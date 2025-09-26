2025-09-26 Friday

Cryptonieuws

Geniet van het laatste cryptonieuws en marktupdates
TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) Stock: Explodes 6.12% as Company Exceeds Revenue Expectations

TLDR: TD SYNNEX stock surges 6.12% as Q3 2025 revenue hits $15.7B, exceeding expectations. TD SYNNEX beats Q3 revenue outlook with $15.7B, reflecting global growth. TD SYNNEX shares rise 6.12% after strong Q3, EPS jumps 31.7%, and growth accelerates. TD SYNNEX posts $15.7B in Q3 revenue, boosting stock by 6.12% amid global growth. TD SYNNEX’s [...] The post TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) Stock: Explodes 6.12% as Company Exceeds Revenue Expectations appeared first on CoinCentral.
SNX
SNX$0.9212+17.39%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009979-2.59%
Coincentral2025/09/26 04:38
Base’s $20B TVL Goal Is Real—And 25K Developers Are Behind It

The post Base’s $20B TVL Goal Is Real—And 25K Developers Are Behind It appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Base’s $5 Billion TVL Milestone — Real Growth? Coinbase’s Layer-2 blockchain, Base, has been making waves in the Ethereum scaling space, and recent data show that its ambitious goal of reaching $5 billion in total value locked (TVL) is not just hype, but a tangible reality fueled by a thriving developer community. As of September 2025, Base boasts near $12 billion TVL, more than 1.5 times that of one of its main competitors, Arbitrum, which sits at about $7.4 billion. What’s driving this impressive growth? A combination of real user engagement, low transaction fees, and over 25,000 developers building on the platform—all backed by Coinbase’s strong ecosystem. BASE Ecosystem Total Value Locked. Source: tokenterminal Base is an optimistic rollup built on the OP Stack, designed to offer low-cost, high-speed transactions fully compatible with Ethereum’s decentralized ecosystem. Unlike networks that rely heavily on speculative hype or airdrops to boost numbers, Base’s $5 billion TVL comes from organic DeFi activity, including notable protocols like Aerodrome running on its network. Daily transactions on Base have reached over 14 million, with about 832,000 active addresses in a 24-hour period, a clear sign of vibrant usage. Developer Surge and Ecosystem Expansion The key to Base’s explosive growth lies largely in its developer adoption. Over 25,000 developers are building on Base, rapidly expanding the ecosystem with decentralized applications, games, and DeFi projects. Analyst Kyle Doops emphasizes that Base’s activity is driven by genuine user demand rather than wash trading, stating that the platform’s transactions include innovative swaps, collectibles, and decentralized social apps. This surge is fueled by Coinbase’s seamless integration, which funnels a massive user base and resources into Base. Low transaction fees: some as little as $0.005 per transfer compared to $0.04 on competing Layer-2s like Arbitrum make Base attractive for developers and users alike.…
RealLink
REAL$0.06176-0.93%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016591+0.38%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4168-3.36%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 04:38
Musk’s xAI sues OpenAI for trade secret theft

The post Musk’s xAI sues OpenAI for trade secret theft appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Elon Musk’s xAI filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against OpenAI in California federal court for allegedly stealing its trade secrets. The artificial startup accused OpenAI of trying to gain an unfair advantage in the race to develop AI technology. According to the lawsuit, xAI said OpenAI tended to hire away its employees to gain access to trade secrets related to its AI chatbot Grok. xAI alleged that Sam Altman’s firm targeted employees with access to xAI’s source code and its operational advantages in launching data centers. Court bars former xAI employee from sharing trade secrets with OpenAI Elon Musk confirmed a former xAI engineer joined OpenAI, uploaded xAI’s entire codebase, and is now sued for stealing Grok trade secrets after selling $7M in stock pic.twitter.com/3X4VlIBMcJ — Dima Zeniuk (@DimaZeniuk) August 30, 2025 The lawsuit also revealed that OpenAI induced those employees to breach their confidentiality and other obligations to xAI through unlawful means. xAI found out about the alleged campaign by OpenAI while investigating allegations of trade secret theft against former engineer Xuechen Li.  xAI had accused the former employee of taking confidential information to OpenAI in a separate lawsuit. Musk’s AI company got a court order earlier this month that temporarily blocked Li from working or even communicating about AI tech with his new employer. On September 4, U.S. District Judge Rita Lin in San Francisco issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting Li from indulging in OpenAI’s generative AI. According to the lawsuit, xAI revealed that Li began working at Musk’s company last year and was involved in training and developing its chatbot Grok. The lawsuit further disclosed that the former employee took Grok’s trade secrets in July after accepting a job at OpenAI and sold $7 million in xAI stock. The new lawsuit alleged that the trade secrets…
Xai
XAI$0.04093-2.59%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.09271-5.98%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016591+0.38%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 04:30
$717 Million Wiped Out In 24 Hours

The post $717 Million Wiped Out In 24 Hours appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Massive Crypto Futures Liquidation: $717 Million Wiped Out In 24 Hours Skip to content Home Crypto News Massive Crypto Futures Liquidation: $717 Million Wiped Out in 24 Hours Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/crypto-futures-liquidation-wiped/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016591+0.38%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 04:29
Costco (COST) Q4 2025 earnings

