Milk & Mocha Whitelist Frenzy

Crypto News 25 September 2025 | 22:00 Milk & Mocha's $HUGS whitelist has exploded with millions of sign-ups. Learn why analysts rank it among the best presale crypto projects and a contender for the next 100x coin. The meme coin market is no longer just a curiosity — it's a force reshaping the broader crypto landscape. According to CoinGecko, meme tokens now account for roughly $78 billion in total market cap, holding steady at around 5–7% of global crypto capitalization. This growth, fueled by retail adoption and viral marketing, has made meme tokens impossible to ignore. Legacy projects like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu continue to provide stability within the meme sector, while new arrivals like Pepe and Bonk bring rapid volatility and community-driven hype. But investors are increasingly looking beyond the established names, asking which upcoming projects could become the best crypto to buy today, or even the next 100x coin of tomorrow. That's why all eyes are now on Milk & Mocha's $HUGS token, a project whose whitelist has exploded in demand, cementing its place among the best presale crypto opportunities in 2025. The Whitelist Stampede When Milk & Mocha announced their $HUGS whitelist, the response was immediate and overwhelming. Millions rushed to sign up, eager to secure allocations at the lowest possible price. Structured on a first-come, first-served model, the whitelist ensures that early participants gain entry before the presale stages push token prices higher. This demand isn't accidental. Milk & Mocha's global brand recognition gives $HUGS an edge over most projects, making it one of the best presale meme coins on the market today. Fans already familiar with the viral bear duo are converting into token holders, creating a pipeline of organic adoption that most meme coins could only dream of. For investors, this surge in whitelist…