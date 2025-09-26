Why Reporting On Hunger Matters
The post Why Reporting On Hunger Matters appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Millions affected by Hunger in America SLO Food Bank While food insecurity is on the rise and millions of Americans are grappling with rising costs, economic uncertainty, and fragile social safety nets, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s decision to cancel its longstanding Household Food Security Report is especially troubling. What an insult to humanity by announcing this decison during September, the Hunger Action Month, as designated by Feeding Amercia going back to 2007. The annual survey has been a critical tool in understanding who is going hungry, how severe the problem is, and whether public programs are actually working. Doing away with it doesn’t make food insecurity vanish—it makes it harder to see, to measure, and to address. Hunger and homelessness score high (50% – a great deal and 29% – a fair amount) on Americans’ worries list in 2025 Gallup Despite worrying about themselves, American households care very much about their fellow man as identified by recent Gallup research. In 2023 about 13.5% of U.S. housholds were food insecure at some point. Roughly 47.4 million people lived in food-insecure houselds in 2023, nearly 14 million children. This large and growing population deserves to be seen and certainly counted as we collectively attempt to ease their burden. US Food Insecurity is on the Rise Statista The annual USDA report has served for nearly 30 years as a gold standard. It has allowed policymakers, advocates, researchers, and the public to track how many households are food insecure, the trends over time, and disparities among states, rural and urban areas, households with/without children, etc. Without regular, independent reporting, decisions about funding, programs, benefit levels, eligibility, and priorities are being made with less accountability. If you don’t have up‐to‐date data, you’re flying blind. Eliminating the report under the pretext of being “politicized” or…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 06:36