards, tokenized Treasuries, and on-chain liquidity strategies that can turn idle capital into productive assets, something only possible due to the unique features of the technology itself. Second are efficiency gains: real-time settlement, provable solvency, and automated compliance built directly into code. Yet enthusiasm alone will not bring DeFi into the financial mainstream. For institutions to participate at scale, and for regulators to get comfortable, the rules of engagement must evolve. The challenge is not to retrofit DeFi into legacy categories, but to recognize its distinctive strengths: programmable yield, compliance enforced in code, and settlement systems that operate in real time. Why Institutions Are Paying Attention For institutional investors, the most direct attraction is yield. In a low-margin environment, the prospect of generating incremental returns matters. A custodian might channel client assets into a programmable contract like a crypto “vault” that delivers staking rewards or on-chain liquidity strategies. An asset manager could design…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 03:13