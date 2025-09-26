2025-09-26 Friday

Spark Integrates PayPal USD to Scale Liquidity and Boost Adoption

Spark Integrates PayPal USD to Scale Liquidity and Boost Adoption

Spark and PayPal have partnered to integrate PayPal USD into SparkLend for improved liquidity. Deposits in PayPal USD have surpassed $100 million with plans to scale to $1 billion. Spark's risk assessment and liquidity framework help PYUSD gain access to institutional markets. PayPal USD is now live on the Stellar network, expanding its global
Blockonomi2025/09/26 04:44
Winter Olympics Icon Martin Fourcade Earns Sixth Gold In Rarest Way

Winter Olympics Icon Martin Fourcade Earns Sixth Gold In Rarest Way

Biathlon legend Martin Fourcade of France is an Olympic champion again, 15 years after winning the gold medal in question. Fourcade was declared the new winner in the men's 15km mass start event at the Vancouver Winter Olympics in 2010 following the disqualification of Russian Evgeny Ustyugov for anti-doping rule violations. With six Olympic gold medals, Fourcade now stands alone as the most successful French Olympian. He came into his own at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, where he won two golds and a silver. He cemented his legacy with three additional golds in PyeongChang in 2018. France's Martin Fourcade reacts on the podium during the medal ceremony for the biathlon men's 15km Mass Start at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea. Fourcade earned his sixth Olympic gold medal following the disqualification of a Russian athlete for anti-doping violations at the 2010 Olympic Winter Games in Vancouver. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images) AFP PHOTO / Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV AFP via Getty Images Judoka Teddy Riner is the top French summer Olympian with five golds, ahead of swimmer Leon Marchand, who won four at Paris 2024. Alpine skiing sensation Jean-Claude Killy, who took three titles in Grenoble in 1968, is the next most successful French Winter Olympian. "I never imagined that a biathlon race could go on such a long time," Fourcade wrote on Instagram this week after taking time to reflect on the decision. "The wait and the legal process have been long since the beginning of the disqualification process in February 2020. I feel a mix of sentiment, pride, and justice served, even if this victory is for the instant more abstract than my other Olympic titles." Abnormalities detected in Ustyugov's athlete biological passport led his results from 2010 to 2014 to be scrubbed from official
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 04:36
India Cracks Down on ‘Alarming’ Digital Payments Fraud With Strict New Rules

India Cracks Down on 'Alarming' Digital Payments Fraud With Strict New Rules

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued sweeping new rules to tighten authentication standards for digital payments, in a bid to curb rising fraud in the sector. The guidelines, released on September 25, 2025, under the Authentication Mechanisms for Digital Payment Transactions Directions, 2025, mandate stronger security protocols across all domestic digital transactions. RBI Mandates Dynamic Authentication for All Digital Payments by April 2026 All payment system providers, including banks and non-bank entities, are required to comply with the rules by April 1, 2026. The measures build on the long-standing two-factor authentication norm but go further by requiring at least one dynamic factor of authentication for all digital transactions, excluding card-present payments. This means that credentials such as SMS-based one-time passwords (OTPs), biometric data, or hardware tokens must be unique to each transaction, preventing reuse or compromise. The RBI said the framework is designed to help the payments ecosystem adapt to new technologies while maintaining consumer protection and market integrity. The directions also extend safeguards to cross-border transactions using cards issued in India. From October 1, 2026, card issuers will be required to validate non-recurring cross-border “card-not-present” transactions and introduce risk-based checks for all such payments, in line with anti-fraud standards. Issuers will bear direct responsibility for ensuring the robustness of authentication systems. In cases where losses occur due to non-compliance, issuers must fully compensate affected customers. The RBI also instructed that all authentication mechanisms must adhere to the provisions of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023. The framework emphasizes interoperability, requiring system providers to ensure that tokenization and authentication services are accessible across devices, applications, and storage mechanisms. This open-access approach is expected to standardize security across the fast-expanding payments market. In addition, the RBI has encouraged issuers to adopt a risk-based approach to authentication. Transactions may be assessed against behavioral and contextual parameters such as user location, device attributes, and historical spending patterns. High-risk transactions could face additional layers of verification, with DigiLocker proposed as a platform for customer notification and confirmation. While the new directions primarily cover domestic payments, they also establish a timeline for cross-border compliance, requiring issuers to register their Bank Identification Numbers (BINs) with global card networks by October 2026. The RBI described the rules as a milestone in its effort to address growing risks in digital transactions, noting that fraud and unauthorized access have become a major concern as digital payment adoption continues to surge in India. With digital transactions now accounting for the majority of retail payments in the country, the central bank’s latest crackdown shows the increasing priority regulators are placing on securing the financial system against cyber threats. India Tops Global Crypto Adoption Index but Faces Rising Fraud Cases India now leads the world in cryptocurrency adoption, topping the 2025 Chainalysis Global Crypto Adoption Index across all four sub-indices. Yet the surge in grassroots use and financial integration has been accompanied by a wave of fraud cases and enforcement actions. On August 6, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided 11 locations in Delhi and other cities in connection with a $29 million Bitcoin fraud. Investigators say scammers posed as police, government agents, and even tech support staff from Microsoft and Amazon to extort money from victims at home and abroad. Illicit funds were allegedly laundered through USDT and hawala networks in the UAE. The raids came just a day after the ED began probing a $4.7 million scam involving a spoofed Coinbase website. India’s crypto-related crime has also reached the courts. On August 31, an anti-corruption court sentenced 14 men, including 11 current and former police officers and one ex-legislator, to life in prison over the 2018 abduction of businessman Shailesh Bhatt. The group forced him to transfer Bitcoin and cash, with prosecutors calling it one of the most high-profile crypto extortion cases in the country. Despite adoption, regulatory caution remains. A government document dated September 10 indicated India will not pursue a comprehensive crypto law but will maintain partial oversight through taxation and compliance. Authorities noted risks tied to speculative trading and stablecoins, warning their growth could disrupt India’s payments system. India’s approach has dampened exchange volumes through a 30% tax on gains and a 1% levy on transactions, though global platforms continue to operate under Financial Intelligence Unit registration. Officials estimate Indians hold around $4.5 billion in digital assets, showing the paradox: world-leading adoption alongside systemic skepticism and recurring fraud
CryptoNews2025/09/26 04:32
Bitcoin Reserve Hopes in UK and Netherlands Face Long Road Ahead

