2025-09-26 Friday

T-REX Announces Official Launch of Its Intelligence Layer to Fix Web3’s Value Distribution Problem

The post T-REX Announces Official Launch of Its Intelligence Layer to Fix Web3’s Value Distribution Problem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Amid efforts to remediate one of Web3’s most persistent challenges —inefficient value distribution —T-REX, an Arbitrum-backed data and engagement infrastructure for Web3, has announced the official launch of its platform today. While this marks a major milestone in the platform’s journey, it is a step closer to achieving its mission of bolstering structural efficiency in the Web3 space. While it has secured a massive $17 million from investors, including Arbitrum Gaming Ventures, Framework Ventures, North Island Ventures, and Portal Ventures, the launch has seen T-REX introduce an “intelligence layer” for Web3, a data-driven system designed to connect projects with users more effectively, strengthen community growth, and improve the long-term health of token ecosystems. T-REX understands that the distribution of value, including the flow of incentives, rewards, and attention, across Web3 remains structurally flawed. This is usually because mechanisms deployed in recent token launches tend to over-reward short-term participants while overlooking genuine long-term contributors. Advertisement &nbsp To address this loophole, T-REC features the 5D Persona, a multi-dimensional, privacy-preserving profile that represents users across demographics, assets, social signals, interests, and knowledge.  While these personas are designed to evolve with user behavior, they create a more accurate representation over time. This enables the profiles to feed into the platform’s Intelligence Flywheel, a feedback loop that matches the right users with the right projects, calibrates incentive levels, and measures actual contributions.  Meanwhile, outcomes generated from the system are fed back to refine future campaigns and activities, helping T-REX to curtail fraud and efficiently increase return on…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 03:37
US Senate to Hold Hearing on Crypto Tax Policy Next Week

US Senate Finance Committee to hold hearing addressing crypto tax challenges, focusing on reform, clarity, and competitiveness in digital asset regulation. The US Senate Finance Committee is preparing to hold a key hearing on digital asset taxation next week. The meeting, which is planned for Wednesday, will be chaired by Senator Mike Crapo. It comes […] The post US Senate to Hold Hearing on Crypto Tax Policy Next Week appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/26 03:30
Hyperliquid announces HIP-3 feature on testnet, allowing the launch of builder-deployed markets

Hyperliquid presented its HIP-3 infrastructure, offering builder-generated perpetuals markets. The feature is available on testnet, and will launch on mainnet soon. HIP-3 markets will be more diverse and will carry higher fees, with 50% going to Hyperliquid.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/26 03:10
HashKey’s $500M DAT Fund Aims to Integrate Bitcoin and Ether in Treasury

TLDR HashKey’s $500M fund focuses on integrating Bitcoin and Ether in corporate treasuries. DAT funds offer companies inflation protection and potential long-term growth. Hong Kong is becoming a hub for crypto-friendly regulations, attracting global investors. HashKey’s fund offers flexibility with continuous subscriptions and redemptions. HashKey Group, a Hong Kong-based firm, has launched a $500 million [...] The post HashKey’s $500M DAT Fund Aims to Integrate Bitcoin and Ether in Treasury appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/26 03:04
Best Meme Coin Presale of 2025? Milk & Mocha’s $HUGS Turn $100 Into $23,292 If You Catch Stage 1

There are presales, and then there are presale moments, those once-in-a-cycle entries that feel almost too good to be real. That’s exactly the vibe $HUGS is giving right now. Born from the globally adored Milk & Mocha bear characters, this is not just a cute meme coin. It’s what happens when community, culture, and tokenomics [...] The post Best Meme Coin Presale of 2025? Milk & Mocha’s $HUGS Turn $100 Into $23,292 If You Catch Stage 1 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/26 03:00
Whitelist Frenzy: Why Millions See Milk & Mocha as the Next 100x Meme Coin

The meme coin market is no longer just a curiosity — it’s a force reshaping the broader crypto landscape. According […] The post Whitelist Frenzy: Why Millions See Milk & Mocha as the Next 100x Meme Coin appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/26 03:00
Google Gains 5.4% Cipher Stake by Backing $1.4 Billion in Fluidstack Mining Deal

