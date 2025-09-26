2025-09-26 Friday

A Statement that Stirred Up the Cryptocurrency World: An Altcoin Founder Wants Transactions to Be Reversible

A Statement that Stirred Up the Cryptocurrency World: An Altcoin Founder Wants Transactions to Be Reversible

The post A Statement that Stirred Up the Cryptocurrency World: An Altcoin Founder Wants Transactions to Be Reversible appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US-based stablecoin issuer Circle has considered making transactions reversible for its dollar-pegged cryptocurrency, USD Coin (USDC). “We are evaluating the possibility of reversing transactions in cases of fraud or dispute,” the company’s chairman, Heath Tarbert, told the Financial Times. Stablecoins stand out as cryptocurrencies pegged to traditional financial assets like the dollar. They are seen as safe havens against volatile crypto assets like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) and are increasingly being used in international payments. Tarbert argued that reversing erroneous or malicious transactions, as in traditional finance, could make stablecoins more accessible. However, this approach could be controversial within the cryptocurrency ecosystem, as many crypto advocates view the principle of “ultimate consensus” as fundamental and consider reversing transactions to be an intervention by a central authority. Tarbert highlighted this balance, saying, “We want a transaction to happen instantly, but we also want it to be irreversible. There’s a natural tension there.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/a-statement-that-stirred-up-the-cryptocurrency-world-an-altcoin-founder-wants-transactions-to-be-reversible/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 05:43
Circle Faces Backlash Over Reversible USDC Plans

Circle Faces Backlash Over Reversible USDC Plans

The post Circle Faces Backlash Over Reversible USDC Plans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Circle is facing a lot of community backlash after publicizing plans to make USDC transactions reversible. The firm argued that this could prevent crimes, but might change DeFi forever. This measure could recreate TradFi centralization on the blockchain, creating new pressure for DEXs and liquidity pools to do likewise. Some critics don’t believe reversible transactions would even deter thefts. Circle’s Reversible Transactions Sponsored Circle has been growing in market prominence and expanding its ecosystem lately, so it’s no surprise that the company has some ambitious plans. Still, a recent report details a possible future that once seemed unthinkable. Contrary to the notions of a trustless, immutable blockchain, Circle is exploring the feasibility of reversible USDC transactions. In response, the community offered its strong backlash: USDC is announcing reversible transactions. We’ve lost the plot. USDC is fiat on a surveillance ledger. This isn’t crypto, it’s tyranny. Freedom Dollar fixes this. — Aaron Day (@AaronRDay) September 25, 2025 These criticisms take a few different forms. The initial included an interview with Heath Tarbert, President of Circle, who discussed the motivations to implement reversible transactions. Simply put, the decision is an attempt to make DeFi align more with TradFi’s structures. This change could further encourage corporate participation with Circle. Sponsored Traditional finance institutions employ these rules for a few reasons. On one hand, they could become an additional guardrail to prevent fraud or minimize damage. However, it inevitably involves creating official arbiters of what “fraud” is. Rather than a decentralized model, Circle would simply become a new bank-like institution. Recreating TradFi Dynamics On-Chain For some DeFi veterans, that isn’t a sufficient justification. The crypto community still feels the sting of prolonged debanking campaigns, and it has no interest in creating a similar power dynamic, even if “Web3-native” institutions are directing it. Some experts…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 05:38
Shutdown Winners: Are There Any?

Shutdown Winners: Are There Any?

