MEXC-beurs
/
Cryptonieuws
/
2025-09-26 Friday
Cryptonieuws
Geniet van het laatste cryptonieuws en marktupdates
Why A Government Shutdown Could Benefit Democrats
The post Why A Government Shutdown Could Benefit Democrats appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The federal government is again careening toward a shutdown, with negotiations at a stalemate as Democrats refuse to authorize a continuation of the current spending plan—leveraging one of their only tools to counter the Trump administration—though it’s unclear if they’ll hold the line and risk shouldering blame if Congress can’t reach an agreement by Sept. 30. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to the media following a Senate policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on September 16, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts The funding negotiations give Democrats more power than they’ve had over other legislative processes, such as President Donald Trump’s various executive orders and other policy and personnel changes, as it requires votes from seven Senate Democrats to break the 60-vote filibuster threshold, as opposed to a simple majority vote Republicans could pass on their own. In previous shutdown negotiations, a small coalition of right-wing Republicans have threatened to force a government closure unless their demands are met, but Democrats—polling at their lowest level in history—have a unique opportunity this time around, needing to repair their image and messaging strategy ahead of next year’s midterm elections. Healthcare is the basis of Democrats’ argument against averting a shutdown: they want Republicans to guarantee an extension of enhanced tax credits in the Affordable Care Act set to expire at the end of the year. The strategy carries risks if Republicans were to agree to the healthcare demands since it could help some Republicans in swing districts, FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver notes in a column for The New York Times. Silver argues Democrats should instead make their votes contingent on legislation that would implement congressional guardrails against Trump’s tariffs, as the economy remains a top concern for voters and his sweeping April “Liberation…
WHY
$0.00000003099
-4.64%
COM
$0.016588
+0.49%
TRUMP
$7.5
-1.31%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 05:36
Delen
HSBC experiments with the revolution in trading
The post HSBC experiments with the revolution in trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. HSBC, the largest bank in Europe, has announced surprising results from its recent experimentation with quantum computing applied to bond trading. In collaboration with IBM, a global technology giant, the banking institution has recorded a significant improvement in its ability to predict the execution of bond transactions at quoted prices. This pilot project represents one of the first concrete examples where a major financial company benefits from quantum technology, still in its infancy but loaded with revolutionary potential. The collaboration between HSBC and IBM A cutting-edge pilot project The project, jointly conducted by HSBC and IBM, saw the integration of quantum and classical computing to tackle one of the most complex challenges in the financial market: the valuation of trades in the European corporate bond market. The developed algorithms quickly analyzed customer requests in a competitive process, taking into account real-time market conditions and risk estimates. A tangible competitive advantage According to HSBC, the experiment led to a 34% improvement in predicting the likelihood that a bond transaction will be executed at the quoted price. A result that provides the institution with a clear competitive advantage over traditional methods, demonstrating that quantum computing can already solve real large-scale business problems today. The potential of quantum computing in finance A technology still in its infancy Quantum computing leverages the principles of quantum physics to solve complex problems at a speed unattainable by conventional computers. Supporters believe that this technology can transform numerous sectors, including the financial one. However, development is still in its early stages and practical applications are currently limited. A rapidly growing market A report by McKinsey predicts that the quantum computing market could reach 100 billion dollars within the next decade. In 2023, the sector generated revenues of approximately 4 billion dollars, but the prospects for expansion are…
COM
$0.016588
+0.49%
BANK
$0.07426
-0.93%
QUANTUM
$0.002728
-0.69%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 05:35
Delen
Unveiling A Game-Changing Asset Allocation Strategy
The post Unveiling A Game-Changing Asset Allocation Strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Morgan Stanley Crypto: Unveiling A Game-Changing Asset Allocation Strategy Skip to content Home Crypto News Morgan Stanley Crypto: Unveiling a Game-Changing Asset Allocation Strategy Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/morgan-stanley-crypto-strategy/
GAME
$33.9978
-5.02%
COM
$0.016588
+0.49%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 05:29
Delen
BlockDAG Sees Massive Buying; PEPE and Ethena Updates
