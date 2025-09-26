MEXC-beurs
WTI holds above $65.00, trading near three-week highs as pressure mounts on Russian Oil
The post WTI holds above $65.00, trading near three-week highs as pressure mounts on Russian Oil appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WTI price reached a three-week high of $65.18 on Friday. President Trump presses Turkish President Erdogan to end Russian Oil imports to tighten pressure on Moscow. Russia to impose partial diesel export ban, extend gasoline ban — Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price extends its gains for the fourth successive session, trading around $65.10 per barrel during the Asian hours on Friday. The WTI price rises to near a three-week high due to prevailing supply concerns, driven by pressures on Russian Oil related to the Ukraine-Russia conflict. United States (US) President Donald Trump asked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to stop buying Russian Oil in a bid to tighten pressure on Moscow over the Ukraine conflict. Additionally, Washington will also impose sanctions from October 1 on Serbia’s Russian-owned oil company NIS, which operates the country’s only refinery. The US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control had first sanctioned Russia’s oil sector on January 10, giving Gazprom Neft 45 days to divest its stake in NIS. Reuters cited IG analyst Tony Sycamore, saying “Gains were supported by ongoing Ukrainian drone strikes targeting Russian oil infrastructure, NATO’s warning to Russia it is ready to respond to future violations of its airspace and Russia’s move to halt key fuel exports.” A decline in Oil refining capacity has brought Russia close to cutting crude production, and several regions are already experiencing shortages of certain fuel grades. On Thursday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced to impose a partial ban on diesel exports would be imposed until the end of the year, while extending its existing ban on gasoline exports. The upside of Crude Oil prices could be restrained amid uncertainty surrounding the Federal Reserve (Fed) policy stance. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee noted that he was not…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 14:40
Trump-backed WLFI allocates 100% of treasury liquidity fees for buybacks and burns
The post Trump-backed WLFI allocates 100% of treasury liquidity fees for buybacks and burns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. World Liberty Financial, the decentralized finance protocol founded by US President Donald Trump’s family, announced that the program would begin this week after it voted to allocate 100% of its treasury liquidity fees toward buying back and burning its WLFI token. In a governance update posted on X late Thursday, the WLFI team said all token burns and buybacks will be “transparently posted once conducted.” Cryptopolitan had reported last week that 99.84% of community participants backed the governance proposal, while only 0.06% voted against it. According to some community members on social platforms, the WLFI platform currently collects a 0.125% fee from an estimated $3.5 billion in daily trading activity, and could use those fees to buy and burn WLFI tokens. On average, about 4.375 million tokens are taken away from circulation every day. 🦅 Governance Update: The community has voted to use 100% of WLFI Treasury Liquidity Fees for Buyback & Burn, passing with almost unanimous support. The team will begin implementing this initiative this week, and all buybacks & burns will be transparently posted once conducted. — WLFI (@worldlibertyfi) September 25, 2025 Having a circulating supply of roughly 24.66 billion WLFI, burning 10% of the supply, or around 2.47 billion tokens, would take an estimated 564 days under the current schedule. Supporters of the plan believe shrinking supply when demand goes up could boost the token’s value to reward long-term holders. “This program removes tokens from circulation held by participants not committed to WLFI’s long-term growth and direction, effectively increasing relative weight for committed long-term holders,” the proposal read. During WLFI’s official launch on September 1, the token had a lackluster market performance that saw it drop to an all-time low price level just three days after. WLFI had plunged 40% by September 4, shedding millions of dollars…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 14:34
A Crucial Long/Short Ratio Analysis
The post A Crucial Long/Short Ratio Analysis appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Unveiling Bitcoin Perpetual Futures: A Crucial Long/Short Ratio Analysis Skip to content Home Crypto News Unveiling Bitcoin Perpetual Futures: A Crucial Long/Short Ratio Analysis Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-perpetual-futures-ratio-2/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 14:33
XRP ETFs: How Upcoming Spot Listings Could Impact Price and Circulation
The post XRP ETFs: How Upcoming Spot Listings Could Impact Price and Circulation appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News XRP available on major exchanges has fallen dramatically in recent months. Coinbase, a key custodian, holds only around 100 million XRP, down nearly 90% from previous levels. This sharp drop sets the stage for a supply squeeze, as institutions preparing for spot ETFs accumulate tokens. Institutional Moves Creating Market Ripples Large firms filing for XRP …
CoinPedia
2025/09/26 14:31
Bitwise Files for First-Ever Spot Hyperliquid ETF as Token Price Falls
TLDR Bitwise has filed for a spot Hyperliquid (HYPE) ETF with in-kind redemptions Competition between perpetual futures DEXs is heating up with Aster surpassing Hyperliquid in volume Aster’s 24-hour volume reached $35.8 billion, more than triple Hyperliquid’s $10 billion HYPE token price fell 11% to $40.51 with an $11 billion market cap, ranking 21st among [...] The post Bitwise Files for First-Ever Spot Hyperliquid ETF as Token Price Falls appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/26 14:22