The post Shutdown Winners: Are There Any? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Government shutdowns have short- and long-term policy implications, and they cause some serious disruptions and some simply inconvenient ones. As policy insiders talk about who has the upper hand on this one, Americans can be forgiven for having a different view of this familiar drama. The duration of a shutdown matters, of course, as does its proximity to elections, but what another shutdown is likely to do is to cement already negative views of Congress and of government and political leadership in general. Democrats have been getting a lot of advice from fellow partisans about how to handle this one, with what appears to be general agreement that they should focus on the Obamacare’s enhanced premium subsidies and reversing Medicaid cuts. There is concern among some moderate Republicans about this as well. In most polls I’ve seen over the years, the public trusts Democrats more than Republicans on health care. The Democrat’s advantage on health care notwithstanding, the polls provide evidence that another shutdown won’t give either party an advantage. Approval of Congress is already low as it has been for a long time. In Gallup’s September poll, just 26% approved of the way Congress was handling its job. In another long-standing Gallup measure, 49% had very little confidence in the institution of Congress, and another 36% had some. Only 10% had a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in this key institution. Other polls provide a mixed picture of the current environment. When the Economist/YouGov asked in mid-September about the effectiveness of the leadership of both parties, 26% said leadership of the Democratic Party was effective. In a separate question, 52% gave that response about GOP leadership. Still, Democrats now lead Republicans solidly on the generic ballot question in the latest Economist/YouGov survey, 39% to 35%. Yet,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 05:15
Analysts Predict Dogecoin Price Will Explode: Why The $1 Mark Is Inevitable

Analysts Predict Dogecoin Price Will Explode: Why The $1 Mark Is Inevitable

The post Analysts Predict Dogecoin Price Will Explode: Why The $1 Mark Is Inevitable appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto analysts Kaleo and Mags have predicted that the Dogecoin price will witness a parabolic run, with the potential to reach the $1 mark. This comes amid the top meme coin’s downtrend, which puts it at risk of retesting the $0.2 mark.  Dogecoin Price Eyes Parabolic Rally To $1 In an X post, Kaleo declared that the Dogecoin price will rip to new highs from its current level. He further remarked that it is only a matter of time before prices catch up with institutional interest coming from DOGE treasury companies and ETFs. In line with this, he advised market participants not to “sleep on the king of memes.” Meanwhile, crypto analyst Mags indicated that the Dogecoin price could rally to as high as $1 on this projected parabolic rally. He suggested that there is no way that the “father of all meme coins,” which is supported and shilled by Elon Musk, wouldn’t be able to pull a 3x increase in this market cycle.  Mags asserted that the bull run is dedicated to meme coins and that the Dogecoin price will lead the meme coin supercycle round 2. It is worth mentioning that Elon Musk’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, is the Chairman of CleanCore, the foremost DOGE treasury company, which is looking to acquire up to 1 billion coins. The company already holds over 600 million DOGE.  As Kaleo noted, institutional interest has also picked up following the launch of REX-Osprey’s Dogecoin ETF, which became the first meme coin ETF to launch. The Dogecoin price had notably surged above $0.3 ahead of the ETF’s launch. However, it has been on a downtrend since the fund launched, indicating that this was a ‘sell the news’ event. DOGE is down over 12% since then, a development which also comes amid a broad crypto…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 05:04
Crypto Index ETF With XRP Exposure Goes Live

Crypto Index ETF With XRP Exposure Goes Live

The post Crypto Index ETF With XRP Exposure Goes Live appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Generic listing standard  Wave of new ETF approvals  Hashdex’s cryptocurrency index ETF has now gone live, according to a Thursday report.  The product offers exposure to Ripple-linked XRP, Solana (SOL), Stellar (XLM), as well as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), the two leading cryptocurrencies.  This comes after Graysclale’s GDLC was also launched last week.  Generic listing standard  The ETF has been greenlit under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s new generic listing standard.  A “generic listing standard” is a rule that makes it possible for exchanges, such as the Nasdaq, to list ETFs automatically instead of going through several months of wrangling.  It is supposed to be a game-changer for crypto, given that such products tend to face long reviews and delays. As reported by U.Today, the new standard covers a slew of various cryptocurrencies that have CFTC-certified futures. You Might Also Like A certain asset should also trade on a market that is part of the Intermarket Surveillance Group (ISG) in order to ensure proper surveillance.  Most importantly, a specific ETH should have at least 40% of an asset that already has an available ETF. Hence, “combo” ETFs that also contain more arcane altcoins can qualify for a debut without going through a formal approval process.  Wave of new ETF approvals  According to a recent report by Reuters, the U.S. market is on track to be flooded by cryptocurrency-related ETFs. The report says that the list of ETFs that will be approved in the near future includes spot-based Solana (SOL) and XRP ETFs.  This wave of ETF approvals is highly expected to kickstart another cryptocurrency rally.  Source: https://u.today/crypto-index-etf-with-xrp-exposure-goes-live
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 04:55
Without Subsidies, U.S. Solar Energy Must Shine On Its Own Merits

