2025-09-26 Friday

BlockDAG Leads As Pepeto, Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, And Maxi Doge Build Strength

BlockDAG Leads As Pepeto, Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, And Maxi Doge Build Strength

The post BlockDAG Leads As Pepeto, Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, And Maxi Doge Build Strength appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 26 September 2025 | 01:42 Presales are once again the most discussed way into crypto, giving investors early positions before tokens list on exchanges. 2025 is packed with presale activity, yet only a few look like serious contenders worth attention. BlockDAG is grabbing headlines with a record raise, Pepeto is taking the meme spotlight with staking and a live demo exchange, while Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, and Maxi Doge each add their own angle. Together, these names shape the shortlist of top crypto presales to consider now. BlockDAG: Record-Breaking Raise Reframes 2025 BlockDAG is rewriting the presale script. With nearly $410 million raised and more than 26.3 billion BDAG sold, the project shows the kind of pace rivals only talk about. The current price is $0.0013, and that window won’t stay open. With a confirmed exchange debut at $0.05, buyers today lock a projected 3,746% ROI at listing. Some analysts even float a $1 long-term target. The ecosystem is already active: 312,000 holders, 3 million mobile miners on the X1 app, and nearly 20,000 ASIC miners shipped worldwide. Add the Awakening Testnet launch, and BlockDAG is proving the infrastructure is more than hype. Still, while BlockDAG wins on scale, Pepeto wins on affordability and culture. At just $0.000000155, Pepeto pairs meme-driven upside with 226% staking rewards and a story tied to its rivalry with Pepe, one of crypto’s biggest meme brands. Bitcoin Hyper: Extending Bitcoin’s Playbook Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) has raised over $15 million, with tokens priced at $0.012905. It frames itself as a high-speed Layer-2 for Bitcoin, blending zk-rollups with Solana-like throughput. Backers earn between 72–76% APY, and the roadmap targets DeFi integration alongside smart contract support. Analysts speculate Hyper could post 100x gains if execution delivers. Yet competition from established Layer-2s is intense, and adoption is not…
2025/09/26 06:42
Bloomberg Analyst Calls Bitcoin’s 350% Surge Following ETF Launch “Natural”

Bloomberg Analyst Calls Bitcoin's 350% Surge Following ETF Launch "Natural"

The post Bloomberg Analyst Calls Bitcoin’s 350% Surge Following ETF Launch “Natural” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin has risen about 350% since the ETF filings two years ago, as Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas called attention to in a recent tweet. The Bloomberg analyst was reacting to a crypto user who seemed to downplay Bitcoin’s rise since spot ETF filings were filed two years ago.  Balchunas explains what Bitcoin’s 350% rise meant in terms of annualized return. That is “93% annualized return, about 5x US stocks,” Balchunas explained. He pointed out one of the reasons why Bitcoin’s rise might have been downplayed: the fact that the gains might have come without a “god candle.” Bro is somehow pissed bc bitcoin *only* went up 350% since the ETF filings two yrs ago. That’s 93% annualized return, about 5x US stocks. (I think) the issue here is that the gains have come without God Candle dopamine hits, so ppl going through withdrawal. But this is the… https://t.co/Z7v2IBZxlE — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 25, 2025 A god candle implies a  sudden, massive and powerful surge in an asset’s value over a short period. Bitcoin instead has steadily risen since a price of around $24,900 in September 2023, reaching an all-time high of $124,457 on Aug. 14, 2025. According to Balchunas, Bitcoin’s steady rise remains natural, being a less volatile move that remains beneficial. “This is the natural way of things for a maturing asset, less volatile movement, and there are many benefits to that,” Balchunas said. Bitcoin price Bitcoin extended it’s losses in a volatile week for digital assets, with about $140 billion in market value erased and a large options expiry looming. At press time, Bitcoin was down 1.76% in the last 24 hours to $111,024 and down 6% weekly. The next test comes Friday, when more than $17 billion in notional open interest tied to Bitcoin and…
2025/09/26 06:40
Brett Goldstein’s ‘All Of You’ Started As An ‘Illegally’ Filmed Short

