Why Reporting On Hunger Matters

Why Reporting On Hunger Matters

The post Why Reporting On Hunger Matters appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Millions affected by Hunger in America SLO Food Bank While food insecurity is on the rise and millions of Americans are grappling with rising costs, economic uncertainty, and fragile social safety nets, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s decision to cancel its longstanding Household Food Security Report is especially troubling. What an insult to humanity by announcing this decison during September, the Hunger Action Month, as designated by Feeding Amercia going back to 2007. The annual survey has been a critical tool in understanding who is going hungry, how severe the problem is, and whether public programs are actually working. Doing away with it doesn’t make food insecurity vanish—it makes it harder to see, to measure, and to address. Hunger and homelessness score high (50% – a great deal and 29% – a fair amount) on Americans’ worries list in 2025 Gallup Despite worrying about themselves, American households care very much about their fellow man as identified by recent Gallup research. In 2023 about 13.5% of U.S. housholds were food insecure at some point. Roughly 47.4 million people lived in food-insecure houselds in 2023, nearly 14 million children. This large and growing population deserves to be seen and certainly counted as we collectively attempt to ease their burden. US Food Insecurity is on the Rise Statista The annual USDA report has served for nearly 30 years as a gold standard. It has allowed policymakers, advocates, researchers, and the public to track how many households are food insecure, the trends over time, and disparities among states, rural and urban areas, households with/without children, etc. Without regular, independent reporting, decisions about funding, programs, benefit levels, eligibility, and priorities are being made with less accountability. If you don’t have up‐to‐date data, you’re flying blind. Eliminating the report under the pretext of being “politicized” or…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 06:36
5.4% pro forma in Cipher

5.4% pro forma in Cipher

The post 5.4% pro forma in Cipher appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Big Tech raises the stakes on HPC for AI: Google has provided a guarantee of 1.4 billion dollars on Fluidstack bonds, obtaining in return warrants to purchase approximately 24 million shares of Cipher Mining, thus securing a pro forma stake of 5.4%. The 3 billion dollar agreement has a ten-year duration and is aimed at powering high-performance computing capabilities for artificial intelligence applications. According to the company’s official statement, the initial commitment involves the delivery of 168 MW with completion expected by September 2026 GlobeNewswire. Industry analysts note that the contract can expand up to 7 billion dollars with two optional five-year extensions, an element that increases the strategic relevance of the agreement in the medium to long term. Main Details The agreement, which links HPC hosting for AI workloads to structured finance, includes a bond backstop in exchange for the warrants. In this context, the initial capacity provided is 168 MW, with scalability potential at the Barber Lake site. The scope of the operation, industrial in nature, simultaneously presents strong financial and equity implications. How the Agreement is Structured Warrant and pro forma participation Google receives warrants for approximately 24 million Cipher shares, which would translate into a pro forma stake of around 5.4%. The key terms of the warrants – such as the exercise price, exercise window, and any anti-dilution mechanisms – have not been disclosed; the potential dilution will depend on the total number of shares outstanding at the time of exercise (Cipher Mining). HPC Power and Site Capacity Cipher is committed to providing Fluidstack with 168 MW of power for HPC/AI workloads, supported by a gross capacity of up to 244 MW at the Barber Lake site. In relative terms, the initial commitment corresponds to about 69% of the supported gross capacity, while it represents almost…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 06:35
Stock Market Updates: Global Media Outlets Are Calling Remittix The New Ripple In Latest XRP News

Stock Market Updates: Global Media Outlets Are Calling Remittix The New Ripple In Latest XRP News

Experts are closely following the XRP news, with predictions reflecting events around support and resistance levels. These would be decisive in defining Ripple’s next move, particularly with regulatory and technical momentum picking up. On the other end of the PayFi space, global media and most stock market updates are highlighting Remittix (RTX). It has broken […] The post Stock Market Updates: Global Media Outlets Are Calling Remittix The New Ripple In Latest XRP News appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/26 06:30
Hyperliquid (HYPE) Price Prediction: Can Bulls Defend $35 Support or Will Sellers Push Lower?

Hyperliquid (HYPE) Price Prediction: Can Bulls Defend $35 Support or Will Sellers Push Lower?

Hyperliquid is under pressure after a sharp breakdown, with participants eyeing key support zones to see if the token can stabilize or slide further.
Brave Newcoin2025/09/26 06:03
Ohio Moves Toward Accepting Crypto for State Fees With Vendor Approval

Ohio Moves Toward Accepting Crypto for State Fees With Vendor Approval

The post Ohio Moves Toward Accepting Crypto for State Fees With Vendor Approval appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ohio is positioning itself at the forefront of digital finance as officials take key steps toward enabling cryptocurrency payments for state services, reflecting growing national interest. Ohio Advances Crypto Payments for State Services With Vendor Approval The push for cryptocurrency integration in public finance gained momentum in the U.S. state of Ohio as officials advanced […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/ohio-moves-toward-accepting-crypto-for-state-fees-with-vendor-approval/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 06:01
XRP – Analyzing impact of $58M whale move on altcoin’s price

XRP – Analyzing impact of $58M whale move on altcoin’s price

XRP faces whale-driven shifts, strong long positioning, and unstable valuation metrics fueling market uncertainty.
Coinstats2025/09/26 06:00
PayPal Taps Spark to Boost PYUSD Liquidity by $1B Through DeFi Lending

