2025-09-26 Friday

Shiba Inu Price Drops 3.10% as 1.15M Tokens Burned in Last 24 Hours

The post Shiba Inu Price Drops 3.10% as 1.15M Tokens Burned in Last 24 Hours appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu (SHIB) slipped 3.10% in the past 24 hours, settling at $0.00001181. The decline comes even as more than 1.15 million SHIB tokens were burned in the same period, marking a sharp 397% increase in daily burn activity. While the burn signals efforts to reduce supply, the market reaction shows continued investor caution. Leadership Woes and Security Setbacks Weigh on SHIB Despite the burn, SHIB has lost 11% in the past week, falling out of the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market cap. Long-standing enthusiasm among holders has cooled, with many pointing to stagnating prices and missed milestones. Leadership uncertainty has made the situation worse. Lead developer Shytoshi Kusama has hinted at stepping aside, even suggesting a possible community election to choose a successor. Meanwhile, top developer Kaal Dhairya has distanced himself from assuming leadership, leaving investorsShiba Inu Slips 3.10% Despite 1.15M SHIB Burn — Can It Bounce Back Amid Leadership Uncertainty? unsure of the project’s direction. Technical and security setbacks have also hit the ecosystem. Earlier this month, the Shibarium Bridge suffered a hack that drained more than $4 million. Recovery efforts remain stalled, and the bridge has yet to reopen. Kusama has made his social accounts private, while marketing lead Lucie has scaled back public updates. This vacuum of communication has left many holders questioning the project’s stability and credibility. Can SHIB Overcome Hurdles to Reach the $1 Dream? The prospect of SHIB reaching $1 has sharply divided its community. Supporters argue that massive token burns combined with real-world utility could create the right conditions. Lucie previously referenced a ChatGPT-based analysis that suggested such a target, while acknowledging the scale of challenges ahead. Skeptics counter that without stronger leadership and utility adoption, the path to $1 remains more aspirational than achievable. From a technical standpoint, SHIB recently dipped below…
Empowering Your Mornings With Personalized AI Briefs

The post Empowering Your Mornings With Personalized AI Briefs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Revolutionary ChatGPT Pulse: Empowering Your Mornings With Personalized AI Briefs Skip to content Home AI News Revolutionary ChatGPT Pulse: Empowering Your Mornings with Personalized AI Briefs Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/chatgpt-pulse-morning-briefs/
Donald Trump’s Fed Member Speaks Out on Rate Cuts! “There’s Urgency!”

The post Donald Trump’s Fed Member Speaks Out on Rate Cuts! “There’s Urgency!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stephen Miran, known for his closeness to US President Donald Trump and nominated for the Fed board, was confirmed by the Senate just a few days before the critical Fed interest rate decision. Miran was recommended by Trump to replace Adriana Kugler, who left the Fed abruptly in August, on the board. While it was stated that Trump’s hand was strengthened with Miran’s joining the FED, Miran began to press for a 50 basis point reduction. Miran, who argued that a 50 basis point cut was necessary against the FED’s 25 basis point cut decision last week, said that if the FED did not reduce interest rates quickly, it faced the risk of harming the economy. Speaking to Bloomberg, Stephen Miran said that the necessary precautions should be taken now against the risk of economic collapse and interest rates should be reduced quickly. “I don’t think the economy will collapse anytime soon. But considering the risks, I would prefer to act preemptively and lower interest rates early rather than wait until a major disaster occurs.” 50 Basis Point Discount Series is a Must! Miran argued that the Fed’s current policy rate, which is held between 4% and 4.25%, is quite restrictive. He argues that current interest rates are well above the “neutral” level expected, where the policy neither stimulates nor constrains the economy. At this point, Miran argued that authorities could quickly implement several large rate cuts to reach neutral, rather than moving slowly throughout the year. “The neutral interest rate is gradually falling. Therefore, monetary policy needs to be adjusted to the neutral interest rate. My view is that by starting there with a very short series of 50 basis point cuts, we can reset monetary policy and then move more cautiously once we get there.” Many members, including…
Pi Coin Price: Recent Collapse Tests Nerves Ahead of October Fed Decision

Few have felt the sting more than Pi Coin, which has lost more than 90% of its value since peaking […] The post Pi Coin Price: Recent Collapse Tests Nerves Ahead of October Fed Decision appeared first on Coindoo.
Why The New York Giants Turned To Jaxson Dart Now

