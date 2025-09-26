Malick Thiaw Already Looks The Part In Newcastle United Defence

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 24: Malick Thiaw of Newcastle United (12) warms up during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Newcastle United and Bradford City at St James' Park on September 24, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images) Newcastle United via Getty Images Fabian Schar is arguably the greatest value signing in Newcastle United's modern history. He cost the club just £3m ($4m) in 2018 under former coach Rafael Benitez and has been an ever-present when available under Eddie Howe, despite pre-dating the Saudi Arabian-led takeover in 2021. Schar's latest injury could represent the end of an era, though, after Malick Thiaw's seamless entrance into the first team picture. The German, who arrived on Tyneside in a £35m ($47m) deal from AC Milan this summer, has had to bide his time. One thing Howe has never hidden is his trust in players who perform well for him, and Schar's incredible, unwavering consistency has made him one of the coach's most reliable options in defence. He is full blooded and willing to put his body on the line – a huge reason he is currently unavailable having suffered two head injuries already this season – but also possesses the ball-playing skills Howe needs to build his team from the back. The coach has always wanted Newcastle to be an attacking team, something it has struggled with this season, but Schar has always allowed the team to be defensively resolute and effective in possession. But he is now 33 and the need for a long-term replacement has become increasingly clear for some time. Alongside him, Dan Burn, also 33, has also developed into one of Howe's go-to men at the back, due not only to his own form but also, in…