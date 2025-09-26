2025-09-26 Friday

Sui Expands Real-World Reach with New Partners

The post Sui Expands Real-World Reach with New Partners appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Layer-1 blockchain Sui is increasing its real-world user base in Asia. On Thursday, the company announced two new strategic partnerships with companies focused on real-world applications. Human longevity protocol CUDIS stated it will expand its platform to the Sui blockchain to push for wider adoption. Also, South Korean table-ordering company T’order announced a strategic partnership with Sui. They will work together to commercialize a stablecoin-based payment infrastructure. The Allure of Sui for a Health & Wellness Platform The global digital healthcare market is projected to grow from $309.9 billion in 2023 to $509 billion by 2027. However, several challenges remain unresolved. These include the lack of data ownership, poor system interoperability, and value monopolization by intermediaries. Sponsored Sponsored Sui Builder House APAC press conference in Seoul. Source: Sui CUDIS is an all-in-one platform integrating wearable technology, AI-based health analytics, and blockchain data management. Its concept is to reward users with cryptocurrency for healthy behaviors. An “AI smart ring” tracks actions like exercising and improving sleep to achieve this. CUDIS, built initially on the Solana blockchain, decided to expand based on Sui’s capabilities as a Layer 1 blockchain and by considering the unique features of applications within the Sui ecosystem. The personal health data collected by smart rings is privacy-sensitive. That’s why applications like Walrus and Seal suit secure handling of this information well. CUDIS explained that the Sui Stack will enhance the platform’s performance and functionality. They determined that applications such as Walrus and Seal are helpful for the secure handling of this information. The Sui Stack is a blockchain technology stack that integrates core blockchain ecosystem functions into a unified architecture. This includes execution, consensus, storage, networking, user experience (UX), developer tools (DX), and Maximal Extractable Value (MEV) handling. T’order and Stablecoin Payments Sui also announced its partnership with…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 04:44
UK and Dutch Bitcoin Reserve Proposals Gaining Attention Amid Setbacks

TLDR Nigel Farage advocates for digital assets but doesn’t call for a Bitcoin Reserve. Netherlands’ Baudet proposes Bitcoin Reserve, but his party has little influence. UK crypto sector lags due to strict tax policies and unclear regulatory framework. Both the UK and Netherlands face regulatory and political hurdles to Bitcoin reserves. Recent viral clips have [...] The post UK and Dutch Bitcoin Reserve Proposals Gaining Attention Amid Setbacks appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/26 04:42
Nine Major European Banks Form Consortium To Develop MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoin ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Nine Major European Banks Form Consortium To Develop MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoin ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Nine European banks, including ING and UniCredit, have formed a consortium to launch a euro-denominated stablecoin under the trading bloc’s Markets in Crypto Assets framework (MiCA). Euro Stablecoin Set To Launch In The Second Half Of 2026 The participating banking behemoths — UniCredit, ING, Banca Sella, KBC, Danske Bank, DekaBank, SEB, CaixaBank, and Raiffeisen Bank International — have created a new company in the Netherlands to manage the project. According to a Thursday joint statement by ING, the MiCA-regulated stablecoin, which leverages blockchain technology, seeks to become a “trusted European payment standard” in the digital ecosystem. The stablecoin consortium plans to seek the requisite licenses under the supervision of the Dutch Central Bank as an e-money institution. The nine bank-backed digital payment instrument is expected to be launched in the second half of 2026. “The initiative will provide a real European alternative to the US-dominated stablecoin market, contributing to Europe’s strategic autonomy in payments,” the banks stated. Advertisement &nbsp MiCA, which became fully enforceable in December 2024 after almost four years of development, establishes comprehensive regulations for crypto-asset service providers across the EU.  The nine banks believe their planned stablecoin will provide a real European alternative to USD-pegged stablecoins, helping Europe claim its strategic autonomy in payments. Stablecoins have witnessed accelerated growth as the United States adopts a more lenient approach to crypto assets under the Trump administration. The total USD-pegged stablecoin supply stood at $292 billion at press time, according to CoinGecko data. Meanwhile, the total euro stablecoin supply hovered at $560 million as of Thursday. The consortium effort is open to more banks jumping on board. A CEO will be appointed in the near future, pending regulatory approval. Individual banks will be allowed to offer value added services, such as a stablecoin wallet…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 04:31
Cloudflare Debuts NET Dollar for AI-Powered Payments