The post Why The New York Giants Turned To Jaxson Dart Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 09: Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants and head coach Brian Daboll speak during the second quarter of an NFL Preseason 2025 game between New York Giants and Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on August 09, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images) Getty Images New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll asserted his desire to keep everything private from how he delivered the news that Jaxson Dart would replace Russell Wilson as starting quarterback to his reasons for doing so now. But in conversations with reporters on Wednesday, Dart, Wilson and even Daboll himself made it clear why the Giants are pulling the cord now, using the biggest in-house change the team can make following an 0-3 start. “I expect him to prepare, I expect him to go out here and get better each time he plays,” Daboll told reporters. “It’s not always going to be perfect, but I do think that he has the right makeup and athleticism. Look, we’re going to do everything we can do to help him be the best player. I know he is as well. It’s not just on one person, it’s on the entire team and that’s what we’re going to do.” For the Giants, the Week 3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs itself was less of an issue than the ways in which Wilson’s performance failed to maximize the opportunities the team had. A fourth quarter that offered numerous non-competitive passes, with the game still within reach, cannot have helped Wilson’s case to remain the starter. Now, when quarterback mistakes happen, they are in the service of a young quarterback growing, not simply aggravating a fan base that needs to exercise patience no less than team ownership,…
How ConstructKoin (CTK) Is Redefining ReFi

The post How ConstructKoin (CTK) Is Redefining ReFi appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. The cryptocurrency industry has seen waves of innovation — from decentralized exchanges to yield farming and NFTs. Now, a new narrative is emerging: ReFi, or Real Estate Financing on blockchain. At the center of this movement is ConstructKoin (CTK), a project that begins by tokenizing property development financing and aims to expand into broader asset-backed lending models. With its presale officially live, ConstructKoin is setting out to solve one of the biggest challenges in tradfi: making large-scale real estate and asset financing accessible, transparent, and liquid through Web3. Starting With Property Development Financing Property development requires vast capital and usually depends on centralized banks or private institutions. This often creates high barriers to entry, long approval times, and limited access. ConstructKoin (CTK) addresses this problem by tokenizing the process. Developers can raise funds directly from a decentralized pool, while backers gain access to tokenised exposure to real estate development projects that were once beyond their reach. Advertisement &nbsp This model not only democratizes real estate finance but also introduces transparency and liquidity into a market that has historically been slow-moving and opaque. Expanding Into Global Asset Lending ConstructKoin’s vision extends beyond property development. Its roadmap includes building a framework for asset-backed lending that covers both regulated and unregulated markets. This could include tokenizing: Commercial real estate loans Asset-backed securities Infrastructure financing Alternative collateral lending By doing so, ConstructKoin positions itself as a multi-sector ReFi protocol, bridging blockchain with multiple real-world markets and enabling global capital flow in a way that traditional systems…
MSTR stock plot thickens as Strategy’s mNAV and Bitcoin price crash

Strategy stock price crashed below an important support level as Bitcoin fell below $110,000 and as its mNAV multiple reached its year-to-date low.  Strategy stock price traded $297 on Thursday, its lowest level since April, and 35% below its all…
Chainlink Breakout Setup Targets $100, $16 Buy Zone Ahead?

The post Chainlink Breakout Setup Targets $100, $16 Buy Zone Ahead? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.  Key Insights: Chainlink forms a triangle pattern with breakout targets at $53 and $100 if structure holds. $20.32 marked as key support; breakdown risks deeper moves to $17.5, $14.7, or $13. Reclaiming $25 could open a path to $30–$31 and extend to $37–$38 on sustained strength. Chainlink Breakout Setup Targets $100, $16 Buy Zone Ahead? Chainlink (LINK) continues to trade within a long-standing symmetrical triangle pattern on the weekly chart. The structure has been forming since 2021, with the price moving between a descending resistance line and ascending support. Current trading levels near $21.10 reflect a position close to the apex of the pattern. Technical analyst Ali referred to a potential move lower as an opportunity, stating, “A dip to $16 on Chainlink $LINK would be a gift.” This level aligns with the 0.5 Fibonacci retracement, sitting along the lower boundary of the triangle. The chart suggests a breakout could occur in late 2025, with the first target at $53 and a longer-term projection reaching $100, marked at the 1.272 extension. Short-Term Action Shows Pullback and Support Formation After a strong move from the June lows, LINK faced rejection around $28–$30, leading to a pullback toward the current $20–$22 range. On the 4-hour chart, price is holding near the 1.618 Fibonacci extension at $20.32, a level being watched as a key support zone. Veteran trader Matthew Dixon – Veteran Financial Trader noted,  “$20.32 is a KEY level being the 1.618 extension of the a wave in the final Y wave down.”  This level is supported by historical price interaction and technical confluence. Below this, further supports are seen at $17.5, $14.7, and $13, all drawn from deeper extension levels. Source: Matthew Dixon – Veteran Financial Trader/X Resistance Zones and Possible Upside Targets If LINK maintains support around $20–21, a recovery…
Databricks inks $100M deal with OpenAI for enterprise AI