Without Subsidies, U.S. Solar Energy Must Shine On Its Own Merits

The post Without Subsidies, U.S. Solar Energy Must Shine On Its Own Merits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The “Big Beautiful Bill Act,” signed at the White House in Washington, DC, on July 4, 2025, creates challenges for the solar industry as it pulls back subsidies. This has caused an immediate shock to the industry and a reevaluation of the market by its largest players. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / POOL / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) POOL/AFP via Getty Images President Trump has repeatedly criticized solar and wind, most recently in at the U.N. General Assembly, calling them “a joke” and the “scam of the century.” Congressional Republicans passed the One Big, Beautiful Bill, which put the brakes on federal clean energy subsidies by terminating investment and production tax credits for wind and solar projects not in service by the end of 2027, with a “beginning of construction” deadline of July 4, 2026. A lack of federal support, and in some cases, politically motivated hostility, has caused many to declare that renewables as a source of energy in the United States are on the decline, and China’s rise as the driving force in the green energy space. However, the U.S. situation is not as bleak as some might suggest. One might expect a decline in an industry that has recently lost significant federal support, but so far, the opposite has been happening. The Energy Information Administration reports that about 33 of the roughly 64 gigawatts of new U.S. electric generating capacity planned for 2025 will be solar. Also of interest are U.S.-based firms working on potentially higher-efficiency, lower-cost technologies. While “picking winners” among these could prove disappointing, one or two successful technological disruptions could transform the U.S. position in this competitive arena. Far from a sector on life support, the solar industry is growing, but it will need to adapt to the new political…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 04:54
ETH Liquidations Surge As Price Slips To $4K

ETH Liquidations Surge As Price Slips To $4K

The post ETH Liquidations Surge As Price Slips To $4K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. High leverage trading leads to massive losses, with $44M lost in just 40 days. Ethereum longs face extreme risk as liquidation sits only $100 below entry price. ETH shows bearish pressure with RSI near 33.9 and MACD signaling weak momentum. One of the most closely watched accounts in crypto trading circles has racked up more than $44 million in losses in just 40 days. According to EmberCN data, the individual first saw $35.8 million vanish on an Ethereum long, then followed with a $7.5 million loss shorting Bitcoin.  Despite the string of setbacks, he has returned to the market with another aggressive bet, a massive Ethereum long. The move highlights both the scale of volatility in crypto and the risks of narrow-margin leverage. Pattern of Costly Missteps The trader’s strategy has repeatedly ended in liquidation. His long on Ethereum lasted less than 12 hours before a sharp price drop erased $2.4 million. He then shifted into a Bitcoin short, only to lose another $7.5 million as markets moved against him.  Following these losses, he withdrew $450,000 from his Hyperliquid account into Crypto.com, seemingly stepping away from the market. However, this break was short-lived. Related: Ethereum Fusaka Upgrade Slated for Dec 3 With Scaling Boosts New Long, Risk Level Tightened Just five hours ago, he reopened a massive Ethereum long, this time buying 15,700 ETH worth $65.4 million at $4,178. His liquidation level sits precariously close at $4,078 just $100 below his entry price. This narrow margin highlights the extreme risk, suggesting either confidence in a rebound or a final gamble. Ethereum Under Pressure at $4,000 Ethereum itself has been under pressure. The asset opened near $4,174 but slipped to $4,009, marking a 4% daily decline. Attempts to climb above $4,150 have consistently failed, signaling strong resistance. The $4,000 mark now…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 04:53
Hong Kong-Based Company Pop Culture Group Plans to Acquire Hundreds of Bitcoins in a Year! Here Are the Details