Brett Goldstein's 'All Of You' Started As An 'Illegally' Filmed Short

The post Brett Goldstein’s ‘All Of You’ Started As An ‘Illegally’ Filmed Short appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. (Left to right) Imogen Poots and Brett Goldstein in ‘All of You.’ Apple Films Brett Goldstein is now a household name thanks to acclaimed work, including Ted Lasso and Shrinking. However, when the British comedian, writer, producer, and actor made the short film ten years ago that has become All of You, it was a different story. “Ten years ago, it was nothing and nobody,” he says with a laugh as we chat over Zoom. “We made the original short film, which is essentially the first ten minutes of the feature, with three people: me, Will Bridges, and Laura Haddock. We went on the streets of London and just shot everything illegally.” Bridges co-wrote All of You with Goldstein and returns as director for the feature version. “Will had his camera really far away from us, so it didn’t look like we were filming anything, and they did it all with a long lens. We just walked around with him filming us and wearing little secret mics. That’s how we did the short film. We made it for something like fifty quid altogether. The film we made in two days for basically no money really felt special. I did other things, bigger things, but kept coming back to this short, and it was like, ‘There’s something really special about it.’ The more we went on, the busier we both got. I did Ted Lasso and Shrinking, and Will did Black Mirror and Stranger Things, but we’d still talk all the time. We keep talking about this short, this story, and these two characters, and eventually, we finally got the chance to write and make it.” Brett Goldstein Clicked With Imogen Poots Over Zoom All of You is a science fiction romantic drama that has Emmy Award winner Goldstein and Green…
2025/09/26 06:33
Google Invests in Bitcoin Miner Cipher Mining Through $3 Billion AI Deal

Google Invests in Bitcoin Miner Cipher Mining Through $3 Billion AI Deal

Google secured a 5.4% stake in Bitcoin mining company Cipher Mining as part of a massive artificial intelligence infrastructure deal announced September 25, 2025.
2025/09/26 06:30
Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Announces $100M Bitcoin-Backed Credit Facility with Two Prime

Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Announces $100M Bitcoin-Backed Credit Facility with Two Prime

The post Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Announces $100M Bitcoin-Backed Credit Facility with Two Prime appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes The mining company leverages its 12,000+ BTC treasury to secure institutional financing at competitive rates. Bitcoin-backed lending gains momentum as miners prefer non-dilutive funding over traditional equity offerings. CLSK shares remain stable at $13.68 despite securing major credit facilities for operational growth. CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK), a major player in the US Bitcoin mining sector, has established a new $100 million Bitcoin-backed credit facility with Two Prime, an institutional lender. The agreement, announced on Sept. 25, pushes CleanSpark’s total collateralized lending capacity to $400 million, marking a significant step in its capital growth strategy. With the credit, they plan to accelerate data center expansion, strengthen high-performance computing (HPC) initiatives, and support the company’s Digital Asset Management team in optimizing its Bitcoin treasury. Currently, they have more than 12,000 BTC in their treasury, which they have been accumulating since January 2025, when they had 10,000 BTC. “I am proud that we have so effectively utilized our treasury balance of nearly 13,000 bitcoin to finance growth through responsibly sized leverage with excellent partners like Two Prime, at a market-leading cost of capital,” said Gary A. Vecchiarelli, CleanSpark’s Chief Financial Officer and President. Bitcoin-Backed Financing Gains Traction Among Major Miners The Two Prime facility represents CleanSpark’s second significant Bitcoin-backed funding this week. Earlier, the company announced another $100 million line of credit, arranged with Coinbase Prime. This trend reflects a growing interest among miners in leveraging digital assets for financing and preserving shareholder value, rather than relying on equity offerings to raise capital. The strategy supports operational growth while maintaining exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements, according to their press release. https://t.co/h7xDdpkoz6 — CleanSpark Inc. (@CleanSpark_Inc) September 25, 2025 Two Prime CEO Alexander Blume welcomed CleanSpark’s move, stating the partnership demonstrates growing confidence in using Bitcoin BTC $109 487 24h volatility: 3.6% Market…
2025/09/26 06:23
Ohio Clears Bitcoin Payment Processing for State Services

Ohio Clears Bitcoin Payment Processing for State Services

The post Ohio Clears Bitcoin Payment Processing for State Services appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ohio State Board of Deposit unanimously approved a vendor to process Bitcoin payments for state fees and services. The move follows the Ohio Blockchain Basics Act and plans for an Ohio Strategic Crypto Reserve. More U.S. states are exploring Bitcoin reserves, with 47 introducing proposals and about 26 still actively considering legislation. Ohio residents will soon be able to pay state fees and services using Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, following a unanimous vote by the Ohio State Board of Deposit.  On Wednesday, the board cleared the last hurdle by selecting a vendor to process crypto transactions, including Bitcoin. This decision wraps up a process that began in April when Secretary of State Frank LaRose and State Treasurer Robert Sprague proposed crypto payment options. The plan secured initial board approval in May, but required a final vendor sign-off to move forward. Demand for Bitcoin and Crypto Payment Options “With hundreds of thousands of transactions handled by my office each year, it’s clear Ohioans are asking for a crypto option,” LaRose said. “We’re ready to be the first state to provide it.” LaRose noted that filings ranging from business registrations to campaign finance reports often draw requests for easier digital payment methods. Coinbase CLO Paul Grewal applauded the development on social media, saying, “Government payments in Ohio today. Everything on-chain tomorrow.” Part of Ohio’s Broader Crypto Strategy The crypto payment plan is part of a larger digital asset agenda taking shape in Ohio. In June, the state House advanced the Ohio Blockchain Basics Act. This bill prohibits local governments from restricting the use of digital assets and exempting crypto transactions under $200 from capital gains tax reporting. Related: Liechtenstein to Accept Bitcoin Payments for Certain State Services LaRose has also voiced support for House Bill 18, which aims to create an Ohio…
2025/09/26 06:20
Sui Blockchain Moves Beyond DeFi With New Asia-Focused Partnerships

Sui Blockchain Moves Beyond DeFi With New Asia-Focused Partnerships

The post Sui Blockchain Moves Beyond DeFi With New Asia-Focused Partnerships appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain 26 September 2025 | 01:03 Blockchain project Sui is moving beyond pure DeFi experiments and into everyday use cases, with new deals in Asia showing how digital assets could touch both wellness and restaurant payments. One of the new collaborations comes from South Korea’s T’order, a company that powers mobile ordering at restaurants. Together with Sui, it plans to create a payment rail built on stablecoins, with a won-backed token expected to roll out on the network soon. Beyond payments, T’order wants to handle customer membership data on-chain, potentially opening blockchain services to millions of diners in the country’s $140 billion food industry. Christian Thompson of the Sui Foundation said the partnership is about making crypto transactions feel seamless. He argued that as digital currencies become part of mainstream payments, Sui aims to anchor itself at the center of that shift. A Push Into Digital Health At the same time, wellness protocol CUDIS is expanding onto Sui. The platform uses an AI-driven “smart ring” that tracks activity, sleep, and other health data, rewarding users with tokens for healthy habits. The move is designed to take advantage of Sui’s data-handling capabilities, particularly tools like Walrus and Seal, which are tailored for privacy-sensitive information. The global digital healthcare market is expected to climb past $500 billion within the next three years, yet interoperability and control over personal data remain unsolved problems. CUDIS believes Sui’s blockchain stack – combining execution, consensus, and developer tools in a single framework – can deliver the secure, scalable infrastructure needed to reach more users. Bigger Picture Both partnerships underline how Sui is trying to tie its growth to practical applications rather than speculation alone. By positioning itself in healthcare and dining – industries with broad consumer reach – the network is signaling that its ambitions stretch…
2025/09/26 06:15
BlackRock files for Bitcoin premium income ETF via Delaware

BlackRock files for Bitcoin premium income ETF via Delaware

The post BlackRock files for Bitcoin premium income ETF via Delaware appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin premium income ETF in Delaware, expanding its suite of crypto investment products. The new ETF aims to generate income via Bitcoin-related premiums, targeting yield-focused investors rather than pure price exposure. BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, filed today for a Bitcoin premium income ETF in Delaware. The proposed fund represents a new investment product designed to generate income through Bitcoin-related premiums. The filing extends BlackRock’s crypto expansion beyond its spot Bitcoin ETF (IBIT), which reached $90 billion in assets under management by September 2025. The firm captured 60% of the US Bitcoin ETF market share with IBIT. BlackRock’s Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs generated $260 million in annual revenue less than two years after launch. The asset manager has been adding Bitcoin exposure to its in-house funds, with model portfolios allocating 1%-2% to crypto assets. The premium income structure targets income-focused investors seeking Bitcoin exposure with yield generation, differentiating it from BlackRock’s existing spot Bitcoin product that tracks the cryptocurrency’s price movements directly. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/blackrock-bitcoin-premium-income-etf-filing-delaware/
2025/09/26 06:11
Hashdex’s Crypto Index ETF Tracking XRP, Solana, And Cardano Gets Regulatory Nod ⋆ ZyCrypto

