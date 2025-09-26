2025-09-26 Friday

Bitcoin Breaks Through Key Supports: Can Price Crash Further?

The post Bitcoin Breaks Through Key Supports: Can Price Crash Further? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin is facing heightened selling pressure after days of persistent decline, fueling fears of a deeper market correction.  The crypto king has lost ground as bearish momentum strengthens, with limited support from macroeconomic conditions further worsening sentiment. Bitcoin Faces Correction Spot Bitcoin ETFs are playing a critical role in the current selloff, with significant outflows marking the week. Since Monday, the funds have recorded withdrawals totaling $226 million. This is a sharp reversal from the steady inflows seen earlier this month. Such moves reflect growing caution among institutional investors. Sponsored Sponsored Wednesday brought an unexpected twist as inflows of $241 million briefly offset prior exits. Yet the sharp swings highlight uncertainty, making ETF participants an unreliable support base for Bitcoin. This volatility highlights how sentiment remains fragile, with even large players shifting positions quickly under market stress. Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. Bitcoin ETF Data. Source: Farside Beyond ETFs, broader signals are pointing toward more downside risk for Bitcoin. The Supply Quantiles Cost Basis Model shows BTC slipping under the 0.95 quantile band, an area closely watched by analysts. This range typically represents heavy profit-taking zones for long-term holders. A sustained decline below this risk band would confirm bearish conditions. Historically, such moves have preceded steep drawdowns, putting price targets between $105,000 and $90,000 in play. With macroeconomic headwinds and cautious institutional flows, Bitcoin’s outlook leans heavily toward weakness. Bitcoin Supply Quantiles Cost Basis Model. Source: Glassnode BTC Price Is Sliding At the time of writing, Bitcoin trades at $111,542, reflecting a 4.7% weekly decline. The crypto king remains stuck below the $112,500 resistance, unable to attract enough momentum to flip the level into support. Furthermore, if bearish pressure persists, Bitcoin could break through $110,000 support, opening a path to $108,000.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 04:08
Bitcoin’s Support Level Sparks Trader Concerns

The post Bitcoin’s Support Level Sparks Trader Concerns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Bitcoin‘s value inches closer to the critical $108,000 support level, the cryptocurrency market is witnessing a mix of anticipation and worry among traders. In recent days, the rapid developments surrounding this situation have been meticulously observed by many, as they aim to leverage the evolving news landscape. Continue Reading:Bitcoin’s Support Level Sparks Trader Concerns Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/bitcoins-support-level-sparks-trader-concerns
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 04:04
Crypto Market Suffers ‘Red September,’ Yet Millionaires Soar 40%

Since the beginning of the month, the crypto market has faced a severe ‘blood bath,’ as most of the top tokens, including memecoins, have significantly dropped in price. Earlier when the month started, Tronweekly predicted Bitcoin’s September bloodbath using data from Coinglass. According to the details of the data shared, since 2013, when Bitcoin officially […]
Tronweekly2025/09/26 03:30
Chintai and Splyce Expand Retail Access to Tokenized Securities on Solana

TLDR S-Tokens allow retail investors exposure to Chintai’s institutional tokenized securities. Solana’s tokenized assets exceed $656 million, showing massive growth. The S-Token model offers permissionless access to real-world asset yields. BlackRock’s presence on Solana highlights its growing role in tokenization. Chintai and Splyce have launched a new product on the Solana blockchain, aimed at expanding [...] The post Chintai and Splyce Expand Retail Access to Tokenized Securities on Solana appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/26 03:23
138% Upside Target, While Analysts Tip Pepeto As The Next 100x Meme Coin

The post 138% Upside Target, While Analysts Tip Pepeto As The Next 100x Meme Coin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 25 September 2025 | 20:42 Shiba Inu (SHIB) looks ready to bounce after months of weakness, yet several analysts argue its ceiling could be lower than what fresh presales offer. More eyes are shifting to Pepeto (PEPETO), a name some label the next 100x meme coin for memecoins in crypto. Backed by strong presale momentum and a utility first roadmap with smart tokenomics, investors are weighing a Shiba Inu price prediction against Pepeto’s potential path. Let’s dive in! SHIB Price Patterns Point To 138% Upside Target Shiba Inu has spent recent weeks consolidating between $0.00001 and $0.000013, a range many analysts view as a firm base. It follows a sharp drop from $0.000033 during Q4 2024, a slide that left plenty of holders discouraged. Even so, momentum signals are improving. CoinCodex projects SHIB could climb as much as 138% over the next year, potentially revisiting recent highs. Indicators back that view, with RSI lifting from oversold zones and on chain accumulation hinting whales are quietly returning to the market. If trend strength builds, patient traders could finally see short term gains materialize in crypto. Shiba Inu Ecosystem Shows Fresh Activity Beyond candles and lines, the Shiba Inu ecosystem is quietly expanding. The Shibarium Layer 2 network kept growing, with daily transactions averaging above 3 million across the last month. Developers continue shipping updates on the Metaverse and ShibaSwap, moves meant to push utility beyond hype driven trading. Still, caution lingers. SHIB’s sizable circulating supply makes explosive upside harder, which is why comparisons to newer plays like Pepeto (PEPETO) are now common. While SHIB might deliver a double or even a triple from here, analysts argue Pepeto’s fundamentals and low presale entry could set up outsized returns, positioning it among meme coins investors are watching closely in crypto right…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 03:21
Why This Penny Crypto Might Produce More Gains Than ADA Did in 2021 is now scheduled. It will go live on September 25, 2025 5:00 pm UTC.

The post Why This Penny Crypto Might Produce More Gains Than ADA Did in 2021 is now scheduled. It will go live on September 25, 2025 5:00 pm UTC. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin has always held a special place in crypto. Born as a joke, it became a cultural force and one of the most recognizable names in digital assets. At the time of writing, the price of Dogecoin is around $0.28 with a market cap of about $42 billion. Its supply is more than 150 billion tokens in circulation, and unlike Bitcoin or Ethereum, DOGE keeps minting new coins every year. The optimism around Dogecoin is that it may still deliver a massive run if crypto markets heat up. Analysts believe it could rise past $2 by 2026, representing a 10x return from earlier cycle lows. That surge would require a wave of adoption, fresh utility, and strong market conditions. For DOGE to move into multi-dollar territory, the community’s energy must be matched with payment integrations, new partnerships, and use cases beyond tipping or memes. DOGE price chart | Source: CoinMarketCap Why Traders Are Looking Beyond DOGE Even though a 10x rise for Dogecoin sounds impressive, many traders are setting their sights on new opportunities with more room for exponential growth. This is where Little Pepe comes into the conversation. Little Pepe, known by its ticker LILPEPE, is positioning itself as more than a meme token. It combines cultural relevance with real blockchain utility through a Layer 2 network that promises fast speeds, low fees, and zero trading taxes. At the time of writing, the price of LILPEPE in its presale is $0.0022. Early investors who joined from stage 1 are already up more than 120% on their entry, while new buyers at stage 13 still have a projected 36.36% gain by the time of launch at $0.0030. The presale has raised over $25.9 million from a target of $28.7 million and sold more than 15.9 billion tokens out of 17.25…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 03:03
Crypto Turbulence Shakes Market Confidence

On a day marked by upheaval in the cryptocurrency realm, leading digital currencies such as Bitcoin and Ether witnessed considerable losses. This downturn has sparked worry among stakeholders and instigated widespread liquidations in derivative contracts.Continue Reading:Crypto Turbulence Shakes Market Confidence
Coinstats2025/09/26 03:00
Sürpriz Altcoin, Büyük Geri Satın Alım Programı Başlattı – Köklü Güncelleme İçin Tarih Verdi!

Solana ekosisteminin memecoin projelerinden Myro (MYRO) geliştiricileri, topluluk için önemli bir duyuru yaptı. Ekip, MYRO tokeninin yeni bir sözleşmeyle yeniden piyasaya sürüleceğini ve projeye uzun vadeli sürdürülebilirlik kazandıracak bir aylık geri alım sistemini devreye alacaklarını açıkladı. Geliştiricilerin açıklamasına göre, aylık geri alım sistemi LP havuzundan ve diğer gelir kaynaklarından elde edilen ücretlerle finanse edilecek. Bu […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats2025/09/26 02:57
MSTR Stock Drops Below $300 Amid Bitcoin Slump; Schiff Warns of ‘Brutal’ Bear Market

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/09/26 02:36
If You Bought $1000 Solana (SOL) and $1,000 Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Today, This is How Much You’ll Have in a Year

Solana (SOL) has cemented its place as one of the strongest performers in the altcoin market, backed by high transaction speeds and growing institutional interest. Analysts expect steady growth for SOL, with some forecasts pointing to a potential doubling of value over the next year. At the same time, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is in presale […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/26 02:30