Hong Kong-Based Company Pop Culture Group Plans to Acquire Hundreds of Bitcoins in a Year! Here Are the Details

The post Hong Kong-Based Company Pop Culture Group Plans to Acquire Hundreds of Bitcoins in a Year! Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hong Kong-based company Pop Culture Group has announced a major strategic move through its subsidiary CPFH. Pop Culture Group Enters Crypto Entertainment Market with 1,000 BTC Acquisition The company announced plans to purchase an additional 1,000 Bitcoin (BTC) within the next year. This move marks the creation of a new fund called the “Crypto Pop Fund,” designed to hold a total of $100 million, and represents the company’s full-scale entry into the multi-trillion crypto entertainment market. Pop Culture Group’s goal is not only to invest through this fund, which sets digital trends, but also to lead radical transformations in the entertainment industry. By integrating artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, tokenization and gamification technologies, the company aims to transform ticketing systems at music festivals and concerts, provide audiences with real-time interaction experiences, and develop financing solutions based on innovative revenue models. With this move, Pop Culture Group aims to both strengthen its position in the crypto asset market and become a leading player in the digitalization of the global entertainment industry. The company’s “Crypto Pop Fund” will play a critical role in the integration of traditional entertainment with digital assets. This initiative has the potential to expand the opportunities offered by the crypto economy for both investors and stakeholders in the music and events industry. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/hong-kong-based-company-pop-culture-group-plans-to-acquire-hundreds-of-bitcoins-in-a-year-here-are-the-details/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 04:52
Morgan Stanley to launch crypto asset-allocation strategy

Morgan Stanley to launch crypto asset-allocation strategy

The post Morgan Stanley to launch crypto asset-allocation strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Morgan Stanley is launching a strategy to allow clients to allocate part of their portfolios to digital assets. The strategy is tailored to individual risk profiles, with typical allocations suggested at zero to a few percentage points. Morgan Stanley, a global investment bank overseeing approximately $4.8 trillion in assets, plans to launch a crypto asset-allocation strategy for client portfolios. The strategy will enable clients to include digital assets in their investment holdings, with allocations typically ranging from zero to a few percentage points based on individual risk profiles. Morgan Stanley’s E*Trade platform is set to enable spot trading of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana in the first half of 2026, partnering with Zerohash for liquidity and custody services. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/morgan-stanley-crypto-asset-allocation-strategy/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 04:47
Strategic WLFI Token Buyback Set to Boost Value