AI infrastructure firm Fluidstack secures a $3 billion, 10-year agreement with crypto miner Cipher for 168 MW of IT load, with Google backing $1.4 billion of lease obligations for a 5.4% equity stake. The post Google Gains 5.4% Cipher Stake by Backing $1.4 Billion in Fluidstack Mining Deal appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/09/26 03:00
Why Top Analysts Are Naming Pepeto The Best Crypto

The post Why Top Analysts Are Naming Pepeto The Best Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* XRP, Cardano, and PEPE once lit up markets, turning early investors into instant millionaires during past cycles. Today, however, their momentum is cooling off. The traders who once chased those sky-high gains are now scanning the horizon for the next big wave. Many are pivoting to Pepeto (PEPETO). With over $6.8 million raised during its presale, this Ethereum-based memecoin is rapidly gaining popularity by blending real utility with meme culture. Could Pepeto be the best crypto to buy in this bull run? Might it be the breakout hit guiding us into 2025? Q4 Outlook for XRP, PEPE, and Cardano Heading into the last quarter of the year, Cardano, Pepe, and Cardano show visible signs of fatigue. XRP’s price remains overly dependent on volatile ETF speculation and overall market sentiment rather than concrete growth, leaving investors at the mercy of unpredictable news swings. PEPE’s momentum has cooled, with declining user activity, shrinking trading volume, and whales reducing their holdings. Meanwhile, Cardano sticks to its long-term roadmap, but progress has been slow and fails to meet the market’s urgent demand for quicker results. These signs make it clear why investors are moving capital away from the old giants based on hope, toward newer projects that bring real utility now. Historically, the biggest winners don’t come from waiting on tired, overhyped coins they go to early adopters who see the next breakout before it skyrockets. That’s why sharp investors are redirecting funds into Pepeto now, a project actively creating value during Q4 while others seem to stall. Why Pepeto Is The Best Crypto To Buy Now For Q4 Growth Pepeto is tackling the challenges faced by XRP and PEPE head-on with a solid ecosystem that offers genuine utility. As an Ethereum meme coin, it delivers key features most rivals lack: zero-fee…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 02:59
Revolutionary Access Unlocks Traditional Markets On Base

The post Revolutionary Access Unlocks Traditional Markets On Base appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Centrifuge S&P 500 Fund: Revolutionary Access Unlocks Traditional Markets On Base Skip to content Home Crypto News Centrifuge S&P 500 Fund: Revolutionary Access Unlocks Traditional Markets on Base Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/centrifuge-sp500-fund-base/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 02:50
Crypto Liquidations Top $1B as Bitcoin, Ether, Solana Selloffs Worsen

A rough early session for crypto markets took a turn for the worse in U.S. afternoon hours Thursday, with bitcoin (BTC) tumbling below $109,000, its weakest price in nearly a month.Ether (ETH) plummeted 8% through the past 24 hours rapidly approaching $3,800, erasing gains since early August. It's now has lost 22% since its record highs last month. Solana (SOL), changing hands above $250 only two weeks ago, plunged below $200, down another 8% today. The CoinDesk 20 Index was down 6%.The sharp move lower across the board triggered a widespread leverage flush on derivatives markets, liquidating over $1.1 billion worth of leveraged trading positions, CoinGlass data shows. Ether led liquidations with over $400 million long positions, or bets on higher prices, being wiped out, followed by bitcoin's $265 million.Crypto equities also took a hit. Michael Saylor's Strategy (MSTR), the largest corporate owner of BTC, sunk as much as 10% during the session to five-month low. The stock, which is often seen as a leveraged bet on bitcoin's price, gave up all of this year's gains and is now 1.5% down year-to-date, while BTC is still holding on 16% advance during the same period.Ether treasury firms Bitmine (BMNR) and Sharplink Gaming (SBET) were down 7%-8%,as were bitcoin miners MARA Holdings. (MARA) and Riot Platforms (RIOT).With Thursday's nosedive, BTC is now on the brink of taking out the lows of late August-early September, when it bottomed just above $107,000. That price level could serve as support at least for a bounce, with order books also showing a liquidity cluster which could absorb selling pressure, CoinDesk reported on a Hyblock Capital analysis.Read more: Here Are the 3 Make-Or-Break Bitcoin Price Floors as BTC Sell-off Gathers Steam
Coinstats2025/09/26 02:39