Hashdex's Crypto Index ETF Tracking XRP, Solana, And Cardano Gets Regulatory Nod ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Hashdex’s Crypto Index ETF Tracking XRP, Solana, And Cardano Gets Regulatory Nod ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp In a major development, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved the addition of XRP and Solana, among other cryptocurrencies, to crypto asset management firm Hashdex’s Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF under its new generic listing standards.  The approval comes less than 10 months after Hashdex’s fund, which currently focuses on Bitcoin and Ethereum, first received SEC approval. Hashdex Adds More Altcoins To Its U.S.-Based Index ETF Holding BTC And ETH The SEC has greenlighted the proposal by Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF to hold crypto assets beyond Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Here we go… Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF *approved* under SEC’s new generic listing standards. Will now be able to own crypto assets beyond btc & eth. Looks like xrp, sol, & xlm. pic.twitter.com/OyZO9MLnMx — Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) September 25, 2025 The Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF is designed to track a diversified set of digital assets, giving investors regulated exposure to the crypto market. Seven specific altcoins, including Solana (SOL), Ripple’s XRP, Cardano (ADA), Chainlink (LINK), Avalanche (AVAX), Litecoin (LTC), and Uniswap (UNI), have now been added to the index ETF. Advertisement &nbsp Accelerating Approvals The approval signals how ETF issuers are accelerating planned crypto product rollouts now that US President Donald Trump — who has promised to turn the US into the “world’s crypto capital” — has instructed federal regulators to take a more lenient stance on digital asset regulation.  The Securities and Exchange Commission recently cleared a path for a flood of new crypto exchange-traded products to hit the market after signing off on generic listing standards for “commodity-based trust shares” across regulated exchanges such as the Nasdaq, Cboe BZX, and NYSE Arca. The regulatory shift marks a watershed for the crypto industry, eliminating much…
2025/09/26 06:10
USDC Stablecoin Issuer Circle Examines ‘Reversible’ Blockchain Transactions

USDC Stablecoin Issuer Circle Examines 'Reversible' Blockchain Transactions

The post USDC Stablecoin Issuer Circle Examines ‘Reversible’ Blockchain Transactions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Update, Sept. 25, 9:52 am UTC: This article has been updated to include comments from Andrei Grachev, founding partner at synthetic dollar protocol Falcon Finance. Circle, the world’s second-largest stablecoin issuer, is reportedly examining reversible transactions to help recover funds from fraud and hacks, which appears to counter one of crypto’s founding principles: That transactions are final and beyond centralized control. Circle president Heath Tarbert told the Financial Times on Thursday that the company is examining mechanisms that could allow transactions to be rolled back in cases of fraud or hacks, while still maintaining settlement finality. “We are thinking through [. . .] whether or not there’s the possibility of reversibility of transactions, right, but at the same time, we want settlement finality,” Tarbert told the FT. “So there’s an inherent tension there between being able to transfer something immediately, but having it be irrevocable […].” Clash with crypto ethos Supporters of reversibility argue it could help scam victims and bolster mainstream trust in stablecoins. Still, the idea challenges the decentralized model that underpins crypto, where transactions are permanent and immune from unilateral changes by issuers or validators. Cointelegraph has asked Circle for comment on the details of transaction reversibility and the parameters that would be used to decide on reversals. Related: Ethereum bulls tout supercycle, but Wall Street is skeptical Despite the centralization risks, transaction reversibility proved useful when decentralized exchange Cetus was exploited for over $220 million worth of digital assets on May 22, of which validators managed to freeze $162 million. A week later, Sui validators approved a governance proposal to return the frozen $162 million to Cetus. The Sui community passed a vote for frozen Cetus funds. Source: Sui While some decentralization advocates criticized validators’ ability to freeze the funds, other industry watchers praised the rapid response as a step…
2025/09/26 05:52
