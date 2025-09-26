MEXC-beurs
Milk & Mocha Whitelist Frenzy
The post Milk & Mocha Whitelist Frenzy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 25 September 2025 | 22:00 Milk & Mocha’s $HUGS whitelist has exploded with millions of sign-ups. Learn why analysts rank it among the best presale crypto projects and a contender for the next 100x coin. The meme coin market is no longer just a curiosity — it’s a force reshaping the broader crypto landscape. According to CoinGecko, meme tokens now account for roughly $78 billion in total market cap, holding steady at around 5–7% of global crypto capitalization. This growth, fueled by retail adoption and viral marketing, has made meme tokens impossible to ignore. Legacy projects like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu continue to provide stability within the meme sector, while new arrivals like Pepe and Bonk bring rapid volatility and community-driven hype. But investors are increasingly looking beyond the established names, asking which upcoming projects could become the best crypto to buy today, or even the next 100x coin of tomorrow. That’s why all eyes are now on Milk & Mocha’s $HUGS token, a project whose whitelist has exploded in demand, cementing its place among the best presale crypto opportunities in 2025. The Whitelist Stampede When Milk & Mocha announced their $HUGS whitelist, the response was immediate and overwhelming. Millions rushed to sign up, eager to secure allocations at the lowest possible price. Structured on a first-come, first-served model, the whitelist ensures that early participants gain entry before the presale stages push token prices higher. This demand isn’t accidental. Milk & Mocha’s global brand recognition gives $HUGS an edge over most projects, making it one of the best presale meme coins on the market today. Fans already familiar with the viral bear duo are converting into token holders, creating a pipeline of organic adoption that most meme coins could only dream of. For investors, this surge in whitelist…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 04:33
Federal Reserve Implements September 2025 Rate Cut
The post Federal Reserve Implements September 2025 Rate Cut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Federal Reserve cuts rates by 25 basis points. Increased liquidity fosters higher trading activity in crypto markets. Significant market reactions in Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Federal Reserve announced a rate cut of 25 basis points in September 2025, as communicated by former St. Louis Fed Chair James Bullard. The decision aims to stabilize employment, influencing major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, with expected increases in DeFi platform activities. Federal Rate Cut Spurs Crypto Market Activity Former St. Louis Fed Chair James Bullard announced the Federal Reserve’s rate cut in September 2025, citing concerns over rising inflation. The FOMC decision reduced the federal funds rate by 25 basis points to a range of 4.00% to 4.25%. This adjustment, described as part of a ‘risk-management cut,’ reflects the institution’s strategic focus. Key implications include heightened investor interest in risk assets like cryptocurrencies, as lower rates drive shifts towards speculative investments. Bullard’s influence and communication with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen underscore the broader policy priorities of employment stability over inflation concerns. Market reactions to the rate cut were significant, with increased activity in major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Federal Reserve statements highlight the continuity of monetary policy strategies, while cautious optimism pervades across financial sectors. Did you know? Historically, Federal Reserve rate cuts have triggered significant inflows into cryptocurrencies as investors seek higher returns outside traditional fiat investments. James Bullard, Former St. Louis Fed Chair, stated: “The Federal Reserve will implement a rate cut in September.” Bullard’s Influence and Bitcoin Market Shifts Did you know? Historically, Federal Reserve rate cuts have triggered significant inflows into cryptocurrencies as investors seek higher returns outside traditional fiat investments. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $111,435.28, with a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion and a 24-hour trading volume of $60.33 billion.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 04:26
Centrifuge launches SPXA, the first tokenized S&P 500 index fund
Centrifuge, Janus Henderson, and S&P DJI launched SPXA, the first licensed tokenized S&P 500 index fund. Tokenization is increasingly becoming mainstream on Wall Street. On Thursday, Sept. 25, Centrifuge announced the launch of the Janus Henderson Anemoy S&P 500 Fund…
Crypto.news
2025/09/26 04:22
RedotPay Joins Unicorn Club With $47M Raise Backed by Coinbase Ventures
The post RedotPay Joins Unicorn Club With $47M Raise Backed by Coinbase Ventures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoin payments firm RedotPay said it joined the ranks of fintech unicorns after securing a $47 million strategic investment round. The raise saw participation from Coinbase Ventures, with continued backing from Galaxy Ventures and Vertex Ventures, and support from a global tech entrepreneur whose identity was not disclosed, according to an announcement shared with Cointelegraph. In venture capital, a unicorn refers to a privately held startup valued at $1 billion or more. “Having Coinbase Ventures join us, along with the continued support from Galaxy Ventures and Vertex Ventures, validates the progress we’ve made and the confidence investors have in our vision,” CEO Michael Gao said. Founded in April 2023, RedotPay offers stablecoin-powered cards, multicurrency wallets and global payout services. The company has reportedly reached over 5 million users and processed $10 billion in total payment volume (TPV) since its launch. Related: Colombians can soon save in stablecoins with new MoneyGram app RedotPay’s global payout gains traction RedotPay’s Global Payout service, launched in June 2025, enables users to send crypto directly to local bank accounts or e-wallets and is already gaining momentum in underserved regions, including Latin America. “We are currently licensed in our headquarters, Hong Kong, and our satellite regions in Europe and Argentina, with many more applications globally underway,” a RedotPay spokesperson said. Looking ahead, RedotPay plans to expand its global corridors and deepen partnerships with banks and payment networks. It also prioritizes global licensing and regulatory compliance. The latest funding round raised the company’s total fundraising to nearly $90 million. RedotPay closed a $40 million Series A funding round led by Lightspeed, with participation from HSG and Galaxy Ventures in March. Related: ASIC eases licensing rules for stablecoin distributors in Australia Bastion raises $14.6 million On Wednesday, stablecoin infrastructure startup Bastion raised $14.6 million in a round led by Coinbase…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 04:13
Why is the Crypto Market Down Today? Total Long Liquidations Tops $1.1B
The post Why is the Crypto Market Down Today? Total Long Liquidations Tops $1.1B appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The total crypto market cap dropped over 4.2% on Thursday to hover about $3.8 trillion during the mid North American session. Bitcoin (BTC) price slipped over 3% during the past 24 hours to reach a range low of about $108,787 before rebounding to around $109,693 at press time. Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and Dogecoin (DOGE) …
CoinPedia
2025/09/26 04:08
Securitize Launches Tokenized Apollo Fund on Sei Network
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/securitize-apollo-fund-sei-network/
Coinstats
2025/09/26 03:55
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Plunge Taking Crypto-Linked Stocks Down
Crypto-linked stocks tumbled Thursday as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) extended their declines, putting read more
Coinstats
2025/09/26 03:54
Mining With Green Energy, Easily Earning Crypto Profits — Pioneer Hash Cloud Mining, New Contracts Help You Achieve Financial
Pioneer Hash offers green energy cloud mining with BTC, ETH, USDT, and more. Get daily payouts, $15 bonus on signup, and secure passive income today.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/26 03:52
Shiba Inu Price Eyes Recovery From Demand Zone With Burn Rate Soaring Nearly 400%
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats
2025/09/26 03:40
Bitcoin Drops, Experts Speak Out: “Failure to Maintain This Level Will Lead to a Deeper Decline”
Cryptocurrency analysis company Glassnode shared its views on the Bitcoin price in its published statement. Continue Reading: Bitcoin Drops, Experts Speak Out: “Failure to Maintain This Level Will Lead to a Deeper Decline”
Coinstats
2025/09/26 03:40