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Market Exhaustion Takes Hold After $1.5B Liquidation Wave
TLDR Bitcoin has fallen to a four-week low of $108,700, dropping below key support at $112,000 Long-term holders have realized 3.4 million Bitcoin in profit, potentially signaling market “exhaustion” ETF inflows have slowed following the Federal Reserve’s recent rate cut Some Bitcoin holders have begun selling at a loss, with the Spent Output Profit Ratio [...] The post Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Market Exhaustion Takes Hold After $1.5B Liquidation Wave appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/26 14:17
HYPE price flat even as Bitwise files for spot Hyperliquid ETF
The post HYPE price flat even as Bitwise files for spot Hyperliquid ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. HYPE price remained flat and failed to reverse its multi-week downtrend, even as prominent asset manager BitWise filed for the first spot exchange-traded fund that holds and tracks Hyperliquid’s token. Summary HYPE price remained in a multi-week downtrend even as Bitiwse filed for a Hyperliquid ETF. Bitwise’s HYPE ETF does not qualify for accelerated approval under the SEC’s new generic listing standards. On Sep. 25, Bitwise submitted a Form S-1 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Act of 1933, where it outlined plans for the Bitwise Hyperliquid ETF. According to the filing, the fund will directly hold the Hyperliquid (HYPE) token, which functions as the native cryptocurrency for the decentralized exchange, and thereby offer Wall Street investors direct exposure to the token’s market value without the need to self-custody or interact with the underlying blockchain infrastructure. The ETF will also allow for in-kind creations and redemptions, meaning shares of the fund can be exchanged for HYPE tokens instead of cash, an option that was recently approved for crypto products to reduce friction and operational costs. As for the next step, Bitwise will have to submit Form 19b-4, which will formally initiate the SEC’s review process and determine whether the ETF can be listed on a national securities exchange. Bitwise has yet to disclose the exchange on which the ETF would be listed, the ticker it would trade under, or the management fees investors can expect to pay. Once these preliminary steps have been completed, the commission’s review period begins once it acknowledges the filing, which could extend up to 240 days. Just last week, the SEC approved new generic listing standards for spot crypto ETFs, allowing certain products to bypass direct sign-off if they meet specific criteria. Under the revised guidelines, an ETF may proceed to…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 14:12
‘From Risk to Curiosity’: Egypt’s Blockchain Mindset Is Changing
The post ‘From Risk to Curiosity’: Egypt’s Blockchain Mindset Is Changing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pravica CEO Mohamed Abdou highlights Egypt’s evolving blockchain stance, praising a shift from skepticism to curiosity. High-Level Participants Discuss Practical Use Cases The recent closed-door forum on blockchain utility in Egypt marks a potential turning point in policy and underscores the power of open dialogue in building trust, according to Mohamed Abdou, founder and CEO […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/from-risk-to-curiosity-egypts-blockchain-mindset-is-changing/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 14:05
xAI files another lawsuit against OpenAI
The post xAI files another lawsuit against OpenAI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. xAI has filed a fresh lawsuit against OpenAI in a California federal court, accusing the company of systematically poaching its employees and stealing confidential business information. The complaint was submitted on Wednesday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. The Elon Musk-led artificial intelligence company alleges that OpenAI unlawfully targeted former xAI employees, including engineers Xuechen Li and Jimmy Fraiture, along with a redacted former senior executive, believed to be former CFO Mike Liberatore. According to the filing, OpenAI was trying to access Grok’s source code, internal business strategies, and data center operations through a “deeply troubling pattern” of recruiting its former employees “OpenAI is targeting those individuals with knowledge of xAI’s key technologies and business plans, including xAI’s source code and its operational advantages in launching data centers, then inducing those employees to breach their confidentiality and other obligations to xAI through unlawful means,” the complaint stated. The defendant company’s spokesperson has called the lawsuit “the latest chapter in Mr. Musk’s ongoing harassment” and denied any wrongdoing. In the last 2 years, there has been a long-running feud between Elon Musk and OpenAI’s leadership, Sam Altman. Musk, who co-founded OpenAI before leaving the company in 2018, has tried to convince the courts to shut down CEO Altman’s decision to change the organization’s business model from a nonprofit into a for-profit business. xAI propounded that OpenAI had violated both federal and California state law by inducing former employees to share confidential information. The complaint identified Li, Fraiture, and a senior finance executive as examples of staff recruited by OpenAI to obtain access to xAI’s trade secrets, allegedly. “By hook or by crook, OpenAI clearly will do anything when threatened by a better innovator, including plundering and misappropriating the technical advancements, source code, and business plans…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 13:55
SEC, FINRA probe suspicious stock trades before crypto treasury announcements: WSJ
SEC officials have cautioned some companies about potential violations of Regulation Fair Disclosure, according to WSJ.
Coinstats
2025/09/26 13:32