Strategic WLFI Token Buyback Set to Boost Value

BitcoinWorld Strategic WLFI Token Buyback Set to Boost Value In the dynamic world of decentralized finance, news of projects taking decisive action to enhance their ecosystem always captures attention. This week, WorldLibertyFinancial (WLFI) is making headlines with a significant move: the initiation of a WLFI token buyback and burn program. This development is poised to create a ripple effect for the project and its community. What is the Strategic WLFI Token Buyback and Burn? WorldLibertyFinancial (WLFI) recently announced on X that it will begin buying back and burning its native tokens. This isn’t just an arbitrary decision; it’s a strategic move following the unanimous passage of a governance proposal. The core of this initiative involves allocating all protocol-owned liquidity fees specifically for this purpose. Protocol-Owned Liquidity Fees: These are funds generated by the WLFI protocol itself, often from transaction fees or other operational activities. Instead of being used for other purposes, they are now dedicated to reducing token supply. Governance Proposal: The fact that this was a unanimous decision by the community underscores a strong consensus and commitment to the project’s long-term health. It highlights the power of decentralized governance. The commitment to a transparent WLFI token buyback process means that details will be openly shared, fostering trust and accountability within the community. How Does WLFI’s Token Buyback Benefit Holders? A token buyback and burn mechanism is a powerful deflationary tool in the crypto space. When tokens are bought back from the open market and then permanently removed from circulation (burned), the total supply decreases. What does this mean for existing holders? Increased Scarcity: With fewer tokens available, each remaining token theoretically becomes more scarce and potentially more valuable. Potential Price Appreciation: Reduced supply, assuming constant or increasing demand, can lead to upward pressure on the token’s price. Community Empowerment: The decision for the WLFI token buyback came directly from a governance vote, demonstrating that the community has a direct say in shaping the project’s economic future. This fosters a sense of ownership and long-term commitment. This strategy aligns WLFI with a growing trend among successful DeFi projects that implement similar mechanisms to create sustainable value for their ecosystems. Ensuring Transparency in the WLFI Token Buyback Process Transparency is paramount in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors. WLFI has explicitly stated its intention to disclose all details of the buyback and burn process. Why is this so crucial? Building Trust: Open communication about when, how many, and at what price tokens are bought and burned helps build confidence among investors and community members. Preventing Manipulation: Transparent reporting mitigates concerns about market manipulation, ensuring that the process is fair and equitable. Accountability: By openly sharing data, WLFI demonstrates its commitment to accountability, a core principle of decentralized finance. This proactive approach to transparency reinforces WLFI’s dedication to its community and the integrity of the WLFI token buyback program. The Broader Impact of Token Buybacks in DeFi The implementation of a WLFI token buyback strategy is not an isolated event; it reflects a broader evolution in the DeFi space. Many projects are moving towards sustainable economic models that reward long-term holders and reduce inflationary pressures. Token buybacks, often funded by protocol revenue, are a key component of these strategies. This approach can: Attract New Investors: Projects with clear value accrual mechanisms are often more attractive to potential investors looking for stable and growing assets. Foster Ecosystem Growth: A healthier token economy can encourage more participation in the protocol, leading to increased usage and innovation. Provide Long-Term Sustainability: By systematically reducing supply, projects aim to create a more robust and enduring economic foundation. WLFI’s move could serve as an example for other projects looking to strengthen their tokenomics and foster a more engaged community. The initiation of the WLFI token buyback and burn program marks a significant milestone for WorldLibertyFinancial. By dedicating protocol liquidity fees to this endeavor, and doing so with a commitment to transparency, WLFI is actively working to enhance the value proposition for its token holders and reinforce community trust. This strategic decision, born from a unanimous governance vote, positions WLFI for potentially stronger long-term growth and stability within the competitive DeFi landscape. It’s a clear signal of the project’s dedication to sustainable value creation. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is a token buyback and burn? A1: A token buyback involves a project purchasing its own tokens from the open market. A token burn then permanently removes these purchased tokens from circulation, reducing the total supply. Q2: Why is WLFI implementing a buyback and burn? A2: WLFI is implementing this to reduce the total supply of its native token, aiming to increase its scarcity and potentially its market value, benefiting existing token holders. This was decided via a community governance proposal. Q3: Where do the funds for the WLFI token buyback come from? A3: The funds for the WLFI token buyback will come exclusively from protocol-owned liquidity fees, which are generated through the operations of the WorldLibertyFinancial protocol. Q4: How will WLFI ensure transparency in this process? A4: WLFI has committed to transparently disclosing all details related to the buyback and burn process, including the amounts, timing, and execution, to maintain community trust and accountability. Q5: How does this impact the WLFI community? A5: This move is expected to benefit the community by potentially increasing token value and demonstrating a strong commitment to sustainable growth. It also highlights the effectiveness of decentralized governance, as the decision was community-driven. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your friends and fellow crypto enthusiasts on social media to spread the word about WLFI’s exciting new initiative! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping cryptocurrency price action. This post Strategic WLFI Token Buyback Set to Boost Value first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/26 04:30
