Jacqui Heinrich Brings White House Expertise To Weekends With New Fox News Show

Fox News senior White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich expands her duties to include hosting 'The Sunday Briefing' on Fox News Channel. Fox News This Sunday marks a major milestone for Jacqui Heinrich, Fox News Channel's senior White House correspondent, as she makes her debut as the rotating anchor of the network's new weekend program, The Sunday Briefing. The show launched last weekend–hosted by Heinrich's partner at the White House, Peter Doocy–and represents not only a new chapter in Heinrich's career but also an opportunity for Heinrich and Doocy to experiment and reshape how political news is delivered to a changing audience. "I'm still a little tired," Heinrich told me from the White House, describing her exhausting travel schedule over the last few weeks, including stops in the UK and Arizona, where she covered the death of Charlie Kirk. "But (I'm) very excited for this new and exciting show. I think it's going to be great." WASHINGTON, DC April 22, 2025: Senior White House Correspondent for Fox News Jacqui Heinrich before a White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Daily Briefing in The James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on Tuesday April 22, 2025. (Photo by Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images) The Washington Post via Getty Images The show, Heinrich says, is being built "from the ground up," in an effort to reach viewers who may get their news as much from TikTok as they do from networks like Fox News. "There's so much to cover and so many big headlines—you can take the show in many different directions," she told me, without revealing any surprises in store for her debut Sunday. "We've got a few irons in the fire, but we will get back to you on what the plan is once it is set…