The post Costco (COST) Q4 2025 earnings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Costco store in Richmond, California, US, on Thursday, May 29, 2025. David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images Costco on Thursday posted fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that topped analyst estimates. The warehouse club does not share an annual outlook with Wall Street. It will hold an earnings call at 5 p.m. ET. Here’s how Costco did in its fiscal fourth quarter compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG: Earnings per share: $5.87 vs $5.80 expected Revenue: $86.16 billion vs. $86.06 billion expected Costco’s net income for the three-month period that rose to $2.61 billion, or $5.87 per share, compared with $2.35 billion, or $5.29 per share a year earlier. Revenue increased from $79.7 billion in the year-ago period. Same-store sales, an industry metric that takes out one-time factors such as store openings and closures, rose 6.4% excluding the impact from changes in gas prices and foreign exchange. That result, which was reported along with Costco’s August sales numbers, marks two quarters in a row of decelerating same-store sales. E-commerce sales increased by 13.5% compared with the year-ago period, excluding gas and the impact of changes to foreign exchange. As U.S. consumers look for value, Costco and its warehouse club competitors have opened new locations and attracted more members. Younger shoppers have signed up for the stores as the retailers offer more convenient ways to shop online, a wider variety of merchandise and cheaper meals. In an interview this summer, Costco CFO Gary Millerchip told CNBC that the average age of the company’s members has fallen, and just under half of its new signups each year from people under 40. Costco could be in a better position to weather higher tariffs than other retailers because the majority of its sales come from groceries,…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016591+0.38%
MAY
MAY$0.03781-3.29%
Pixel Canvas
CLUB$0.00986+0.83%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 04:27
Earth’ On The Impact Of Immersive Sets And Practical Effects

The post Earth’ On The Impact Of Immersive Sets And Practical Effects appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 29: (L-R) Gina Balian, Co-President, FX Entertainment, Noah Hawley, Babou Ceesay, Alex Lawther, Sydney Chandler, Samuel Blenkin, Timothy Olyphant, David W. Zucker and Tony Chambers, EVP, Theatrical Distribution, The Walt Disney Company attend the “Alien: Earth” European Premiere at the Barbican Centre on July 29, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images) Getty Images The final episode of Alien: Earth is now streaming on Disney+, and I spoke with the showrunner of this latest entry into the Alien franchise, Noah Hawley, and executive producer David W. Zucker, about the impact of visual storytelling in the horror genre, and particularly in the Alien universe. When Ridley Scott released Alien in 1979, he also set new standards in visual storytelling and sound design in the horror genre, and he introduced to moviegoers, one of the most iconic monsters in cinema history, the Xenomorph. Thanks to brilliantly-written horror sequences and incredibly crafted immersive sets, the Alien movies know how to scare -its characters and its audience-. The making of the “chestbuster” scene or the piercing, hissing scream of the Xenomorph echoing in the corridors of the spaceship, were made possible thanks to a very particular sound design and practical effects. FX’s Alien: Earth — “Metamorphosi” — Season 1, Episode 3 (Airs Tues, August 19) — Pictured: Sydney Chandler as Wendy. CR: Patrick Brown/FX Copyright 2025, FX. All Rights Reserved. But when joining such a beloved and famous universe, how can we keep on reinventing these elements of horror while offering something new to the audience? I asked Hawley how as a storyteller, he chose when and where to incorporate the horror elements known to the Alien franchise to his script. He said, “There’s an overall state of fear that horror seeks to produce from the very first…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016591+0.38%
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00433-2.25%
Wormhole
W$0.10517+5.10%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 04:24
Solana Mobile launches builder grants program with up to $10K per team

The post Solana Mobile launches builder grants program with up to $10K per team appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Solana Mobile launched a new builder grants program, offering up to $10,000 per team for mobile-focused dApps. The program is in partnership with Colosseum and runs alongside the Solana Cypherpunk Hackathon, from September 25 to October 30, 2025. Solana Mobile today launched a builder grants program offering up to $10,000 per team for mobile-focused decentralized applications, partnering with Colosseum to support developers creating mobile-optimized dApps. The program runs alongside Colosseum’s ongoing Solana Cypherpunk Hackathon, which extends from September 25 to October 30, 2025. Teams must indicate mobile focus in their hackathon submissions to qualify for evaluation. Selected teams receive $10,000 grants along with marketing support and launch assistance for applications that integrate or optimize for mobile devices. Grants are awarded after submission to teams developing dApps for the Solana dApp Store. Colosseum has allocated over $2.5 million in pre-seed funding to winners of the current Cypherpunk Hackathon, which emphasizes tracks including consumer apps and infrastructure, with prizes from ecosystem partners. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/solana-mobile-builder-grants-program-launched/
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003-0.53%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016591+0.38%
SEED
SEED$0.001074-3.06%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 04:11
Ripple CEO Reveals ‘One Thing’ About XRP Community