Cloudflare launches NET Dollar, a stablecoin enabling AI-driven, automated global payments and supporting creators in the digital economy. Cloudflare, the global cloud services firm listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker NET, has unveiled a new stablecoin named NET Dollar. The US dollar-backed token will enable autonomous agents to carry out real-time […] The post Cloudflare Debuts NET Dollar for AI-Powered Payments appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/26 04:30
Morgan Stanley to Launch New Crypto Asset-Allocation Strategy for Clients

TLDR Morgan Stanley to allow clients to allocate digital assets in portfolios. E*Trade platform to offer spot trading for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana by 2026. Crypto allocation strategy will be tailored to individual client risk profiles. Morgan Stanley partners with Zerohash for secure crypto liquidity and custody. Morgan Stanley, one of the world’s leading investment banks, [...] The post Morgan Stanley to Launch New Crypto Asset-Allocation Strategy for Clients appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/26 04:25
Is This The Best Crypto To Buy In 2025?

The post Is This The Best Crypto To Buy In 2025? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 25 September 2025 | 21:42 Success stories with Shiba Inu and PEPE have become legendary. A few early investors turned $1,000 into more than $1 million during SHIB’s explosive 26,000% rise in 2021, while PEPE rewarded its earliest supporters with multi-thousand percent gains. Having ridden those waves, many of these holders are now looking for the next big opportunity shifting their capital from SHIB to PEPE, and now into Pepeto. This transition makes sense. Pepeto (PEPETO) is an Ethereum memecoin equipped with live tools and an active presale at just $0.000000155, already raising over $6.8 million and attracting whales. It provides audited utility with PepetoSwap for zero-fee trading, PepetoBridge for quick cross-chain transfers, and a staking program offering 225% APY. With increasing momentum and established infrastructure, many see Pepeto as the successor to SHIB and PEPE, set to lead the next bull run and emerge as the best crypto to buy now. Shiba Inu And PEPE: Lessons From Past Cycles What do previous meme coin rallies teach us? Shiba Inu (SHIB) reached a high of $0.00008845 in November 2021, while PEPE surged to $0.00002803 before losing over half its value. These peaks defined their respective cycles and now serve as major resistance levels that are difficult to overcome. Pepeto is charting a different course. Demand remains strong even before its initial listing or official launch. While Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe (PEPE) exhibit signs of slowdown, Pepeto offers a new design and a clear roadmap. Over $6.8 million has already been raised at a presale price of just $0.000000155, giving early investors a unique chance to buy before Tier-1 listings and product launches push the price higher. To identify the next breakout coin, it helps to revisit some core principles. In crypto, two key factors determine future success:…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 04:21
XRP Holders Could Lose Millions Of Dollars In 10 Days, Here’s Why

The post XRP Holders Could Lose Millions Of Dollars In 10 Days, Here’s Why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP holders just got reminded that they may miss out on a major token giveaway if they do not act promptly. A reminder from the crypto community has made it clear that only a short time remains before the current claim window closes. If eligible holders fail to take part, they risk losing millions of dollars in value from the free distribution. The project team has stated that the claim process is open, but it will not remain so indefinitely. After the first phase concludes, fewer opportunities will be available, leaving many with limited or no options. Rick McCracken Warns XRP Holders Of Imminent Deadline Cardano community member Rick McCracken is now urging XRP and Cardano holders to pay attention. He reminded users that only 10 days remain to claim their free Midnight (NIGHT) tokens. The first phase of the airdrop, known as the Glacier Drop, will officially close on October 4 at 12:00 p.m. UTC, after which any holder who has not claimed their share will no longer be able to receive it in this phase. This reminder has raised an alarm because many XRP holders are yet to act. The risk is clear: failing to claim means missing out on tokens that could be worth millions in the future. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has also given updates on the claim process. He explained that tens of thousands of addresses have already taken their share of NIGHT tokens.  Millions At Stake As Midnight Airdrop Enters Final Phase The claim portal for NIGHT tokens opened on August 5, allowing 33.6 million addresses across eight major blockchains to participate. The supported networks include Cardano, XRP, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, Basic Attention Token, and BNB. From the very beginning, the distribution was to allocate half of the supply to Cardano users, 20%…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 04:16
Microsoft Cloud Services Under Crucial Scrutiny Amid Surveillance Allegations

BitcoinWorld Microsoft Cloud Services Under Crucial Scrutiny Amid Surveillance Allegations In the rapidly evolving digital landscape, where discussions around data sovereignty and privacy are paramount, a recent move by tech giant Microsoft has sent ripples across the industry. This development, involving Microsoft Cloud Services, underscores the critical importance of ethical data use, a principle deeply valued by the cryptocurrency community. While not directly about blockchain, the implications for digital trust and accountability resonate strongly with those navigating the decentralized world. Why Microsoft Cloud Services Faced a Critical Decision? Microsoft has taken a decisive step, cutting off the Israel Ministry of Defense’s access to some of its crucial tech and services. This action followed an internal investigation that concluded the organization appeared to be using Microsoft’s technology to store surveillance data on phone calls made by Palestinians. The tech giant announced its decision on Thursday to “cease and disable” certain subscriptions from the Israeli military. This specifically impacts subscriptions to Azure cloud storage and certain AI services, highlighting a significant enforcement of its terms of service. Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith articulated the company’s firm stance in a blog post, stating, “We do not provide technology to facilitate mass surveillance of civilians.” He emphasized that this principle has been applied globally for over two decades and is a cornerstone of Microsoft’s standard terms of service. This commitment to preventing mass surveillance of civilians forms the bedrock of their decision, reinforcing the idea that even powerful technologies must adhere to ethical boundaries. Unpacking the Data Surveillance Controversy: What Happened? The decision by Microsoft was not made in a vacuum but followed an ongoing review initiated in August. This investigation was sparked by a report from The Guardian, which alleged that Unit 8200, an elite Israeli military intelligence unit, was leveraging Azure cloud storage to house extensive data from phone calls. These calls were reportedly obtained through the surveillance of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. Microsoft informed Israel of its decision last week, as also reported by The Guardian. Brad Smith openly acknowledged and appreciated The Guardian’s initial reporting. He explained that without such external information, Microsoft would not have been aware of the alleged misuse. Due to stringent customer privacy rights, Microsoft cannot access a customer’s content, making external vigilance vital for upholding their ethical standards. “As employees, we all have a shared interest in privacy protection, given the business value it creates by ensuring our customers can rely on our services with rock solid trust,” Smith wrote, underlining the foundational role of trust in their business model and the broad implications of unchecked data surveillance. The Critical Role of Azure Cloud Storage and AI Services The services affected by Microsoft’s decision are not trivial; they represent core components of modern digital infrastructure. Azure cloud storage is Microsoft’s public cloud computing platform, offering a vast array of services, including computing, analytics, storage, and networking. Its robust capabilities make it a preferred choice for governments and large enterprises globally for storing and managing massive datasets. The cutting off of these services signifies a substantial operational impact for the affected Israeli military unit. Furthermore, the decision also impacts “certain AI services.” In today’s advanced technological landscape, AI is often integrated with surveillance systems for tasks like data analysis, pattern recognition, and predictive intelligence. Denying access to these AI tools, alongside cloud storage, severely limits the capacity for sophisticated data surveillance operations. This move by Microsoft underscores the company’s commitment to ensuring its cutting-edge technologies are not weaponized against civilian populations, reinforcing the ethical framework that should govern AI development and deployment. Navigating the Ethical Minefield: Microsoft’s Stance on Tech Ethics Microsoft’s action is a clear manifestation of its long-standing principles concerning tech ethics. The company has consistently stated its opposition to the use of its technology for mass surveillance of civilians. This principle is not merely a policy but a deeply ingrained part of its corporate responsibility. However, upholding such principles in practice, especially when dealing with sovereign governments and military entities, presents a complex challenge. The ubiquity of Microsoft’s technology means it can be adopted for various purposes, some of which may contravene the company’s ethical guidelines. The company has faced considerable pressure from both its employees and external activist groups regarding its involvement with Israel. Protests erupted at Microsoft’s 50th-anniversary celebration in April, and in August, employees staged a sit-in at Brad Smith’s office, leading to a lockdown. Such activism highlights the growing demand for tech companies to take a more proactive stance on human rights and ethical considerations. In recent months, Microsoft has even fired multiple employees for their activism related to its contracts with Israel, demonstrating the internal tensions and the difficult tightrope walk the company is undertaking to balance its business interests with its stated ethical commitments. Championing Digital Privacy: Lessons for a Decentralized Future This incident serves as a potent reminder of the paramount importance of digital privacy in an increasingly interconnected world. The alleged use of cloud services for surveillance without consent directly challenges the fundamental right to privacy, a concern that resonates deeply within the cryptocurrency and blockchain communities. These communities often advocate for decentralized systems precisely to prevent centralized control and potential misuse of data by powerful entities, whether corporate or governmental. Microsoft’s decision sets a significant precedent for other tech giants regarding their responsibility in policing how their powerful tools are utilized globally. It emphasizes that terms of service are not just legal documents but ethical frameworks that must be enforced, especially when human rights are at stake. As the review of the matter is ongoing, the broader implications for international tech policy and corporate accountability will continue to unfold. This case reinforces the idea that companies, despite their global reach, have a moral obligation to protect the privacy and rights of individuals, fostering an environment where trust and ethical conduct are prioritized over unchecked technological deployment. Microsoft’s decisive action to restrict its cloud services to the Israeli military unit serves as a powerful reminder of the intricate balance between technological advancement and ethical responsibility. This incident highlights the growing demand for accountability from tech giants regarding how their platforms are utilized, especially concerning sensitive issues like digital privacy and surveillance. As the digital realm expands, such precedents are crucial in shaping the future of responsible technology deployment and safeguarding fundamental human rights. To learn more about the latest AI market trends and their impact on global policies, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features and institutional adoption. This post Microsoft Cloud Services Under Crucial Scrutiny Amid Surveillance Allegations first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/26 04:00
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Forecast: Why SHIB and Mutuum Finance (MUTM) May Skyrocket in 2025