PayPal Taps Spark to Boost PYUSD Liquidity by $1B Through DeFi Lending

The post PayPal Taps Spark to Boost PYUSD Liquidity by $1B Through DeFi Lending appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PayPal and decentralized finance platform Spark have teamed up to grow liquidity for PYUSD$0.9994 onchain, aiming to scale deposits from $100 million today to $1 billion in the weeks ahead. PYUSD, issued by Paxos and pegged to the U.S. dollar, was recently onboarded to SparkLend, Spark’s lending marketplace. The integration gives users the ability to supply and borrow PYUSD, with liquidity supported by Spark’s $8 billion stablecoin reserve pool. This approach contrasts with traditional liquidity programs that rely on expensive market-maker incentives, instead offering predictable depth at set borrowing costs. “Predictable access to deep liquidity is what allows stablecoins like PYUSD to scale quickly,” said Sam MacPherson, CEO of Phoenix Labs, a Spark contributor. He framed the initiative as a blueprint for how fintech firms can use DeFi to bootstrap adoption of new stablecoins. The partnership comes as stablecoins see renewed momentum, with global supply climbing nearly $30 billion in three months to $263 billion and daily transaction volumes topping $100 billion. Spark previously deployed $630 million in on-chain Bitcoin-backed loans to Coinbase. “With total DeFi value approaching $150 billion, platforms like Spark are crucial to advancing PYUSD as a cornerstone for defi with deep liquidity,” said David Weber, Head of PYUSD Ecosystem, PayPal in a press release. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/25/paypal-taps-spark-to-boost-pyusd-liquidity-by-usd1b-through-defi-lending
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 05:49
Bitcoin falls to $108K, dropping 3.6% in 24 hours and nearly 7% over the week

Bitcoin falls to $108K, dropping 3.6% in 24 hours and nearly 7% over the week

Bitcoin fell to $108,000 on Thursday, dropping 3.6% in 24 hours, and nearly 7% for the week, according to data from CoinGecko. The decline triggered widespread losses across crypto markets, sending Ethereum down 8% to $3,887 and bringing Ether’s four-week loss to 23%. The sell-off came with a spike in liquidations, wiping out more than […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/26 05:36
Taiwan has reversed its decision to impose restrictions on chip exports to South Africa

Taiwan has reversed its decision to impose restrictions on chip exports to South Africa

Taiwan has backtracked on its decision to leverage its dominance in semiconductor production, using TSMC as a proxy, after facing backlash and negotiations.  However, the move has been noted by many who believe it sets a precedent, noting that Taiwan could be getting influenced by the US to weaponize its chip-making capabilities. Taiwan suspended its restrictions on South Africa  Taiwan has suspended the chip export curbs it placed on South Africa days after it used its technological dominance for diplomatic retaliation. The decision to suspend the export curbs reportedly came after South Africa agreed to dialogues, setting a precedent for future chip access-induced negotiations.  Taiwan’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that it agreed to suspend the curbs “in view of the fact that our representative office in South Africa has just received a message from the South African government requesting consultations on the status of our office.” A spokesperson for South Africa’s foreign ministry called the measures an attempt to “disrupt the stability of the global supply chain of semiconductors.” The controls requiring official preapproval of exports would have taken effect in November after a notice period, but that will no longer happen.  Diplomats suspect South Africa wanted Taiwan’s representative office out of Pretoria, the capital and a regional hub for diplomacy, before China’s leader Xi Jinping visits for the G20 summit this year. How quickly Taiwan imposed the curbs and the swiftness of the withdrawal have highlighted Taipei’s ability to use leading manufacturers such as TSMC to fight diplomatic battles as well as the delicate balance it must strike to avoid alienating its trading partners.  Taiwan’s use of the threat has also been noted by many developing countries that depend on its chips but also maintain close ties to China. “The Taiwan authorities’ action is a deliberate move to destabilize global chip industrial and supply chains,” Guo Jiakun, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson, said on Wednesday. “Such political manipulation will only end in failure.” More about Taiwan’s rare use of economic pressure  Taiwan imposed the restrictions on the export of chips to South Africa, citing national security concerns, on September 23. According to reports, it is the first time Taiwan has wielded its semiconductor industry as a weapon against a country that is closely allied with China. The decision is thought to be payback after Pretoria attempted to downgrade Taipei’s representative office and force it to relocate to Johannesburg from the capital.  The episode confirmed Taiwan’s economic clout as well as its growing frustration with getting sidelined by Beijing in the diplomatic community.  South Africa reportedly started trying to push Taiwan to relocate its embassy from Pretoria to Johannesburg in 2023, not long after hosting a BRICS summit attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping.  The African nation has been intensifying its request as it gets ready to host the Group of 20 leaders’ meeting in November, where Xi is expected to be present. Pretoria ended diplomatic ties with Taiwan in 1997. “The South African government’s actions have undermined our national and public security,” Taiwan’s International Trade Administration said in a statement. “We are adopting measures to restrict trade to maintain our sovereignty.” South Africa has reiterated that its ties with Taiwan are non-political, Foreign Ministry spokesman Chrispin Phiri said. “South Africa is a critical supplier of platinum group metals, like palladium, essential to the global semiconductor industry. Our current economic diplomacy is fundamentally shifting how we engage in the global value chains.” Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.
Coinstats2025/09/26 05:30
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH dips below $4,000, sparks heavy liquidations as REX-Osprey debuts staking Ether ETF

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH dips below $4,000, sparks heavy liquidations as REX-Osprey debuts staking Ether ETF

Ethereum (ETH) is declining below $4,000 on Thursday, accelerating liquidations among holders of long positions on ETH futures. Long liquidations surged above $400 million for the second time in four days as prevailing bearish sentiment in the crypto market continues to weigh on Ethereum.
Fxstreet2025/09/26 04:21