The post Ripple CEO Reveals ‘One Thing’ About XRP Community appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse opened up about the strength of the XRP community after the first-ever XRP Seoul conference drew more than 3,000 attendees from over 40 countries. The event, which took place in Seoul, South Korea, was a huge success, with loads of developers, investors and long-term XRP holders in attendance. The photos from the conference showed packed rows of participants, many of whom had traveled from abroad to take part in discussions about the XRPL ecosystem. Source: Brad Garlinghouse on X Garlinghouse used the turnout to point out what he sees as a defining trait of the XRP community: they always show up in big numbers, wherever in the world the event is. The Seoul conference shows that XRP’s main supporters are still active all over Asia, Europe and North America. XRP’s success in Seoul The Seoul get-together is the latest in a series of international XRP meet-ups over the years, but it is a whole different ball game on this occasion. The organizers have confirmed over 3,000 registrations, making it one of the biggest meet-ups of XRP supporters to date. Ripple execs have said before that it is really important to get grassroots support if you want to see the token adopted. Now that XRP Seoul has wrapped up, people are wondering where the next big community event might be. For XRP holders, Garlinghouse’s comments were a big thumbs-up for the community’s determination after years of legal disputes, market ups and downs, and doubters. Source: https://u.today/ripple-ceo-reveals-one-thing-about-xrp-community
XRP
XRP$2.7649-3.07%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016591+0.38%
Everscale
EVER$0.01634-1.32%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 04:07
XRP Price Prediction: Will it Reclaim $3 Support or Further Dip Awaits?

The post XRP Price Prediction: Will it Reclaim $3 Support or Further Dip Awaits? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Some support levels in crypto take on a life of their own, and $3 for the XRP price is a textbook case. It’s the sort of technical line that’s as much about trader psychology as it is about the numbers blinking on an exchange. As the crypto market plunged this week and ETH tumbled below $4,000. Traders watched XRP slide under $3 (anxiety and armchair analysis followed close behind). Around Crypto Twitter, the debate is thick with nerves, anticipation, and a healthy dose of bravado. Traders like CasiTrades spotted the early warning signs before the drop, calling $2.95 a “make-or-break” barrier. That zone, CasiTrades argued, was where the wheat would separate from the chaff. That’s the last stand for bulls hoping to keep momentum alive. Once that dam burst, XRP price landed fast and hard near $2.83 at the time of writing, leaving a trail of liquidations and bruised egos in its wake. XRP Price Prediction: What’s Next? Traders Are Divided But the story isn’t all downward momentum and despair. Analyst Ali Charts panned out to look at the bigger picture. He sees the present shakeout as an opportunity. If XRP can cool off and attract some spot accumulation, a short squeeze rally back toward $3.50 isn’t out of the question. XRP price | Source Ali Charts X Some traders, like DefendDark and CryptoBull2020, see the latest flush as the classic high-volatility move that exhausts sellers and gives way to violent upside when least expected. They point to how quickly major liquidations can reverse, especially if larger institutional holders step in, or if the ETF rumor mill heats up again. The market, in other words, is primed for surprises. Source | Defend Dark on X That’s the drumbeat EgragCrypto has been banging for weeks. By pulling up old charts and…
XRP
XRP$2.7649-3.07%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016591+0.38%
Overtake
TAKE$0.17663-1.64%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 04:03
Hospitals Lose $32 Billion If Congress Doesn’t Extend ACA Tax Credits

The post Hospitals Lose $32 Billion If Congress Doesn’t Extend ACA Tax Credits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Senator John Barrasso, a Republican from Wyoming, left, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, a Republican from South Dakota, center, and Senator Steve Daines, a Republican from Montana, during a news conference at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. Congress moved closer to an Oct. 1 government shutdown this week as Senate Democrats and Republicans each blocked the other party’s rival plans to provide temporary funding. Photographer: Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg © 2025 Bloomberg Finance LP Hospitals, physicians and other medical care providers will lose more than $32 billion in revenue next year if the Republican-led Congress doesn’t extend tax credits for those with individual coverage under the Affordable Care Act, according to a new analysis. The subsidies, or tax credits, make health insurance premiums more affordable for individuals and were enhanced by the Biden administration and the Democratic-controlled Congress in 2021, allowing more Americans to buy coverage. The enhanced subsidies, which expire at the end of this year, helped enrollment in the ACA’s individual coverage, also known as Obamacare, eclipse a record 24 million Americans and help its popularity hit all-time highs. But legislation sitting before Congress that would extend the tax credits has yet to pass either the U.S. House of Representatives or the U.S. Senate. The tax credits are the key issue for Democrats and may lead to a shutdown of the federal government if Republicans and Democrats don’t come to an agreement about the future of the enhanced subsidies. Meanwhile, medical care providers are bracing for a huge loss of revenue, according to researchers at the Urban Institute, which is funded by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. In addition to the $32 billion in lost revenue in 2026, hospitals would also see a $7.7 billion increase in “uncompensated care,” which are services these…
Threshold
T$0.01527-0.97%
Acala Token
ACA$0.02418-3.39%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016591+0.38%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 03:51