Bitcoin Reserve Hopes in UK and Netherlands Face Long Road Ahead

Recent viral clips have fueled speculation about Bitcoin Reserves in the UK and Netherlands despite limited political support. Nigel Farage has expressed growing support for cryptocurrencies, but no formal plans for a UK Bitcoin Reserve exist yet. Thierry Baudet's proposal for a Bitcoin Reserve in the Netherlands has gained attention but lacks significant political
Blockonomi2025/09/26 04:32
Index Drops 4.3% as All Constituents Trade Lower

Index Drops 4.3% as All Constituents Trade Lower

CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index. The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 3896.07, down 4.3% (-174.7) since 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. None of the 20 assets is trading higher. Leaders: BTC (-1.9%) and BCH (-2.1%). Laggards: AVAX (-11.4%) and NEAR (-8.1%). The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/coindesk-indices/2025/09/25/coindesk-20-performance-update-index-drops-4-3-as-all-constituents-trade-lower
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 04:10
Citi Forecasts Stablecoin Market to Reach $4 Trillion by 2030

Citi Forecasts Stablecoin Market to Reach $4 Trillion by 2030

Citi forecasts the stablecoin market could reach up to $4 trillion by 2030. The revised forecast reflects a significant upward adjustment from the previous projection of $1.6 trillion. The stablecoin market has seen a growth from $200 billion to $280 billion in 2025 alone. Stablecoins could facilitate up to $100 trillion in transactions annually
Blockonomi2025/09/26 04:09
Accenture(ACN) Stock : Declines Despite Positive Q4 Performance and Strong Outlook for Fiscal 2026

Accenture(ACN) Stock : Declines Despite Positive Q4 Performance and Strong Outlook for Fiscal 2026

Accenture drops 3.17% despite strong Q4 results and solid fiscal 2025 growth. Accenture posts $17.6B revenue in Q4 but faces margin challenges; shares dip 3.17%. Strong Q4 earnings, AI focus, and cost-cutting drive Accenture's future outlook. Accenture's stock falls despite strong revenue growth and strategic AI push. Accenture sees 3.17% stock drop despite Q4
Coincentral2025/09/26 04:02
Uquid Integrates Krak to Power Borderless Crypto Payments for Web3 Shopping

Uquid Integrates Krak to Power Borderless Crypto Payments for Web3 Shopping

Uquid has integrated Krak to its marketplace and unlocking 300+ crypto payment options for 178M products, and 5% cashback for users over Web3 shopping.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/26 04:00
Plasma Blockchain Launches Mainnet with XPL Token and DeFi Features

Plasma Blockchain Launches Mainnet with XPL Token and DeFi Features

Plasma has successfully launched its mainnet in beta, marking a significant milestone for its stablecoin-focused Layer-1 blockchain. The XPL token debuted with a strong market response, peaking at $1.54 before stabilizing at $0.91, reflecting substantial growth since the ICO. Plasma distributed $8,390 worth of XPL tokens to all ICO pre-depositors, even those who did
Blockonomi2025/09/26 03:52
Buyers Fuel Bitcoin’s Sudden Rebound

Buyers Fuel Bitcoin's Sudden Rebound

A significant resurgence in Bitcoin's price has emerged following a recent downturn, leading to increased interest among investors. Despite the price rebound, market sentiment during the week maintained a cautious tone.Continue Reading:Buyers Fuel Bitcoin's Sudden Rebound
Coinstats2025/09/26 03:39