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been a very traded coin within the memecoin market, where price action is highly dependent upon sentiment within the community and volatility of the markets. As SHIB holds speculative interest, its potential for growth becomes less dependent upon intrinsic utility and more so on overall market conditions. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), however, […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/26 04:00
Bitcoin miners hit ‘chill zone’ as profitability continues to collapse

Bitcoin miners can’t catch a break — and now they’re entering what the industry is grimly calling the “chill zone.” This week, hashprice — a key measure of profitability for Bitcoin miners — fell below $50 for the first time since April, according to TheMinerMag. If current projections hold, that figure could drop to below $46, a level not seen since Bitcoin traded near $90,000. It’s a cruel irony: Bitcoin sits above $110,000, yet miners are making less money than when it was $20,000 cheaper. Figures like those are near to what’s considered a worst-case scenario for miners. Already in April, the situation was dire. Back then, hashprice had fallen to $40, a level considered by TheMinerMag to be at or below break-even for many mining operations.“Most miners were looking at $40 as their bear case,” Nick Hansen, CEO of mining outlet Luxor, previously told DL News, admitting that he had spoken to many mining companies and their response was: “we’re not sure what we’re going to do.”None of this is new, however. Bitcoin mining has been dealing with a severe drain of profits for some time. There’s two reasons: the 2024 halving slashed block rewards in half, which left miners increasingly dependent on transaction fees. A lack of onchain activity, however, means those fees have all but evaporated. For instance, in September, transaction fees contributed less than 0.9% of total Bitcoin mining rewards, “continuing a trend of historically low fee activity since the halving,” wrote TheMinerMag. The situation is existential. Miners are the players that keep Bitcoin’s security afloat, and if they struggle to make money and stay online, then the entire protocol could be at stake. Three factorsThree factors determine mining profitability.One is the price of Bitcoin, second is the difficulty of mining — or how much computing power the network requires — and third is transaction fees.Right now, two of those three are working against miners. Network hashrate — the total computing power securing Bitcoin — has climbed above 1.1 zetahash per second, up 10% in just three weeks. More miners competing for the same rewards means everyone’s slice gets thinner. Another 6% difficulty increase is expected in six days, further squeezing margins, said TheMinerMag.Moreover, without fees to cushion falling subsidies, miners are trapped between rising costs and shrinking revenue.The AI pivotWhat can miners do? Well, some are switching from a pure mining play over to AI. For instance, CleanSpark, once a vocal “Bitcoin-only” miner, just expanded its credit line by $100 million explicitly to invest in high-performance computing infrastructure for AI workloads. Additionally, Cipher Mining signed a $3 billion deal with Fluidstack to convert 168 megawatts of capacity from Bitcoin to AI and cloud computing.“The dual-track mining model is fast becoming the new normal,” TheMinerMag noted.VanEck had already predicted the shift back in 2024. Assuming the 12 major publicly traded Bitcoin miners dedicate 20% of their energy capacity to AI computation by 2027, they could bump their average yearly profits to almost $14 billion.“The synergy is simple: AI companies need energy, and Bitcoin miners have it,” wrote Matthew Sigel, VanEck head of digital assets research in an August blog post.Pedro Solimano is DL News’ Buenos Aires-based markets correspondent. Got at a tip? Email him at psolimano@dlnews.com.
Coinstats2025/09/26 03:47
