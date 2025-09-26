2025-09-26 Friday

Break Chains, Bank Gains: 3 Best Cryptos to Join in 2025 Roaring Ahead As One Upcoming Presale Sets the Stage Ablaze

Can selecting the right meme coin in 2025 be the difference between staggering profits and missed opportunities? With the explosive rise of meme coins capturing headlines and reshaping portfolios, crypto investors are now faced with a crucial question: which projects truly deserve attention before the next wave of digital gold rush begins? The reality is […] The post Break Chains, Bank Gains: 3 Best Cryptos to Join in 2025 Roaring Ahead As One Upcoming Presale Sets the Stage Ablaze appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/26 06:15
Crypto Exchanges Face Tough New Rules

The post Crypto Exchanges Face Tough New Rules appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Australia Cracks Down: Crypto Exchanges Face Tough New Rules Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/australia-cracks-down-crypto-exchanges-face-tough-new-rules/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 06:13
Ethereum’s Big Players In Retreat Mode, But Here’s Who Now Has More Market Share

With the broader crypto market sentiment still highly bearish, Ethereum’s ongoing decline has deepened as the second-largest digital asset pulls back toward the $4,100 price level. In the meantime, ETH key investors are beginning to exhibit waning confidence in the altcoin’s price action, which is indicated by a drop in whale holdings. A Constant Drop […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/26 06:00
Ethereum On-Chain Bloodbath: Rugs And Scams Erode Retail Confidence, What To Know

The on-chain ecosystem of Ethereum has recently been rocked by a wave of scams and rug pulls, creating a period that many are describing as a bloodbath. While the underlying technology of the ETH blockchain remains robust and secure, the sheer volume of malicious projects and deceptive schemes is taking a significant toll on retail investor confidence. Is Ethereum Still The Home Of DeFi Innovation? The Ethereum on-chain ecosystem has been plagued by scams and rug pulls, resulting in significant financial losses and, more importantly, a decline in retail investor confidence. Analyst known as Fat Tony on X  has expressed deep frustration that BOOE hasn’t gotten more support from Ethereum’s own community, possibly due to the wave of malicious acts on the ETH ecosystem. Related Reading: Bitcoin Weakness Vs. Ethereum Strength: On-Chain Data Reveals Divergence He highlighted the Book of Ethereum (BOOE) as an exemplary project that embodies what ETH is supposed to stand for and distinguishes itself through several key characteristics. No Paid KOLs as the project has not relied on paid crypto influencers for promotion, which is a common tactic used by fraudulent projects to pump their tokens.  With a resilient community, BOOE has built its foundation on a strong and organic community, a sign of a project with genuine, grassroots support. A generous team, which he praises for its generosity and ethical approach, stands in stark contrast to the greed of scam artists. Furthermore, Tony notes that numerous high-profile ETH founders and accounts are interacting with the project, which, in his view, is becoming expected at this point. Thus, he encourages the ETH community to support BOOE, which actually stands for something, and to move away from a speculative mindset of max extraction with zero vision. How The ETH Ecosystem Must Fight Back While scams and rug pulls are eroding retail confidence, investor Sassal0x, founder of Thedailygwei, has also revealed a scathing critique of Ethereum’s competitor chains, accusing them of engaging in a desperate strategy of lawfare to stifle the growth of ETH’s Layer 2 solutions. In his view, this is not a sign of strength but a clear admission of weakness. Related Reading: Ethereum At The Core: Where Every Major Crypto Trend Converges According to Sassal0x, the overwhelming adoption of ETH L2s demonstrates their superiority in the free market, a reality that has left competitors with no viable path to challenge ETH’s dominance. The analyst notes that this new, underhanded strategy comes after a long period of failed FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt) campaigns. Since misinformation has proven ineffective in slowing down L2 growth, competitors are now resorting to using nation-state governments to kill their competition. As a result, Sassal0x concludes with a powerful call to action for the Ethereum community. Instead of being complacent, the ETH ecosystem must fight back against this as much as we can. Featured image from Adobe Stock, chart from Tradingview.com
NewsBTC2025/09/26 06:00
XPL Token Soars 52% as Plasma Mainnet Launch Ignites Trading Frenzy

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/09/26 05:59
What a shortcut for ETF approvals could mean for crypto

Experts weighed in on how a recent policy change at the US Securities and Exchange Commission could affect retail crypto investors. The US Securities and Exchange Commission approved new listing standards for commodity-based trust shares last week, a policy shift that could shorten the path to launching spot crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs), but questions remain for some investors. Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart said the policy change, announced by the SEC on Sept. 17, would be a positive move toward a “wave of spot crypto ETP launches.” Eric Balchunas, another senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, suggested that the SEC had just cleared the regulatory tape for crypto ETFs “so long as they have futures on Coinbase,” hinting at the different regulations that applicants will face depending on the investible vehicle they plan to offer. Read more
Coinstats2025/09/26 05:45
Faster, Cheaper Than Cardano? Why Top Crypto Analysts Call Pepeto The Best Crypto To Buy Now

Cardano is back in the headlines, with ADA hovering near $0.78 on 25nd of Sep 2025 and on-chain activity showing fresh life. Analysts still highlight upgrades and adoption, yet ADA is a large ship, and large ships rarely turn fast. For traders asking what the best crypto to buy now is, attention is drifting. That
Coinstats2025/09/26 05:45
Vitalik Buterin Makes Statement About Ethereum’s New Major Update

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin published a detailed explanation about the expected new update in ETH. Continue Reading: Vitalik Buterin Makes Statement About Ethereum’s New Major Update
Coinstats2025/09/26 05:37
Here’s How JasmyCoin (JASMY) Can See Its Next Rally: Key Levels to Watch

JasmyCoin (JASMY) price has been locked in a downtrend for much of the year, moving inside repeated descending channels. Every time the token tries to rally, sellers push it back down.  Now the chart is showing signs that this pattern could be nearing a key turning point, which has drawn the attention of a crypto
Coinstats2025/09/26 05:30
Avalanche Jumps 10% While Market Sinks—MAGAX Presale Targets 1,350% Upside

Avalanche surged 10% while most cryptos dropped, fueled by institutional buying and DeFi growth. Discover how the MAGAX presale targets 1,350% upside by giving retail investors early access.
Cryptodaily2025/09/26 00:44