The post BlockDAG Sees Massive Buying; PEPE and Ethena Updates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 26 September 2025 | 00:00 See how BlockDAG races toward its $600M presale goal with almost $410M raised and whales buying at $0.0013. Get the latest on PEPE’s price dip and Ethena’s market update. The crypto market continues to churn with quick shifts in sentiment. Pepe (PEPE) slipped nearly 6% to around $0.0000107 as the wider market pulled back, while Ethena (ENA) prepares to activate its fee switch that could unlock staking rewards above 5%. Both moves grabbed headlines but remain dependent on future votes and market rebounds, leaving investors waiting for confirmation. BlockDAG has raised nearly $410 million, sold over 26.3 billion BDAG coins, and locked its presale price at $0.0013 for a limited time with the $600 million target now in sight. With 312,000 holders, 3 million X1 mobile miners, and 20,000 hardware miners sold, the project is proving adoption before its first exchange listing. Each new million raised cuts into the final supply, turning this presale into a clear scarcity play. Once the cap is reached, the flat price disappears, and market rates will decide the future. PEPE Price Dips 6% as Whales Quietly Load Up During Market Turbulence PEPE slipped nearly 6% in the past 24 hours, falling to around $0.0000107 as the broader crypto market faced a sharp sell-off. The CoinDesk 20 index dropped about 1.8%, with memecoins suffering the biggest losses. Trading activity spiked into the trillions of tokens as sellers tested support levels, creating a volatile 9% intraday range. Despite the decline, blockchain data shows large investors increasing their exposure. The top 100 non-exchange wallets boosted their holdings by 1.38% over the past week, while exchange balances fell, signaling accumulation by long-term holders. For investors, this shift suggests that whales view the pullback as a buying opportunity, positioning PEPE for a…
PEPE
$0.0000092
-2.85%
COM
$0.016588
+0.49%
GET
$0.004823
-8.56%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 05:27
Delen
Best Altcoins to Buy as BNB to Slash Fees Amidst Aster Trading Chaos
The post Best Altcoins to Buy as BNB to Slash Fees Amidst Aster Trading Chaos appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Best Altcoins to Buy as BNB to Slash Fees Amidst Aster Trading Chaos Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/best-altcoins-to-buy-as-bnb-to-slash-fees-amidst-aster-trading-chaos/
BNB
$950.3
-4.49%
ASTER
$1.8426
-13.39%
COM
$0.016588
+0.49%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 05:25
Delen
Jacqui Heinrich Brings White House Expertise To Weekends With New Fox News Show
The post Jacqui Heinrich Brings White House Expertise To Weekends With New Fox News Show appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fox News senior White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich expands her duties to include hosting ‘The Sunday Briefing’ on Fox News Channel. Fox News This Sunday marks a major milestone for Jacqui Heinrich, Fox News Channel’s senior White House correspondent, as she makes her debut as the rotating anchor of the network’s new weekend program, The Sunday Briefing. The show launched last weekend–hosted by Heinrich’s partner at the White House, Peter Doocy–and represents not only a new chapter in Heinrich’s career but also an opportunity for Heinrich and Doocy to experiment and reshape how political news is delivered to a changing audience. “I’m still a little tired,” Heinrich told me from the White House, describing her exhausting travel schedule over the last few weeks, including stops in the UK and Arizona, where she covered the death of Charlie Kirk. “But (I’m) very excited for this new and exciting show. I think it’s going to be great.” WASHINGTON, DC April 22, 2025: Senior White House Correspondent for Fox News Jacqui Heinrich before a White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Daily Briefing in The James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on Tuesday April 22, 2025. (Photo by Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images) The Washington Post via Getty Images The show, Heinrich says, is being built “from the ground up,” in an effort to reach viewers who may get their news as much from TikTok as they do from networks like Fox News. “There’s so much to cover and so many big headlines—you can take the show in many different directions,” she told me, without revealing any surprises in store for her debut Sunday. “We’ve got a few irons in the fire, but we will get back to you on what the plan is once it is set…
WHITE
$0.0002852
-3.38%
HOUSE
$0.008119
-4.25%
FOX
$0.0238
-2.29%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 05:24
Delen
$427 Million Wiped Out In An Hour
The post $427 Million Wiped Out In An Hour appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Massive Crypto Futures Liquidation: $427 Million Wiped Out In An Hour Skip to content Home Crypto News Massive Crypto Futures Liquidation: $427 Million Wiped Out in an Hour Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/massive-crypto-futures-liquidation-6/
COM
$0.016588
+0.49%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 05:02
Delen
HYPE Price Prediction Amid Hyperion DeFi $10M Treasury Buy and Whale Accumulation- Is $55 Next?
Read the full article at coingape.com.
HYPE
$42.61
+0.75%
DEFI
$0.001475
-7.23%
COM
$0.016588
+0.49%
Delen
Coinstats
2025/09/26 04:58
Delen
Did Michael Saylor Rebut a Controversial Bitcoin Proposal? It’s Complicated
A debate simmering among Bitcoiners was escalated by Michael Saylor’s social media activity, intentionally or not.
NOT
$0.001551
-2.20%
Delen
Coinstats
2025/09/26 04:50
Delen
Dogecoin Price Approaches $0.25 Key Resistance with $1 Target Ahead
Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/dogecoin-price-approaches-0-25-key-resistance-with-1-target-ahead/
1
$0.008605
-33.33%
COM
$0.016588
+0.49%
Delen
Coinstats
2025/09/26 04:50
Delen
Trending nieuws
Meer
CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025
Bank of Canada cuts rate to 2.5% as tariffs and weak hiring hit economy
Robert Kiyosaki Calls Central Banks “Criminal” for Inflation Growth
Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550
Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit