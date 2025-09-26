MEXC-beurs
IndyCar Announces 17-Race Schedule For INDY NXT By Firestone In 2026
The post IndyCar Announces 17-Race Schedule For INDY NXT By Firestone In 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The 2026 INDY NXT By Firestone Schedule released by IndyCar. IndyCar Photo One of the foundations of the NTT IndyCar Series is to ensure a strong feeder series. In recent years, the focus on the INDY NXT By Firestone Series has helped provide a pipeline of new talent into IndyCar with more teams attracting young race drivers from all over the world. Dennis Hauger of Norway won the 2025 INDY NXT championship in his rookie season and will move up to IndyCar in 2026 as a rookie driver with Dale Coyne Racing. On September 25, IndyCar announced a 17-race schedule for the 2026 INDY NXT by Firestone season, which includes a series record-tying four races in March and the addition of three new doubleheader weekends. IndyCar’s developmental series intends to better prepare drivers and team personnel for the skills required to advance to NTT IndyCar Series competition. FOX Sports will once again provide a broadcast platform for every race, helping to build on record-setting growth across the 2025 season. INDY NXT Schedule Highlights The 17-race schedule is the most for the series since 2021 and is highlighted by participation in the much-anticipated inaugural IndyCar Grand Prix of Arlington. The Sunday, March 15 race on the new 14-turn, 2.73-mile Streets of Arlington circuit is a tentpole event during the 2026 IndyCar calendar. The weekend is a first-of-its-kind venture uniting three championship organizations: IndyCar, the Dallas Cowboys and REV Entertainment, the official events partner of the Texas Rangers. The mix of wheel-to-wheel action on ovals, road courses and street circuits in 2026 includes a total of five doubleheader weekends, culminating with one at the season finale at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. The historic road course returns as the season finale for the 15th time in series history. INDY NXT By Firestone Champion…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 05:42
Who Is Lindsey Halligan? Trump Ex-Defense Attorney Wants To Indict James Comey—What To Know
The post Who Is Lindsey Halligan? Trump Ex-Defense Attorney Wants To Indict James Comey—What To Know appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Trump administration is reportedly preparing to seek an indictment against FBI Director James Comey, marking the first major test for Acting U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan, a former Trump defense attorney whom the president installed as he pressures the Justice Department to prosecute his political foes—even when evidence suggests they didn’t do anything wrong. Lindsey Halligan speaks with a reporter outside of the White House on Aug. 20. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Key Facts The U.S. Attorney’s office in the Eastern District of Virginia will seek an indictment against Comey before a statute of limitations expires on Tuesday, multiple outlets reported Wednesday, after Trump suggested on Truth Social over the weekend the ex-FBI chief should be prosecuted. Halligan is now overseeing the Eastern District of Virginia in an acting capacity after Trump appointed her to the U.S. attorney role over the weekend, after firing the previous U.S. attorney Erik Siebert. Reports suggest Siebert was ousted after he declined to prosecute New York Attorney General Letitia James, another Trump adversary, so Halligan is widely seen as being more willing to go after the president’s political foes. The attorney previously represented Trump in multiple personal lawsuits the president was involved with during his years out of office, and more recently served in his administration as a White House special assistant and senior associate staff secretary. Halligan does not have any previous prosecutorial experience. What To Watch For Halligan’s office is expected to seek an indictment against Comey by Tuesday, when the statute of limitations will expire on any allegations arising from the former FBI Director’s Sept. 30, 2020, testimony to Congress. Reports suggest prosecutors are considering a few potential comments Comey made during that testimony as forming the potential basis for perjury charges, such as Comey’s statements…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 05:30
Users Earn Unlimited BTC, ETH Returns through Fleet Mining
The post Users Earn Unlimited BTC, ETH Returns through Fleet Mining appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement     Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. The cryptocurrency space has experienced significant volatility in recent times. Bitcoin briefly breached the crucial support level of $112,000, triggering billions of dollars in liquidations. The news caused similar volatility in other cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum and Dogecoin, whose prices fluctuated drastically. And that uncertainty has left many in a predicament: On one hand, they believe that cryptocurrencies offer promising long-term potential. Conversely, near-term volatility threatens to disrupt the path of asset appreciation. In this context, how to hold mainstream crypto assets such as BTC to obtain stable passive income has also become a concern. Innovative Solution: Powering BTC Mining Machines Fleet Mining, a leading global provider of blockchain computing power, has announced the launch of its cloud mining service. This system eliminates the need to purchase hardware and incur high electricity costs. Not only does this work around the fundamental problem that cannot be mined, but it also generates new methods to unlock value. Advertisement   Core Advantages Zero threshold: No need to configure mining machines or professional operation and maintenance, you can start mining with one click. Stable cash flow: Settlement through Bitcoin mining ensures daily income. Security and compliance: Fleet Mining provides the world’s leading cloud computing services, ensuring transparency and security. Stability and flexibility Fleet Mining offers “zero barriers to entry, low risk, and stable returns.” • Zero barriers to entry: Users only need to hold a small amount to participate, lowering the minimum threshold. • Automatic settlement: Once the mining machine begins operation, the system provides computing power…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 05:22
Cipher Mining Secures $3B HPC Deal with Fluidstack, Backed by Google
The post Cipher Mining Secures $3B HPC Deal with Fluidstack, Backed by Google appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cipher Mining announced a $3 billion, ten-year HPC colocation deal with Fluidstack, backed by Google’s $1.4 billion investment. Google’s Strategic Backing Adds Credibility Bitcoin miner, Cipher Mining Inc., has announced a landmark 10-year high-performance computing (HPC) colocation agreement with Fluidstack. The deal marks a major expansion of Cipher’s footprint in the HPC space and signals […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/cipher-mining-secures-3b-hpc-deal-with-fluidstack-backed-by-google/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 05:13
$0.782 Key to $0.731 Target
The post $0.782 Key to $0.731 Target appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: ADA holds near $0.782 support; breakdown may activate target move toward the $0.731 zone. The descending channel remains intact with resistance at $0.814 and $0.8244 limiting upside movement. Fibonacci levels at $0.731 and $0.713 may act as support if $0.782 fails to hold. ADA Breakdown Looms: $0.782 Key to $0.731 Target Cardano (ADA) was trading around $0.7842, with price action sitting just above a key support zone at $0.782. A drop below this level would mark a shift in structure, potentially activating a move toward $0.731. This level aligns with the 1.0 Fibonacci extension, often used to map wave-based downside targets. The scenario holding this structure intact remains in play, but pressure is increasing. The chart shows price stalling near horizontal support, and the range is narrowing. For now, $0.782 continues to act as a pivot. A close below it may change the short-term direction. Price Moves Within Defined Channel The 1-hour ADA/USDT chart shows price action moving inside a descending channel. Two parallel trendlines have been respected since late last week. ADA recently bounced off the lower trendline near $0.7879. This suggests the channel remains active and is being watched for trade setups. Resistance on the upside sits near $0.814 and $0.8244. These levels also correspond with prior rejections and the top of the current range. A close above the upper boundary would challenge the current trend and open room for short-term recovery. Lower Zones Map Next Steps If ADA breaks below $0.782, the next area of interest is $0.731. This level is supported by previous price structure and Fibonacci confluence. Further downside, if sustained, could bring ADA toward the $0.713 to $0.700 range, which held in early September and saw buyers return. Levels around $0.747 to $0.718 also remain mapped as secondary support zones. These zones…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 04:59
Antonoff slams Live Nation CEO’s ‘underpriced’ concert claim
The post Antonoff slams Live Nation CEO’s ‘underpriced’ concert claim appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jack Antonoff speaks on stage at “Up Close & Personal” In My Studio With…Jack Antonoff at The Village Recording Studio on Aug. 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Unique Nicole | Getty Images Acclaimed music producer Jack Antonoff is rejecting claims by Live Nation Entertainment CEO Michael Rapino that concert tickets are still “underpriced.” The CEO’s comments came at the CNBC Sport and Boardroom Game Plan conference last week, when he said, “In sports, I joke it’s like a badge of honor to spend [$70,000] for Knicks courtside. … When you read about the ticket prices going up, it’s still an average concert price [of] $72. Try going to a Laker game for that, and there’s 80 of them [in a season].” Antonoff responded to those comments in a post on X Thursday saying, “this really breaks my heart and is a sick way of looking at.” “Answer is simple: Selling a ticket for more than its face value should be illegal,” he wrote. “Then there is no chaos, and you give us back the control instead of creating a bizarre free market of confusion amongst the audience who we love and care for.” Antonoff, famous for working with superstar Taylor Swift, also pointed to ticket resellers allegedly hiking prices on the Live Nation site. He went on to say his team tries to find “new ideas” to get around things like dynamic pricing to make concerts more affordable for fans. “It could all be so easy if the people up top didn’t see the audience as a faceless group to extort money from,” Antonoff wrote. Rapino’s comments at the Game Plan conference came just days before the Federal Trade Commission sued Live Nation and its subsidiary Ticketmaster for what it called “illegal” ticket resale tactics. In the filing, the FTC…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 04:57
Macroeconomic Shifts Are Extending Bitcoin’s Cycle to 2026, Analysts Forecast
Bitcoin's historical four-year cycle may be broken, with analysts now predicting the next peak will occur in 2026 due to macroeconomic factors.
CryptoPotato
2025/09/26 04:15
What 173K Ethereum Moving From FalconX Means
The post What 173K Ethereum Moving From FalconX Means appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Massive ETH Withdrawals: What 173K Ethereum Moving From FalconX Means Skip to content Home Crypto News Massive ETH Withdrawals: What 173K Ethereum Moving from FalconX Means Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/eth-withdrawals-falconx-impact/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 03:56
“From 270 Days to 75”: How the SEC’s Quiet Rule Change Rewires Crypto ETF Timelines
Crypto ETFs have moved faster to market as the SEC has adopted generic listing standards, allowing products that meet preset criteria to list more quickly. GDLC has been first, and Solana and XRP issuers have submitted drafts as operations readiness has taken priority.
Coinstats
2025/09/26 03:53
Bitcoin Slides Below $110,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Drop Over 5% On $1 Billion In Liquidations
Crypto markets took a sharp hit on Thursday, with Bitcoin falling below $110,000.read more
Coinstats
2025/09/26 03:39
