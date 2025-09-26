Sézane Opens Its First Brooklyn Store As Part Of US Expansion

The post Sézane Opens Its First Brooklyn Store As Part Of US Expansion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Inside the new Brooklyn Sézane store. Photo Courtesy of Sézane On any given Saturday, even during heavy rainfall, it’s not uncommon to see a line formed outside of the Sézane’ Le Appartement’ boutique on Rue St. Fiacre in Paris’ 2nd arrondissement. Considering the oft-beleaguered state of retail, especially post-pandemic, it’s refreshing to see a store so genuinely crowded with shoppers that customers must be staggered in. Founder Morgane Sezalory, who founded the brand in 2013after her vintage find curations reached cult-status level, is behind the brand’s momentum and growth as it expands into more US markets and adds to its offerings. Ahead of the new Brooklyn store location, Sezalory checked in from her late summer vacation to break down Sézane’s success story and its next steps. Just after high school, Sezalory homed in on her artistic eye and found she had a knack for vintage hunting, reworking pieces, showcasing them, and subsequently selling them, as eBay and e-commerce in general were taking off in 2000. At 18, she pioneered the medium and soon generated a significant income from sales at a time when establishing a business on eBay was rare. “At some point, I realized it was the beginning of something, and I needed more than the eBay sales experience,” Sezalory said via Zoom. Morgane Sezalory of Sézane. Photo Courtesy of Sézane She launched a website called “Le Composantes,” still comprised of her vintage finds, but soon demand outpaced supply. “People were complaining and frustrated because I had monthly drops of about 100 pieces, and they would sell out in a minute. I needed to create my own product,” she continued. Next, the offerings were a mix of vintage-sourced styles and pieces that Sezalory designed, produced, and sold online. By 2013, the name Sézane was launched, and the curated vintage…