Databricks and OpenAI have partnered in a $100 million deal to promote AI agent adoption across enterprises. This deal allows enterprise clients to build AI agents and applications on their corporate data easily. Databricks will invest $100 million over several years in OpenAI’s models, including the latest GPT-5. The integration will allow more than 20,000 Databricks customers globally to access the models, enabling them to build AI agents and applications easily. Databricks clients get a boost from GPT models Ali Ghodsi, CEO and Co-founder of Databricks, revealed that they are witnessing increased demand from enterprise customers who seek to build AI apps and agents. According to Ghodsi, the collaboration makes it easier for corporations to securely use propriety data with OpenAI models at scale and with better governance and performance. Big news: Databricks and @OpenAI are partnering to deliver powerful AI to the enterprise. OpenAI frontier models will now be available natively in Databricks. This means you can build, evaluate and scale production-grade AI apps and agents on your governed enterprise data,… pic.twitter.com/7uHKa733AU — Databricks (@databricks) September 25, 2025 OpenAI’s COO Brad Lightcap described data as the lifeblood of AI systems while sharing his hope that, from experimentation to deployment, the partnership will be able to accelerate enterprises with AI adoption as the firm looks to build more powerful software. Lightcap confirmed the deal will generate more revenue than the committed $100 million. The Databricks Agents tool will now be natively integrated with OpenAI’s models, allowing customers to develop AI agents capable of reasoning, automating workflows, and generating insights without moving sensitive data from their governed data centers. The Data analytics firm also confirmed that its Unity catalogue will provide governance and compliance standards, while research teams from both firms continue to improve the models for enterprise use cases.  Greg Ulrich, Chief AI and Data Officer at Mastercard, revealed that they are focused on delivering AI solutions that make commerce safer, smarter, and more personalized. He highlighted that Agentic solutions strengthen their internal operations by automating processes and optimizing system performance. According to Ulrich, the collaboration would enable Mastercard to build on the strong foundations it has established with OpenAI and Databricks, providing an opportunity to build trusted AI agents.  AI competition escalates amid enterprise adoption The deal comes amid a wave of companies seeking to apply LLMs to specific healthcare, finance, and manufacturing applications. However, the integration of LLMs has been slow due to reliability and complexity concerns. Research efforts are focusing on achieving agent accuracy rates above 95%, which are comparable to those of human employees.  Forge Global Data values OpenAI at $500 billion after a $300 billion cloud deal with Oracle and data center projects with SoftBank. The company also announced a $100 billion investment from Nvidia this week. On the other hand, the valuation of Databricks stands at $100 billion. The data analytics firm reported that its annual revenue surpassed $4 billion, with $1 billion raised from AI investments and an overall growth of 50% yearly. Cryptopolitan revealed that the five-year $300 billion cloud computing deal will begin in 2027. The plan includes 4.5 gigawatts of power to support new AI infrastructure. Oracle stock surged to over 42% following the announcement.  The AI landscape has shown heightened competition recently, following multiple companies and startups forging collaborations with market giants. Snowflake recently collaborated with Microsoft to bring OpenAI’s models into its platform. Oracle has also announced plans to allow customers to run models from , Google, and xAI directly on its database software starting this October.  Executives from OpenAI and Databricks are scheduled to host a joint event in November to discuss the future of AI agents and how enterprises can deploy them at scale. If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.
Useless Coin (USELESS) Pumps Again as Meme Coin Season Approaches – Is Maxi Doge Next?

Useless Coin (USELESS) is back in the spotlight, proving that even a token designed to be “useless” can spark real interest and price action. Earlier today, the token saw a 15% surge on a red day when most altcoins were struggling, highlighting its resilience and growing interest among meme coin investors. The surge has investors […]
